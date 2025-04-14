ADVERTISEMENT

Oops—wall got dinged? Out-of-line tile? Couch looking a little too lived in? No stress. IKEA’s got your back (and your shelves, and your wobbly table legs).

With repair costs soaring, IKEA is stepping in with smart, budget-friendly fixes that turn everyday “oops” moments into stylish “aahs.”

This DIY campaign is full of clever before-and-afters that prove a little Scandi flair can cover up scratches, cracks, and general household chaos—without breaking the bank.

Because who says a misplaced tile can’t be a design flex?

The campaign brings a fresh, playful take on home improvement—powered by creativity (and a trusty Allen key).

More info: youtube.com

#1

The Nightmare Of Every Ocd!

    #2

    Peeling Wallpaper?

    #3

    Scratched Wooden Floor?

    #4

    Paint Peeling Off The Wall?

    #5

    Your Ceiling Trying To Make A Puddle? Cover It With IKEA

    #6

    Little Picassos Turned Your Wall Into A Canvas?

    #7

    Bedside Table

    #8

    Rug

    #9

    Frame

