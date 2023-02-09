In today's society, it's not that uncommon to come across people who try to present themselves as tough and unbreakable. But behind the bravado, many of these individuals are anything but. With the rise of social media, it's easier than ever for internet users to put up a false front and pretend to be someone they're not. This leads to hilarious and often cringeworthy examples of people trying too hard to prove they’re 'cool', in the hopes of creating a certain image for themselves.

For those looking for a good laugh, look no further because the subreddit “I Am Very Bad” provides a plethora of comedic content. This community is dedicated to sharing some of the funniest and most absurd examples of people trying to be seen as 'tough' online. From exaggerated posturing to outright lies, this subreddit is a goldmine of entertainment. If you'd like to check out our previous article on this group, you can find the link here.