ADVERTISEMENT

Different periods of history attract people for different reasons. People might become obsessed with Ancient Egypt for its distinct culture, inventions, and mysticism. Others may find colonial America fascinating since it marked the beginning of what we now know as the United States. If we were to believe the Internet, men tend to think about the Roman Empire a lot.

But the folks over at "Random Victorian Stuff" have a fascination with England during the 19th century. Some historians call it the peak of the British Empire; others just love it for the aesthetic and the vibes. Yet, we can't deny that there's something about it that draws people in. Here is the newest collection of photographs from the community dedicated to bringing you "a dose of informed distraction."

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Ladies From Zanzibar, Tanzania, Dressed On Their Best, Some Have Gold Chains And Bright Smiles, Circa 1890s And 1900s

Victorian era photos showing African women in traditional clothing and headwear with smiling faces and posed portraits.

Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

23points
POST
ortaduchess avatar
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'll bet those clothes were gorgeous in color.

11
11points
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Sarah Forbes Bonetta, Queen Victoria's Goddaughter

    Victorian era photo of a woman in a detailed dress posing gracefully against an ornate historical backdrop.

    FarStrawberry5438 Report

    22points
    POST
    #3

    A Few Photographs Taken By Carl Størmer As A Young Man In The 1890s In Norway With A Hidden Camera. The Images He Captured Offer A Glimpse Into The Day To Day Lives Of People Living At The Turn Of The Century

    Four Victorian era photos showing daily life, fashion, and transportation in black and white vintage style images.

    KatyaRomici00 Report

    21points
    POST
    View more comments

    What's so special about the Victorian era? A lot of things, its fans would say. There's the fashion, the rapid economic growth propelled by industrialization, the distinctive moral code – it's history, but in a sense, it doesn't seem too long ago or strange for us to find it relatable and charming.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Although times were undeniably different, you'll see in these photographs that the Victorian era wasn't short of historical curiosities: circus performers, people of color in positions of prominence, and pet portraits that belonged to none other than Abraham Lincoln. So, let's go through all of them and see what the subreddit "Random Victorian Stuff" has to offer, shall we?
    #4

    Photographs Of A Trio Of Women Frolicking, C. 1905

    Three women in Victorian era dresses and hats posing outdoors in a wooded area with bare trees in autumn.

    KatyaRomici00 Report

    21points
    POST
    ldornell avatar
    SaraCapybara
    SaraCapybara
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gasp! Look at those ankles! Hussies.

    10
    10points
    reply
    View more comments
    #5

    The Armour–Stiner House Is An Octagon-Shaped And Domed Victorian-Style House Located At 45 West Clinton Avenue In Irvington, In Westchester County, New York. The House Was Built In 1859–1860

    Victorian era house covered in snow with ornate architecture and frosted trees surrounding the period building in winter.

    [deleted] Report

    21points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Woman Poses In What Looks Is A Riding Outfit. Like The Double Breasted Low Cut Jacket. Late XIX Century

    Victorian era photo of a confident woman in period attire with a top hat and riding crop, showcasing fashion of the time.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    20points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    There is only speculation about who the woman in the photograph wearing riding attire is. Most of the information about her is unreliable, even if her photographs are now in the French Ministry of Culture collection. History enthusiasts believe that she is Selika Lazevski and that the photograph was taken in 1891 at the French photographer Paul Nadar's studio.

    Apparently, Lazevski was a haute école rider, a horseback performer in the circus. Her name is equally interesting as her unusual predicament: the name Selika gained popularity in the 19th century after an opera about an African American woman, Selika, came out. In the opera, Selika crashes on an African island and discovers that she is its princess. As the opera gained popularity, the name Selika became associated with the words "princess" and "queen."
    #7

    Actress Maude Fealy Who I Think Has One Of The Biggest Most Expressive Eyes I Have Ever Seen. Early 1900s

    Victorian era portrait of a young woman in ornate dress and floral headpiece, showcasing period fashion and style.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    20points
    POST
    #8

    Tabby And Dixie, The Two Kittens Gifted By Secretary Of State William Steward To Abraham Lincoln, Newly Elected President At The Time, In August Of 1861

    Two Victorian era photos of cats, one lying on striped fabric and the other sitting by a window on a cushion.

    KatyaRomici00 Report

    20points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    The All-Female Fire Brigade At Girton College, Cambridge, 1877-1878

    Group of women in Victorian era clothing posing outdoors by a brick building with arched windows in a vintage Victorian era photo.

    melonofknowledge Report

    20points
    POST
    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those dresses/skirts are totally impractical for fire fighting, they couldn't even wear something appropriate for such a dangerous task. Especially given how many women died from during that period from their clothing catching fire from the stoves and candles in the home.

    10
    10points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tabby and Dixie, the two cats with official presidential portraits, have more to boast about than simply being the pets of Abraham Lincoln. Apparently, they were also the very first pets to live in the White House. Lincoln was particularly fond of Dixie and reportedly liked her better. He is said to have even remarked that she was smarter than the members of his cabinet and at least didn't talk back.
    #10

    The Graduate, CA. 1880

    Victorian Era photo of a woman in period dress holding a fan and scroll, showcasing fashion and style from the era.

    PerfectAssociation20 Report

    19points
    POST
    View more comments
    #11

    Miriam Kate Williams, AKA Vulcana, Welsh Strongwoman And Bodybuilder C. 1900

    Victorian era photo of a woman flexing her arm muscle, showcasing strength and unique perspectives of the period.

    melonofknowledge Report

    19points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Photographs Of Cats With Silly Descriptions, Taken By Henry Pointer, Part Of A Series Of Around 200 Cat Photos From The 1870s-1880s, Known As The Brighton Cats ✨

    Victorian era photos show cats posed humorously with props, reflecting unique and charming photography of the period.

    KatyaRomici00 Report

    18points
    POST
    daunetullina avatar
    DawnoftheDead
    DawnoftheDead
    Community Member
    Premium     16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    150 years later and we still use a similar phrase, queen/king of all (my cat) surveys

    10
    10points
    reply
    View more comments

    On the topic of cat portraits, let's talk about Harry Pointer's cat photography. Apparently, all the cats in his portraits were his pets, and what started as portraits of cats in their natural resting poses turned into whimsical photography. Pointer would pose his cats in all sorts of quirky, human-like ways: roller-skating, riding a tricycle, and even a cat taking a picture with a camera.

    Pointer may have been an early pioneer of the captioned photo. Many of his cat portraits feature captions, as he realized that the commercial value of the photographs increased significantly once he added a poignant and amusing caption like "Bring up the dinner Betsy." You could even say they were precursors of the modern meme!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Three Women Dressed In Their Sunday Best, Marshall, Texas, 1900

    Three women in Victorian era dresses and hats walking on a street in a historical town setting.

    KatyaRomici00 Report

    18points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Theater/Film Actress Ethel Barrymore, Grand Aunt Of Drew Berrymore, Circa 1890s

    Victorian era photo of a woman in lace dress with floral embellishment, reflecting the period's fashion and style.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    17points
    POST
    #15

    Women's Dress, Mechanical Lace Ribbons, Velvet, Silk Taffeta And Velvet, Silk Ribbed Ribbon, Mechanical Lace. Barcelona Design Museum, 1885

    Victorian era dress with black lace and burgundy bows displayed on a mannequin against a dark background.

    [deleted] Report

    17points
    POST
    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Machine-made lace must have seemed an amazing thing at the time. If only they'd known that real handmade would turn out to be so valuable now.

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments

    If you think the all-women fire brigade posed just for that one photo, think again! The all-female fire brigade at Girton College, Cambridge, was actually real. It was founded in 1879 by two students who thought that the college might be in danger of fires after walking by a haystack that caught on fire. The members of the Girton Fire Brigade were trained by none other than the London Fire Brigade. Still, in all its existence until 1932, the brigade only put out one fire in Girton village in 1918.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Satin, Lace, And Tassel Embellished Dress, CA. 1865-1869 (Museo Del Traje)

    Victorian era dress in red and black with intricate patterns and tassels, showcasing 19th century fashion details.

    [deleted] Report

    17points
    POST
    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    WOW! That dress is stunning!

    8
    8points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Young Woman With Jewels On Her Hair, Circa 1860s

    Victorian era woman in period dress and detailed hairstyle seated next to a table with patterned cloth, vintage photo.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    16points
    POST
    #18

    Dress, Circa 1885. Silk. Félix, France

    Victorian era dress with intricate black and purple patterns displayed on a mannequin in a studio setting.

    [deleted] Report

    16points
    POST
    View more comments

    What do you find the most fascinating about the Victorian period, Pandas? Is it the fashion, the different way of life, or just the vibes you can't quite describe? Let us know in the comments which of these pictures you find the most fascinating. In the meantime, be sure to check out these great works of art that were the perfect canvas for the funniest memes!
    #19

    Before Sequins, There Were Beetle Wings. Fabric From 1858 Embellished With Bug Wings

    Intricate Victorian Era embroidery with gold thread and iridescent details on delicate fabric from historical period.

    FarStrawberry5438 Report

    15points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Miss Gabrielle Ray And Miss Dorothy Craske

    Victorian era photo of a couple in formal period attire embracing in a vintage black and white studio portrait.

    kittykitkitty Report

    15points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Some Finds Of Women In Very Beautiful Dresses, Circa 1880s And 1890s

    Three Victorian era portraits of Black women in period dresses and accessories, showcasing Victorian era photos.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    14points
    POST
    #22

    Some African American Couples In The 1880s To 1890s

    Black couples dressed in Victorian era clothing posing for formal period photos in early photography styles.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    14points
    POST
    View more comments
    #23

    French Actress Sarah Bernhardt Who Was Know For Her Peculiar Tastes, Like Having Her Own Luxury Coffin Were She Sleep (Picture 2) And Her Favorite Hat With A Real Bat. Photos Circa 1860s-80s

    Victorian era photos showing a woman draped in cloth and a post-mortem portrait in an ornate Victorian room.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    14points
    POST
    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did she by any chance have mirrors in her home?

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    1877. 'The Crawlers' Were The Lowest Of The British Poor. This Elderly Widow Is Sitting Outside A Tailors Shop, Holding A Baby While Its Mother Works. She Was Given A Cup Of Tea And A Slice Of Bread Daily In Return

    Victorian Era photo of a woman sitting on a street corner holding a wrapped bundle, wearing period clothing.

    FarStrawberry5438 Report

    14points
    POST
    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And to think this happens in some countries today 😔

    7
    7points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Julia Margaret Cameron-Parting Of Sir Lancelot And Queen Guinevere, 1874

    Victorian era photo of a man in chainmail armor comforting a woman resting her head on his shoulder

    [deleted] Report

    14points
    POST
    hu-ghcasement avatar
    Fred
    Fred
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her name was Cameron-Parting?

    1
    1point
    reply
    #26

    Celestial Blue Ball Gown, New York, 1867. What Kind Of Shoes Would Be Worn With This?

    Victorian era dress in blue and white silk with intricate detailing on a mannequin against a plain background.

    kittykitkitty Report

    14points
    POST
    View more comments
    #27

    The Reluctant Bride, 1866, Bu Auguste Toulmouche

    Victorian era women in detailed dresses in an ornate room, capturing the style and atmosphere of the Victorian Era photos.

    FarStrawberry5438 Report

    14points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Glass Negative Of A Young Girl With A Intense Stare, Mabel Scott, Circa 1890s

    Young woman in Victorian era dress with lace collar in a black and white Victorian era photo portrait.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    14points
    POST
    richardsmith_9 avatar
    Richard Smith
    Richard Smith
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks like she's crushing something with her mind.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Alphonse Bertillon, The French Detective Who Invented The Mugshot, Tried The Technique Out In His Young Daughter, 23-Month-Old François, In October Of 1893

    Victorian era photo of a young child seated in a wooden chair, showing front and side profiles in sepia tone.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    13points
    POST
    angelarobinson avatar
    Firefly
    Firefly
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is his nephew according to a French language biography written by Alphonse’s niece Suzanne.

    9
    9points
    reply
    View more comments
    #30

    Queen Victoria's Bedroom At Buckingham Palace, 1848

    Victorian era interior with ornate ceiling, dark green drapes, antique furniture, and framed portraits on patterned wallpaper walls.

    kittykitkitty Report

    13points
    POST
    View more comments
    #31

    Bright Swatches Of Fabric For Clothing, 1842. Pick One!

    Victorian era fabric swatches with floral and geometric patterns displayed in a vintage textile sample book.

    FarStrawberry5438 Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Lovers Oscar Wilde And Lord Alfred 'Bosie' Douglas At Oxford In 1893

    Two men in Victorian Era photos dressed in period suits, seated on a bench in a vintage black and white image.

    FarStrawberry5438 Report

    13points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Alice Austen And Gertrude Tate, 1903. They Were Partners For Over 50 Years

    Two women in a boat on a river, surrounded by trees, in a Victorian era photo capturing the period's outdoor life.

    FarStrawberry5438 Report

    13points
    POST
    View more comments
    #34

    Coal Miners Returning From The Depths After A Day's Work, Belgium, C. 1900

    Victorian era photo showing miners crowded inside metal cages with women standing nearby at an industrial site.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    12points
    POST
    j-vagabond avatar
    General Anaesthesia
    General Anaesthesia
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least the owners provided transportation to work. [/s, just in case]

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #35

    The Seven Sutherland Sisters, C 1890s-1900. They Had Floor Length Hair And Were Celebrity Singers. At The End Of Concerts They Would Let Their Hair Down

    Victorian era photos showing women with exceptionally long hair in period dresses posing in vintage settings.

    kittykitkitty Report

    12points
    POST
    fatharry4 avatar
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I bet their poor father spent ages unblocking sinks.

    6
    6points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Photograph By Lady Hawarden, Showing Her Husband And Daughter Bathed In Sunlight. The Moment Is Open To Interpretation. 1858-61

    Victorian era photo of a woman sitting near a man standing by a large window with flowing curtains inside a room.

    kittykitkitty Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Emile Joachim Constant Puyo, Chant Sacrè, 1899

    Two Victorian era women wearing veils stand closely together reading from a book in a dimly lit setting.

    [deleted] Report

    12points
    POST
    #38

    The First X-Ray Image, “Hand Mit Ringen” By Wilhelm Conrad Roentgen, 1895

    Victorian Era X-ray photo showing bones of a hand with a ring, one of the earliest medical images from the period.

    FarStrawberry5438 Report

    12points
    POST
    View more comments
    #39

    Portrait Of An Unidentified Young Woman, Circa 1890

    Victorian era photo of a young woman with long flowing hair wearing a high-necked Victorian dress and bow accessories.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    British Actress Maud Branscombe In 1883, Posing For Some Photos In Black Dress. Considered One Of The Beauties Of Her Time

    Victorian era portrait of a woman in high-collared dark dress with intricate fabric pattern and brooch accessory.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    A Couple Poses For Their Portrait, Looks Really Young, 1890s

    Victorian era photo of a man in a suit and a woman wearing a large hat and period dress in a vintage portrait.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    11points
    POST
    #42

    Mothers Holding Their Babies Still For Photographs. They Were Trying To Blend In. 1850s-80s

    Victorian Era photos showing children with hidden faces, illustrating unique photography practices of the period.

    FarStrawberry5438 Report

    11points
    POST
    apocalypticexcavator avatar
    Apocalyptic Excavator
    Apocalyptic Excavator
    Community Member
    13 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nope, they weren't mothers. They were wet nurses, and the reason they're covered is that the high status family didn't want someone of low status "tainting" their photo. Nobody would cover a mother to remove her from such a pic. Why then couldn't the mother hold the baby instead? Because it wouldn't calm down, sensing someone it didn't trust or have a bond with.

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    #43

    The San Francisco Cliff House In 1900-1901. Right On The Edge Of A Cliff

    Children in Victorian Era photos playing on a beach with a large cliffside building reflected in the wet sand.

    kittykitkitty Report

    11points
    POST
    angelarobinson avatar
    Firefly
    Firefly
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was the second of 3 Cliff Houses. It burned down n in 1907, just as the first had.

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Sophie, Queen Of Greece (Née Princess Sophie Of Prussia) On Her Official Portrait, Glass Negative By Alexander Bassano, 1887

    Victorian era portrait of a young woman wearing a pearl necklace and feathered headpiece, showcasing period fashion and style.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Got The Opportunity To See A Load Of 1880s/1890s Garments Up Close. Gorgeous

    Victorian era photos showing detailed vintage clothing pieces from the period held by a person in a yellow shirt.

    Xandoline Report

    10points
    POST
    #46

    Beautiful Blue Silk Brocade Dress With A 24 Inch Waist. Us, C.1850

    Victorian era floral dress with off-shoulder lace sleeves and full skirt showcasing period fashion details.

    kittykitkitty Report

    10points
    POST
    View more comments
    #47

    "The Irritating Gentleman" By Berthold Woltze, 1874. The Girl Has A Tear Near Her Eye And Behind The Man Is An Older Man Ignoring The Scene

    Victorian era woman in black dress sitting on a train, with a man leaning over the seat and vintage travel bags nearby.

    FarStrawberry5438 Report

    10points
    POST
    abrahams724 avatar
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Community Member
    Premium     16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some things never change.

    26
    26points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Father Posing With His Daughter For A Photo. Child Is Looking At Something Out Of Scene And Looks Scared. Circa 1870s, Maybe Late 1860s. Daguerrotype

    Victorian era photo of a man in formal attire holding a young girl, showcasing period clothing and family portrait style.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    9points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doesn't look scared to me, just curious. Presumably the photographer's holding something for her to look at, wasn't a bird traditionally used, as in 'Watch the birdie'?

    14
    14points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    "How Can She Vote When The Fashions Are So Wide, And The Voting Booths Are So Narrow?", Us, 1894

    Victorian era illustration showing a woman in period dress at a narrow voting booth with policemen nearby.

    kittykitkitty Report

    9points
    POST
    nikkisevven avatar
    Nikki Sevven
    Nikki Sevven
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a weird way to admit that you don't know how fabric works.

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    #50

    Duchess Of Portland Dressed As The 16th/17th Century 'Duchess Of Savoy' At The Devonshire Ball, 1897

    Victorian Era photo of a woman in an ornate, long gown and crown, standing by a curtain in a detailed indoor setting.

    FarStrawberry5438 Report

    9points
    POST
    #51

    Oak Cradle, Designed By Richard Norman Shaw, English, 1861

    Victorian era wooden cradle with intricate zodiac designs and detailed craftsmanship reflecting the period style.

    [deleted] Report

    9points
    POST
    k9z6knjwxj avatar
    barbarasteele
    barbarasteele
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I collect Zodiac memorabilia. I need one of those.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    Glass Negative Of Bertha Barber With Her Pet Parrot, Circa 1890s. Cm Bell Estudio

    Victorian era photo of a woman in ornate dress with a cockatoo perched on her shoulder in a vintage portrait.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    9points
    POST
    nikkisevven avatar
    Nikki Sevven
    Nikki Sevven
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this a restoration? The clarity is incredible.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Girls With Down's Syndrome At The Institution For Feeble-Minded Children, New York , 1902

    Group of Victorian Era children with Down syndrome wearing period dresses posing for a photo on wooden steps

    kittykitkitty Report

    8points
    POST
    fatharry4 avatar
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "The Institution For Feeble Minded Children" - today we use the more politically correct term "The White House".

    19
    19points
    reply
    View more comments
    #54

    Photograph Of Eliza Blesina, A Burlesque Performer, Wearing A Horse-Head Headdress, And A Short Costume With An Attached Horsetail In "The Devil's Auction", 1867

    Victorian era photo of a child in an elaborate horse costume showcasing period fashion and theatrical style.

    KatyaRomici00 Report

    8points
    POST
    debandtoby13 avatar
    Lady Eowyn
    Lady Eowyn
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The shoes, made to look like hooves. Or hoofs, if you prefer that spelling.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #55

    Mourning Bracelet With 5 Lockets. With Motifs Of A Cross, An Anchor, And A Heart, To Represent Christian Virtues Of Faith, Hope And Love. Set With Diamonds And Pearls. Paris, C. 1860

    Victorian era bracelet with pearl and gold charms, showcasing period jewelry design and craftsmanship.

    kittykitkitty Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Men And Children Gather On The Platform Beside Prince Edward Island Railway Locomotive No. 5 At The Train Station In Souris, Prince Edward Island, In 1895

    Victorian era photo of people, horses, and a steam locomotive at a rural train station, showcasing period transportation.

    Dhorlin Report

    8points
    POST
    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Makes me think of when Anne in 'Anne of Green Gables' arrives at the station...

    3
    3points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Portraits Of Young African American Ladies, Really Like Those Gilded Frames, Circa 1850s-60s. Some Have Tint Work For Their Jewels

    Two Victorian era portraits of young women wearing period clothing, showcasing fashion and photography of the Victorian era.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    7points
    POST
    #58

    Ella Harper, Born 1870 In Tennessee. She Had "Curved Knees" And Was A Circus Exhibit From Age 12. She Was Called "Camel Girl" And The "Most Wonderful Freak Of Nature." She Was Paid The Equivalent Of $6300 A Week

    Young woman performing a gymnastic pose outdoors in a vintage Victorian Era photo with period attire and setting.

    kittykitkitty Report

    7points
    POST
    #59

    Two Women In A Photography Studio, Seated Apart. The Woman On The Right Isn't Looking At The Camera. Perhaps The Photo Would Have Been Cropped And Only The Woman In The Lighter Dress Would Have Been Shown? What Do You Think?

    Two women dressed in Victorian era clothing seated in a sparsely decorated room with patterned flooring.

    kittykitkitty Report

    7points
    POST
    garrytardy_1 avatar
    Rinso The Red
    Rinso The Red
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The was likely a relative or governess in the room for "propriety's sake"

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    Daguerreotype Of A Lady Wearing A Jester Costume, Taken By Victor Plumier, C. 1850

    Victorian era photo of a woman in an elaborate dress and tiara, standing beside a floral arrangement on a balcony railing.

    KatyaRomici00 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Inside An Oregon Store In 1898

    Victorian era photos showing an interior of a vintage candy or general store with shelves stacked high and display cases.

    FarStrawberry5438 Report

    7points
    POST
    nikkisevven avatar
    Nikki Sevven
    Nikki Sevven
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dollar stores just don't have the same vibe as old general stores.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #62

    Mr. And Mrs. Abraham Lincoln Taken Prior To Their Move To Washington In 1847. Source Library Of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division, Photograph By Nicholas H. Shepherd

    Black and white Victorian era photos of a man and a woman dressed in period clothing from the 19th century.

    Dhorlin Report

    7points
    POST
    #63

    Victorian Crossdressers Frederick Park And Ernest Boulton! They Wore Such Beautiful Dresses!

    Two women in Victorian era dresses embracing in a vintage black and white Victorian Era photo studio portrait.

    rubycd79 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    Women's Half-Mourning Jacket. British,1880s. Made With Midnight Blue Velvet And Ermine Fur

    Victorian era coat in dark velvet with fur trim on cuffs, collar, and hem, showcasing period fashion details.

    kittykitkitty Report

    6points
    POST
    sofacushionfort avatar
    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For mourning someone only half worth it?

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Glass Negative Photo Co-Workers Of The Telephone Switchboard Of Junction City, Kansas 1900

    Two women operating a Victorian era telephone switchboard in a patterned room from the historical period.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    6points
    POST
    #66

    Emperor Napoleon III And The Empress Eugenie, C. 1865

    Victorian era photo of a man in top hat and a woman in elaborate dress posing indoors with rich period clothing details.

    kittykitkitty Report

    6points
    POST
    #67

    Miss Trott And Miss Moore Posing Thogether, Junction City, Kansas, 1898. Glass Negative

    Two women in Victorian era dresses posing by an ornate carved wooden chair in a vintage photo.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    Swain House (1893) Of Spring Lake, New Jersey

    Victorian era house with worn green rooftops and wooden siding surrounded by bushes under an overcast sky.

    Fluffinn Report

    6points
    POST
    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ooh I love this! They dont make 'em how they used to.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Myrtle Corbin, Born 1868 In Tennessee. She Had Four Legs And Two Pelvises But Was Healthy

    Victorian era photo of a young woman showcasing period fashion and an unusual multi-legged illusion pose.

    kittykitkitty Report

    5points
    POST
    samtrudeau_1 avatar
    Sam Trudeau
    Sam Trudeau
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Almost looks like something from r/bossfight

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #70

    Purple Silk 1860s Day Dress! Its Absolutely Stunning And I Think I Would Nearly Faint If I Saw It In The Museum! A Beautiful Colour With Lovely Details And A Very Full Skirt! 😍💗

    Victorian era dress in purple fabric with full skirt and decorative trim, showcasing period fashion details.

    rubycd79 Report

    5points
    POST
    sofacushionfort avatar
    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Purple dye from coal tar was first discovered (by accident) shortly before this. Previously only made by harvesting thousands of sea snails

    2
    2points
    reply
    #71

    Red Shoes With Bow And Low Heel, C 1900. These Were More Practical Than Earlier Styles

    Victorian era red leather shoe with a bow and low heel, showcasing period fashion details against a black background.

    FarStrawberry5438 Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    Women In Matching Dotted Dresses With Lace Trim Sleeves, C 1875

    Two Victorian era women in polka dot dresses posing for a formal portrait in the late 19th century.

    FarStrawberry5438 Report

    5points
    POST
    elayne_holmes avatar
    Elayne Holmes
    Elayne Holmes
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Princess Dagmar and princcess Alexandra of Demark

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    One Of The Most Controversial Photographs Of The Period: 'Fading Away', 1858

    Victorian era photo of four people in period clothing by a window, capturing daily life during the Victorian era.

    kittykitkitty Report

    4points
    POST
    trikinova avatar
    Ragnhild Nilsen
    Ragnhild Nilsen
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Post Mortem photography was not uncommon at the time, but this is not one of them. This is a composition of four or five (information differs from different sources) negatives, and not a "true depiction" like photography was "supposed to be". And using photography like this was seen as breaking the barrier to the private and intimate. Note that a painting of the same kind would have been OK, if it had been presented as historic or alegorical. https://www.metmuseum.org/art/collection/search/302289 . https://www.mortenkrogvold.no/blogg/12/12/2019/maleren-og-fotografen-henry-peach-robinson .

    7
    7points
    reply
    View more comments
    #74

    An Interesting Hair Style, Looks Like A Braid Wrapped In Fabric? Mrs Peterson And Her Baby, Taken By William James Harding, Whanganui (New Zealand)

    Victorian era woman seated in a chair holding a baby wrapped in a white blanket in a historic black and white photo.

    kittykitkitty Report

    4points
    POST
    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That just looks like a light coif or fabric cap on smooth hair to me. But what an amazing christening gown for baby!

    2
    2points
    reply
    #75

    Daguerreotype Portrait Of A Young Woman Holding An Accordion, C 1850

    Victorian era photo of a seated woman in period dress and hat, holding an object, framed in a vintage case.

    KatyaRomici00 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    Man Being Posed For A Photo Using A Clamp, 1892, Berlin

    Victorian era photo of a man seated for an early photography session with a photographer using vintage equipment.

    FarStrawberry5438 Report

    4points
    POST
    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Weren't those used mainly to prop up the recently deceased for memento mori?

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    "Niagara Falls In Winter", Photograph By George Barker, C. 1890

    Victorian era photo showing a large frozen waterfall with people exploring snowy ice formations near it.

    KatyaRomici00 Report

    4points
    POST
    muller-m-o avatar
    Matteic
    Matteic
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How cold must it get for the chutes to freeze entirely?!

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #78

    'Woman's Mission: Companion Of Manhood' Shows A Wife Comforting Her Husband After He Receives News Of A Death (See The Black Edges On The Letter). Breakfast Is On The Table And Fresh Flowers On The Mantlepiece

    Victorian era photo of a distressed man and woman in period clothing in a dimly lit room with a table set for tea.

    kittykitkitty Report

    4points
    POST
    juliejunquet avatar
    Julie
    Julie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Plot twist: she send the letter

    0
    0points
    reply
    #79

    Fancy Dress Outfit, Possibly For Worth, 1860s. There Are Silver Alphabet Cards Along The Hem

    Victorian Era illustration of a woman in an ornate orange dress with alphabet letters decorating the skirt and sleeves.

    FarStrawberry5438 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #80

    Dinner Dress, Mrs. Arnold (American), 1894–96

    Victorian era black silk gown with puffed sleeves and lace detailing, showcasing fashion from the late 19th century period.

    [deleted] Report

    1point
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #81

    Walter Granville-Smith, Ladies Ice Skating In Central Park, (1892)

    Two women in Victorian era attire ice skating near a fountain, capturing Victorian era fashion and leisure activities.

    [deleted] Report

    1point
    POST