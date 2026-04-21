Someone recently blessed us with a brilliant thread recently when they asked , " What are some iconic animal photos from your country? " Over a thousand comments came bouncing in, many backed up with photographic receipts. Bored Panda has put together the best of them, in honor of all the fabulous animals out there who are just minding their own business while making us smile.

When we think of iconic photos, our mind's eye often goes straight to pictures of people, or maybe even buildings. Seldom do our counterparts in the animal kingdom get credit for their contribution to photographs that should go down in the Hall of Fame. We're about to do our bit to change that...

Marilyn Monroe 's white skirt blowing up, Neil Armstrong setting foot on the moon, Albert Einstein sticking out his tongue, and the Afghan girl with the gorgeous eyes. Some photographs need no introduction. They're simply iconic.

#1 Poland A cow escaped and joined a group of Żubry/Bisons.

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#2 Canada

#3 Estonia Anyone can get interviewed here.

Who needs supermodels, influencers, or famous people when we have our friends in the animal kingdom providing the best content without even trying? Sadly, many don't get nearly enough credit for the joy and entertainment they bring to us. Some even save lives. ADVERTISEMENT In times of war, we often hear about the heroic acts of the brave men and women sent out to battle. But did you know that a pigeon once helped rescue around 550 members of the U.S. Army’s 77th Division? His name was Cher Ami, and his story is as follows...

#4 United Kingdom Larry is the official cat who lives in 10 Downing Street (the residence of the PM). He almost tripped a Polish photographer, good thing it didn't start WW3.

#5 Australia This is one of my favourite pictures of Neil the Seal. He blocks people's driveways and is a general menance to the town

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#6 Sweden The pride of sweden

It was October of 1918, and World War I was raging. The so-called Lost Battalion found themselves trapped behind German lines during the Meuse-Argonne Offensive. Unaware of the 77th Division’s predicament, other members of the American military started shelling the location. Enter Cher Ami, an unlikely (and often unsung) hero and homing pigeon belonging to the U.S. Army...

#7 Philippines Vampires aren't real

The largest species of bat in the world, endemic to the Philippines. There are three known species and one of the species is literally named Lucifer.

#8 England Weasel riding a green woodpecker. Essex, England.

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#9 Australia Snake eating a croc.

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"With German forces drawing closer and casualties mounting, the division’s commander, Maj. Charles Whittlesey deployed his homing pigeons, only to see them downed, one by one, by enemy fire," reports Britannica. "Cher Ami was reportedly the division’s last pigeon. The major wrote a final desperate message, which he affixed to one of Cher Ami’s legs, and launched the bird into the sky." Sadly, Cher Ami flew straight into heavy German fire and was struck in the chest. But even this didn't stop him.

#10 Türkiye Tombili.

#11 Japan

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#12 Poland

Despite a barrage of German bullets and battling his severe injury, the brave pigeon reportedly took to the sky again and is said to have flown 25 miles in about 30 minutes to deliver a note to U.S. forces. According to the Smithsonian Museum, it read, “We are along the road parallel to 276.4. Our own artillery is dropping a barrage directly on us. For heaven’s sake, stop it.” That message ultimately led to the rescue of the trapped battalion. ADVERTISEMENT The hero pigeon suffered serious injuries during his mission and had to have his leg amputated. Cher Ami passed away in 1919. "Although Cher Ami received numerous honors, later research has questioned the veracity of his alleged heroic exploits," reveals Britannica. Nevertheless, Cher Ami's stuffed body is on display at the National Museum of American History. And in 2019, the bird posthumously received the Animals in War and Peace Medal of Bravery for his actions in World War I. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 South Africa Kruger Park….

#14 Canada

#15 United States Of America This is Mr.Spooky. in 2024 he ran for Mayor of Attleboro Massachusetts but was unsuccessful

Staying with military matters and in particular, a stray dog who saved the day. His name is Stubby and he crept into the hearts of members of the 102nd Infantry, 26th “Yankee” Division, who were training in the United States. They became such fast friends that when the soldiers shipped out, they smuggled their beloved dog aboard. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Stubby soon found himself on the front lines, where he went from fur-friend to invaluable asset to the team...

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#16 Finland

#17 Canada Canuck the Crow.

#18 Spain Recently this guy was all over the news. Not for doing anything special, just for existing and looking cool (it's a leucistic Iberian Lynx).

According to Britannica, Stubby developed the ability to detect poisonous gases, including mustard gas, and he would quickly alert soldiers of a gas attack. ADVERTISEMENT "He also was skilled at locating wounded soldiers, and he played a key role in the capture of a German spy," reveals the site. In case you're wondering, Stubby was a Boston Terrier mix. His sharp nose and hard work paid off when he became the first dog to be promoted to the rank of sergeant in the U.S. Army, and the most decorated war dog of World War I.

#19 Italy

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#20 Sri Lanka

#21 Norway Nils Olav inspecting his troops! (this is not a joke, he is oficially a colonel-of chief of the norwegian Kings guard).

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By the end of Stubby's military career, the once stray hound had served 18 months with the 102nd Infantry Regiment, 26th (Yankee) Division in France, and participated in 17 battles. "Stubby was smuggled back home in much the same way as he entered the War, although by this time he was so well known that you have to suspect that one or two general officers probably looked the other way as he went aboard ship to sail home and muster out with the rest of the regiment," notes the Connecticut Military Department's site. Like Cher Ami, Stubby received several awards and became the mascot of Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. After his passing, the brave pooch's remains were preserved and presented for display purposes to the Smithsonian.

#22 Canada a young moose crashed through a school window in my city a few years ago (she was tranquilized by game officers and released outside the city).

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#23 Mexico During a visit by the Pope in Mexico, this little doggo went ahead and walked along the parade route, so of course people cheered for him like he was the pope.

#24 United States Of America Sadly, the actual animal is gone, but the Chicago Rat Hole lives on. People pay memorial by leaving coins, candles, and flowers.



Lep_Hleb

(What are the pills?) It's estrogen. The rat hole is a trans icon.

It's not only dogs and pigeons that have held jobs in the military or government. In Britain, a cat called Humphrey began his duties as the chief government mouser in in 1988. ADVERTISEMENT "His employment stretched over three prime ministers and, due to his proven track record, he rose to the position of ‘Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office’ – a title only four have held," reports animal insurance company Petplan.

#25 Ireland President with his dog.

#26 Germany During a durability display of the Wuppertaler Schwebebahn the elephant Tuffi panicked, smashed through the window and fell into the Wupper.



It survived with light injuries.

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#27 Australia Roger, the totally ripped red kangaroo

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Humphrey retired in 1997 after serving nine years in government. The most recent cat to take his place is Larry, who has been Number 10's resident mouse catcher for 15 years, after serving six prime ministers in Downing Street. As the chief mouser to the Cabinet Office, the 19-year-old tabby is responsible for keeping the rodent population under control at Number 10, although, according to the BBC, opinions have often differed on how successful he has been.

#28 United States Of America Surprised the Dutch haven’t posted their mascot, the de-identified thieving bird.

#29 Finland

#30 Denmark

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#31 Australia Although not an Australian animal, this iconic image of a mother giraffe kissing her baby was taken at Perth Zoo in Western Australia. I still see it a lot in posters or on cards, anything that’s mother/child related really.

#32 Nepal Idk if it's iconic but this is One horned rhino chilling around im the streets of Sauraha, Nepal.

#33 Canada IKEA Monkey.

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#34 Finland Haminan mursu (the Walrus of Hamina) was a lone walrus who appeared in Hamina, Finland in 2022 and became a sensation as the news reported its movements in different locations. After many days the officials concluded that the walrus was losing weight and became so weak that a decision to capture it for rehabilitation was made. The walrus was sedated for transportation, but for everyone's anguish its heart stopped as a result and it died. 😞



The walrus was then taxidermied and given the name Stena and she can be seen in the finnish museum of natural history. Also a marble placard was put up for her in Hamina.



Rip big girl.

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#35 Poland

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#36 Brazil look at this animal. there's also an emu in the picture.

#37 United States Of America I'm from San Diego, so here is from my area, but how come there hasn't been any Canadians posting the adorable infamous Ikea Monkey? WHERE IS IKEA MONKEY?!

#38 United States Of America This raccoon broke into a VA liquor store and got drunk on rum, moonshine and peanut butter liquor before passing out in the bathroom.

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#39 Ukraine Stepan.

#40 Hungary Romania joined Schengen: the first one to cross the border with Hungary was a stray dog. Both Romanian and Hungarian police officers clapped

#41 Mexico

#42 Canada

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#43 United States Of America Not exactly funny, but we get mountain lions just strolling into town to chill in the bushes every now and then. Casual calls of "Yeah. There's a mountain lion hanging out by the entrance to X building" are somewhat normal.

#44 Czechia Not a known picture, but my most favorite nonetheless. Baby gorilla squaring up with a mantled guereza in the Prague zoo.

#45 Canada

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#46 Syria Some people adapt this funny doge as pet cuz we are in a desert.

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#47 Netherlands

#48 Scotland Hamish the crabbit scottish deer.

#49 Scotland Dolly the cloned sheep.

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#50 New Zealand Shrek was a sheep who escaped his farm and went unsheared for many years.

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#51 Korea South

#52 United States Of America

#53 Finland Kukko Pärssinen.

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#54 United States Of America Disclaimer: I'm not Australian

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#55 United States Of America This one of two elk taken in 2000 during the Montana wildfires, taken by BLM employee John McColgan.

#56 Australia Firie giving a koala some water in the 2009 fires. I remember this photo being all over the news.

#57 United States Of America Harambe.

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#58 Québec The snowy owl is Quebec’s national animal. This one happened to fly by a highway camera.

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#59 Israel

#60 United States Of America Big fan of this bear that wandered into the city hall in South Lake Tahoe, CA a few years ago. This is what happens when you put a bear on your state flag

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#61 Romania Romanian football league.

#62 Chile I don't think this is the one that went super viral a few years ago but close enough.

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#63 United States Of America Frog on a NASA launch pad, 2013

#64 Thailand Moodeng the hippo’s childhood pic. She’s now a big girl who still lives with her mama.

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#65 Colombia What's the parrot holding you may ask



Welp, he is holding someone's bike keys, and said person recorded the bird hanging in a fence while he of course couldn't start his bike or reach it.

#66 United States Of America

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#67 United States Of America

#68 United Kingdom Cherie Blair is said to have disliked Humphrey the cat and so she had to pose with him in an attempt to dispel the rumours! Cherie looks like a fan right? There is an other pic where he was posed with the days newspapers to show he was alive as he'd been sent away.

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#69 Australia Possum in Aussie bakery too full to move.

#70 South Korea Sero, the baby zebra who escaped the zoo due to its tantrums

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#71 Chile

#72 China

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#73 India It’s actually a clip I’d think most of us have probably seen before, and if not the clip itself, then as a clickbait thumbnail of many videos at least.

#74 Ireland Beautiful representation of Ireland I think.

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#75 Czechia Our current populist PM discussed Ukrainian war with his pet rooster very recently.