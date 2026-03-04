There's an old dusty corner of the internet dedicated to all things 100 years and older. Antiques is where people gather to show off the fascinating finds they've come across, or get advice on the value or origin of a relic that's been gifted to them. From gorgeous paintings to gold and diamonds, Bored Panda has put together a list of the page's best posts. Sit back, keep scrolling and prepare to be transported back to a time when quality meant more than quantity. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.

Part of the beauty of antiques lies in their mystery. Who owned it? Who made it? How many places has it visited? What secrets or untold stories does it hold? Many older items were made with incredible craftmanship and attention to detail. Sometimes, the scuffs, chips or damage they've picked up along the way make them all the more appealing.

In a world of fast fashion and mass-produced furniture, there's something magical about getting your hands on an object that's clearly lived a dozen lives before you. Often, it can spark curiosity in a way that brand-new, modern designs rarely do.

#1 Help Me Identify This Desk

Decades ago, my grandmother gifted me a beautiful, old violin. I would go on to use it for years to come. Today, it's mounted on my living room wall in all its glory. It's one possession that I've sworn I won't sell regardless of its worth. You see, this is not just any old violin, and it's certainly nothing like the cheap, mass-produced instrument's flooding today's markets. It's a Grand Concert Violin meticulously hand-made in a little German town way back in the late 18th century. I even have the solid wooden case that it originally came with. To me, this violin doesn't only carry stories about my life and my music career as a child and teenager: the late nights spent practising, the performances in orchestra pits, the eisteddfods I took part in, the trios and quartets that played such a big role in my younger years, the friends I made along the way. It also holds secrets about its own past: the person who painstakingly made it, its travels from Europe to Africa, the musicians who have laid their hands on it way before I was even born. ADVERTISEMENT That's the beauty of antique items: they're not just about design and functionality, they're gatekeepers to a time that came before us.

RELATED:

#2 Left Behind (By Previous Owners, Deceased With No Family) At My Parents’ House. Mom Brought It To A Jeweler Who Said It’s Gold With Diamonds. The Two Big Ones Are A Karat Each

#3 Was Given This Kaidan-Tonsu. I Live In America, Piece Was Brought Over From Japan In The 40s

Often, antiques - like my violin - are highly valuable assets that can appreciate over time. But this isn't always the case. There are several factors that play a role in determining how much an old item is worth. The first is how rare it is. "Items that were produced in limited quantities generally have a higher value because they are more sought after by collectors," explain the experts at U.K.-based HutchinsonScott Auctioneers. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT They add that an item's value is often determined by the historical context and significance too. "Antiques that epitomize a particular era or a turning point in craftsmanship can be particularly valuable," they note. "Ultimately, the uniqueness of an item can significantly enhance its appeal and market value."

#4 Inherited A Table From Partner’s Wealthy Grandmother (USA). They Watered A Plant And Set It Down Here— Can We Reverse The Water Damage? Other Care Tips Appreciated

#5 My Mom Wants To Alter My Grandma’s Room Divider, Is It A Valuable Antique?

#6 Hello, This Is My Late Grandparents Ivory Chess Set

Another factor to bear in mind when wondering about the value of your antiques is their condition. It goes without saying that something in pristine condition would generally be worth a lot more than an old and broken object from years gone by. ADVERTISEMENT Antiques can also lose some of their value if they were fixed or extensively restored at some point, or if old parts were replaced with more modern ones. Same applies if moving or mechanical parts are no longer working.

#7 Great Great Grandmothers Antique Burmese Ruby And 22k Gold Necklace Set

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Found This In A Basement Cabinet In Older House We Purchased

#9 Mom Swears This Is Sought After

"The artistic value of an antique can play a key role in its value too," adds the auctioneer site. "Items that are beautifully designed or feature exceptional craftsmanship can attract higher prices. This includes antiques with intricate details and innovative designs, as well as work by renowned artists or manufacturers." ADVERTISEMENT Of course, when it comes to antiques, age is a major factor in how much they're worth. And if they're cared for and preserved properly, their value should increase over time.

#10 Anyone Able To Tell Me Anything About My Grandparents’ Antique Bar?

#11 So... I Got A Gothic Victorian Era 4 Post Bed!

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Beautiful Bed Frame Bought In Madrid Circa 1930

#13 My Dad Died, This Is What I Found In His House And I Have No Idea What It As

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 My Mom Bought This Beautiful Piece Of Furniture In Mexico And We'd Love To Know More About It. What Kind Of Wood Is It? How Old May It Be? Where May It Come From?

#15 Thanks Be To The Fb Marketplace Gods For This Bench (USA)

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 I Recently Inherited This Chair, Any Insight Is Appreciated. (Michigan, USA)

#17 Grandmother Was Given This By Her Grandfather What Is It?

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Found Buried In The Yard Of Our 1930s Home. Any Clue What It Came From? Or How Old It Could Be?

#19 Won This Glass Lamp At An Auction, Probably Overpaid At 950 Dollars, But I Couldnt Be Happier! Coolest Lamp I've Ever Seen

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 My Great Grandfather Passed Away A Few Days Ago And We Found This In His Bathroom, Figured It Looked Old Enough To Post Here For Y’all

#21 This Painting Has Been In Our Family Farm House Since I Can Remember. I’m Now 40. What Is It

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Antique Large Portrait Young Girl (Royalty), Any Idea Of Who It Might Be Or Period Of Time/Year? It’s Odd. She’s Wearing A Ring On Her Ring Finger

#23 Found While Thrifting. Is This 100 Years Or Older? Marked As Bone. No Makers Mark

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 What Would You Call This Three-Footed Opening Furniture With Padded Interior?

#25 Just Showing Off My Dream Desk I Won At Auction For A Whopping $50…✨🩵

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Doing Work On An 107 Year Old Property. Found These Buried In A Pamphlet Under The Insulation

#27 Coworker Gave Me A Lamp, The Shade Is Uranium Glass! Any Info?

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 I Found This 19th Century Glass Crystal Decanter For $4 That Once Belonged To Emperor Napoleon III’s Personal Table Service

#29 My Granny’s Old Corner Table

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Found This At A Thrift Shop Foe $3

#31 Saw This In An Antique Shop. What Is It?

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 Is This Dresser A Quality Piece Or Did I Just Make A Bad Purchase?

#33 1909 Westinghouse All-Brass

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 I Found A Nice Little Gold Pin At An Antique Shop For $20. Unmarked But Tested As 10k Gold. I'm Unsure Of What The Stone Is

#35 My Mother Sewed Her Wedding Dress On This Machine

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 Grandmas Vanity Set

#37 Anyone Know Anything About This Box I Inherited?

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Got This Pipe And Need Help

#39 Bought This Cameo For $20 Today. Did I Overpay?

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 I Found This Safe At My Grandmothers, I'd Be Curious To Know More About It. Origin? Age? Market Value? [to Follow Up On My Previous Post, With More Pictures Here...]

#41 My Collection Of 19th Century Brooches And Pins

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Found This Insanely Old Trunk In A Storage Unit Today!! It’s Sold Oak Or Some Kind Of Heavy Wood. Can Anyone Identify The Age? Found In Georgia USA

#43 Found This Buried In My Backyard. Cincinnati, Ohio, United States

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 What Did I Just Find On The Side Of The Road? United States

#45 United States. Found At The Dump. What Is It?

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Just Blown Away By This (Victorian?) Folding Chair. I've Never Seen One With A Carved Poem And Such A High Back! West Wales, United Kingdom

#47 Inherited Bedroom Set - United States

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 Trying To Figure Out When This Armoire Is From, And What It Could Be Worth. USA

#49 Small Walnut Shaped Sewing Kit USA

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Found This Extremely Unsettling Metal Picture And Need Information. (United States)

#51 (USA) Bought Old Home And Found This Lovely Vanity

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 What Is This Style Of Chair Called? Maryland United States

#53 Found Family Heirloom From 1908! (USA)

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 What Is This Set? Owned By My Great Grandmother In The United States, And I Think By Her Mother Before Her

#55 What Is This Piece Of Furniture I Got Off The Side Of The Street? (France)

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 Found This In My Recently Past Nans Attic In The UK, Is It Really That Old?

#57 UK - My Wife Thinks It’s Worthless. My Father Thinks It’s A Valuable Antique. I Have No Idea How To Identify It Properly. Please Help!

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Is There Any Reason I Shouldn't Go Ahead And Paint This? United States

#59 $1250 At Estate Sale. I'm Told It's Authentic Imperial. Is The Price Low Or Am I Missing Something? United States

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 Does Anyone Know Anything About This Ring My BF Gifted Me? (United States)

#61 United States. Never Seen A Duplicate Of This One At My Families Old Home. Any Idea Of History Or Worth? It's Been In The Family Long Enough Not To Know

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 (United States) Snagged This Wardrobe At An Auction Last Month And It Showed Up Today

#63 My Grandmother Brought This Over From China In The Early 1900’s. My Brother Said That It’s Made From A Wood Only Found In China

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 USA California. I'd Rather She Didn't But If My Mom Sells This Is There Any Idea Of Whats A Fair Price So She Isn't Taken Advantage Of?

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 A Gift From My Mil (USA)

#66 The Coolest Coin Purse Ever! Women’s Wallet/Compact With Spring-Loaded Coin Storage. Found At A Flea Market In The United States!

#67 USA- I Have An Opportunity To Buy This Piano For $200

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 I Bought Myself This French Antique Solid Silver Coffee Cup Set. Purity Is 950 And From France

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 Vintage Chandelier USA Midwest

#70 Does This Count As Antique? House Was Built In 1902

#71 What On Earth Is This Used For, Cause My Mind Is In The Gutter?

ADVERTISEMENT

#72 Found This In The Backyard. Sue Is The Name Of The Previous Owner Who Died In 1975

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 I Found This In The Creek A While Back. Almost Didn’t Even Pick It Up When I First Saw It. This Is My First One Of These Warner’s Safe Bottles

#74 $3 Thrift Store Score

#75 Chocolate Found In My Closet And A Gramophone Seeking Info On The Items

ADVERTISEMENT

#76 Where Is The Origin Of This Chair. Is It Old? I Found It In A Dumpster

ADVERTISEMENT

#77 I Just Purchased A 1910 General Store!! I Plan On Returning It To Its Former Glory

#78 Are These Sewing Machines Worth Saving From The Attic In A Hoarded Home?

#79 I Think This Is 516 Years Old

ADVERTISEMENT

#80 Thrifted Chest

ADVERTISEMENT

#81 Recently Acquired This Late 1800s Hardware Store Cabinet For My Garage. Houses All Of My Good Hot Rod Parts!!!

#82 Oh My Goodness…check This Out !

#83 Just Bought A House Built In 1913 That Had Boxes Full Of Spare Tile. Are They Worth Anything?

ADVERTISEMENT

#84 Don’t You Just Love When A Piece Shows Off Decades Of Use And Ware? Love This Stool. $4.99 At Goodwill Today

ADVERTISEMENT

#85 Found A Last Will And Testament From 1860 In An Abandoned House

#86 When I Saw The Glaze At The Back Of A Shelf At Goodwill Today, I Almost Had A Heart Attack. 1926 Rookwood Pottery Vase For $8.99!!!

#87 I Got This Scrapbook For £10 Or £15 At A Car Boot A Few Months Ago, And Thought I'd Share

ADVERTISEMENT

#88 Found In A Storage Unit Today

ADVERTISEMENT

#89 Saw This Rocking Chair At A Local Antique Mall, Complete With Real Hair And Teeth. What Is It?

#90 Found These Tossed Into Storage In Boxes That Are Falling Apart. Am I Rightfully Upset Or Are These Just Junk? Idk A Lot About Antiques

#91 Found All This Amazing Furniture In A Storage Unit I Purchased Last Weekend!!

ADVERTISEMENT

#92 I Bought An Old House And They Wanted To Throw Away All The Antique Furniture. I Asked To Keep It

ADVERTISEMENT

#93 My Most Insane Antiquing Find To Date: An 1860s Photograph Of Dr. Mary Edwards Walker

#94 Found Hidden Portrait In Thrift Store Frame. Curious Of How Old It Could Be. Maryland, United States

#95 Thrifted This In Canada. Unsure Of Its Use And Origin

ADVERTISEMENT

#96 Another One Rescued From The Clutches Of Millennial White Paint. Circa 1905 Parlor Table Found On Fb Marketplace For $17. Vancouver Island, Canada

ADVERTISEMENT

#97 United States. What Should I Do With This Inherited Picture

#98 I Found Something With Metal Detecting In Het Gooi In The Netherlands. Can Someone Tell Me More About It And Wat It Is Worth?

#99 A 120+ Year Old Soda Bottle I Found In A Creek. United States

ADVERTISEMENT

#100 Edison Projecting Kinetoscope Found In The Basement Of A House I Bought, United States

ADVERTISEMENT

#101 All My Furniture I Lost In A Wild Fire Last Month ( United States )

#102 Mystery Wax Seal Found Underwater In Redcliffe, Qld Australia

#103 Anyone Know What This Is? The Original Purpose? It Turns Into Itself. NY, USA

ADVERTISEMENT

#104 This Is A Family Heirloom That Is Said To Be From China. United States, FL

ADVERTISEMENT

#105 Just Wanted To Share Two School Books I Found In A Barn That Was Getting Cleaned Out [usa]

#106 Got These Two Antique Chairs Today! Looks Made For The Space. USA

#107 Found In The United States Of America. How Old ? Worth Anything?

ADVERTISEMENT

#108 I Found This Ring In My Yard At Azerbaijan Upper Region

ADVERTISEMENT

#109 What Is This Tiny Jug Like Item? Manchester, UK

#110 Found This In An Elevator Shaft In An Old Hotel In Ireland. These Worth Anything?

#111 I Know It's Damaged, But I Had To Buy This Toad Carving. I Believe It's From Japan And Any Thoughts It's Date Or Origins Would Be Welcome

ADVERTISEMENT

#112 Results Of My Appraisal From Antiques Roadshow For My Early 1900 Sealed Coca-Cola Bottle USA

ADVERTISEMENT

#113 3 Shillings Note And Red Folio. 1779-1790. Found In Eastern Canada. (Canada)

#114 An Original Red Comet Fire Grenade At Our Lake House - Wisconsin, USA

#115 Cool Little Find At My Local Antique Shop. USA