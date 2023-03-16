Forgot your headphones at home? Don’t worry, there’s usually plenty of conversations around to keep you entertained. We’re joking, of course. Listening to them is considered a rude thing to do, but sometimes you can’t help but overhear certain bits and pieces.

The Instagram account ‘Overheard LA’ is dedicated to exactly that. It shares snippets of conversations picked up by people in Los Angeles, and, as you can imagine, they cover everything you could think of. We have gathered some of the most entertaining examples for you to enjoy that offer a glimpse into what it’s like to live in LA. Get your popcorn ready and scroll down for the quotes.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

16points
POST
#2

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

16points
POST
#3

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

16points
POST
#4

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

14points
POST
#5

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

12points
POST
#6

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

12points
POST
#7

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

11points
POST
#8

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

11points
POST
#9

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

10points
POST
Imad Al-Khshali
Imad Al-Khshali
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How can one become a TSA agent?

-3
-3points
reply
#10

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

9points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🤣🤣🤣 this is brilliant

1
1point
reply
#11

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

8points
POST
#12

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

8points
POST
#13

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

8points
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hahaha, this one is brilliant !

2
2points
reply
#14

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

8points
POST
#15

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

7points
POST
#16

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

7points
POST
#17

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

7points
POST
#18

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

7points
POST
#19

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

7points
POST
#20

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

7points
POST
#21

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

7points
POST
Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Take Fountain, it's faster. ;)

0
0points
reply
#22

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

7points
POST
#23

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

6points
POST
#24

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

6points
POST
#25

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

6points
POST
#26

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

6points
POST
#27

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

6points
POST
#28

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

6points
POST
#29

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

6points
POST
#30

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

6points
POST
#31

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

6points
POST
#32

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

6points
POST
#33

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

6points
POST
#34

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

6points
POST
#35

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

5points
POST
#36

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

5points
POST
#37

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

5points
POST
#38

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

5points
POST
#39

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

5points
POST
#40

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

5points
POST
#41

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

5points
POST
#42

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

5points
POST
#43

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

5points
POST
#44

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

5points
POST
#45

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

5points
POST
#46

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

5points
POST
#47

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

5points
POST
#48

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

5points
POST
#49

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

4points
POST
#50

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

4points
POST
#51

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

4points
POST
#52

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

4points
POST
#53

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

4points
POST
#54

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

4points
POST
#55

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

4points
POST
#56

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

4points
POST
#58

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

4points
POST
#59

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

4points
POST
#60

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

4points
POST
#61

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

4points
POST
#62

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

4points
POST
#63

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

4points
POST
#64

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

4points
POST
#65

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

4points
POST
#66

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#67

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

4points
POST
#68

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

4points
POST
#69

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

4points
POST
#70

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

4points
POST
#71

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

4points
POST
#72

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

4points
POST
#73

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

4points
POST
#74

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

4points
POST
#75

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

4points
POST
#76

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#77

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

4points
POST
#78

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

4points
POST
#79

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

4points
POST
#80

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla

overheardla Report

4points
POST
#81

Funny-Conversations-Overheardla