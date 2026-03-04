115 Antique Finds So Amazing You Might Get Really Jealous (New Pics)
In a world of fast fashion and mass-produced furniture, there's something magical about getting your hands on an object that's clearly lived a dozen lives before you. Often, it can spark curiosity in a way that brand-new, modern designs rarely do.
Part of the beauty of antiques lies in their mystery. Who owned it? Who made it? How many places has it visited? What secrets or untold stories does it hold? Many older items were made with incredible craftmanship and attention to detail. Sometimes, the scuffs, chips or damage they've picked up along the way make them all the more appealing.
There's an old dusty corner of the internet dedicated to all things 100 years and older. Antiques is where people gather to show off the fascinating finds they've come across, or get advice on the value or origin of a relic that's been gifted to them. From gorgeous paintings to gold and diamonds, Bored Panda has put together a list of the page's best posts. Sit back, keep scrolling and prepare to be transported back to a time when quality meant more than quantity. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.
Help Me Identify This Desk
Decades ago, my grandmother gifted me a beautiful, old violin. I would go on to use it for years to come. Today, it's mounted on my living room wall in all its glory. It's one possession that I've sworn I won't sell regardless of its worth.
You see, this is not just any old violin, and it's certainly nothing like the cheap, mass-produced instrument's flooding today's markets. It's a Grand Concert Violin meticulously hand-made in a little German town way back in the late 18th century. I even have the solid wooden case that it originally came with.
To me, this violin doesn't only carry stories about my life and my music career as a child and teenager: the late nights spent practising, the performances in orchestra pits, the eisteddfods I took part in, the trios and quartets that played such a big role in my younger years, the friends I made along the way. It also holds secrets about its own past: the person who painstakingly made it, its travels from Europe to Africa, the musicians who have laid their hands on it way before I was even born.
That's the beauty of antique items: they're not just about design and functionality, they're gatekeepers to a time that came before us.
Left Behind (By Previous Owners, Deceased With No Family) At My Parents’ House. Mom Brought It To A Jeweler Who Said It’s Gold With Diamonds. The Two Big Ones Are A Karat Each
Was Given This Kaidan-Tonsu. I Live In America, Piece Was Brought Over From Japan In The 40s
Often, antiques - like my violin - are highly valuable assets that can appreciate over time. But this isn't always the case. There are several factors that play a role in determining how much an old item is worth.
The first is how rare it is. "Items that were produced in limited quantities generally have a higher value because they are more sought after by collectors," explain the experts at U.K.-based HutchinsonScott Auctioneers.
They add that an item's value is often determined by the historical context and significance too. "Antiques that epitomize a particular era or a turning point in craftsmanship can be particularly valuable," they note. "Ultimately, the uniqueness of an item can significantly enhance its appeal and market value."
Inherited A Table From Partner’s Wealthy Grandmother (USA). They Watered A Plant And Set It Down Here— Can We Reverse The Water Damage? Other Care Tips Appreciated
My Mom Wants To Alter My Grandma’s Room Divider, Is It A Valuable Antique?
Hello, This Is My Late Grandparents Ivory Chess Set
Another factor to bear in mind when wondering about the value of your antiques is their condition. It goes without saying that something in pristine condition would generally be worth a lot more than an old and broken object from years gone by.
Antiques can also lose some of their value if they were fixed or extensively restored at some point, or if old parts were replaced with more modern ones. Same applies if moving or mechanical parts are no longer working.
Great Great Grandmothers Antique Burmese Ruby And 22k Gold Necklace Set
Found This In A Basement Cabinet In Older House We Purchased
Mom Swears This Is Sought After
"The artistic value of an antique can play a key role in its value too," adds the auctioneer site. "Items that are beautifully designed or feature exceptional craftsmanship can attract higher prices. This includes antiques with intricate details and innovative designs, as well as work by renowned artists or manufacturers."
Of course, when it comes to antiques, age is a major factor in how much they're worth. And if they're cared for and preserved properly, their value should increase over time.
Anyone Able To Tell Me Anything About My Grandparents’ Antique Bar?
So... I Got A Gothic Victorian Era 4 Post Bed!
Beautiful Bed Frame Bought In Madrid Circa 1930
My Dad Died, This Is What I Found In His House And I Have No Idea What It As
My Mom Bought This Beautiful Piece Of Furniture In Mexico And We'd Love To Know More About It. What Kind Of Wood Is It? How Old May It Be? Where May It Come From?
Thanks Be To The Fb Marketplace Gods For This Bench (USA)
I Recently Inherited This Chair, Any Insight Is Appreciated. (Michigan, USA)
Grandmother Was Given This By Her Grandfather What Is It?
Found Buried In The Yard Of Our 1930s Home. Any Clue What It Came From? Or How Old It Could Be?
Won This Glass Lamp At An Auction, Probably Overpaid At 950 Dollars, But I Couldnt Be Happier! Coolest Lamp I've Ever Seen
My Great Grandfather Passed Away A Few Days Ago And We Found This In His Bathroom, Figured It Looked Old Enough To Post Here For Y’all
This Painting Has Been In Our Family Farm House Since I Can Remember. I’m Now 40. What Is It
Antique Large Portrait Young Girl (Royalty), Any Idea Of Who It Might Be Or Period Of Time/Year? It’s Odd. She’s Wearing A Ring On Her Ring Finger
Found While Thrifting. Is This 100 Years Or Older? Marked As Bone. No Makers Mark
What Would You Call This Three-Footed Opening Furniture With Padded Interior?
Just Showing Off My Dream Desk I Won At Auction For A Whopping $50…✨🩵
Doing Work On An 107 Year Old Property. Found These Buried In A Pamphlet Under The Insulation
Coworker Gave Me A Lamp, The Shade Is Uranium Glass! Any Info?
I Found This 19th Century Glass Crystal Decanter For $4 That Once Belonged To Emperor Napoleon III’s Personal Table Service
My Granny’s Old Corner Table
Found This At A Thrift Shop Foe $3
Saw This In An Antique Shop. What Is It?
Is This Dresser A Quality Piece Or Did I Just Make A Bad Purchase?
