15-Year-Old Boy With Rare Neurological Disorder Mauled By Bear While Watching TV

A 15-year-old boy with a rare neurological disorder survived a bear attack inside his family’s cabin in Alpine, Arizona, USA, thanks to the quick actions of his brother and family, with the community rallying behind them in support.

Taking to their Facebook page on Saturday (May 25), mom Carol Edington Hawkins and family member Shane Hawkins shared a heartbreaking image of Brigham, in the aftermath of being attacked by a black bear.

They wrote: “We are feeling so blessed today and thankful to our Heavenly Father.

“Yesterday a bear came into my parents’ cabin in Alpine and attacked Brigham while he was watching TV alone.”

Image credits: Aaron Brewer/Pexels

“Parker heard Brigham’s screams and got the bear away from him and Shane was able to get to Brigham.”

Parker is Brigham’s older brother.

The post further read: “So many miracles worked together to keep Brigham safe.

“We would like to say thank you to Alpine first responders, the sheriff’s department, Sterling Simpson, Robert Haws, Arizona Game and Fish, and the local hospital for all their help.

“We also appreciate all the prayers said on Brigham’s behalf.

“Not many kids can say they got in a fight with a bear and came out on top.”

Image credits: Carol Edington Hawkins

Despite being completely scratched up and bloody, Brigham is now recovering, AZ Family reported on Sunday (May 26).

Brigham was reportedly in his family cabin near Blue River Road in Alpine, where his mom Carol said the family has been going for years.

The distressed mother told AZ Family: “Never in our wildest dreams did we think (a bear) would come in the home.”

Image credits: 12 News/Carol Edington Hawkins

Carol said Brigham was watching YouTube with the door open when a bear came in through an open door and swiped at him from behind.

She recalled: “He hadn’t realized it because it came in from behind, and it reached over and like, swiped at his face twice.

“Got him on the nose and the cheek and then went ahead and got his forehead and the top of his head.”

Image credits: 12 News

Brigham reportedly can’t move fast because he has a rare neurological disorder, and after the bear initially left the cabin, it came back and started attacking Brigham again on the arm.

AZ Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) Law Enforcement Supervisor Shawn Wagner told AZ Family: “It was thanks to the quick reaction by his brother and his family that they were able to distract the bear from what very easily in a matter of seconds could have turned into a real tragedy there.”

Shawn reportedly said law enforcement killed the three-year-old black bear about 120 feet away from the cabin, and the body of the bear was subsequently taken to the state health lab for examination and to test for rabies.

“Having an attack is extremely rare,” Shawn said.

Image credits: 12 News/Carol Edington Hawkins

Brigham was reportedly taken to a local hospital with injuries to his face and arm and has started the rabies vaccine as a precaution but is expected to recover.

Carole told AZ Family: “Everybody that came in to help him, he had a big thank you and so he’s handling it well. And he’ll be okay.”

If you encounter a bear, the AZGFD says that you should not run. Instead, back away slowly while keeping eye contact with the bear.

Make yourself appear bigger by flaunting your arms or pulling your shirt/jacket higher than your head. Officials say to throw items, yell at the bear, and fight back if attacked.

“What a scary ordeal,” a reader commented

