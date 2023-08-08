If you’re calm, patient, and actively listening, there are so many weird and wonderful things that you can overhear strangers talking about. From time to time, you’ll hear something that you can’t help but share with your friends… or the entire internet.

That’s where the ‘Overheard LA’ Instagram page comes in. A massively popular social media project, it invites the denizens of the City of Angels to anonymously share the funniest and most bizarre conversations that they’ve ever overheard. And they capture the essence of living in Los Angeles so well, we couldn’t wait to share the newest posts with you. Check them out below.

No Ghost Bears. 💰🙄 Overheard By Anonymous 📥 #unitsofmeasure #overheardla

Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

First World priorities meeting reality.

#2

Lax. 🥹🤳🏼 Overheard By @pjsactor 📥 #organic #overheardla

#3

Let’s Review The Chart

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i think “under construction” suits me best.

Founded by New York-born Los Angeles native Jesse Margolis all the way back in 2015, ‘Overheard LA’ has practically grown into a household name. Now, the Instagram account is part of a sprawling network of similar social media pages that document the different cultures and atmospheres of other cities, from San Francisco and New York to London in the UK.

At the time of writing, ‘Overheard LA’ boasted a jaw-dropping 1.6 million followers on Instagram, as well as 350.6K loyal fans on TikTok.
#4

What, Like It's Hard?

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

as an nc resident, this is very accurate 👍

#5

Zinqué. West Hollywood. 👸👑 Overheard By @instadub92 📥

#6

Sweetgreen. Marina Del Rey. 😿🚍 Overheard By @mina.bo.bina 📥

The founder previously told the New York Times how the idea to create the account popped into his head in the first place. “I was sitting around this health food store in West Hollywood, and these two women were having this long, rambling conversation that led from egg freezing to pit bulls. I wrote it down and posted it. Instead of the usual 12 likes, it got 30, and a screenwriter friend of mine said, ‘You have to do a page!’ A couple of weeks later, Ireland Baldwin, who is Alec Baldwin’s daughter, found it and reposted it. It just took on a life of its own,” he shared how the project was an instant hit.
#7

Festival Merch - Get It While You’re Still Hot. Whether You’re Going Or Not, It’s A Part Of Life. Link In Bio 🎡🎸

#8

Brentwood Country Mart. 👦🤔 Overheard By Anonymous 📥 #childhoodwonder #overheardla

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this one’s kinda sad actually :(

#9

Is Your Job Toxic Or Is It Just You?

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's called holiday time. Most countries give about 4 weeks, paid.

“A lot of the trends start here—hot Pilates, aura photography—and a lot of culture gets exported from here. Or anti-culture. People all over the world see the Kardashians in Calabasas, ‘The Price Is Right’ from the CBS studios on Beverly Boulevard. At the end of the day, they care about Los Angeles because it represents an ideal reality. It’s where the myths have been made for the last hundred years,” Margolis shared his thoughts with the NYT on why so many people around the globe follow the page.
#10

Runyon Canyon. 📷🏃‍♀️ Overheard By @amandaddy_626 📥

#11

Secret's Safe With Us

Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Your secret is safe with my dementia. And who are you anyways?"

#12

Larchmont. 🧀🍺 Overheard By @jpourgol 📥

According to him, the material posted about LA “tends to be from another planet: fantasy stuff about your ‘social media brand,’ or about longevity fads or your dog’s zodiac sign. One quote we recently posted was an effusive dog owner telling her friend, “I was reading my dog his horoscope the other day and I was like ‘Oh, my God, Bronson, this is so you.’”
#13

Straight To Jail

#14

Intelligentsia. Venice. 📱🪞 Overheard By Anonymous 📥

Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Was it Ron from Indiana?

#15

Blueys. Santa Monica. 🏖️📷 Overheard By Anonymous 📥

“I wasn’t part of the Instagram culture, and I didn’t even really know what an influencer was. But I knew this was a cool thing, a reflection of me making fun of the city I love,” Margolis told the Los Angeles Times about the roots of his project.

Though the entire project is very popular, he himself likes to stay off the radar. “I think assigning an ego and a personality to the brand just diminishes it. It’s just a much bigger idea if it’s not about a person,” he explained.
#16

La Is Not For The Faint Of Heart Or For Anyone Who Can Digest Gluten

#17

Maru. Los Feliz. 😐📚 Overheard By Anonymous 📥

ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are my expectations way too high?

#18

Steep. Chinatown. ⛽️💨 Overheard By @c_phu_ 📥

“One of the things that bothers me about the account is that it’s satirizing a certain bubble and then sometimes finds itself in that bubble. It might have to be a different account we launch as we grow, but I would love it if it represented a more diverse part of the city,” Margolis said at the time that he doesn’t believe that the ‘Overheard LA’ account fully depicts the nuances of life in the City of Angels.
#19

You Do Have A Soul It's Just Stuck In Traffic ❤️

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i already gave mine to a demon. i can hook y’all up.

#20

Verve. ☕️🧙‍♀️ Overheard By @cq11 📥 #coldbrew #overheardla

#21

Gjelina. Venice. 🫡🍗 Overheard By Anonymous 📥 #chickenlittle #overheardla

As we’ve covered on Bored Panda recently, most of us can’t help but overhear other people’s conversations. It’s how we’re wired! "Research in social neuroscience reveals that our brains have something akin to an 'autopilot' setting, referred to as the 'default mode network.' This part of our brain becomes active when we're resting or not focused on another task. Intriguingly, it plays a significant role in processing social information, suggesting we are naturally inclined towards contemplating social situations and interactions," social psychologist Alison Jane Martingano, Ph.D., an assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay told us during a previous interview.
#22

* Said In Jest, Mostly Blue Bottle. Beverly Blvd. 🤓🥹 Overheard By Anonymous 📥 #waitinglist #overheardla

PolymathNecromancer
PolymathNecromancer
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope I can remember this... I want to use it

#23

A Few Weeks Ago. Bluestone Lane. Studio City. 🏎️ 💃 Overheard By Anonymous 📥

Gem
Gem
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yaasssss I love rupauls drag race

#24

Straight To Jail

"This includes what others are doing or saying. If we find ourselves on an airplane with little else to do, it is likely that our thoughts will default to people, people we know, or those around us. Additionally, you might find a research study of interest which indicates that, from infancy, human brains are highly attuned to human voices, demonstrating our inherent curiosity in others' conversations,” the social psychologist said.
#25

When Faking It Is Actually The Only Way To Make It In This City

#26

Verified Subscribe To Our New Youtube Channel. Link In Bio

Em
Em
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm experiencing more LA in this post than I have in four decades of living in LA. Where on earth are these people hanging out?

#27

Teleféric Barcelona. Brentwood. 😏🧳 Overheard By Anonymous 📥 #tipofthecap #overheardla

"Studies suggest that guilt tends to emerge when we believe we've infringed upon social norms or expectations. Although eavesdropping can offer insightful information about our social environment, it can also be perceived as a violation of these norms, particularly those pertaining to privacy," she said, adding that “eavesdropping can help us practice identifying norms and behavioral cues, ultimately enhancing our ability to navigate social interactions.”
#28

Never Forget Your Roots (They're Growing In)

#29

Happy Father's Day To All The Dads, Dog Dads, And Daddies 💕

#30

Trauma Builds Character

Do we have any Los Angeles locals here today? We’d love to hear the strangest things you’ve overheard as well, Pandas, whether you’re based in LA or elsewhere.

In the meantime, feel free to check out Bored Panda’s earlier features about the popular ‘Overheard LA’ project right here, here, and here.
#31

Lax. 🌿🎼 Overheard By @everyonesfavoritesister 📥

#32

Honey Hi. Echo Park. 🧙‍♀️⚔️ Overheard By Anonymous 📥 #babylonianhex #overheardla

#33

All Time. Los Feliz. 🧀🧀 Overheard By Anonymous 📥

#34

Daddy Issues

#35

Good Times At Dave’s Wayne’s. Hollywood. 🤷‍♂️💒 Overheard By @guss_buss ❤️ #fatherjokes #overheardla

#36

Pr Firm. Weho. 🚗🚙 Overheard By Anonymous 📥 #traumahealing #overheardla

#37

Shake Shack. Century City. 🍔😅 Overheard By Anonymous 📥

ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Talk about high expectations.... 🍔 😄

#38

Trader Joe’s. Weho. 🥗💷 Overheard By Anonymous 📥

#39

**what Is A Groupchat If Not A Carpool For Thoughts. Find That Friend Group And Experience Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Together. Only In Theaters This Friday. #gotgvol3 Strangers. ❤️🪄 Overheard By Anonymous📥

#40

Lax. 🙏🛬 Overheard By @naomigili 📥

#41

The Planets Told Us To Post This

#42

Thanks, I've Been Crying

Em
Em
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

LA isn't actually a desert. I know this because I spent years whining about "whose bright idea was it to settle in the desert?" and then some a*****e went and told my friends it wasn't and now I can never say that again. (It was me, I was the a*****e. I read an article about it and have a compulsive need to correct my own inaccurate jokes.)

#43

Dialog Cafe. Weho. 🕶️🏆 Overheard By @olivialunny 📥 #pillaged #overheardla

#44

Century City. 👔🏃‍♂️ Overheard By Anonymous 📥

#45

**your First @ Has To Pick You Up From Lax. Find That True Friend And Experience Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 Together. Only In Theaters May 5. #gotgvol3 Friends In Line. 👯🚕 Overheard By @roup_there_it_is 📥

#46

Let’s Review The Chart

PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Only idiots actually care what your astrology sign is

#47

Duke’s Malibu. 🌱🌿 Overheard By Anonymous 📥

ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
16 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

HaHa - yep, it's an LA thing... ( not a sprouts fan either)

#48

Go Get 'Em Tiger. West Hollywood. 🎬🍿 Overheard By @titoismynameo 📥

#49

Neuehouse. Venice.🧑‍💻🎨 Overheard By Anonymous 📥

#50

You’re “Complicated” (Your Horoscope’s Words, Not Ours)

#51

Trader Joe's. Weho. 📱🛒 Overheard By @rachelsumekh 📥

#52

Link To Merch In Bio 🎡

#53

Office. Burbank. 📜🎯 Overheard By Anonymous 📥 #personalad #unrealisticle #throwback #overheardla

ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mmmm, that's a tall order....

#54

Treadmill. Equinox. Weho. 😅🧚‍♀️ Overheard By @youngstevenyoung 📥

#55

Chase. Sherman Oaks. 🎩💵 Overheard By @ericvolfango 📥

ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Discontinued over 80 years ago....

#56

Coworker. Office. Culver City. 🌿🌮 Overheard By Anonymous 📥

ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds about right - it's a vicious cycle...

#57

Brentwood Country Mart. 😅⛅️ Overheard By Anonymous 📥

#58

Santa Monica Beach. 🌴🤩 Overheard By Anonymous 📥

#59

Never Forget Your Roots (They're Growing In)

ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Horrors! Not her overpriced juice cleanse drinks...

#60

You’re “Complicated” (Your Horoscope’s Words, Not Ours)

ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pasadena is family-friendly though - good schools, museums, parks and botanical gardens

#61

Lax. 💨✈️ Overheard By @freedominguez 📥

#62

Huckleberry. Santa Monica. 🧘‍♀️🧘 Overheard By Anonymous 📥

#63