"You must live in a snow paradise!” A comment I recently received on one of my fox in the snow photos. He couldn’t have been further from the truth! In my country, snow is almost as rare as winning the lottery. And lately, with all that is happening, paradise is not the first thing that comes to mind anyway. But the comment made my mind wander to a beautiful day, when mask-less faces were just a common sight and hugging was still legal.

More info: roeselienraimond.com | Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Red Fox, Peacefully Enjoying The Snow

Red Fox, Peacefully Enjoying The Snow

Report

60points
Roeselien Raimond
POST
View more comments

Once upon a time in December, the news warned: “Whatever you do, stay home and do NOT hit the road!” That was my go-ahead to plow my way through frozen snow on my bike and hop on a train. Admittedly, my heart rate must have been sky high, as our trains are already disrupted at the slightest trace of ‘weather’. So I knew this would be a risky venture. I had no idea if I would ever arrive and I'd rather not think about ever coming home.

But... it worked! After several hours of traveling, I was where I wanted to be. My initial euphoria soon gave way to doubt, though. Jeez, was it snowing hard! The paths had become invisible and I had no clue where exactly I was walking. There was no one outside as everyone was – as usual – wiser than me. And how cold it was! With our ailing climate, I was not prepared for that at all. It seemed like it was snowing harder every minute and the countless snowflakes blinded my sight, forcing me to walk backward. With each step, my doubt increased. When it became almost impossible to walk against the strong wind, I decided to take a rest. “What was I thinking? As if any animal would show up in such a blizzard. They were smarter than me too! And what if it wouldn’t ever stop snowing? Could you actually get snowed in? Wouldn't it have been wiser to just stay home and watch Netflix?"
#2

The Fairy-Tale Fox

The Fairy-Tale Fox

Report

45points
Roeselien Raimond
POST
Kookamunga
Kookamunga
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stop all the clocks! It's a fox in black socks.

12
12points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Red Fox, Calmly Lying In The Snow

Red Fox, Calmly Lying In The Snow

Report

45points
Roeselien Raimond
POST
ima cat
ima cat
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fox has upgraded: L O A F M O D E

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

I looked up at the sky and watched the snowflakes swirling down. Just like when I was a little kid and watched the falling snow through the window, I became hypnotized again. Sane or not... this was pure magic! The snow expertly packed everything, from trash cans to no trespassing signs. All the nonsense was magically removed and I imagined myself in a perfect world. Even sounds seemed to be absorbed by the snow. There was nothing to disturb this perfectness. As far as my eye could see everything was...white, white and whiter....

Until this perfect white pattern was suddenly interrupted by...something red....

A FOX!!! I held my breath and dared not move. But instead of running away, like I was used to foxes back then, she sat quietly as the snow fell on her. Strangely enough, it didn't seem to bother her at all. She just took the snowstorm completely calmly. In fact, she even seemed to enjoy that new white world, as I did! And it may be my imagination, but... did I just see her smile?
#4

Smiling Fox In The Snow

Smiling Fox In The Snow

Report

45points
Roeselien Raimond
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Happy Fox In The Snow

Happy Fox In The Snow

Report

40points
Roeselien Raimond
POST
Gabby M
Gabby M
Community Member
1 year ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Peek, may I do something for you human?

5
5points
reply
View more comments

There might have been coldness and discomfort. I vaguely remember frozen toes, a camera that quit functioning properly and sneaky snowflakes squirming under my clothes. But I was utterly enchanted. We were just the characters in a magical fairy tale. Her smile, real or not, made the cold disappear, turned the light on and I willingly let myself be carried away in this beautiful fairy tale of me and the fox in winter wonderland.
#6

Funny Fox In The Snow

Funny Fox In The Snow

Report

40points
Roeselien Raimond
POST
Gabby M
Gabby M
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see that little blep there!

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#7

Red Fox In A Snow Storm

Red Fox In A Snow Storm

Report

37points
Roeselien Raimond
POST
TheAnimalLady
TheAnimalLady
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🌬❄Foxes curl up and use their "brush" (tail) to keep warm 🐾 They also have thick fur on their paws as insulation🦊

1
1point
reply
View more comments

So no, I don't live in a paradise. Not at all. But very very occasionally, I find myself in the right place at the right time and I end up in a beautiful winter fairy tale with one happy fox that, even today, is still able to make me – and hopefully others – smile. And it is nice to know that magic can happen. Also, or just at the moment you no longer expect it.
#8

Happy Fox Is Happy

Happy Fox Is Happy

Report

37points
Roeselien Raimond
POST
weatherwitch
weatherwitch
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm weak from the cuteness 😍😍😍

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#9

White, White, White...and A Bit Of Red

White, White, White...and A Bit Of Red

Report

36points
Roeselien Raimond
POST
TheAnimalLady
TheAnimalLady
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🦊Females are called "vixen", males are called "Dog Fox" or "Tod" and babies are called "kits, cubs, pups or whelps"🦊

1
1point
reply

I don't need to travel very far to take beautiful pictures. The magic is not in the distance. Miracles happen right in front of you and that can be fox cubs in beautiful light or "simply" sparkling dragonfly wings, beautiful beech forests in autumn, or flocks of starlings that make the most beautiful shapes by sunset. Magic is everywhere, you just have to see it.
#10

Snow, Snow, Snow...and A Fox

Snow, Snow, Snow...and A Fox

Report

34points
Roeselien Raimond
POST
TheAnimalLady
TheAnimalLady
Community Member
1 year ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🦊🦊🦊A group of foxes are called an "earth" (many have underground dens), a "skulk" (defined as: run & hide in a sinister or cowardly way...way to negatively anthropomorphize a great animal🙄) or "leash" (bc they're canines)🦊🦊🦊

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#11

Red Fox In The Snow

Red Fox In The Snow

Report

30points
Roeselien Raimond
POST
TheAnimalLady
TheAnimalLady
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

👽Is it just me or does he have a little "snow alien" standing on his right eye?👽

1
1point
reply
View more comments

I can never get enough of foxes. They are such intelligent animals with so much individuality. Foxes have been able to fascinate and surprise me for more than ten years now and as long as that is the case, the photos and projects will follow naturally.
#12

Fox Sitting In A Snow Paradise

Fox Sitting In A Snow Paradise

Report

30points
Roeselien Raimond
POST
TheAnimalLady
TheAnimalLady
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🦊Aren't you glad that they've banned (or at least modified) those nasty foxhunts from horseback almost 20 years ago?🦊

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#13

Red Fox In A Blizzard

Red Fox In A Blizzard

Report

30points
Roeselien Raimond
POST
View more comments
#14

Zen Fox In Winter Wonderland

Zen Fox In Winter Wonderland

Report

29points
Roeselien Raimond
POST
TheAnimalLady
TheAnimalLady
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🦊Foxes are one of the triathletes of the animal kingdom: they can run 31mph/14 meters per second, jump a 6ft/1.8 meter fence, climb trees and swim very well🏊‍♂️

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#15

Powder Face

Powder Face

Report

26points
Roeselien Raimond
POST
TheAnimalLady
TheAnimalLady
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🦊Domesticated foxes have learned to "laugh" just like domesticated dogs have learned to look people in the eye. Google it, you won't be disappointed😹🤣😹

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#16

Powdered Fox

Powdered Fox

Report

26points
Roeselien Raimond
POST
View more comments
#17

Calmy Sitting In A Winter Wonderland

Calmy Sitting In A Winter Wonderland

Report

26points
Roeselien Raimond
POST
TheAnimalLady
TheAnimalLady
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🦊Fox parents take turns hunting and caring for their offspring. "Aunties" = young sisters and daughters of the mother fox who help raise their kits to gain experience (or if mother is incapacitated)🦊

1
1point
reply
#18

Red Fox Looking At A White World

Red Fox Looking At A White World

Report

22points
Roeselien Raimond
POST
TheAnimalLady
TheAnimalLady
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🦊No wonder their hearing is called "supersonic" look at those ears 🦊👂🦻 They say a fox's hearing is so good it can hear a watch ticking from 40 yards/36½ meters away and they can identify prey that's underground 🙉

1
1point
reply
#19

Hynotized By The Twirling Snow Flakes

Hynotized By The Twirling Snow Flakes

Report

22points
Roeselien Raimond
POST
Faye Green
Faye Green
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank you sir all the 19 pictures... just made my morning, now my work will be less stressful. I miss winter a lot.

5
5points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!