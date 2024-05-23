Woman Stunned To Find Her Dog Up For Adoption A Year After She Had Him Put Down

ADVERTISEMENT

A heartbroken woman spent a year grieving the puppy she had taken to be euthanized, only to make the stunning discovery that her beloved furry friend was alive and well in an adoption listing.

Just last year, Kristie Pereira embraced her new “dog mom” life, sharing adorable little videos of her hound-mix puppy, Beau, on social media and cherishing every moment she could with her little rescue, adopted from a shelter in Northern Virginia, USA.

Highlights A woman discovered her dog was alive in an adoption listing a year after believing she had him euthanized.

The veterinarian advised euthanasia for the dog due to presumed incurable health issues.

Despite the euthanasia request, Montgomery County Animal Services chose not to euthanize and listed the dog for adoption.

Originally named Amus, the four-legged friend was adopted by Kristie in December 2022. But after a few months, the digital marketing generalist observed Beau’s behavior changing.

Kristie reportedly took him to a veterinarian who said that he may have a neurological condition, prescribed some meds, and said to go to the emergency room (ER) in a bit if he didn’t improve, Fox 32 reported on Wednesday (May 22).

Kristie Pereira grieved the loss of her adopted dog Beau, whom she had taken to be euthanized

Share icon

Image credits: FOX 5 Washington DC

Share icon

Image credits: FOX 5 Washington DC

Upon noticing that Beau’s condition didn’t improve, the distressed dog mom took him to an ER doctor in Montgomery County, Maryland, who reportedly agreed with the initial vet’s assessment that there may be some major health problem with the small pooch.

The vets went on to indicate that expensive and invasive tests were available but that they weren’t likely to better poor little Beau’s state and that Kristie should, therefore, consider euthanasia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, Kristie, with a letter in hand from a vet saying Beau’s quality of life was not good, made what she called the difficult decision to take him to the Montgomery County Animal Services to put Beau down, Fox 32 reported.

But Kristie made the shocking discovery that Beau was alive and well in an adoption listing

Share icon

Image credits: FOX 5 Washington DC

The animal services’ policy reportedly forbids owners from being present in the room during the euthanasia procedure.

“I don’t think that someone that just wanted to get rid of the dog would feel anywhere close to how I’m feeling about this and how I have felt about it. Like, none of it was easy,” Kristie told Fox 32.

A form that pet owners have to fill out when they bring a dog in for euthanasia in Montgomery County was obtained by Fox 32 and showed a box in bold on the document that indicates the pet owner is requesting humane euthanasia.

Share icon

Image credits: kristiepereira_

However, the section also states that if Montgomery County acknowledges the pet is treatable and adoptable, they can treat and have the pet adopted.

That’s exactly what happened with Beau, who, upon evaluation, wasn’t euthanized and was instead diagnosed with a liver issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of returning the pup to his adopted owner, the veterinary office sent Beau back to his dog shelter of origin.

Kristie said she was advised by the vet to put Beau down after his health dramatically declined

Share icon

Image credits: kristiepereira_

This whole time, Kristie thought that she had put her dog down and never got a call from the county or adoption organization about what was going on, Fox 32 reported.

Montgomery County Animal Services told the broadcaster that they typically don’t call the owner of a surrendered pet if a decision was made not to euthanize the animal unless the owner calls back and expresses immediate regret.

Months passed until last weekend when Kristie stumbled on the Facebook page of the group she adopted Beau from and saw her furbaby put up for adoption again.

Share icon

Image credits: kristiepereira_

The adoption organization told Fox 32 that they told Kristie when she was making the decision to euthanize him that she could return Beau to them, particularly if she was going to put him down in an environment where she wouldn’t be near the dog during the process.

Montgomery County Animal Services reportedly does not allow pet owners to be with their dogs during the euthanasia procedure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kristie said her recollection of that conversation was them telling her if her vets said there was a major health issue and recommended euthanasia be considered, she should make the choice she felt comfortable with.

The vet later found that Beau could be saved, and instead of proceeding with euthanasia, they handed the dog back over to the shelter he came from

Share icon

Image credits: kristiepereira_

“An emotional rollercoaster, it’s [been], to say the least,” the disappointed woman told the news channel.

She admitted that she was still not over the grief she suffered last year and was confused yet excited that Beau was still alive.

“He was like my little baby,” Kristie said as she revealed being upset and frustrated over the fact that nobody had called her back.

ADVERTISEMENT

The adoption organization told Fox 32 that while they understand how difficult this situation has been for Kristie, it’s their policy not to return surrendered dogs to their former owners, and they have indicated they’re sticking with that policy in this situation.

Bored Panda has contacted Kristie for comment.

Kristie’s story left readers divided

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT