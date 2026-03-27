But the folks over at "Random Victorian Stuff" have a fascination with England during the 19th century. Some historians call it the peak of the British Empire; others just love it for the aesthetic and the vibes. Yet, we can't deny that there's something about it that draws people in. Here is the newest collection of photographs from the community dedicated to bringing you "a dose of informed distraction."

Different periods of history attract people for different reasons. People might become obsessed with Ancient Egypt for its distinct culture, inventions, and mysticism. Others may find colonial America fascinating since it marked the beginning of what we now know as the United States. If we were to believe the Internet, men tend to think about the Roman Empire a lot.

#1 Ladies From Zanzibar, Tanzania, Dressed On Their Best, Some Have Gold Chains And Bright Smiles, Circa 1890s And 1900s

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#2 Sarah Forbes Bonetta, Queen Victoria's Goddaughter

#3 A Few Photographs Taken By Carl Størmer As A Young Man In The 1890s In Norway With A Hidden Camera. The Images He Captured Offer A Glimpse Into The Day To Day Lives Of People Living At The Turn Of The Century

What's so special about the Victorian era? A lot of things, its fans would say. There's the fashion, the rapid economic growth propelled by industrialization, the distinctive moral code – it's history, but in a sense, it doesn't seem too long ago or strange for us to find it relatable and charming. ADVERTISEMENT Although times were undeniably different, you'll see in these photographs that the Victorian era wasn't short of historical curiosities: circus performers, people of color in positions of prominence, and pet portraits that belonged to none other than Abraham Lincoln. So, let's go through all of them and see what the subreddit "Random Victorian Stuff" has to offer, shall we?

#4 Photographs Of A Trio Of Women Frolicking, C. 1905

#5 The Armour–Stiner House Is An Octagon-Shaped And Domed Victorian-Style House Located At 45 West Clinton Avenue In Irvington, In Westchester County, New York. The House Was Built In 1859–1860

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#6 Woman Poses In What Looks Is A Riding Outfit. Like The Double Breasted Low Cut Jacket. Late XIX Century

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There is only speculation about who the woman in the photograph wearing riding attire is. Most of the information about her is unreliable, even if her photographs are now in the French Ministry of Culture collection. History enthusiasts believe that she is Selika Lazevski and that the photograph was taken in 1891 at the French photographer Paul Nadar's studio. Apparently, Lazevski was a haute école rider, a horseback performer in the circus. Her name is equally interesting as her unusual predicament: the name Selika gained popularity in the 19th century after an opera about an African American woman, Selika, came out. In the opera, Selika crashes on an African island and discovers that she is its princess. As the opera gained popularity, the name Selika became associated with the words "princess" and "queen."

#7 Actress Maude Fealy Who I Think Has One Of The Biggest Most Expressive Eyes I Have Ever Seen. Early 1900s

#8 Tabby And Dixie, The Two Kittens Gifted By Secretary Of State William Steward To Abraham Lincoln, Newly Elected President At The Time, In August Of 1861

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#9 The All-Female Fire Brigade At Girton College, Cambridge, 1877-1878

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Tabby and Dixie, the two cats with official presidential portraits, have more to boast about than simply being the pets of Abraham Lincoln. Apparently, they were also the very first pets to live in the White House. Lincoln was particularly fond of Dixie and reportedly liked her better. He is said to have even remarked that she was smarter than the members of his cabinet and at least didn't talk back.

#10 The Graduate, CA. 1880

#11 Miriam Kate Williams, AKA Vulcana, Welsh Strongwoman And Bodybuilder C. 1900

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#12 Photographs Of Cats With Silly Descriptions, Taken By Henry Pointer, Part Of A Series Of Around 200 Cat Photos From The 1870s-1880s, Known As The Brighton Cats ✨

On the topic of cat portraits, let's talk about Harry Pointer's cat photography. Apparently, all the cats in his portraits were his pets, and what started as portraits of cats in their natural resting poses turned into whimsical photography. Pointer would pose his cats in all sorts of quirky, human-like ways: roller-skating, riding a tricycle, and even a cat taking a picture with a camera. Pointer may have been an early pioneer of the captioned photo. Many of his cat portraits feature captions, as he realized that the commercial value of the photographs increased significantly once he added a poignant and amusing caption like "Bring up the dinner Betsy." You could even say they were precursors of the modern meme! ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Three Women Dressed In Their Sunday Best, Marshall, Texas, 1900

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#14 Theater/Film Actress Ethel Barrymore, Grand Aunt Of Drew Berrymore, Circa 1890s

#15 Women's Dress, Mechanical Lace Ribbons, Velvet, Silk Taffeta And Velvet, Silk Ribbed Ribbon, Mechanical Lace. Barcelona Design Museum, 1885

If you think the all-women fire brigade posed just for that one photo, think again! The all-female fire brigade at Girton College, Cambridge, was actually real. It was founded in 1879 by two students who thought that the college might be in danger of fires after walking by a haystack that caught on fire. The members of the Girton Fire Brigade were trained by none other than the London Fire Brigade. Still, in all its existence until 1932, the brigade only put out one fire in Girton village in 1918.

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#16 Satin, Lace, And Tassel Embellished Dress, CA. 1865-1869 (Museo Del Traje)

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#17 Young Woman With Jewels On Her Hair, Circa 1860s

#18 Dress, Circa 1885. Silk. Félix, France

What do you find the most fascinating about the Victorian period, Pandas? Is it the fashion, the different way of life, or just the vibes you can't quite describe? Let us know in the comments which of these pictures you find the most fascinating. In the meantime, be sure to check out these great works of art that were the perfect canvas for the funniest memes!

#19 Before Sequins, There Were Beetle Wings. Fabric From 1858 Embellished With Bug Wings

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#20 Miss Gabrielle Ray And Miss Dorothy Craske

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#21 Some Finds Of Women In Very Beautiful Dresses, Circa 1880s And 1890s

#22 Some African American Couples In The 1880s To 1890s

#23 French Actress Sarah Bernhardt Who Was Know For Her Peculiar Tastes, Like Having Her Own Luxury Coffin Were She Sleep (Picture 2) And Her Favorite Hat With A Real Bat. Photos Circa 1860s-80s

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#24 1877. 'The Crawlers' Were The Lowest Of The British Poor. This Elderly Widow Is Sitting Outside A Tailors Shop, Holding A Baby While Its Mother Works. She Was Given A Cup Of Tea And A Slice Of Bread Daily In Return

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#25 Julia Margaret Cameron-Parting Of Sir Lancelot And Queen Guinevere, 1874

#26 Celestial Blue Ball Gown, New York, 1867. What Kind Of Shoes Would Be Worn With This?

#27 The Reluctant Bride, 1866, Bu Auguste Toulmouche

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#28 Glass Negative Of A Young Girl With A Intense Stare, Mabel Scott, Circa 1890s

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#29 Alphonse Bertillon, The French Detective Who Invented The Mugshot, Tried The Technique Out In His Young Daughter, 23-Month-Old François, In October Of 1893

#30 Queen Victoria's Bedroom At Buckingham Palace, 1848

#31 Bright Swatches Of Fabric For Clothing, 1842. Pick One!

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#32 Lovers Oscar Wilde And Lord Alfred 'Bosie' Douglas At Oxford In 1893

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#33 Alice Austen And Gertrude Tate, 1903. They Were Partners For Over 50 Years

#34 Coal Miners Returning From The Depths After A Day's Work, Belgium, C. 1900

#35 The Seven Sutherland Sisters, C 1890s-1900. They Had Floor Length Hair And Were Celebrity Singers. At The End Of Concerts They Would Let Their Hair Down

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#36 Photograph By Lady Hawarden, Showing Her Husband And Daughter Bathed In Sunlight. The Moment Is Open To Interpretation. 1858-61

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#37 Emile Joachim Constant Puyo, Chant Sacrè, 1899

#38 The First X-Ray Image, “Hand Mit Ringen” By Wilhelm Conrad Roentgen, 1895

#39 Portrait Of An Unidentified Young Woman, Circa 1890

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#40 British Actress Maud Branscombe In 1883, Posing For Some Photos In Black Dress. Considered One Of The Beauties Of Her Time

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#41 A Couple Poses For Their Portrait, Looks Really Young, 1890s

#42 Mothers Holding Their Babies Still For Photographs. They Were Trying To Blend In. 1850s-80s

#43 The San Francisco Cliff House In 1900-1901. Right On The Edge Of A Cliff

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#44 Sophie, Queen Of Greece (Née Princess Sophie Of Prussia) On Her Official Portrait, Glass Negative By Alexander Bassano, 1887

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#45 Got The Opportunity To See A Load Of 1880s/1890s Garments Up Close. Gorgeous

#46 Beautiful Blue Silk Brocade Dress With A 24 Inch Waist. Us, C.1850

#47 "The Irritating Gentleman" By Berthold Woltze, 1874. The Girl Has A Tear Near Her Eye And Behind The Man Is An Older Man Ignoring The Scene

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#48 Father Posing With His Daughter For A Photo. Child Is Looking At Something Out Of Scene And Looks Scared. Circa 1870s, Maybe Late 1860s. Daguerrotype

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#49 "How Can She Vote When The Fashions Are So Wide, And The Voting Booths Are So Narrow?", Us, 1894

#50 Duchess Of Portland Dressed As The 16th/17th Century 'Duchess Of Savoy' At The Devonshire Ball, 1897

#51 Oak Cradle, Designed By Richard Norman Shaw, English, 1861

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#52 Glass Negative Of Bertha Barber With Her Pet Parrot, Circa 1890s. Cm Bell Estudio

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#53 Girls With Down's Syndrome At The Institution For Feeble-Minded Children, New York , 1902

#54 Photograph Of Eliza Blesina, A Burlesque Performer, Wearing A Horse-Head Headdress, And A Short Costume With An Attached Horsetail In "The Devil's Auction", 1867

#55 Mourning Bracelet With 5 Lockets. With Motifs Of A Cross, An Anchor, And A Heart, To Represent Christian Virtues Of Faith, Hope And Love. Set With Diamonds And Pearls. Paris, C. 1860

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#56 Men And Children Gather On The Platform Beside Prince Edward Island Railway Locomotive No. 5 At The Train Station In Souris, Prince Edward Island, In 1895

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#57 Portraits Of Young African American Ladies, Really Like Those Gilded Frames, Circa 1850s-60s. Some Have Tint Work For Their Jewels

#58 Ella Harper, Born 1870 In Tennessee. She Had "Curved Knees" And Was A Circus Exhibit From Age 12. She Was Called "Camel Girl" And The "Most Wonderful Freak Of Nature." She Was Paid The Equivalent Of $6300 A Week

#59 Two Women In A Photography Studio, Seated Apart. The Woman On The Right Isn't Looking At The Camera. Perhaps The Photo Would Have Been Cropped And Only The Woman In The Lighter Dress Would Have Been Shown? What Do You Think?

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#60 Daguerreotype Of A Lady Wearing A Jester Costume, Taken By Victor Plumier, C. 1850

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#61 Inside An Oregon Store In 1898

#62 Mr. And Mrs. Abraham Lincoln Taken Prior To Their Move To Washington In 1847. Source Library Of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division, Photograph By Nicholas H. Shepherd

#63 Victorian Crossdressers Frederick Park And Ernest Boulton! They Wore Such Beautiful Dresses!

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#64 Women's Half-Mourning Jacket. British,1880s. Made With Midnight Blue Velvet And Ermine Fur

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#65 Glass Negative Photo Co-Workers Of The Telephone Switchboard Of Junction City, Kansas 1900

#66 Emperor Napoleon III And The Empress Eugenie, C. 1865

#67 Miss Trott And Miss Moore Posing Thogether, Junction City, Kansas, 1898. Glass Negative

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#68 Swain House (1893) Of Spring Lake, New Jersey

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#69 Myrtle Corbin, Born 1868 In Tennessee. She Had Four Legs And Two Pelvises But Was Healthy

#70 Purple Silk 1860s Day Dress! Its Absolutely Stunning And I Think I Would Nearly Faint If I Saw It In The Museum! A Beautiful Colour With Lovely Details And A Very Full Skirt! 😍💗

#71 Red Shoes With Bow And Low Heel, C 1900. These Were More Practical Than Earlier Styles

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#72 Women In Matching Dotted Dresses With Lace Trim Sleeves, C 1875

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#73 One Of The Most Controversial Photographs Of The Period: 'Fading Away', 1858

#74 An Interesting Hair Style, Looks Like A Braid Wrapped In Fabric? Mrs Peterson And Her Baby, Taken By William James Harding, Whanganui (New Zealand)

#75 Daguerreotype Portrait Of A Young Woman Holding An Accordion, C 1850

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#76 Man Being Posed For A Photo Using A Clamp, 1892, Berlin

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#77 "Niagara Falls In Winter", Photograph By George Barker, C. 1890

#78 'Woman's Mission: Companion Of Manhood' Shows A Wife Comforting Her Husband After He Receives News Of A Death (See The Black Edges On The Letter). Breakfast Is On The Table And Fresh Flowers On The Mantlepiece

#79 Fancy Dress Outfit, Possibly For Worth, 1860s. There Are Silver Alphabet Cards Along The Hem

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#80 Dinner Dress, Mrs. Arnold (American), 1894–96

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