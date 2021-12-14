9Kviews
On A Day When It Was Snowing Harder Than Ever, I Decided To Hit The Road And Found A Fairy-Tale Fox (19 Pics)
"You must live in a snow paradise!” A comment I recently received on one of my fox in the snow photos. He couldn’t have been further from the truth! In my country, snow is almost as rare as winning the lottery. And lately, with all that is happening, paradise is not the first thing that comes to mind anyway. But the comment made my mind wander to a beautiful day, when mask-less faces were just a common sight and hugging was still legal.
Red Fox, Peacefully Enjoying The Snow
Once upon a time in December, the news warned: “Whatever you do, stay home and do NOT hit the road!” That was my go-ahead to plow my way through frozen snow on my bike and hop on a train. Admittedly, my heart rate must have been sky high, as our trains are already disrupted at the slightest trace of ‘weather’. So I knew this would be a risky venture. I had no idea if I would ever arrive and I'd rather not think about ever coming home.
But... it worked! After several hours of traveling, I was where I wanted to be. My initial euphoria soon gave way to doubt, though. Jeez, was it snowing hard! The paths had become invisible and I had no clue where exactly I was walking. There was no one outside as everyone was – as usual – wiser than me. And how cold it was! With our ailing climate, I was not prepared for that at all. It seemed like it was snowing harder every minute and the countless snowflakes blinded my sight, forcing me to walk backward. With each step, my doubt increased. When it became almost impossible to walk against the strong wind, I decided to take a rest. “What was I thinking? As if any animal would show up in such a blizzard. They were smarter than me too! And what if it wouldn’t ever stop snowing? Could you actually get snowed in? Wouldn't it have been wiser to just stay home and watch Netflix?"
The Fairy-Tale Fox
Red Fox, Calmly Lying In The Snow
I looked up at the sky and watched the snowflakes swirling down. Just like when I was a little kid and watched the falling snow through the window, I became hypnotized again. Sane or not... this was pure magic! The snow expertly packed everything, from trash cans to no trespassing signs. All the nonsense was magically removed and I imagined myself in a perfect world. Even sounds seemed to be absorbed by the snow. There was nothing to disturb this perfectness. As far as my eye could see everything was...white, white and whiter....
Until this perfect white pattern was suddenly interrupted by...something red....
A FOX!!! I held my breath and dared not move. But instead of running away, like I was used to foxes back then, she sat quietly as the snow fell on her. Strangely enough, it didn't seem to bother her at all. She just took the snowstorm completely calmly. In fact, she even seemed to enjoy that new white world, as I did! And it may be my imagination, but... did I just see her smile?
Smiling Fox In The Snow
Happy Fox In The Snow
There might have been coldness and discomfort. I vaguely remember frozen toes, a camera that quit functioning properly and sneaky snowflakes squirming under my clothes. But I was utterly enchanted. We were just the characters in a magical fairy tale. Her smile, real or not, made the cold disappear, turned the light on and I willingly let myself be carried away in this beautiful fairy tale of me and the fox in winter wonderland.
Funny Fox In The Snow
Red Fox In A Snow Storm
🌬❄Foxes curl up and use their "brush" (tail) to keep warm 🐾 They also have thick fur on their paws as insulation🦊
So no, I don't live in a paradise. Not at all. But very very occasionally, I find myself in the right place at the right time and I end up in a beautiful winter fairy tale with one happy fox that, even today, is still able to make me – and hopefully others – smile. And it is nice to know that magic can happen. Also, or just at the moment you no longer expect it.
Happy Fox Is Happy
White, White, White...and A Bit Of Red
🦊Females are called "vixen", males are called "Dog Fox" or "Tod" and babies are called "kits, cubs, pups or whelps"🦊
I don't need to travel very far to take beautiful pictures. The magic is not in the distance. Miracles happen right in front of you and that can be fox cubs in beautiful light or "simply" sparkling dragonfly wings, beautiful beech forests in autumn, or flocks of starlings that make the most beautiful shapes by sunset. Magic is everywhere, you just have to see it.
Snow, Snow, Snow...and A Fox
🦊🦊🦊A group of foxes are called an "earth" (many have underground dens), a "skulk" (defined as: run & hide in a sinister or cowardly way...way to negatively anthropomorphize a great animal🙄) or "leash" (bc they're canines)🦊🦊🦊
Red Fox In The Snow
👽Is it just me or does he have a little "snow alien" standing on his right eye?👽
I can never get enough of foxes. They are such intelligent animals with so much individuality. Foxes have been able to fascinate and surprise me for more than ten years now and as long as that is the case, the photos and projects will follow naturally.
Fox Sitting In A Snow Paradise
🦊Aren't you glad that they've banned (or at least modified) those nasty foxhunts from horseback almost 20 years ago?🦊
Red Fox In A Blizzard
Zen Fox In Winter Wonderland
🦊Foxes are one of the triathletes of the animal kingdom: they can run 31mph/14 meters per second, jump a 6ft/1.8 meter fence, climb trees and swim very well🏊♂️
Powder Face
🦊Domesticated foxes have learned to "laugh" just like domesticated dogs have learned to look people in the eye. Google it, you won't be disappointed😹🤣😹
Powdered Fox
Calmy Sitting In A Winter Wonderland
🦊Fox parents take turns hunting and caring for their offspring. "Aunties" = young sisters and daughters of the mother fox who help raise their kits to gain experience (or if mother is incapacitated)🦊
Red Fox Looking At A White World
🦊No wonder their hearing is called "supersonic" look at those ears 🦊👂🦻 They say a fox's hearing is so good it can hear a watch ticking from 40 yards/36½ meters away and they can identify prey that's underground 🙉
Hynotized By The Twirling Snow Flakes
Thank you sir all the 19 pictures... just made my morning, now my work will be less stressful. I miss winter a lot.
Another reason to be grateful for snow...not easy
Might depend on where you live, but here... no...
Absolutely glorious utterly wonderful images. I adore foxes, I used to see them so much before I moved 😔
Hope you will find them again in your nee area. And yes they are wonderful creatures...:)
Gorgeous photos. Thank you for sharing!
You're welcome and thank you for commenting :)
