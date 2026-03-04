ADVERTISEMENT

In a world of fast fashion and mass-produced furniture, there's something magical about getting your hands on an object that's clearly lived a dozen lives before you. Often, it can spark curiosity in a way that brand-new, modern designs rarely do.

Part of the beauty of antiques lies in their mystery. Who owned it? Who made it? How many places has it visited? What secrets or untold stories does it hold? Many older items were made with incredible craftmanship and attention to detail. Sometimes, the scuffs, chips or damage they've picked up along the way make them all the more appealing.

There's an old dusty corner of the internet dedicated to all things 100 years and older. Antiques is where people gather to show off the fascinating finds they've come across, or get advice on the value or origin of a relic that's been gifted to them. From gorgeous paintings to gold and diamonds, Bored Panda has put together a list of the page's best posts. Sit back, keep scrolling and prepare to be transported back to a time when quality meant more than quantity. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.

#1

Help Me Identify This Desk

Help Me Identify This Desk

ItstheHoff

Decades ago, my grandmother gifted me a beautiful, old violin. I would go on to use it for years to come. Today, it's mounted on my living room wall in all its glory. It's one possession that I've sworn I won't sell regardless of its worth.

You see, this is not just any old violin, and it's certainly nothing like the cheap, mass-produced instrument's flooding today's markets. It's a Grand Concert Violin meticulously hand-made in a little German town way back in the late 18th century. I even have the solid wooden case that it originally came with.

To me, this violin doesn't only carry stories about my life and my music career as a child and teenager: the late nights spent practising, the performances in orchestra pits, the eisteddfods I took part in, the trios and quartets that played such a big role in my younger years, the friends I made along the way. It also holds secrets about its own past: the person who painstakingly made it, its travels from Europe to Africa, the musicians who have laid their hands on it way before I was even born.

That's the beauty of antique items: they're not just about design and functionality, they're gatekeepers to a time that came before us.
    #2

    Left Behind (By Previous Owners, Deceased With No Family) At My Parents’ House. Mom Brought It To A Jeweler Who Said It’s Gold With Diamonds. The Two Big Ones Are A Karat Each

    Left Behind (By Previous Owners, Deceased With No Family) At My Parents' House. Mom Brought It To A Jeweler Who Said It's Gold With Diamonds. The Two Big Ones Are A Karat Each

    FrancescaMcG

    #3

    Was Given This Kaidan-Tonsu. I Live In America, Piece Was Brought Over From Japan In The 40s

    Was Given This Kaidan-Tonsu. I Live In America, Piece Was Brought Over From Japan In The 40s

    OwlOrdinary9710

    Often, antiques - like my violin - are highly valuable assets that can appreciate over time. But this isn't always the case. There are several factors that play a role in determining how much an old item is worth.

    The first is how rare it is. "Items that were produced in limited quantities generally have a higher value because they are more sought after by collectors," explain the experts at U.K.-based HutchinsonScott Auctioneers.

    They add that an item's value is often determined by the historical context and significance too. "Antiques that epitomize a particular era or a turning point in craftsmanship can be particularly valuable," they note. "Ultimately, the uniqueness of an item can significantly enhance its appeal and market value."
    #4

    Inherited A Table From Partner’s Wealthy Grandmother (USA). They Watered A Plant And Set It Down Here— Can We Reverse The Water Damage? Other Care Tips Appreciated

    Inherited A Table From Partner's Wealthy Grandmother (USA). They Watered A Plant And Set It Down Here— Can We Reverse The Water Damage? Other Care Tips Appreciated

    schishkaboob

    #5

    My Mom Wants To Alter My Grandma’s Room Divider, Is It A Valuable Antique?

    My Mom Wants To Alter My Grandma's Room Divider, Is It A Valuable Antique?

    CalvinFishoeder

    I don't have a clue the value, but it is beautiful.

    #6

    Hello, This Is My Late Grandparents Ivory Chess Set

    Hello, This Is My Late Grandparents Ivory Chess Set

    draco55555

    Another factor to bear in mind when wondering about the value of your antiques is their condition. It goes without saying that something in pristine condition would generally be worth a lot more than an old and broken object from years gone by.

    Antiques can also lose some of their value if they were fixed or extensively restored at some point, or if old parts were replaced with more modern ones. Same applies if moving or mechanical parts are no longer working.
    #7

    Great Great Grandmothers Antique Burmese Ruby And 22k Gold Necklace Set

    Great Great Grandmothers Antique Burmese Ruby And 22k Gold Necklace Set

    Terabap978

    #8

    Found This In A Basement Cabinet In Older House We Purchased

    Found This In A Basement Cabinet In Older House We Purchased

    123-rit

    #9

    Mom Swears This Is Sought After

    Mom Swears This Is Sought After

    sworks33

    "The artistic value of an antique can play a key role in its value too," adds the auctioneer site. "Items that are beautifully designed or feature exceptional craftsmanship can attract higher prices. This includes antiques with intricate details and innovative designs, as well as work by renowned artists or manufacturers."

    Of course, when it comes to antiques, age is a major factor in how much they're worth. And if they're cared for and preserved properly, their value should increase over time.
    #10

    Anyone Able To Tell Me Anything About My Grandparents’ Antique Bar?

    Anyone Able To Tell Me Anything About My Grandparents' Antique Bar?

    bclark25

    #11

    So... I Got A Gothic Victorian Era 4 Post Bed!

    So... I Got A Gothic Victorian Era 4 Post Bed!

    lawriejaffa

    #12

    Beautiful Bed Frame Bought In Madrid Circa 1930

    Beautiful Bed Frame Bought In Madrid Circa 1930

    smolchickpea

    #13

    My Dad Died, This Is What I Found In His House And I Have No Idea What It As

    My Dad Died, This Is What I Found In His House And I Have No Idea What It As

    TonightMiserable5368

    #14

    My Mom Bought This Beautiful Piece Of Furniture In Mexico And We'd Love To Know More About It. What Kind Of Wood Is It? How Old May It Be? Where May It Come From?

    My Mom Bought This Beautiful Piece Of Furniture In Mexico And We'd Love To Know More About It. What Kind Of Wood Is It? How Old May It Be? Where May It Come From?

    Due_Doughnut7847

    #15

    Thanks Be To The Fb Marketplace Gods For This Bench (USA)

    Thanks Be To The Fb Marketplace Gods For This Bench (USA)

    dogssdogssdogss

    #16

    I Recently Inherited This Chair, Any Insight Is Appreciated. (Michigan, USA)

    I Recently Inherited This Chair, Any Insight Is Appreciated. (Michigan, USA)

    tasteslikekb

    #17

    Grandmother Was Given This By Her Grandfather What Is It?

    Grandmother Was Given This By Her Grandfather What Is It?

    [deleted]

    #18

    Found Buried In The Yard Of Our 1930s Home. Any Clue What It Came From? Or How Old It Could Be?

    Found Buried In The Yard Of Our 1930s Home. Any Clue What It Came From? Or How Old It Could Be?

    Pabst-it

    #19

    Won This Glass Lamp At An Auction, Probably Overpaid At 950 Dollars, But I Couldnt Be Happier! Coolest Lamp I've Ever Seen

    Won This Glass Lamp At An Auction, Probably Overpaid At 950 Dollars, But I Couldnt Be Happier! Coolest Lamp I've Ever Seen

    C3D2

    #20

    My Great Grandfather Passed Away A Few Days Ago And We Found This In His Bathroom, Figured It Looked Old Enough To Post Here For Y’all

    My Great Grandfather Passed Away A Few Days Ago And We Found This In His Bathroom, Figured It Looked Old Enough To Post Here For Y'all

    Chaseman442

    #21

    This Painting Has Been In Our Family Farm House Since I Can Remember. I’m Now 40. What Is It

    This Painting Has Been In Our Family Farm House Since I Can Remember. I'm Now 40. What Is It

    ZAM1984

    #22

    Antique Large Portrait Young Girl (Royalty), Any Idea Of Who It Might Be Or Period Of Time/Year? It’s Odd. She’s Wearing A Ring On Her Ring Finger

    Antique Large Portrait Young Girl (Royalty), Any Idea Of Who It Might Be Or Period Of Time/Year? It's Odd. She's Wearing A Ring On Her Ring Finger

    Arch-finds-817

    #23

    Found While Thrifting. Is This 100 Years Or Older? Marked As Bone. No Makers Mark

    Found While Thrifting. Is This 100 Years Or Older? Marked As Bone. No Makers Mark

    woodenheartgirl

    #24

    What Would You Call This Three-Footed Opening Furniture With Padded Interior?

    What Would You Call This Three-Footed Opening Furniture With Padded Interior?

    PrinceKajuku

    #25

    Just Showing Off My Dream Desk I Won At Auction For A Whopping $50…✨🩵

    Just Showing Off My Dream Desk I Won At Auction For A Whopping $50…✨🩵

    1buns

    #26

    Doing Work On An 107 Year Old Property. Found These Buried In A Pamphlet Under The Insulation

    Doing Work On An 107 Year Old Property. Found These Buried In A Pamphlet Under The Insulation

    Mcg3010624

    #27

    Coworker Gave Me A Lamp, The Shade Is Uranium Glass! Any Info?

    Coworker Gave Me A Lamp, The Shade Is Uranium Glass! Any Info?

    jts0003

    #28

    I Found This 19th Century Glass Crystal Decanter For $4 That Once Belonged To Emperor Napoleon III’s Personal Table Service

    I Found This 19th Century Glass Crystal Decanter For $4 That Once Belonged To Emperor Napoleon III's Personal Table Service

    minarima

    #29

    My Granny’s Old Corner Table

    My Granny's Old Corner Table

    58basketball

    #30

    Found This At A Thrift Shop Foe $3

    Found This At A Thrift Shop Foe $3

    BrightEyedBerserker

    #31

    Saw This In An Antique Shop. What Is It?

    Saw This In An Antique Shop. What Is It?

    Bomb_AF_Turtle

    #32

    Is This Dresser A Quality Piece Or Did I Just Make A Bad Purchase?

    Is This Dresser A Quality Piece Or Did I Just Make A Bad Purchase?

    stickytee2993

    #33

    1909 Westinghouse All-Brass

    1909 Westinghouse All-Brass

    Captainpunchline

    #34

    I Found A Nice Little Gold Pin At An Antique Shop For $20. Unmarked But Tested As 10k Gold. I'm Unsure Of What The Stone Is

    I Found A Nice Little Gold Pin At An Antique Shop For $20. Unmarked But Tested As 10k Gold. I'm Unsure Of What The Stone Is

    UrbanRelicHunter

    #35

    My Mother Sewed Her Wedding Dress On This Machine

    My Mother Sewed Her Wedding Dress On This Machine

    [deleted]

    #36

    Grandmas Vanity Set

    Grandmas Vanity Set

    frankytemps82

    #37

    Anyone Know Anything About This Box I Inherited?

    Anyone Know Anything About This Box I Inherited?

    alaf420

    #38

    Got This Pipe And Need Help

    Got This Pipe And Need Help

    [deleted]

    #39

    Bought This Cameo For $20 Today. Did I Overpay?

    Bought This Cameo For $20 Today. Did I Overpay?

    shablyabogdan

    #40

    I Found This Safe At My Grandmothers, I'd Be Curious To Know More About It. Origin? Age? Market Value? [to Follow Up On My Previous Post, With More Pictures Here...]

    I

    Ahxat Report

    #41

    My Collection Of 19th Century Brooches And Pins

    My Collection Of 19th Century Brooches And Pins

    tinaismediocre Report

    #42

    Found This Insanely Old Trunk In A Storage Unit Today!! It’s Sold Oak Or Some Kind Of Heavy Wood. Can Anyone Identify The Age? Found In Georgia USA

    Found This Insanely Old Trunk In A Storage Unit Today!! It’s Sold Oak Or Some Kind Of Heavy Wood. Can Anyone Identify The Age? Found In Georgia USA

    oddlyUranusKhan Report

    #43

    Found This Buried In My Backyard. Cincinnati, Ohio, United States

    Found This Buried In My Backyard. Cincinnati, Ohio, United States

    [deleted] Report

    #44

    What Did I Just Find On The Side Of The Road? United States

    What Did I Just Find On The Side Of The Road? United States

    dandelimone Report

    #45

    United States. Found At The Dump. What Is It?

    United States. Found At The Dump. What Is It?

    Glittering_Tart666 Report

    #46

    Just Blown Away By This (Victorian?) Folding Chair. I've Never Seen One With A Carved Poem And Such A High Back! West Wales, United Kingdom

    Just Blown Away By This (Victorian?) Folding Chair. I've Never Seen One With A Carved Poem And Such A High Back! West Wales, United Kingdom

    Fanatic_Forager Report

    #47

    Inherited Bedroom Set - United States

    Inherited Bedroom Set - United States

    nessadaahling Report

    #48

    Trying To Figure Out When This Armoire Is From, And What It Could Be Worth. USA

    Trying To Figure Out When This Armoire Is From, And What It Could Be Worth. USA

    nauset3tt Report

    #49

    Small Walnut Shaped Sewing Kit USA

    Small Walnut Shaped Sewing Kit USA

    MysteriousBiatch Report

    #50

    Found This Extremely Unsettling Metal Picture And Need Information. (United States)

    Found This Extremely Unsettling Metal Picture And Need Information. (United States)

    JustAnotherUser37483 Report

    #51

    (USA) Bought Old Home And Found This Lovely Vanity

    (USA) Bought Old Home And Found This Lovely Vanity

    Bryjeter2 Report

    #52

    What Is This Style Of Chair Called? Maryland United States

    What Is This Style Of Chair Called? Maryland United States

    szymonkan Report

    #53

    Found Family Heirloom From 1908! (USA)

    Found Family Heirloom From 1908! (USA)

    cat_summoner_ Report

    #54

    What Is This Set? Owned By My Great Grandmother In The United States, And I Think By Her Mother Before Her

    What Is This Set? Owned By My Great Grandmother In The United States, And I Think By Her Mother Before Her

    gbarwis Report

    #55

    What Is This Piece Of Furniture I Got Off The Side Of The Street? (France)

    What Is This Piece Of Furniture I Got Off The Side Of The Street? (France)

    mossathena Report

    #56

    Found This In My Recently Past Nans Attic In The UK, Is It Really That Old?

    Found This In My Recently Past Nans Attic In The UK, Is It Really That Old?

    art-lover111 Report

    #57

    UK - My Wife Thinks It’s Worthless. My Father Thinks It’s A Valuable Antique. I Have No Idea How To Identify It Properly. Please Help!

    UK - My Wife Thinks It’s Worthless. My Father Thinks It’s A Valuable Antique. I Have No Idea How To Identify It Properly. Please Help!

    TheBossIsWatching Report

    #58

    Is There Any Reason I Shouldn't Go Ahead And Paint This? United States

    Is There Any Reason I Shouldn't Go Ahead And Paint This? United States

    RubyRoyale Report

    #59

    $1250 At Estate Sale. I'm Told It's Authentic Imperial. Is The Price Low Or Am I Missing Something? United States

    $1250 At Estate Sale. I'm Told It's Authentic Imperial. Is The Price Low Or Am I Missing Something? United States

    lowbread Report

    #60

    Does Anyone Know Anything About This Ring My BF Gifted Me? (United States)

    Does Anyone Know Anything About This Ring My BF Gifted Me? (United States)

    sashanixxie Report

    #61

    United States. Never Seen A Duplicate Of This One At My Families Old Home. Any Idea Of History Or Worth? It's Been In The Family Long Enough Not To Know

    United States. Never Seen A Duplicate Of This One At My Families Old Home. Any Idea Of History Or Worth? It's Been In The Family Long Enough Not To Know

    GideonBlackbook Report

    #62

    (United States) Snagged This Wardrobe At An Auction Last Month And It Showed Up Today

    (United States) Snagged This Wardrobe At An Auction Last Month And It Showed Up Today

    LearningT0Fly Report

    #63

    My Grandmother Brought This Over From China In The Early 1900’s. My Brother Said That It’s Made From A Wood Only Found In China

    My Grandmother Brought This Over From China In The Early 1900’s. My Brother Said That It’s Made From A Wood Only Found In China

    Sljks Report

    #64

    USA California. I'd Rather She Didn't But If My Mom Sells This Is There Any Idea Of Whats A Fair Price So She Isn't Taken Advantage Of?

    USA California. I'd Rather She Didn't But If My Mom Sells This Is There Any Idea Of Whats A Fair Price So She Isn't Taken Advantage Of?

    Ballistic182 Report

    #65

    A Gift From My Mil (USA)

    A Gift From My Mil (USA)

    Strict-Major-5703 Report

    #66

    The Coolest Coin Purse Ever! Women’s Wallet/Compact With Spring-Loaded Coin Storage. Found At A Flea Market In The United States!

    The Coolest Coin Purse Ever! Women’s Wallet/Compact With Spring-Loaded Coin Storage. Found At A Flea Market In The United States!

    AstrroNova Report

    #67

    USA- I Have An Opportunity To Buy This Piano For $200

    USA- I Have An Opportunity To Buy This Piano For $200

    YogBlogsoth1066 Report

    #68

    I Bought Myself This French Antique Solid Silver Coffee Cup Set. Purity Is 950 And From France

    I Bought Myself This French Antique Solid Silver Coffee Cup Set. Purity Is 950 And From France

    romshavo18 Report

    #69

    Vintage Chandelier USA Midwest

    Vintage Chandelier USA Midwest

    MelroseHouse Report

    #70

    Does This Count As Antique? House Was Built In 1902

    Does This Count As Antique? House Was Built In 1902

    issvw Report

    #71

    What On Earth Is This Used For, Cause My Mind Is In The Gutter?

    What On Earth Is This Used For, Cause My Mind Is In The Gutter?

    atrailofdisasters Report

    #72

    Found This In The Backyard. Sue Is The Name Of The Previous Owner Who Died In 1975

    Found This In The Backyard. Sue Is The Name Of The Previous Owner Who Died In 1975

    Far-Elephant-7430 Report

    #73

    I Found This In The Creek A While Back. Almost Didn’t Even Pick It Up When I First Saw It. This Is My First One Of These Warner’s Safe Bottles

    I Found This In The Creek A While Back. Almost Didn’t Even Pick It Up When I First Saw It. This Is My First One Of These Warner’s Safe Bottles

    TotallyNotJagger Report

    #74

    $3 Thrift Store Score

    $3 Thrift Store Score

    BreezinOnBy Report

    #75

    Chocolate Found In My Closet And A Gramophone Seeking Info On The Items

    Chocolate Found In My Closet And A Gramophone Seeking Info On The Items

    Overall_Customer_558 Report

    #76

    Where Is The Origin Of This Chair. Is It Old? I Found It In A Dumpster

    Where Is The Origin Of This Chair. Is It Old? I Found It In A Dumpster

    WorriedReaction9100 Report

    #77

    I Just Purchased A 1910 General Store!! I Plan On Returning It To Its Former Glory

    I Just Purchased A 1910 General Store!! I Plan On Returning It To Its Former Glory

    oddlyUranusKhan Report

    #78

    Are These Sewing Machines Worth Saving From The Attic In A Hoarded Home?

    Are These Sewing Machines Worth Saving From The Attic In A Hoarded Home?

    MassiveBuzzkill Report

    #79

    I Think This Is 516 Years Old

    I Think This Is 516 Years Old

    BelladonnaNix Report

    #80

    Thrifted Chest

    Thrifted Chest

    LileaftheLizard Report

    #81

    Recently Acquired This Late 1800s Hardware Store Cabinet For My Garage. Houses All Of My Good Hot Rod Parts!!!

    Recently Acquired This Late 1800s Hardware Store Cabinet For My Garage. Houses All Of My Good Hot Rod Parts!!!

    Iron_Trap_Garage Report

    #82

    Oh My Goodness…check This Out !

    Oh My Goodness…check This Out !

    Frosty_Avocado_8457 Report

    #83

    Just Bought A House Built In 1913 That Had Boxes Full Of Spare Tile. Are They Worth Anything?

    Just Bought A House Built In 1913 That Had Boxes Full Of Spare Tile. Are They Worth Anything?

    Professional_Soft404 Report

    #84

    Don’t You Just Love When A Piece Shows Off Decades Of Use And Ware? Love This Stool. $4.99 At Goodwill Today

    Don’t You Just Love When A Piece Shows Off Decades Of Use And Ware? Love This Stool. $4.99 At Goodwill Today

    tenglempls Report

    #85

    Found A Last Will And Testament From 1860 In An Abandoned House

    Found A Last Will And Testament From 1860 In An Abandoned House

    snsnnsjdjdb Report

    #86

    When I Saw The Glaze At The Back Of A Shelf At Goodwill Today, I Almost Had A Heart Attack. 1926 Rookwood Pottery Vase For $8.99!!!

    When I Saw The Glaze At The Back Of A Shelf At Goodwill Today, I Almost Had A Heart Attack. 1926 Rookwood Pottery Vase For $8.99!!!

    tenglempls Report

    #87

    I Got This Scrapbook For £10 Or £15 At A Car Boot A Few Months Ago, And Thought I'd Share

    I Got This Scrapbook For £10 Or £15 At A Car Boot A Few Months Ago, And Thought I'd Share

    Spooky_toni Report

    #88

    Found In A Storage Unit Today

    Found In A Storage Unit Today

    oddlyUranusKhan Report

    #89

    Saw This Rocking Chair At A Local Antique Mall, Complete With Real Hair And Teeth. What Is It?

    Saw This Rocking Chair At A Local Antique Mall, Complete With Real Hair And Teeth. What Is It?

    MandrewCarrion Report

    #90

    Found These Tossed Into Storage In Boxes That Are Falling Apart. Am I Rightfully Upset Or Are These Just Junk? Idk A Lot About Antiques

    Found These Tossed Into Storage In Boxes That Are Falling Apart. Am I Rightfully Upset Or Are These Just Junk? Idk A Lot About Antiques

    ohgod_ohgeez Report

    #91

    Found All This Amazing Furniture In A Storage Unit I Purchased Last Weekend!!

    Found All This Amazing Furniture In A Storage Unit I Purchased Last Weekend!!

    oddlyUranusKhan Report

    #92

    I Bought An Old House And They Wanted To Throw Away All The Antique Furniture. I Asked To Keep It

    I Bought An Old House And They Wanted To Throw Away All The Antique Furniture. I Asked To Keep It

    IForgotAboutDre Report

    #93

    My Most Insane Antiquing Find To Date: An 1860s Photograph Of Dr. Mary Edwards Walker

    My Most Insane Antiquing Find To Date: An 1860s Photograph Of Dr. Mary Edwards Walker

    ZenCollects Report

    #94

    Found Hidden Portrait In Thrift Store Frame. Curious Of How Old It Could Be. Maryland, United States

    Found Hidden Portrait In Thrift Store Frame. Curious Of How Old It Could Be. Maryland, United States

    Mountain_Accident679 Report

    #95

    Thrifted This In Canada. Unsure Of Its Use And Origin

    Thrifted This In Canada. Unsure Of Its Use And Origin

    Inevitable-Aioli6589 Report

    #96

    Another One Rescued From The Clutches Of Millennial White Paint. Circa 1905 Parlor Table Found On Fb Marketplace For $17. Vancouver Island, Canada

    Another One Rescued From The Clutches Of Millennial White Paint. Circa 1905 Parlor Table Found On Fb Marketplace For $17. Vancouver Island, Canada

    MPD1987 Report

    #97

    United States. What Should I Do With This Inherited Picture

    United States. What Should I Do With This Inherited Picture

    jewellpink Report

    #98

    I Found Something With Metal Detecting In Het Gooi In The Netherlands. Can Someone Tell Me More About It And Wat It Is Worth?

    I Found Something With Metal Detecting In Het Gooi In The Netherlands. Can Someone Tell Me More About It And Wat It Is Worth?

    1q1q30 Report

    #99

    A 120+ Year Old Soda Bottle I Found In A Creek. United States

    A 120+ Year Old Soda Bottle I Found In A Creek. United States

    New-Ad-8195 Report

    #100

    Edison Projecting Kinetoscope Found In The Basement Of A House I Bought, United States

    Edison Projecting Kinetoscope Found In The Basement Of A House I Bought, United States

    Errlyagain Report

    #101

    All My Furniture I Lost In A Wild Fire Last Month ( United States )

    All My Furniture I Lost In A Wild Fire Last Month ( United States )

    MildredBailey01 Report

    #102

    Mystery Wax Seal Found Underwater In Redcliffe, Qld Australia

    Mystery Wax Seal Found Underwater In Redcliffe, Qld Australia

    bertk888 Report

    #103

    Anyone Know What This Is? The Original Purpose? It Turns Into Itself. NY, USA

    Anyone Know What This Is? The Original Purpose? It Turns Into Itself. NY, USA

    sleepysapphirecat Report

    #104

    This Is A Family Heirloom That Is Said To Be From China. United States, FL

    This Is A Family Heirloom That Is Said To Be From China. United States, FL

    amlarson1111 Report

    #105

    Just Wanted To Share Two School Books I Found In A Barn That Was Getting Cleaned Out [usa]

    Just Wanted To Share Two School Books I Found In A Barn That Was Getting Cleaned Out [usa]

    Beanspr0utsss Report

    #106

    Got These Two Antique Chairs Today! Looks Made For The Space. USA

    Got These Two Antique Chairs Today! Looks Made For The Space. USA

    SeaworthinessNew4295 Report

    #107

    Found In The United States Of America. How Old ? Worth Anything?

    Found In The United States Of America. How Old ? Worth Anything?

    [deleted] Report

    #108

    I Found This Ring In My Yard At Azerbaijan Upper Region

    I Found This Ring In My Yard At Azerbaijan Upper Region

    o15i17 Report

    #109

    What Is This Tiny Jug Like Item? Manchester, UK

    What Is This Tiny Jug Like Item? Manchester, UK

    Dphv1 Report

    #110

    Found This In An Elevator Shaft In An Old Hotel In Ireland. These Worth Anything?

    Found This In An Elevator Shaft In An Old Hotel In Ireland. These Worth Anything?

    blackpauli Report

    #111

    I Know It's Damaged, But I Had To Buy This Toad Carving. I Believe It's From Japan And Any Thoughts It's Date Or Origins Would Be Welcome

    I Know It's Damaged, But I Had To Buy This Toad Carving. I Believe It's From Japan And Any Thoughts It's Date Or Origins Would Be Welcome

    indykan1010 Report

    #112

    Results Of My Appraisal From Antiques Roadshow For My Early 1900 Sealed Coca-Cola Bottle USA

    Results Of My Appraisal From Antiques Roadshow For My Early 1900 Sealed Coca-Cola Bottle USA

    partyjam3 Report

    #113

    3 Shillings Note And Red Folio. 1779-1790. Found In Eastern Canada. (Canada)

    3 Shillings Note And Red Folio. 1779-1790. Found In Eastern Canada. (Canada)

    CWM0012 Report

    #114

    An Original Red Comet Fire Grenade At Our Lake House - Wisconsin, USA

    An Original Red Comet Fire Grenade At Our Lake House - Wisconsin, USA

    suhdudeitsyahboi Report

    #115

    Cool Little Find At My Local Antique Shop. USA

    Cool Little Find At My Local Antique Shop. USA

    [deleted] Report

