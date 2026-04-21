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Marilyn Monroe's white skirt blowing up, Neil Armstrong setting foot on the moon, Albert Einstein sticking out his tongue, and the Afghan girl with the gorgeous eyes. Some photographs need no introduction. They're simply iconic.

When we think of iconic photos, our mind's eye often goes straight to pictures of people, or maybe even buildings. Seldom do our counterparts in the animal kingdom get credit for their contribution to photographs that should go down in the Hall of Fame. We're about to do our bit to change that...

Someone recently blessed us with a brilliant thread recently when they asked, "What are some iconic animal photos from your country?" Over a thousand comments came bouncing in, many backed up with photographic receipts. Bored Panda has put together the best of them, in honor of all the fabulous animals out there who are just minding their own business while making us smile.

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#1

Poland

Group of bison and a calf standing in snowy landscape, showcasing iconic animal photos from nature worldwide. A cow escaped and joined a group of Żubry/Bisons.

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    #2

    Canada

    Canada goose with wings spread facing bald eagle on snowy ground, iconic animal photo from wildlife around the world.

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    #3

    Estonia

    A curious deer in a snowy field being gently approached with a microphone for iconic animal photos. Anyone can get interviewed here.

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    Who needs supermodels, influencers, or famous people when we have our friends in the animal kingdom providing the best content without even trying? Sadly, many don't get nearly enough credit for the joy and entertainment they bring to us. Some even save lives.

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    In times of war, we often hear about the heroic acts of the brave men and women sent out to battle. But did you know that a pigeon once helped rescue around 550 members of the U.S. Army’s 77th Division? His name was Cher Ami, and his story is as follows...
    #4

    United Kingdom

    Photographer reacting as iconic animal photo captures a cat running down red carpet outside a classic building. Larry is the official cat who lives in 10 Downing Street (the residence of the PM). He almost tripped a Polish photographer, good thing it didn't start WW3.

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    #5

    Australia

    Large sea lion lying on a road near cars with people taking photos in an iconic animal photo from around the world This is one of my favourite pictures of Neil the Seal. He blocks people's driveways and is a general menance to the town

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    #6

    Sweden

    Taxidermy lion with open mouth and raised paw displayed against a white brick wall in iconic animal photos collection. The pride of sweden

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    It was October of 1918, and World War I was raging. The so-called Lost Battalion found themselves trapped behind German lines during the Meuse-Argonne Offensive. Unaware of the 77th Division’s predicament, other members of the American military started shelling the location.

    Enter Cher Ami, an unlikely (and often unsung) hero and homing pigeon belonging to the U.S. Army...
    #7

    Philippines

    Large black bat hanging upside down in a rustic setting, one of the iconic animal photos from around the world. Vampires aren't real
    The largest species of bat in the world, endemic to the Philippines. There are three known species and one of the species is literally named Lucifer.

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    #8

    England

    Weasel riding on a flying woodpecker captured in an iconic animal photo from nature. Weasel riding a green woodpecker. Essex, England.

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    #9

    Australia

    Large snake constricts and captures a crocodile in a dramatic iconic animal photo from the wild. Snake eating a croc.

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    "With German forces drawing closer and casualties mounting, the division’s commander, Maj. Charles Whittlesey deployed his homing pigeons, only to see them downed, one by one, by enemy fire," reports Britannica. "Cher Ami was reportedly the division’s last pigeon. The major wrote a final desperate message, which he affixed to one of Cher Ami’s legs, and launched the bird into the sky."

    Sadly, Cher Ami flew straight into heavy German fire and was struck in the chest. But even this didn't stop him.
    #10

    Türkiye

    Cat lounging casually on a street ledge next to a similar bronze cat statue, iconic animal photos from around the world. Tombili.

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    #11

    Japan

    Shiba Inu dog with a curious expression lying on a couch in an iconic animal photo from around the world.

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    #12

    Poland

    Group of soldiers standing in a line next to a large bear, an iconic animal photo from history captured worldwide.

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    Despite a barrage of German bullets and battling his severe injury, the brave pigeon reportedly took to the sky again and is said to have flown 25 miles in about 30 minutes to deliver a note to U.S. forces. According to the Smithsonian Museum, it read, “We are along the road parallel to 276.4. Our own artillery is dropping a barrage directly on us. For heaven’s sake, stop it.” That message ultimately led to the rescue of the trapped battalion.

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    The hero pigeon suffered serious injuries during his mission and had to have his leg amputated. Cher Ami passed away in 1919. "Although Cher Ami received numerous honors, later research has questioned the veracity of his alleged heroic exploits," reveals Britannica.

    Nevertheless, Cher Ami's stuffed body is on display at the National Museum of American History. And in 2019, the bird posthumously received the Animals in War and Peace Medal of Bravery for his actions in World War I.

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    #13

    South Africa

    Elephant spraying water over zebras at a watering hole in a wildlife setting, iconic animal photo from Africa. Kruger Park….

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    #14

    Canada

    Close-up of a Canadian goose with open beak in water, an iconic animal photo from nature’s diverse wildlife collection.

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    #15

    United States Of America

    Gray cat wearing a red striped tie in an office setting, one photo behind a desk and another walking on carpeted floor, iconic animal photo. This is Mr.Spooky. in 2024 he ran for Mayor of Attleboro Massachusetts but was unsuccessful

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    Staying with military matters and in particular, a stray dog who saved the day. His name is Stubby and he crept into the hearts of members of the 102nd Infantry, 26th “Yankee” Division, who were training in the United States. They became such fast friends that when the soldiers shipped out, they smuggled their beloved dog aboard.

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    Stubby soon found himself on the front lines, where he went from fur-friend to invaluable asset to the team...

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Finland

    Reconstruction of an ancient fish displayed in a museum, showcasing iconic animal photos from around the world.

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    #17

    Canada

    Black crow holding a serrated knife in its beak on a rocky ground, one of the iconic animal photos worldwide. Canuck the Crow.

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    #18

    Spain

    Maned wolf standing on rocky terrain surrounded by dry vegetation in iconic animal photos collection Recently this guy was all over the news. Not for doing anything special, just for existing and looking cool (it's a leucistic Iberian Lynx).

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    According to Britannica, Stubby developed the ability to detect poisonous gases, including mustard gas, and he would quickly alert soldiers of a gas attack.

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    "He also was skilled at locating wounded soldiers, and he played a key role in the capture of a German spy," reveals the site. In case you're wondering, Stubby was a Boston Terrier mix. His sharp nose and hard work paid off when he became the first dog to be promoted to the rank of sergeant in the U.S. Army, and the most decorated war dog of World War I.
    #19

    Italy

    Horse standing on a residential balcony, one of the iconic animal photos capturing unusual animal moments worldwide.

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    #20

    Sri Lanka

    Two elephants standing outside a colorful store, showcasing iconic animal photos from all over the world.

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    #21

    Norway

    Penguin waddling past a row of uniformed guards standing at attention in an iconic animal photo from around the world. Nils Olav inspecting his troops! (this is not a joke, he is oficially a colonel-of chief of the norwegian Kings guard).

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    By the end of Stubby's military career, the once stray hound had served 18 months with the 102nd Infantry Regiment, 26th (Yankee) Division in France, and participated in 17 battles.

    "Stubby was smuggled back home in much the same way as he entered the War, although by this time he was so well known that you have to suspect that one or two general officers probably looked the other way as he went aboard ship to sail home and muster out with the rest of the regiment," notes the Connecticut Military Department's site.

    Like Cher Ami, Stubby received several awards and became the mascot of Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. After his passing, the brave pooch's remains were preserved and presented for display purposes to the Smithsonian.
    #22

    Canada

    Moose inside a classroom causing a mess with broken glass and spilled liquid, an iconic animal photo from the wild. a young moose crashed through a school window in my city a few years ago (she was tranquilized by game officers and released outside the city).

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    #23

    Mexico

    Small dog running on a cobblestone street with crowds on both sides capturing iconic animal photos worldwide. During a visit by the Pope in Mexico, this little doggo went ahead and walked along the parade route, so of course people cheered for him like he was the pope.

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    #24

    United States Of America

    Coins and small pills arranged in a puddle on rough ground resembling an animal shape in iconic animal photos style Sadly, the actual animal is gone, but the Chicago Rat Hole lives on. People pay memorial by leaving coins, candles, and flowers.

    Lep_Hleb
    (What are the pills?) It's estrogen. The rat hole is a trans icon.

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    It's not only dogs and pigeons that have held jobs in the military or government. In Britain, a cat called Humphrey began his duties as the chief government mouser in in 1988.

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    "His employment stretched over three prime ministers and, due to his proven track record, he rose to the position of ‘Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office’ – a title only four have held," reports animal insurance company Petplan.
    #25

    Ireland

    People petting a large dog lying on the floor in an indoor setting, showcasing iconic animal photos. President with his dog.

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    #26

    Germany

    Monkey hanging from a suspended train in an iconic animal photo showcasing unique wildlife behavior over a river. During a durability display of the Wuppertaler Schwebebahn the elephant Tuffi panicked, smashed through the window and fell into the Wupper.

    It survived with light injuries.

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    #27

    Australia

    Muscular kangaroo holding a crushed metal container in a natural outdoor setting, an iconic animal photo from Australia. Roger, the totally ripped red kangaroo

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    Humphrey retired in 1997 after serving nine years in government. The most recent cat to take his place is Larry, who has been Number 10's resident mouse catcher for 15 years, after serving six prime ministers in Downing Street.

    As the chief mouser to the Cabinet Office, the 19-year-old tabby is responsible for keeping the rodent population under control at Number 10, although, according to the BBC, opinions have often differed on how successful he has been.
    #28

    United States Of America

    Small bird in a jail cell with bread and water, black bar over face, one of the iconic animal photos worldwide. Surprised the Dutch haven’t posted their mascot, the de-identified thieving bird.

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    #29

    Finland

    Black dog shaking off water near a river in a forest, captured in an iconic animal photo from around the world.

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    #30

    Denmark

    Crowd of people and two policemen observing ducks crossing a street, an iconic animal photo from around the world.

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    #31

    Australia

    Giraffe mother tenderly nuzzles her newborn calf in a touching iconic animal photo from wildlife around the world. Although not an Australian animal, this iconic image of a mother giraffe kissing her baby was taken at Perth Zoo in Western Australia. I still see it a lot in posters or on cards, anything that’s mother/child related really.

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    #32

    Nepal

    A large rhinoceros walking down a village street with people and cyclists nearby in an iconic animal photo. Idk if it's iconic but this is One horned rhino chilling around im the streets of Sauraha, Nepal.

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    #33

    Canada

    Monkey wearing a warm coat sitting behind a glass door, captured in an iconic animal photo from around the world. IKEA Monkey.

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    #34

    Finland

    Walrus resting near boats by the water, one of the iconic animal photos from around the world. Haminan mursu (the Walrus of Hamina) was a lone walrus who appeared in Hamina, Finland in 2022 and became a sensation as the news reported its movements in different locations. After many days the officials concluded that the walrus was losing weight and became so weak that a decision to capture it for rehabilitation was made. The walrus was sedated for transportation, but for everyone's anguish its heart stopped as a result and it died. 😞

    The walrus was then taxidermied and given the name Stena and she can be seen in the finnish museum of natural history. Also a marble placard was put up for her in Hamina.

    Rip big girl.

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    #35

    Poland

    Three small birds perched on a branch, one with open wings, captured in iconic animal photos from around the world.

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    #36

    Brazil

    Man wearing a mask holding a cup while standing near an emu in a natural outdoor setting, iconic animal photo. look at this animal. there's also an emu in the picture.

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    #37

    United States Of America

    Man and woman standing with a sea lion on a busy highway, an iconic animal photo capturing a rare wildlife moment. I'm from San Diego, so here is from my area, but how come there hasn't been any Canadians posting the adorable infamous Ikea Monkey? WHERE IS IKEA MONKEY?!

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    #38

    United States Of America

    Raccoon lying on the floor next to a toilet in a restroom, an iconic animal photo capturing unexpected behavior. This raccoon broke into a VA liquor store and got drunk on rum, moonshine and peanut butter liquor before passing out in the bathroom.

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    #39

    Ukraine

    Tabby cat lounging next to a glass of red wine on a kitchen counter, an iconic animal photo capturing a relaxed moment. Stepan.

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    #40

    Hungary

    Stray dog crossing border checkpoint with security guards and photographers capturing iconic animal moment worldwide. Romania joined Schengen: the first one to cross the border with Hungary was a stray dog. Both Romanian and Hungarian police officers clapped

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    #41

    Mexico

    Man gently holding a young tiger on a porch, showcasing a rare and iconic animal photo from around the world

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    #42

    Canada

    Close-up of a curious squirrel on rocks near a lake with mountains and two people in the background in iconic animal photos.

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    #43

    United States Of America

    Mountain lion resting outside a window surrounded by natural foliage in an iconic animal photo from the wild. Not exactly funny, but we get mountain lions just strolling into town to chill in the bushes every now and then. Casual calls of "Yeah. There's a mountain lion hanging out by the entrance to X building" are somewhat normal.

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    #44

    Czechia

    Two young gorillas interacting on reddish rocky terrain in an iconic animal photo from around the world. Not a known picture, but my most favorite nonetheless. Baby gorilla squaring up with a mantled guereza in the Prague zoo.

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    #45

    Canada

    Polar bear cub standing between the legs of its parent in a snowy landscape, iconic animal photo from the wild.

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    #46

    Syria

    Striped hyena with thick fur standing on a rocky slope, showcasing iconic animal photo from wildlife around the world. Some people adapt this funny doge as pet cuz we are in a desert.

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    #47

    Netherlands

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    #48

    Scotland

    Close-up and distant views of a majestic deer on a green hillside, showcasing iconic animal photos from around the world. Hamish the crabbit scottish deer.

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    #49

    Scotland

    Sheep and lamb resting on hay, capturing a heartwarming moment in iconic animal photos from around the world. Dolly the cloned sheep.

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    #50

    New Zealand

    Sheep covered in thick, oversized wool standing on a grassy field in an iconic animal photo outdoors. Shrek was a sheep who escaped his farm and went unsheared for many years.

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    #51

    Korea South

    Zebra standing in an urban alleyway while a person on a scooter observes in an iconic animal photo.

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    #52

    United States Of America

    Man in a patterned blue shirt posing closely with a large tiger in an outdoor animal enclosure, iconic animal photos concept.

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    #53

    Finland

    Close-up photo of a rooster with white and black feathers, showcasing iconic animal photos from all over the world. Kukko Pärssinen.

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    #54

    United States Of America

    Woman wearing protective gear holding a koala outdoors, an iconic animal photo showcasing wildlife from around the world. Disclaimer: I'm not Australian

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    #55

    United States Of America

    Two deer crossing a river with a forest wildfire blazing in the background in iconic animal photos. This one of two elk taken in 2000 during the Montana wildfires, taken by BLM employee John McColgan.

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    #56

    Australia

    Firefighter in yellow gear helping a thirsty koala with water during a forest rescue in iconic animal photos. Firie giving a koala some water in the 2009 fires. I remember this photo being all over the news.

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    #57

    United States Of America

    Adult gorilla sitting on the ground surrounded by greenery in an iconic animal photo from the wild. Harambe.

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    #58

    Québec

    Snowy owl flying low over a highway in winter, showcasing a striking example of iconic animal photos worldwide. The snowy owl is Quebec’s national animal. This one happened to fly by a highway camera.

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    #59

    Israel

    Wild boar resting on a discarded mattress amidst trash bins and litter in an urban setting iconic animal photo.

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    #60

    United States Of America

    Brown bear walking on a sidewalk near shop windows in a small town, an iconic animal photo from the wild. Big fan of this bear that wandered into the city hall in South Lake Tahoe, CA a few years ago. This is what happens when you put a bear on your state flag

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    #61

    Romania

    Lion cub being held and interviewed during a crowded outdoor event in a unique iconic animal photo. Romanian football league.

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    #62

    Chile

    Uniformed officers holding puppies in green bags during a parade, showcasing iconic animal photos from around the world. I don't think this is the one that went super viral a few years ago but close enough.

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    #63

    United States Of America

    Frog caught mid-air flying near a rocket launch with bright flames and smoke in the background iconic animal photo. Frog on a NASA launch pad, 2013

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    #64

    Thailand

    Baby hippo being gently held by a person wearing boots on a dirt ground in an iconic animal photo setting. Moodeng the hippo’s childhood pic. She’s now a big girl who still lives with her mama.

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    #65

    Colombia

    Blue and yellow macaw perched on a fence, showcasing vibrant feathers in an iconic animal photo from around the world. What's the parrot holding you may ask

    Welp, he is holding someone's bike keys, and said person recorded the bird hanging in a fence while he of course couldn't start his bike or reach it.

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    #66

    United States Of America

    Goose spreading wings while standing on a resting bald eagle in a striking iconic animal photo.

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    #67

    United States Of America

    Sea lion resting against a San Diego Police car captured in an iconic animal photo from around the world.

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    #68

    United Kingdom

    Woman holding a large black and white cat, one of the iconic animal photos from all over the world. Cherie Blair is said to have disliked Humphrey the cat and so she had to pose with him in an attempt to dispel the rumours! Cherie looks like a fan right? There is an other pic where he was posed with the days newspapers to show he was alive as he'd been sent away.

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    #69

    Australia

    Small marsupial resting inside a pastry box, surrounded by various types of pastries in an iconic animal photo. Possum in Aussie bakery too full to move.

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    #70

    South Korea

    Zebra standing in an urban area next to a building, showcasing iconic animal photos from around the world. Sero, the baby zebra who escaped the zoo due to its tantrums

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    #71

    Chile

    Black dog jumping energetically in a crowd of people walking on a street during an outdoor event.

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    #72

    China

    Aerial view of a family of elephants resting on dry grass surrounded by green trees in a natural habitat.

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    #73

    India

    Tiger lunging at a person riding an elephant in a grassy wildlife setting, showcasing iconic animal photos. It’s actually a clip I’d think most of us have probably seen before, and if not the clip itself, then as a clickbait thumbnail of many videos at least.

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    #74

    Ireland

    Man with a donkey boarding a city bus in Dublin, an iconic animal photo capturing unique moments from around the world. Beautiful representation of Ireland I think.

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    #75

    Czechia

    Man in a suit sitting at a table next to a large rooster, one of the iconic animal photos from around the world. Our current populist PM discussed Ukrainian war with his pet rooster very recently.

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