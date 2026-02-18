IKEA praised for generous gift to baby monkey Punch who went viral after mom abandoned him

ADVERTISEMENT

IKEA won over the internet with a heartfelt gesture for Punch, the baby monkey who went viral after his mother abandoned him.

Born in July 2025 at Ichikawa City Zoo in Chiba, Japan, the monkey became a social media talking point for his adorable attachment to a stuffed toy.

The plushie, given to him by his caretakers, is believed to be IKEA’s popular DJUNGELSKOG orangutan. Touched by the story, IKEA Japan donated several stuffed plushies to Punch during a recent visit to the zoo.

Highlights IKEA’s heartwarming gesture for Punch, a monkey, won hearts on social media.

The baby macaque clung to an IKEA plushie when his mother abandoned him after birth.

The Swedish furniture company donated more than a dozen soft toys to help with isolation.

“My faith in humanity is slightly restored,” one user commented after IKEA’s thoughtful move.

RELATED:

IKEA Japan attempted to cheer up baby Punch with more plush toys

Baby monkey Punch sitting on the ground holding a small stick after going viral and receiving generous gift from IKEA.

Image credits: Japan Zoo Story/YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

Petra Fare, CEO, President, and Chief Sustainability Officer of IKEA Japan, visited the seven-month-old macaque on February 17.

The Swedish furniture company made a donation of several other soft toys to the zoo. There were more of the same orange orangutan and as well as other plushies to keep Punch company.

Baby monkey Punch sitting on a concrete floor next to a large brown plush toy, praised by IKEA for a generous gift.

Image credits: Japan Zoo Story/YouTube

“IKEA Japan presented Punch, a Japanese macaque at the city’s zoo, with a gift of his favorite stuffed toy,” read the translated statement by Ichikawa City. “We hope he’ll use the gift as emotional support and gradually become more integrated into the group. Let’s continue supporting him!”

Two people holding a baby monkey plush toy surrounded by animal stuffed toys in a public outdoor setting, IKEA gift praised.

Image credits: ichikawa_shi/X

ADVERTISEMENT

Ichikawa City’s mayor, Ko Tanaka, was also present during IKEA’s visit.

“A little monkey (Punch-kun) who’s been working hard and growing all by himself has become so beloved that many people now cheer him on with ‘Ganbare, Punch-kun!’ when they see him together with his stuffed toy, treating it like his mother,” Mayor Tanaka later wrote on X.

“Today, the president of the company that makes those stuffed toys came to Ichikawa Zoo and Botanical Garden with a huge number of them.”

“Ganbare” is a Japanese expression that translates to a version of “Let’s go, you can do this!”

Punch made new friends after clinging to the IKEA orangutan for days

Tweet praising IKEA for a generous gift to baby monkey Punch after his viral mom abandonment story.

Image credits: Marvinlinstark

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from Sabirah Lohn praising IKEA for a generous gift to baby monkey Punch who went viral after abandonment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: SabirahLohn

Baby monkeys tend to cling to their mothers during infancy.

As Bored Panda reported earlier, Punch hung on to the orangutan plushie instead when his mother rejected him after birth, breaking hearts on social media.

“It rips my heart every time I see this,” one user said after watching Punch play with the orangutan, or as the internet labeled it, “Ora-mama.”

Without maternal protection, Punch lacked adequate social development and was initially not accepted by other members of the troop. Ichikawa City Zoo’s caretakers had to bottle-feed and care for the monkey.

Stuffed animals including baby monkey toys displayed on a table as gifts praised by IKEA for baby monkey Punch who went viral after abandonment.

Image credits: ichikawa_shi/X

ADVERTISEMENT

After a few days of clinging to the orangutan, Punch left the toy behind and approached the other monkeys in the enclosure. They eventually accepted him, said Miyakoshi Shunpei, a zookeeper, to TV Asahi.

Recent videos showed Punch now bonding with an adult monkey, who has been grooming and caring for him.

“A happy turn for baby Punch, but a sad turn for the plush mom that will be left to wither in perpetual loneliness,” one commenter wrote about the development.

Despite the gesture, many netizens doubted IKEA’s intentions

Baby monkey Punch sitting near a doorway with a plush toy, surrounded by other monkeys at a concrete enclosure.

Image credits: ichikawa_shi/X

ADVERTISEMENT

Many applauded IKEA Japan for trying to help the monkey as he struggled with isolation.

“Lowkey, this is actually wholesome. Shoutout to IKEA Japan for coming through for Punch,” read one tweet. Another said, “Punch deserves every bit of joy. Let’s keep supporting him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Others saw it as nothing more than a marketing strategy for the home decor company.

“IKEA is a marketing genius,” one user said.

“This is attention arbitrage. IKEA is converting a high-empathy viral narrative into a low-cost CSR campaign,” another user complained.

Tweet from user Riddle expressing hope that baby monkey Punch receives real companionship alongside IKEA's generous gift.

Image credits: RiddleSphere

Tweet discussing IKEA praised for generous gift to baby monkey Punch helping with his isolation by providing plushies.

Image credits: AIWorkflowGuide

“Send him to the jungle and give the stuffed plushies to kids,” commented one individual.

Some even thought it was pointless, as plush toys could never serve as an alternative for real socialization with other monkeys in the troop.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Giving him toys is just a band-aid for the real issue,” a user pointed out. “If we actually cared about him, he wouldn’t be behind glass in the first place. IKEA plushes aren’t a substitute for a troop.”

IKEA Japan’s philanthropic activities include helping people find a safe home

Baby monkey Punch sitting among branches, praised for IKEA generous gift after being abandoned by mom.

Image credits: Japan Zoo Story/YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless of the fan sentiment, IKEA’s charitable actions do not end at gifting plushies to a monkey.

According to the company’s website, its Family Donation Program raises funds to help children, teenagers, and families facing financial hardship secure safe housing.

Tweet by user Club Cillian discussing a baby monkey Punch who went viral after being abandoned by mom.

Image credits: clubcillian

ADVERTISEMENT

IKEA Japan earmarks ¥10 ($0.065) from every purchase for the fund, and the proceeds go to planning, providing, and furnishing the housing facilities.

The community budget secured for the 2026 financial year is ¥73,396,130 ($474,104).

Baby monkey Punch sitting next to a plush toy, highlighting IKEA praised for generous gift to baby monkey Punch.

Image credits: Japan Zoo Story/YouTube

At the same time, IKEA Japan closely works with the Association for Walking with Youth and furnishes the nonprofit organization’s self-support home, House of Rest and Recuperation.

The association provides a safe haven for teenagers who do not have access to or are unable to live in a home.

“Sometimes kindness doesn’t need words.” Netizens reacted to IKEA donating plushies to abandoned baby monkey Punch.

Screenshot of a tweet discussing IKEA praised for generous gift to baby monkey Punch who went viral.

Image credits: zerotohero24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet praising IKEA for a generous gift to baby monkey Punch, who went viral after abandonment.

Image credits: shivvnp

Tweet showing user Mist replying to @Dexerto with a message saying aww this is TOO wholesome about baby monkey Punch and IKEA gift.

Image credits: Mistonchain

IKEA praised for generous gift to baby monkey Punch, who became viral after being abandoned by his mom.

Image credits: Dannfox_22

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from user the zilla expressing hope with a smiling face and tear emoji, highlighting IKEA praised for baby monkey Punch gift.

Image credits: zillaofgod16421

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet praising IKEA for a generous gift to baby monkey Punch who went viral after being abandoned by his mom.

Image credits: _justNoble

Tweet praising IKEA for generous gift to baby monkey Punch who went viral after mom abandoned him.

Image credits: Sarah_angel8910

ADVERTISEMENT

Baby monkey Punch wrapped in a cozy blanket, highlighting IKEA praised for generous gift to the viral baby monkey.

Image credits: t14limnyny

Tweet praising IKEA's generous gift to baby monkey Punch who went viral after being abandoned by his mom.

Image credits: blackntblank

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet praising IKEA for generous gift to baby monkey Punch who went viral after being abandoned by his mom.

Image credits: Tommy_therealj

ADVERTISEMENT

Baby monkey Punch with a cozy blanket, highlighting IKEA praised for generous gift after mom abandoned him viral story.

Image credits: stillhere987

Baby monkey Punch receiving a generous gift from IKEA after going viral following abandonment by his mom.

Image credits: coolermint_

Tweet from user debi b suggesting IKEA gifts for baby monkey Punch include big tree stumps, swings, and rope ladders for play.

Image credits: ladydebidebz1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet expressing hope that IKEA’s generous gift to baby monkey Punch will extend to other baby animals in need.

Image credits: sktlumi

Tweet by Erik Slooff expressing concern for improving living space for baby monkey Punch, praised IKEA's generous gift.

Image credits: ErikSlooff

Tweet expressing frustration about replacing an orangutan toy, related to baby monkey Punch and IKEA’s generous gift.

Image credits: HalcyonArt777

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from user Balthazar suggesting giving trees to climb for baby monkey Punch instead of plush toys from IKEA on concrete.

Image credits: Balthazar_Again

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from user @kelkv93 saying Wish he had a real companion, referencing baby monkey Punch and IKEA gift viral story.

Image credits: kelkv93

Tweet expressing concern about the generous gift to baby monkey Punch and its emotional impact after mom abandoned him.

Image credits: MyAdidas1

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet reply suggesting to send baby monkey Punch to the jungle and give the stuffed plushes to kids, referencing viral story.

Image credits: Jsima_OD