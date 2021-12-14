Once upon a time in December, the news warned: “Whatever you do, stay home and do NOT hit the road!” That was my go-ahead to plow my way through frozen snow on my bike and hop on a train. Admittedly, my heart rate must have been sky high, as our trains are already disrupted at the slightest trace of ‘weather’. So I knew this would be a risky venture. I had no idea if I would ever arrive and I'd rather not think about ever coming home.

But... it worked! After several hours of traveling, I was where I wanted to be. My initial euphoria soon gave way to doubt, though. Jeez, was it snowing hard! The paths had become invisible and I had no clue where exactly I was walking. There was no one outside as everyone was – as usual – wiser than me. And how cold it was! With our ailing climate, I was not prepared for that at all. It seemed like it was snowing harder every minute and the countless snowflakes blinded my sight, forcing me to walk backward. With each step, my doubt increased. When it became almost impossible to walk against the strong wind, I decided to take a rest. “What was I thinking? As if any animal would show up in such a blizzard. They were smarter than me too! And what if it wouldn’t ever stop snowing? Could you actually get snowed in? Wouldn't it have been wiser to just stay home and watch Netflix?"