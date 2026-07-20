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Every once in a while, an animal — domestic or wild — happens to take over social media with its adorable mannerisms, and the online world comes together to make a celebrity out of it. 

If recent posts shared by Seattle residents are to be believed, it is the turn of a wild raccoon to be famous on the internet. 

Lovingly dubbed “Jimothy” by the locals, this round-shaped raccoon with a truncated torso has been spotted in and around Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood for at least a week and has quickly become somewhat of a “local legend.”

It all started when Seattleite Kiana Hall, 33, was out walking near the Ballard Goodwill with her husband on Monday, July 13, 2027, when she came across a creature crossing a road in front of them, then disappeared up a flight of stairs before climbing over a fence. 

She filmed the raccoon and posted it on her social media, where it quickly went viral, garnering nearly 400,000 likes and over five million views in just 5 days.

“I thought that it was a cat, and I love cats, so I decided to take a video,” Hall later told CNN. “My husband and I saw him, and it just looked like a ‘Jimothy’ to us.”

“I think Jimothy is going viral because he’s a silly little guy,” she added. “Times are hard for everyone, and I think everyone needs a little bit of joy and silliness in their lives right now.”

The wild raccoon has since been spotted walking across fences, climbing onto people’s front porches for a sip of water, or simply lounging in treetops. 

Soon, other Seattle residents started sharing their own Jimothy sightings of the raccoon, making him an overnight sensation. Local public organizations also joined in, with the University of Washington awarding “Dr. Jimothy” a joke honorary degree.

“This little guy is simply the best!” one user commented, mirroring the sentiment of the majority. 

As for the unconventional body shape that gives him a “supernatural” vibe according to some locals and earned him comparisons to mythical creatures like “cryptids” and “chupacabra,” the reason could be a structural disability, according to experts. 

Marcie Logsdon, an associate professor at Washington State University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital, told The Seattle Times that, while Jimothy can’t be accurately diagnosed from the videos, he appears to have been born in 2026 and is doing just fine.

“Its abnormally shortened neck is likely caused by a congenital deformity of the spine,” she said, adding that the animal was looking “very spry” despite the condition.

“The fact that he’s made it to this age tells me that he’s managing and that he’s adapting. I was surprised and honestly a little bit inspired that he’s that resilient.”

However, she advised that Jimothy is best “left to his own devices,” and that any resident concerned for his health should call a local wildlife rehabilitator before attempting to intervene. 

According to local news channels, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has also urged people to admire Jimothy from afar. 

Veterinarian Dr. Carrie Schneider told CNN that Jimothy’s “short spine disease” was a condition that happens in other mammals as well, but it is quite rare.

Brian Collins of the Cornell College of Veterinary Medicine told the New York Post that it affects “almost zero” percent of animals and can make it difficult for Jimothy to climb trees, which raccoons use to seek shelter and forage for food.

“If he doesn’t have the flexibility and agility to move from predators, this could turn out to be a sad story,” Collins said. “I’d be concerned his biggest predator would be dogs or cars.”

Regardless of what fate might await Jimothy, locals are embracing the delight he’s bringing in the moment. Many have already gotten tattoos, made fan art, and created graffiti paintings of the animal. 

“Everyone could use a little bit of joy right now. He’s just a cute little critter,” said tattoo artist Laura Exley, owner of Electric Kitten Tattoo in Ballard, who already has three clients lined up for Jimothy tattoos with 10 more reaching out for appointments. 

“I think it's kind of a symbol of resilience,” Exley added. “He's dealing with life a little bit differently, and he seems to be fine. And I think that resonates with a lot of us.”

Take a look at some of Jimothy’s best moments as locals continue to spot him in his everyday life. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

An unusually shaped raccoon named Jimothy at a podium, wearing a 'Mayor of Ballard' sash, a viral Jimothy meme.

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Roman Arendt
Roman Arendt
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43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

With the quality of politicians today, this is without a doubt a massive improvement. Would be anywhere.

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    #2

    A tattoo of Jimothy the unusually shaped raccoon, walking on someone's arm, surrounded by other minimalist tattoos.

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    #3

    Jimothy the unusually shaped raccoon running down a street at night, holding two Jarritos soda bottles. A No Raccoons Allowed sign is visible.

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    A movie poster parody featuring Jimothy the unusually shaped raccoon in a desert, dressed like a warrior, similar to Dune.

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    An illustration of Jimothy, the unusually shaped raccoon, with big eyes and fur standing on end, with text Can't Rustle Our Jimothy.

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    A meme showing an unusually shaped raccoon named Jimothy wearing jeans, a humorous take on its unique shape.

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    A white airport tow truck at an airport, resembling the unusually shaped raccoon Jimothy, as part of a Jimothy meme.

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    #8

    A raccoon named Jimothy dressed as Batman, a meme capturing the world's obsession with Jimothy.

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    Roman Arendt
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    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    South Park already did this. But Jimothy does it better.

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    #9

    An updated Seattle neighborhood map showing Jimothy Town, formerly Ballard, reflecting the global obsession with Jimothy the raccoon.

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    #10

    A raccoon named Jimothy with a Fibonacci spiral overlay, highlighting the unusual shape, part of a collection of Jimothy memes.

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    A meme featuring the unusually shaped raccoon named Jimothy with Jerry Seinfeld and Kramer, expressing fear and dismissal.

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    A meme featuring an unusually shaped raccoon named Jimothy with the text BUILT DIFFERENT across the top.

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    A split image meme featuring Jimothy the unusually shaped raccoon on the left and a Star Wars AT-AT walker on the right.

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    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Technology always had nature as its best inspiration.

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    #14

    A news headline meme about the nation missing a presidential speech due to Jimothy the raccoon.

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    Donald Trump holding an unusually shaped raccoon named Jimothy with a fox and eagle nearby, part of the Jimothy memes.

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    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nooooo! Don't let Trump touch him - everything Trump touches dies!!!!!!

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    #16

    A George Costanza meme asking about Jimothy, highlighting the world's obsession with the raccoon.

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