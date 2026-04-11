A group of friendly travelers shared their best secret hotel hacks that many people don’t know about, and it might just elevate your experience. We’ve compiled their most useful and unusual pieces of advice , and they’re something to try out on your next adventure, whether locally or abroad.

The global hotel industry is absolutely massive. No matter what type of traveler you are, you still need some place to rest and sleep. However, your stay might not meet all of your wants and needs. Well, that is, unless you know how to ‘hack’ the system while traveling the world .

#1 If the hotel TV is locked down and you want to use your own device then you can access a secret menu to enable the HDMI ports.



On a Samsung TV, press mute, then 119 and then the ok button. Turn off the H Browser and it will allow you to use the HDMI ports. I've been doing this in The Moxy for past month.



Thanks to u/cykelstativet for some extra info.



Sony: Info > Mute > Vol+ > Home





The hotel WiFi has blocked access to Kodi however, so I use a VPN and can stream whatever I want.





Unit_79:

I used to travel quite a bit, and always with the same roommate. We got bored one night, and were sick of tv inputs being disabled. This was that window of time where smart tvs were barely a thing, and cheap universal remotes were still made.

We went to the store, bought a couple different generic remotes, and googled tv codes, and were able to jailbreak all our tvs from then on. It was so handy, and kind of fun. Tv remotes became part of our kit for every trip from then on.

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#2 ALWAYS STAY AT THE CONFERENCE HOTEL!



You might be tempted to get one a bit cheaper a small distance away or something. No. You should always stay at the conference hotel. The ability to dip for a nap or any other reason is too valuable. You can change clothes in middle of day.



After hours the most important people will be at the conference hotel and hang in or around it.



Also. Bring a swimsuit no matter how unlikely. You never know.





CynicalGenXer:

Great tip. The only problem I see lately that conference hotel rates are just getting too expensive. Every hotel in the area tends to jack up prices if there is a conference going on, but if conference hotel rates is way above corporate threshold, you’ll just be forced to stay elsewhere. Sometimes it’s not too bad, I stayed at places where I’d get lower cost, free hot breakfast, and it was only a very short walk in nice weather.

There were times when conference hotel rates were actually competitive, I stayed at very nice hotels in Vegas decade ago. But these days it’s a luxury. It is super nice though to be able to walk to your room for a break.

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#3 Put a shoe in the hotel safe. You won’t forget anything important in there.



HyperbolicModesty:

After having left everything in a safe last year - passport, credit cards, etc. - I now put my car keys in there.

Hotels are still incredibly popular, despite the rise of alternative accommodation options such as Airbnb. As reported by Statista, the hotel market revenue worldwide was expected to exceed $450 billion in 2025. Hotel occupancy rates have also bounced back to pre-pandemic levels. You can measure a hotel chain’s global success in very different ways. ADVERTISEMENT The leading hotel in terms of brand value is Hilton, clocking in at $11.5 billion in 2024. Meanwhile, the leading hotel and resort company by sales is Marriott International, with $25 billion. However, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has the most properties worldwide, with nearly 9,300 units in 2025.

#4 If your curtains wont shut completely, use a hanger, or 2, with the pant clips to clip them shut. Most hotels have movement sensor thermostats now. If you need the fan to keep running, there are tons of YouTube videos that show you how to hack the thermostat.



Venomous_Ferret:

If you can access the thermostat, try this:

Press and hold down the “display” button While holding that button, also press the “off/auto” button Release the “off/auto” button Press the “up” arrow button Release all buttons This enables VIP mode which lasts for about 4 days and also lets you drop the temperature to as low as 65F.

Also to bypass motion sensor if that doesn't work buy a cheap MYLAR (silver) helium balloon in a store and weigh it down in front of the air vent if it is in front of the thermostat. Mylar reflects the infrared sensor so it simulates movement, the air will blow the balloon around to do the trick.

EDIT: The button sequence trick is for certain Honeywell thermostats like the ones used across Walt Disney World resorts in Florida.

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#5 You can usually get free bottled water in the gym.



theskywalker74:

Not only that, but usually has the best cold water for filling your bottle. It’s how I avoid spending money on water in any/every hotel.

#6 If there is a charge for the mini-fridge, tell them you need it to keep medication in. They will empty it and not charge for anything.





AHeartFullOfBats:

This is what we do at my hotel. The mini bar actually have tabs on them that when broken will automatically bill to the room. If you need to store medications or personal snacks/drinks we have separate empty mini fridges free of charge.





PublicHlthScientist:

The last several hotels I’ve stayed in, I’ve asked them to empty the fridge in advance because I would need to bring my own restricted-diet food to prepare (the rooms also had at least a microwave). They met my request no problem.

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Consumer trends are always shifting, and the hotel industry isn’t immune to this either. As per SiteMinder’s 2026 report, this year, online travel agencies (OTAs) overtook search engines for the first time. “26% of travellers now start their hotel research on platforms like Booking.com, surpassing Google and other search engines (21%) for the first time in industry history. [...] OTAs now serve as research starting points, not just final booking destinations. Travellers are beginning their journey within platforms that combine search, comparison, and booking in one place.” At the same time, direct booking is also making a comeback. 18% of travelers who started their search on OTAs ended up booking directly with hotels, “as they seek more control, better service, and direct communication with properties.” Meanwhile, many travelers are opting for a more luxurious experience. 58% of customers now book premium rooms. In other words, more guests prioritize “elevated, memorable experiences over basic accommodation” and allocate more of their budgets for them.

#7 You can put any card in the card holder to enable electricity. i do that to keep my phone charging while going to breakfast, or keep the air conditioner running.



gafftaped:

Visited some friends a few months ago and they had an electricity energy pokemon card in the card holder. Gave me a good laugh.

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#8 Former room assigner here.

Book directly. Third party bookings aren’t worth the small savings.

When doing upgrades employee 50% discounted rooms got upgrades before 3rd party bookings.

Direct bookings and loyalty club got top priority.

Expedia, Travelocity, Booking.com get whatever’s left.



Edit to add: In my particular uber touristy region the 3rd party savings was little to none.

If you see a large price difference and don’t care where they stick u in the hotel by all means book 3rd party. However any errors made in the res by you or the booking agent take forever for us to fix.

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#9 Bring painters tape. There's always led screens and if you're sensitive to light, just tape it over. Alarm clock, microwave, weird led indicators, etc.





kellyisamystery:

I wrap my pill bottle with about 10 layers of tape and just peal a piece off as needed like it is a tape roll.

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If you’ve got a spare moment, we’d love to hear your thoughts, Pandas! What are your best personal hotel hacks that have made your stay that much more comfortable? What are the very best and worst hotels you’ve ever stayed at and why? What do you look for in accommodation when you’re traveling? Tell us all about it in the comments.

#10 As a front desk receptionist: you have no clue about how many cool things I can give you (upgrade, complimentary breakfast, welcome drinks, late checkout) if you are nice to us. also if you seem like someone who would compliment my work online.



BUT if you start the checkin by DEMANDING an upgrade or anything else, I might decide you’re not worth the trouble ✨.

#11 If you know you are going to be checking later in the day/evening. Email/call them and let them know. Otherwise you risk being marked as a no-show and your room being given away if the hotel is fully booked.



GeminiIsMissing:

I work in a hotel and we'll keep your room until 3 in the morning, and for multi-night reservations, we'll just roll it over so that you can check in the next day. I kind of can't believe other hotels do this, it's so scummy.

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#12 A lot of mid tier to higher end hotels have box fans they can bring to your room. I sleep with a fan and always dread hotels, and recently found this out at a Hilton. Slept like a baby all week.

#13 If you’re staying in a budget place bring a 3 meter phone charging cable and an extension lead. The plug sockets are usually miles away from where you want them.



4electricnomad:

This is a solid rec. Also definitely bring an electric extension cord with a few plugs at the end of it if you’re staying more than a few days anywhere, it’s a huge quality of life upgrade since many hotels either have the plugs in awkward spots or don’t have enough plugs in the area of the room where you want them.

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#14 Don't discount 2 and 3 star hotels. Often they are rated that way because they have less facilities, but they have other things to offer. I love an older hotel for example, they frequently bagged the best spot on the beach or that corner in the Old Town. They can have larger rooms and higher ceilings. They may be family run and have five star service. Sometimes the best room in a 3 star hotel is the better option than the worst room in the 5 star hotel. I just feel a lot of people will automatically tick 4 and 5 on the booking engine and they might miss out on a great hotel.

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#15 If you are booking a hotel that has a great view on one side and terrible views on the other, but no way to select a side, call the hotel about three or four days before and request a bottle of champagne in your room when you check in. The concierge will typically set it up in a good room. I did this at a boutique hotel in Washington DC and had the great views over the Potomac. I did it in Las Vegas and they upgraded me to a suite for free. It’s worth the minor extra cost.

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#16 Look at the hotel’s calendar of events to see if there are conferences/weddings at the time you’re going. Then go to that organization/couple’s website and they’ll typically have the discounted room code listed.

#17 The 24 hour cancelation fee.



If you have to cancel your room, call the hotel and say I would like to reschedule my room for a later date. Once your room is rescheduled your now able to cancel your room penalty free.



Party_Cold_4159:

Remember this was the trick to get out of Adobe’s awful cancellation fee.

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#18 I always travel with my laptop and a 5 meter hdmi cable.



If the internet is bad, I've got a hard drive full of movies.



blackhawk5906:

This is actually something I live by. I needed an HDMI cord and went to like 5-6 shops in Atlantic City looking for one. Finally found an overpriced one in a gas station and bought it. That was almost 10 years ago and I carry that HDMI with me every time I travel.

I’ve used it to hook up a Nintendo switch, hook my laptop to a hotel tv to do homework, and watch countless movies with it.

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#19 Always ask for a room upgrade quietly at check-in, most staff can make it happen if the hotel isn’t full, and it feels like hitting a secret level.





dunce_charming:

I do that in Vegas.

I once booked a normal room at the Riviera, I asked the lady booking me in if she could get me a suite... AND SHE DID. I was friendly, that's it.

Top floor, 4 rooms, full bar, etc. I paid like $40 that night.

#20 Bring a travel router! (Gl inet) It connects to hotel wifi then you connect to it. This puts a gap between your data and privacy. If your able to install tailscale, you can set up your home wifi networks. Now your IP address is "local " no hotel wifi passwords and anyone being noisy thinks your still working from home.

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#21 Hotels are a great place for on the road bathroom breaks. The lobby bathroom is accessible and almost always very clean. In addition to hotels, banks and hospitals also have clean bathrooms.

#22 Not a hack but a warning. Seen a video of someone using the coffee pot to wash their underwear and calling that a hack. After seeing that my advice to you is trust nothing in that room is even slightly clean and act accordingly.

#23 Attach something to the handle of your suitcase as soon as you put something in the safe. The more ridiculous, the better eg a pair of stockings or several metres of toilet paper, tied several times. When you are ready to pack to leave, undoing the many knots will give your brain a chance to remember there was a reason you went to ask this trouble.

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#24 Specific. Vegas Westin has smoke detection in the room specifically for anyone who is smoking Tobacco or THC. 400 dollar fine. These can also be set off via shower steam. Always check your bill on checkout.

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#25 Actually use the luggage carts? I see so many people making multiple trips when there's a luggage cart RIGHT THERE by the door. It's been a life changer for me since someone pointed out that you're allowed to use them.

#26 A pack of hothands put atop the thermostat to trick it into actually cooling the room.

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#27 Ever forget a phone charger cord or brick? Most hotels have a huge box of them under the desk from everyone who leaves them.

#28 When traveling abroad, bring one adapter and an extension lead.

1 plug becomes 4-5 :).

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#29 I work in the construction industry, and am constantly on the road for 2/3 of the year.



I’m usually traveling solo, but I book rooms with two beds when I can, that way I have a decent chance of a clean bed. If I pull back the comforter and find hair/stains/etc. I’ll check the other bed. If it’s bad too, I’ll get a different room or go to a different hotel (if I can swing it). If it at least looks cleaner than the first bed, I can deal with it for at least one night.



Sometimes I get lucky and both beds are clean, and I can use one bed for when I’ve showered after getting back from the job site and one for when I can’t be bothered to.



Never use the ceramic/glass cups unless you wash them yourself. If you have a hotel room with a kitchenette, clean things before you use them.



If the shower floor is dangerously slippery or doesn’t have those textured strips on the bottom, lay one of the towels down and stand on that while you shower. It’s weird to get used to, but it’s better than slipping and giving yourself a concussion (or worse).



Sometimes the free breakfast isn’t worth it. Once watched an employee crush down the garbage in the bin with her bare hands and then go refill the pastry case without washing her hands. Have also watched places swatting flies at the fruit bowl. These were 4 star hotels. .

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#30 I always ask for rooms away from elevators and depending on the location a higher floor if there will be noise from the streets or outdoor areas. Anything to minimize extra noise.

#31 If the hotel has a Roku tv, you can install a ROKU app in your phone to control it and access more features than the hotel proprietary remote allows.

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#32 Bring the tray under the coffee maker with you to breakfast so you can eat in your room.

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#33 Always pack your bags before you go out drinking.



Nothing is worse, than your boss banging on the door to wake you up and letting you know the Uber is waiting and all your things are everywhere.

#34 In addition to booking directly with the hotel, search and apply Big corporate discount codes when searching. Travel sites post them for all the major corporations and they can usually save you 10-20% off the cheapest booking price and it's refundable up to 24 hours before. I just keep spamming different codes in the search until I find the cheapest one. And no one has ever asked me to provide any kind of proof of employment at check-in.



The only exception to this is using federal/state/military and the hotel employee discount codes - they are sticklers for verifying those as the discounts can be even higher, like half off sometimes.

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#35 One of my best hotel hacks: I always travel with my own showerhead. No more water-restricted trickles — swap it out in 30 seconds and suddenly you're showering like you're standing under a firehose. Game changer.

#36 If you don’t care about having a view, I always request a room on second or third floor so I can just use the stairs and not have to wait for an elevator. This saves countless time if you’re at a busy hotel like in Vegas.

#37 Check the mattress for signs of bedbugs before you open your suitcase. Doesn't matter if it's a hostel or expensive hotel chain.





Educational_Corgi809:

Work in pest control can confirm i trained all my family to do this, and yes even that expensive hotel you have paid top dollar for isn't immune.

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#38 Bring antibacterial wipes and immediately wipe down all switches, door knobs, and the remote control. Always run a couple of carafe of water through the coffee maker before using it.

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#39 Things I do:



1. Always travel with hair clips (for my hair & for the curtains)



2. I bring a clean pillow case from home. I put it over the pillow my face sleeps on (hotels clean thin pillow cases, not pillows). When my stay is over, the pillow case becomes my dirty clothes bag.



3. Disinfectant wipes for high traffic-touch items.



4. A pair of shoes that are easy to slip on (i have seen both blood & vomit on the carpets of 5 star hotels in hard to reach places)



5. I call the hotel before booking online…have gotten decent discounts this way.



6. Noise cancelling headphones for sleeping.





EDIT (to add):



7. Dry towel over lighted electronics at night & door crack when applicable



8. Rolling bag w/ hanger at top (yet, to find a place I couldn’t ultimately hang it).

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#40 Employees don't care if you hang out and drink in the lobby, just clean up after yourself. Have had a lot of good late night after parties in the hotel lobby with friends but it always takes convincing that its ok.

#41 Don’t use the comforter. They are only washed when they are visibly dirty.

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#42 Have a coffee with your breakfast (assuming it's included), then if it's a machine or self-pour ask for a to-go cup. Most seem to have them and means a free coffee for your onward journey.

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#43 Staying more than 1 night? Leave a monetary tip on the bed for cleaning service and write a short note thanking them (also, ask for more coffee pods, creamers, lotions, bath slippers, bed chocolates, etc).

#44 If your hotel restricts the number of devices you're allowed to connect to the wifi, you can connect a Windows laptop to the wifi and turn on its mobile hotspot. Connecting your other devices to the hotspot doesn't take up more of the hotel's slots for wifi, but you can add as many devices to your hotspot as your computer allows.

#45 Shove towels into the pillow case when your pillows are too soft.

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#46 Bring your own night light(s).



Getting up in the middle of the night in a strange place is hard enough, and the option in most hotels is no light or some bright light.

#47 Put one room key in your wallet and leave one by the bed. Way too many people lock themselves out at the worst possible time.

#48 Give the concierge 20 bucks as soon as you see him, then ask for something like a restaurant recommendation. He'll remember you for the stay and suddenly everybody on staff is here for you. It's like turning on premium mode.

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#49 Twin beds have better mattresses. These rooms are booked less.