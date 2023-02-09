In today's society, it's not that uncommon to come across people who try to present themselves as tough and unbreakable. But behind the bravado, many of these individuals are anything but. With the rise of social media, it's easier than ever for internet users to put up a false front and pretend to be someone they're not. This leads to hilarious and often cringeworthy examples of people trying too hard to prove they’re 'cool', in the hopes of creating a certain image for themselves.

For those looking for a good laugh, look no further because the subreddit “I Am Very Bad” provides a plethora of comedic content. This community is dedicated to sharing some of the funniest and most absurd examples of people trying to be seen as 'tough' online. From exaggerated posturing to outright lies, this subreddit is a goldmine of entertainment. If you'd like to check out our previous article on this group, you can find the link here.

#1

Precisely Why

Precisely Why

Warp_Legion Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
24 minutes ago

Precision drone strike to "take their guns away". Oh? The drone strike blew up their entire house, not just the guns? What a shame. (No, I don't actually condone this. I'm just sometimes ashamed to be an American when some of my fellow Americans are of the "CAIN'T TERK ER GUNZ" variety.)

#2

He's In Charge Of The One They Idolize

He's In Charge Of The One They Idolize

Big_Dicc_Terry Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
22 minutes ago

This person is "stairing down" doggos?! They're throwing dogs down flights of stairs! What an a-hole!

#3

This Guy Should Be On The Next Flight To Ukraine

This Guy Should Be On The Next Flight To Ukraine

SligPants Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
29 minutes ago

This dude will be the first person to get out if he were in their situation

To gain deeper insights on the effects of social media on self-presentation and the phenomenon of projecting a "cool" or "tough" image online, Bored Panda reached out to licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Jesse Matthews.

According to Dr. Matthews, the desire to present a more idealized version of oneself online is not a new phenomenon, but rather a continuation of what people have been doing offline for years. “It’s just easier online because it’s not usually happening in real time and you can curate the image that you want to, which is often a more idealized version of yourself than reality.”

“Everyone wants to be cool, however, they define it. And typically guys (and some girls) want to appear tough, which can go hand-in-hand with cool. These are valued traits in society or among some groups, so feeling like you have these attributes gives you self-esteem. This increases through validation in the form of views, likes, or comments.”
#4

On A Singles Website... A Real Catch!

On A Singles Website... A Real Catch!

dyawanna_dance Report

Mitchell
Mitchell
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Wow, a true single legend in the wild. Not.

#5

I'm Just Glad Someone Else Thought The Exact Same Thing I Did

I’m Just Glad Someone Else Thought The Exact Same Thing I Did

andrewzsantos Report

#6

Irish Coronavirus Anti-Vaxxer Ready To Go To War

Irish Coronavirus Anti-Vaxxer Ready To Go To War

giddy07 Report

As a licensed clinical psychologist, Dr. Jesse Matthews has been dedicated to helping adults improve their mental health and overall well-being. Through his work, he has seen firsthand the connection between self-presentation and self-worth. This makes him well-equipped to address the topic of people attempting to appear "tough" online. In his professional opinion, these attempts are closely tied to one's sense of self-worth and the way one views the world around them.

“Feeling as though you can increase your self-esteem in this way and get validation from others brings feelings of self-worth. And mindset is about one’s worldview and how one approaches each day. More than ever, there is so much content online and people you can follow who discuss mindset, especially as it relates to success, fitness, wealth, or happiness. Men are some of the biggest creators of this content as well as consumers. Often they are tough-looking guys talking about grinding and being disciplined and authentic, and this is all very much portrayed as being cool. If this is what you are into posting or watching, then striving to be more like this is going to create or enhance feelings of self-worth for these individuals.”
#7

Looks Like He Is Afraid To Use His Middle Finger

Looks Like He Is Afraid To Use His Middle Finger

CoolManVan Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Sorry, kid. Lions have WAY more chest hair than that.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#8

Response To A Simple Yes/No Question

Response To A Simple Yes/No Question

ttjrz44 Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
10 minutes ago

I used to RP on AOL in the Red Dragon Inns and even as an actual roleplayer, I was NEVER as cringey as "roleplayers" like this are these days.

#9

Texts From Someone I Know Who Turned 39 Yesterday… I Was Just Trying To Play Dnd With Friends

Texts From Someone I Know Who Turned 39 Yesterday… I Was Just Trying To Play Dnd With Friends

ErwinAckerman Report

Ryan-James O'Driscoll
Ryan-James O'Driscoll
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Come on! At least try to make the fantasy at least the tiniest bit plausible before trying to bs people.

As social media plays a big role in our lives, the way we present ourselves online has become increasingly important. However, sometimes the self-image can be slightly or very much distorted by some individuals, as seen in the phenomenon of those who aim to appear "tough" online. But what are the consequences of this kind of behavior? According to Dr. Jesse Matthews, this certainly depends on how one is portraying ‘tough’. “Obviously, if it involves committing crimes, harming others, and so on, there could be legal consequences or someone could become a target in real life for that kind of thing. If it’s more inappropriate or what many would believe to be objectionable behavior (i.e. posting sexist, racist, homophobic, or otherwise disrespectful content), there could be consequences for employment, college admissions, and things like that. For the individual, of course, there could be future regret or the person could get ‘canceled’ in some fashion. In a more immediate sense, it’s not necessarily positive for anyone to try to portray something that they are not. It doesn’t bring real self-esteem if what you are presenting isn’t reality.”
#10

Boomer Is Bad**s For Taking No Safety Precautions On His Bike

Boomer Is Bad**s For Taking No Safety Precautions On His Bike

CosmicSpaceWalrus Report

Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Dude, your back tire is flat.

#11

Car Burglar Messed With The Wrong Witch

Car Burglar Messed With The Wrong Witch

Healthy_Sand9911 Report

#12

Whoa.. Gear Down Big Shifter

Whoa.. Gear Down Big Shifter

shootermac32 Report

“If a person characterizes ‘tough’ as self-disciplined, motivated, and as ‘grinding’ or something like that, I don’t think there is anything wrong with it if that’s actually who they are or who they are trying to become. A lot of the mindset content you see out there is of this nature. Of course, it could be harmful mentally or physically if too extreme. As a psychologist and as a man (who a lot of this content is made by and for), I personally love that improving or working on yourself has become cool or tough. I also love that being honest with yourself and others, being more open or willing to talk about things like feelings, and being more willing to do things like ask for help has become cool. Suffering in silence or trying to be some fake masculine stereotype is neither cool nor tough, and I’m so glad people are starting to realize and acknowledge that.”
#13

Ultra Bad**s Lone-Wolf

Ultra Bad**s Lone-Wolf

ArbiterOfNothing Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
21 minutes ago

They're all in your butt.

#14

Coffee Bad**s

Coffee Bad**s

ergoegthatis Report

Mitchell
Mitchell
Community Member
30 minutes ago

*I get my kicks making other people feel bad for their harmless choices.

#15

Goodness Gracious, Really Wouldn't Want To Mess With This Bad A**

Goodness Gracious, Really Wouldn't Want To Mess With This Bad A**

dirtylongs Report

Michelle D
Michelle D
Community Member
23 minutes ago

You don't win friends with salad.

Social media has become an integral part of our daily lives, influencing the way we present ourselves to the world. With the constant barrage of images and posts from friends, celebrities, and influencers, it's easy to feel like we're in a never-ending competition for attention. Dr. Jesse Matthews shared that because of that, people are posting or creating content that fits whatever they are trying to portray. “Oftentimes, this is more idealized than reality. Everyone posts about their wins or life highlights, while very few posts are about losses or things they wouldn’t want everyone to know about. And because social media is such a big part of our lives, the lines are often blurred between that world and reality, so there is a carryover."
#16

Don't Mess With Him

Don’t Mess With Him

Ok-Importance-3153 Report

Anon Yymi
Anon Yymi
Community Member
12 minutes ago

He has the right to bear arms.

#17

Hot Blonde Mommy Will Cut Your Throat And Drink Your Blood

Hot Blonde Mommy Will Cut Your Throat And Drink Your Blood

ergoegthatis Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
20 minutes ago

No, you wouldn't. You wouldn't want to mess up your $120 gel nail job and your $300 weave and Brazilian blow-out.

#18

Vader Has Nothing On This Guy

Vader Has Nothing On This Guy

pupleshames Report

Damitria
Damitria
Community Member
28 minutes ago

Um, The Force would stop bullet. You lose.

As we navigate the digital world, it can be tempting to project an idealized image of ourselves, but is this really the best approach? According to Dr. Jesse Matthews, being authentic and true to yourself would be the healthiest way to present yourself online. “The more congruent the real you is with what you’re putting on the internet, the better. This does not necessarily mean oversharing or posting stuff that you might be embarrassed about, but keeping the authenticity and what that means for you in mind. Think about your values and try to live as true to them as possible. And lastly, less is more. Trying to keep social media use to a minimal or moderate amount is generally best, as far as productivity and things like that, but the research has been showing high correlations between heavy social media use and things like high rates of depression, anxiety, and loneliness.”
#19

These People Think They Could Fight A Komodo Dragon

These People Think They Could Fight A Komodo Dragon

SpankAPlankton Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
32 minutes ago

I bet that this dude is the one person who screams after seeing an image of an ant

#20

What Watching The Batman Does To A Mf

What Watching The Batman Does To A Mf

segwaytoit Report

#21

Tiktok Creator Says That If You Don't Have The Unbridled Desire To Fight People You're Not A Real Man

Tiktok Creator Says That If You Don’t Have The Unbridled Desire To Fight People You’re Not A Real Man

East-Ice-3564 Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Funny, because most of the actually-skilled boxers and MMA fighters say that it's just a job. They don't go in there wanting to "kill" or "hurt" their opponent. Aggression to win the fight? Sure. Actually "trying your very best to hurt somebody"? Nope.

#22

Im Guessing Everyone Treated Him Like A God After That

Im Guessing Everyone Treated Him Like A God After That

DarkWolf28282 Report

#23

I Think I Speak For Everyone When I Say We're All Scared

I Think I Speak For Everyone When I Say We’re All Scared

Mrbrettwet115 Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
16 minutes ago

It's one of those creepy Facebook shirt ads, in real life!

#24

"Eat Boot, Nerds"

“Eat Boot, Nerds”

alexgorham1 Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
26 minutes ago

This man will gift us a pair of long-lasting good quality boots. What a nice huy /s

#25

Twitter User Thinks He Would Be Able To Survive 2 Nuclear Blasts From "Skill"

Twitter User Thinks He Would Be Able To Survive 2 Nuclear Blasts From "Skill"

nuclear_gaming123 Report

#26

Man Thinks He's Jason Bourne

Man Thinks He’s Jason Bourne

Kingkip875 Report

#27

Don't Mess With Dante Or Bad Things Will Happen

Don’t Mess With Dante Or Bad Things Will Happen

playmegadrive3 Report

#28

Deal With It!

Deal With It!

Connect_Rain_6710 Report

DahDumm
DahDumm
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Dooooo your nuts hang low, do they swing to and fro. Can you tie them in a knot, can you tie them in a bow. Doooo your nuts hang....

#29

These Hands - Free

These Hands - Free

ImDrunkFightMe Report

#30

He Is In A Roblox Discord Server

He Is In A Roblox Discord Server

Froward_Vibez Report

#31

Op Thinks They Could Easily Fight Off A Wolf… Or Even Befriend It

Op Thinks They Could Easily Fight Off A Wolf… Or Even Befriend It

Difficult-Ad628 Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
7 minutes ago

People die from pit bull attacks. Hell, people die from Dachshund attacks. This guy would get massacred by a coyote or wolf.

#32

The Full Power Of My Lunch

The Full Power Of My Lunch

beelzebud1994 Report

Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
Community Member
27 minutes ago

There! Take the full brunt of my spaghetti, you loser!

#33

(Alpha Male)

(Alpha Male)

ABarbossa Report

Michelle D
Michelle D
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If this guy is so loved by other men and fills the need to post shirtless selfies to those men, then I think they all need to look inward and figure out what they really want.

#34

I Present Your King

I Present Your King

Existing-While5708 Report

#35

Sleep Well Dear Citizens

Sleep Well Dear Citizens

widellp Report

Damitria
Damitria
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone needs to turn off the Netflix.

#36

“A Living Nightmare”

“A Living Nightmare”

Dizzyrally79 Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What angle? Obtuse? Probably an obtuse angle.

#37

“Breakfast Breeds Arrogance And Laziness”

“Breakfast Breeds Arrogance And Laziness”

SadPosting- Report

#38

A Great Addition To Rock, Paper, Scissors

A Great Addition To Rock, Paper, Scissors

bigolsigh Report

#39

Mans Gonna Use Dark Magic On You, You Will Be Hexed

Mans Gonna Use Dark Magic On You, You Will Be Hexed

EmbarrassedTreat_928 Report

#40

I Am An Assassin! I Come And Go As I Please!

I Am An Assassin! I Come And Go As I Please!

Krudd1421 Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can take off and put on a jacket it under a minute, too!

#41

Meet Mike. You Do Not Tell Him Not To Park Like An A**hole

Meet Mike. You Do Not Tell Him Not To Park Like An A**hole

ergoegthatis Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How would Mike know who did it to his car?

#42

Nice Trigger Discipline, Skeletor

Nice Trigger Discipline, Skeletor

byrobot Report

#43

Going To Hunt Down Taliban With Airsoft Guns

Going To Hunt Down Taliban With Airsoft Guns

Swirvin5 Report

#44

Deal With It

Deal With It

Educational_Sir3783 Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
14 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You know, if one looks at the sentence structure of "fúckin' male", the word before the noun implies a verb. This keeps with the sentence structure established by the first two sentences, "Born male" and "Raised male", as "born" and "raised" are both verbs. Thus, "fúckin'" in this sense would be a verb, meaning he likes to fúck males. And proudly.

#45

Alpha Male Right Here

Alpha Male Right Here

dwaynepebblejohnson3 Report

Mitchell
Mitchell
Community Member
25 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

POV. T****r. EDIT - wow. BP has a problem with to$$er?

#46

The Two Breeds

The Two Breeds

frozenshrimpz Report

#47

This Guy Wants Everyone At Winn Dixie To Be Warned

This Guy Wants Everyone At Winn Dixie To Be Warned

GEDlesson Report

Mitchell
Mitchell
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Worried someone might be coming to r@pe you sweetie?

#48

Mom Got Me This Bracelet. I Feel Very Bada**

Mom Got Me This Bracelet. I Feel Very Bada**

keeponsmashin Report

#49

This Guy Will Kill You To Protect His Rolex

This Guy Will Kill You To Protect His Rolex

Fragzilla360 Report

#50

Nerd On Facebook Wants Everyone To Know He’s Not A Nerd

Nerd On Facebook Wants Everyone To Know He’s Not A Nerd

ExoticPinecones Report

#51

Neighbor Just Put This Up

Neighbor Just Put This Up

Nicksavagezzzzy Report

#52

Apparently He Just Joined The Army

Apparently He Just Joined The Army

memes-central Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The journey from cradle to grave shall be short for this one.

0
#53

I Can't Believe I Finally Came Across One Of These In The Wild! Heh, See What I Did There?

I Can't Believe I Finally Came Across One Of These In The Wild! Heh, See What I Did There?

MYSTIK_MINX Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

WOLFS. oh my god my biggest pet peeve. It's WOLVES not WOLFS

#54

First Day At The Gym, Who's Gonna Tell Him?

First Day At The Gym, Who's Gonna Tell Him?

l_Whis Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's already an idiot. You shouldn't be exercising 3 hrs straight for actual gains/progress. That's just going to burn your muscles out.

#55

Very Loyal And Cool

Very Loyal And Cool

NuclearChickpea Report

#56

Brian Will Seduce All The Women With His 6ft Frame And Amazing Cooking Skills

Brian Will Seduce All The Women With His 6ft Frame And Amazing Cooking Skills

salty-donuts Report

#57

Shirt Of The Day Award Goes To Him

Shirt Of The Day Award Goes To Him

Nikilismm2fan Report

#58

Ooooo Shiver Me Timber’s. Don’t Get On This Guys Bad Side

Ooooo Shiver Me Timber’s. Don’t Get On This Guys Bad Side

ZakIsWack Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good job. You broke your own appliance. Guess who has to pay for buying a new one?

#59

Murdering Someone For Knocking On Your Cars Window Is Reasonable, Right?

Murdering Someone For Knocking On Your Cars Window Is Reasonable, Right?

xburtreynolds Report

#60

Pain Don’t Bather Us

Pain Don’t Bather Us

ModeInternational979 Report

DahDumm
DahDumm
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dude got slapped by the looks of that handprint. Must have been hard, though, seems he forgot how to spell

#61

Better Not Laugh At This Guy For Pooping At Work!

Better Not Laugh At This Guy For Pooping At Work!

Skrounst1 Report

#62

This Bad**s At The Pharmacy

This Bad**s At The Pharmacy

veganinsight Report

Michelle D
Michelle D
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But what is the face on the back of your head think about it, sir?

#63

This Accompanied Many Anti-Gun Control Posts

This Accompanied Many Anti-Gun Control Posts

ValiumKnight Report

#64

Going On A Hike With The Ar-15s, How Else Is Everyone Going To Know How Bad**s I Am?

Going On A Hike With The Ar-15s, How Else Is Everyone Going To Know How Bad**s I Am?

godfreygrant7 Report

