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For companies and celebrities, their reputations mean everything. A bad reputation means less brand loyalty, fewer returning customers or job opportunities, and much less profit. No matter who you are, sooner or later, you’ll make mistakes. Some will be much bigger than others. It’s how you handle them that shows your true values and character.

PR is all about persuasion, but it can backfire immensely. We’re featuring some of the worst public relations nightmares in history that showed just how out-of-touch some corporations and public figures were. Scroll down for a crash course in what not to do.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Close-up of pine tree branches with blurred warm lights in the background, illustrating unexpected epic PR fails. Definitely not the biggest in history but the biggest one the effected me personally. I worked at a hospital that had a history of giving 2% raises and a modest Christmas bonus every Christmas. One year they announced that they weren’t doing either. But they made a big production about the the board members and CEO also weren’t getting a bonus. (But they did get a raise.) It’s nonsense to compare someone making $200k a year and not getting a bonus to someone making $25k (CNAs) when they depend on that money to buy their kids Christmas. The entire hospital staff was pissed. They were already not getting paid competitively compared to other nearby hospitals. A large amount of staff quit as a result causing the hospital to have to hire contract nurses at twice the pay, which resulted in pissing off the staff that stayed. Which began exodus part two. They ended up having to do across the board raises which cost more than just giving the raises and bonuses in the first place.

medicalprofessional1 , freestocks Report

29points
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chris_116 avatar
nottheactualphoto
nottheactualphoto
Community Member
16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's the stingy person who spends the most.

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    #2

    Pair of brown and black Nike sneakers with yellow swoosh and sole, shown on a reflective black surface, highlighting epic PR fails. When Nike tried to market a special St Paddy's day themed sneaker, the "Black and Tan" without realizing what that phrase actually meant (a violent British paramilitary unit that tormented the Irish).

    jrhooo Report

    24points
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    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Surely this isn’t true??? Surely??

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    #3

    Offshore oil drilling rigs and support vessels in the ocean, illustrating epic PR fails in the energy industry. The CEO of BP saying he wants "his life back" during one of the largest oil spills in huma history.

    randomusernamed , cgvi Report

    19points
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    shorerocks avatar
    Sven Horlemann
    Sven Horlemann
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sure. As we all know BP are the good guys. Claiming another countries oil (Iran) and exploiting their oil discoveries, refusing fair share of profit, and when, after WWII, Iran reclaimed it.. the British Government (with a controlling interest since 1914) organised an effective worldwide embargo of Iranian oil.

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    Your reputation as a company or public figure is fragile. It takes years to build up a positive reputation. However, a handful of missteps can ruin all the effort you’ve put in. Your message and how you deliver it can end up under the microscope almost instantly if it goes viral on social media.

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    According to PR Lab, companies that weather PR crises prepare for them before anything goes wrong. “They already knew who would respond, what the message would say, and who could make decisions fast. Strong crisis communications separates brands that recover from those that collapse.”

    On the flip side, the brands that suffer the most negative consequences are those that make up excuses, blame others, or take too long to respond.

    Some of the trickiest parts of PR are not being able to control how the media will cover your news, how bad timing might distort your message, and how there’s always the potential for negative publicity.
    #4

    Bowl of whole grain cereal flakes on a textured mat with wooden spoon, illustrating epic PR fails concept visually. The Nestle baby formula scandal. Nestle began marketing their baby formula as healthier alternative to breast feeding to women in developing countries. This led to several problems. First, many of the women did not have access to clean drinking water. This led to babies drinking formula laced with impurities. Second, since many of the women came from a poor economic background they would use less formula than recommend in order to make the can last longer. This led to malnutrition among babies. Third, the mothers did not have the means or the knowledge to properly sanitize baby bottles. This led to a spread of disease among babies. All of these factors led to a higher infant mortality rate. Estimates show that formula fed babies in these countries were 6 to 25 times more likely to lose their lives because of diarrhea and 4 times more likely to lose their lives because of pneumonia when compared to breast fed babies. In response a boycott was launched in the US and Europe.

    Thenevermore52 , timolina Report

    19points
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    awoodhull avatar
    Biofish23
    Biofish23
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This wasn't an unforeseen mistake, it was pure evil! They used aggressive and deceptive marketing targeted specifically at mothers they knew would be better off breastfeeding. They had sales women dress as nurses, and handed out just enough free samples to last until the mothers milk dried up. They KNEW babies would die, and they did it anyway.

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    #5

    Tweet screenshot showing a controversial message by Justine Sacco, illustrating one of the most shocking PR fails. Not exactly a backfire but I can't believe no one has mentioned Justine Sacco. She worked as some kind of PR person for some big company. Right before getting on a transatlantic flight to Africa, she tweeted a joke in rather poor taste about not getting AIDS because she's white. During the next several hours, completely unknown to her, the internet unleashed an epic hate mob. She was totally disgraced and fired from her job, and she had no idea until she landed.

    evankh Report

    17points
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    #6

    Guitarist with a black top hat performing on stage with bright lights showcasing epic PR fails in a live music setting. In 2008, Dr. Pepper announced that they would give out one can of Dr. Pepper for free (edit: to every American citizen) if Guns N' Roses manages to release their Chinese Democracy album by the end of that year. The album came out, Dr. Pepper wasn't able to deliver.

    Skidmark666 , Guns N' Roses Report

    16points
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    In a nutshell, public relations nightmares are crises that damage the reputation of a brand, company, or person. They can be related to scandals, failed products, poor decisions, bad customer experiences, or offensive behaviors. If left unchecked, negative attention online can feed on itself and result in long-term damage to your brand.

    In a crisis, your focus should be on immediate transparency, honest accountability, and sustained action to show that you’ve changed.

    PR Lab suggests that when dealing with a public relations disaster and restoring your reputation, you should:

    1. Directly own up to the mistake with genuine empathy within the first hour of the crisis going public
    2. Assess the damage and contain the crisis within the first 24 to 48 hours
    3. Talk to affected customers, employees, and investors, focus on internal alignment, and reset your brand’s culture within the first 2 to 7 days
    4. Focus on rebuilding trust through authenticity, credibility, and genuine change in the first 4 weeks after the crisis goes public
    5. Commit to long-term monitoring, measurement, and prevention for the first 1 to 12+ months
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    “Brands that share honest progress updates publicly sustain their gains twice as long as companies that go quiet after initial damage control.”

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    #7

    Vintage Osborne Executive computer with dual floppy drives and manuals, illustrating epic PR fails in technology history. Osborne Computer Company.

    look up the osborne effect. everytime they released a computer they would instantly start talking about how the next one would be so much better.

    in the end everyone heard this and decided not to buy the current one and wait for the new one that had all these amazing promises... they went bankrupt.

    anon , ExchangeAdmin Report

    16points
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    #8

    Three runners in bright sportswear competing in a race with spectators watching along the street during a sunny day PR fails event. Adidas sent out an email titled ‘You survived the Boston Marathon!’.

    anon , RUN 4 FFWPU Report

    13points
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    awoodhull avatar
    Biofish23
    Biofish23
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Context for those who do not know, there was a terrorist bombing near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in 2013.

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    #9

    Woman with long blonde hair wearing a white blouse and necklace, conveying a serious mood in a dimly lit room about PR fails. The Streisand Effect. In the 2000s, the website Pictopia put up an aerial picture of Barbra Streisand's mansion. No one really cared except Barbra, who sued them for millions because she didn't want people to know where she lived. The lawsuit drew attention to the photo, resulting in way more people seeing where she lived than if she had just left well enough alone.

    allthebacon_and_eggs , CBS Sunday Morning Report

    13points
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    jjdilligaf avatar
    John Dilligaf
    John Dilligaf
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    and to top it all off Barbra Streisand's mansion wasn't even the intended subject of the photograph. . They were taking photos of the California coastline for some environmental study and Streisand's house just happened to be in it. Before she made a fuss about it fewer than 10 people had viewed the photo, afterwards millions of people visited the website to view the photo.

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    Which of these public relations disasters was the worst of the bunch, in your opinion? What have been the biggest PR sins that you’ve personally seen companies or celebrities commit?

    What, from your perspective, lies at the core of building a genuine, authentic, positive reputation in the business or entertainment industry?

    What are some brands that you trust the most and the least, and why?

    Share your thoughts with everyone in the comments.
    #10

    Baseball player in red jersey preparing to bat on a field with empty stadium seats in the background showing epic PR fails. Ten Cent Beer Night. The Cleveland Indians needed more people in seats so they offered bottomless beer cups at a dime a piece. And they did this on a night when the Indians were playing their franchise rivals.

    If you immediately see a million ways that this can go wrong, congratulations, you're smarter than the idiots who orchestrated this legendary fiasco.

    Flashpenny , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    12points
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    lauren-whitelaw avatar
    Chaos Pandas Unite
    Chaos Pandas Unite
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Folks got so drunk that when someone tried to steal a Rangers cap, much of the crowd stormed the field in a drunken riot in the 9th inning resulting in injuries and property damage. It’s sounds like when people describe one person who goes nuts at the office Christmas party’s open bar, but in this case it was the majority of attendees.

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    #11

    Hand holding a smartphone outdoors with green leaves in background, illustrating epic PR fails concept. IPhone 4 antenna scandal where Steve Jobs replied "Just avoid holding it that way".

    anon , www.pexels.com Report

    12points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Just don't get into an collision with the car!"

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    #12

    Vintage Commodore record label for Strange Fruit by Billie Holiday, illustrating a notable example of epic PR fails in music history. When two white women in TX decided to name their PR firm 'Strange Fruit’ because they thought it was cute. They knew that it was also the name of a popular Billie Holiday song about lynching, but thought that the song had long faded out of public consciousness. It had not and Twitter reminded them about it.

    anon , Commodore Records Report

    11points
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    #13

    White commercial airplane flying in a clear sky, illustrating one of the epic PR fails that people can’t believe happened. Hoover Free Flights

    After offering free European Flights when spending over £100, Hoover expanded this to some US locations (including Orlando). These US flights were worth up to 7 times more than the appliances purchased to claim the free flights. It is estimated to have cost Hoover around £50million.

    I did get to goto Disney World as a kid because of this as my parents needed new appliances after an unfortunate house fire forcing the necessity of new appliances, and years later my parents did tell me about the amount of phoning they had to do to get Hoover to honour the promotion. IIRC At its height Hoover had to charter flights just for promo tickets out to the US.

    room2skank , www.pexels.com Report

    10points
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They actually tried to back out of it, were sued and lost, ended up with a share price through the floor and sold off their business to rival firms.

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    #14

    Silver car driving on an open highway at dusk with mountains in the background, illustrating epic PR fails concept. I wouldn't say the biggest, but one of my favorites in terms of bad timing was the release of Toyota's new slogan "Moving forward" just before they had to do a massive recall on vehicles whose breaks would randomly stop working.

    anon , Raivis Razgals Report

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    #15

    Woman wearing mask holding an orange sweater in front of a mirror inside a clothing store, illustrating epic PR fails concept. JCPenney getting rid of coupons, and having “an every day low price”.

    tiffanysugarbush , RDNE Stock project Report

    9points
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    2dhqnhfw48 avatar
    2dhqnhfw48
    2dhqnhfw48
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I still don’t understand this one. The new policy just made sense. Take Kohl’s. Coupons, Kohl’s cash, sales, discounts. I can’t shop there. I don’t know how.

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    #16

    Person holding a torch emitting smoke at an event, illustrating one of the epic PR fails in a public setting. Sometimes hosting an Olympics can be a great PR move that can backfire.

    A dictator in South Korea tried to host an Olympics in order to make his regime look good, but it just brought more international attention to the brutality of the regime and in the end the dictator had to step down right before the Summer Olympics in 1988, held in Seoul.

    North Korea hosted World Youth Festival next year in Pyoungyang in a desperate attempt to look good because Summer Olympics revealed South Korea to be a free and rich country to the world. Well, this North Korean PR move also backfired, because a South Korean student sneaked in to participate in the festival and even made a public speech which North Korea broadcasted. The regime thought it was ok to broadcast that because the student was critical of the South Korean government and spoke of peace and unification, but what North Korean people saw was a well fed student from the enemy country speaking freely in a casual dress.

    moderate-painting , Olympics Report

    9points
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    #17

    Aerial view of an ancient geoglyph in the desert, illustrating one of the epic PR fails that surprised many. Greenpeace and the Nazca lines
    While promoting clean energy and environment awareness, they laid out banners near Nazca Lines ruining the geoglyph made by the indigenous people about a thousand years ago.

    heretoburgleyourturt , Seiji Seiji Report

    9points
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    #18

    A&W restaurant interior with bright signage and menu boards reflecting on the polished floor, illustrating epic PR fails. Little late to the party but A&W's foray into burger making comes to mind. A&W released a third pounder burger to compete with the McDonalds quarter pounder. Unfortunately the average person thought 1/3 was smaller than 1/4 because 4 is bigger than 3....This caused people to think the A&W burger was a ripoff when it was actually the better deal.

    someinfosecguy , Wiki Farazi Report

    9points
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    cahyde avatar
    CA Hyde
    CA Hyde
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As we all say to the math teacher - "when am I ever going to need to know fractions or algebra in the real world?!"

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    #19

    Man in glasses and blazer reading a book in a library filled with legal and PR fail related books on shelves. Roy Moore’s wife trying to prove they weren’t anti-semites by saying “our lawyer is a Jew”.

    brownclown96 , www.pexels.com Report

    8points
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    chris_116 avatar
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know who Roy Moore is, but let's get it straight that "Jew" is not a slur.

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    #20

    Man in a brown blazer and white shirt speaking in front of a bookshelf, representing epic PR fails discussion. The Ratner effect. Gerald Ratner was a king in jewelry in the 80s in the UK. He made a speech effectively denigrating a few of his company's products, and overnight the company share price tanked half a billion pounds.

    Terri23 , Progressive Success Report

    8points
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    jb_16 avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    12 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “Because it’s total cráp” 🤦‍♀️

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    #21

    LeBron James sitting indoors wearing a checkered shirt, representing a moment related to epic PR fails. LeBron James's "The Decision" was a pretty big PR disaster at the time.

    For those who are unaware, LeBron James, one of the best basketball players ever, was born in Akron, OH and ended up being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers, so he was seen as a "hometown hero."

    After playing for the team for several years, his contract expired and he entered a free agency period. There was a ton of speculation about whether he would re-sign with the Cavaliers or leave town to play for another team. He decided to host a televised one-hour special where he would announce his decision at the end.

    Most people assumed he'd be re-signing with the Cavs, since it would be totally crazy to go on live TV just to tell his hometown fans he was done playing for them, right? Well, that's actually exactly what he did. At the end of the hour he declared he'd be "taking his talents to South Beach" to play for the Miami Heat.

    It drew a huge amount of blowback; some Cleveland fans infamously set their LeBron James jerseys on fire in the streets, while many fans around the league chastised him for what they saw as such a tacky boneheaded, self-centered move. It also drew criticism because the Miami Heat made some moves the same offseason, so it meant three of the best players in the league would now be on the same team and it seemed like a foregone conclusion that they would win the championship.

    A lot of basketball fans hated him for years after that incident, and some still do to this day.

    anon , ESPN Report

    7points
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    kevin-braid avatar
    ADHD
    ADHD
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    they have you just where they want you, arguing about nonsense that doesnt actually matter, while u dont have health care.

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    #22

    Multiple Pepsi cans closely packed together on a surface, illustrating a notable epic PR fail involving the brand. I think it was pepsi who had a marketing campaign that you would collect things from their products and give them back in return for free things. in the promotion video, they showed a figther jet with the text 10.000.000 (or so). they thought nobody would be able to collect that much stuff. one man found a loophole which would enable him to get 10.000.000 in this fictional currency while following the rules. pepsi of course wasn't able to give him a jet, so they where like ''dude. that was just a joke''. the customer then goes on for several years with lawsuits for extreme false advertisement.

    bastugubbar , Ja San Miguel Report

    7points
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    sueuser avatar
    Sue User
    Sue User
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't forget the Pepsi Phillipean disaster. Get grand prize if you match the number. They messed up and printed hundreds of caps with number ( but not some other code ). They denied claims, there were mass riots, people died.

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    #23

    Gap logo redesign example illustrating one of the epic PR fails that people can’t believe actually happened. In 2010 Gap tried to redesign their logo. It was not well received since it I was such a lame departure from a logo that still felt iconic. In response to the negative feedback Gap decided to “crowdsource” a new logo and allow submissions from the community with NO compensation involved. The design community flipped out (as a project like this could easily be $100,000+). Gap apologized, ended the crowdsourcing and went back to the old logo.

    thenewyorkgod , thenewyorkgod Report

    7points
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    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They’re lucky they didn’t end up called Gappy McGapface

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    #24

    Baskets filled with fresh avocados displayed at a market highlighting epic PR fails in product marketing campaigns. Mexican Avocados. Company advertises they are organic from Mexico, customers in the US realize they are from Mexico and associate that with lower quality, buy different Avocados.

    DrLemniscate Report

    6points
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    marnocat avatar
    Marno C.
    Marno C.
    Community Member
    14 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Canada here: We will take them, thank you. Mexico has a lovely climate for certain produce, including avocados. Nothing low quality about growing things there. They're grown in nature, not an American conglomerate's sweatshop.

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    #25

    Union Jack flag flying against a clear blue sky illustrating an epic PR fail related to public image and branding issues. Here in the UK, the Conservative Party's post-Brexit General Election campaign.

    The Tories called for the election in hopes of solidifying their significant polling majority at the time, and thereby legitimising Theresa May's position as Prime Minister. But for some reason, they decided from the start that their win was a foregone conclusion, and put next to no effort into their actual campaigning.

    They did it so badly, in fact, that they actually *lost* enough Parliament seats that they no longer had the ruling majority, and had to resort to a coalition with the fundamentalist DUP to break the resulting hung Parliament and retain power.

    DNK_Infinity , Reinaldo Sture Report

    4points
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    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That was the strange election where the Tories won but also lost, and Labour lost but also won.

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    #26

    The Xbox One announcement was pretty horrendous. Not the worst in history perhaps but it led them to fall behind PlayStation sales instantly and even now with a console that's just as good if not better than the PS4 the damage still shows.

    LightSamus Report

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    #27

    Person inserting a paper ballot into a transparent box with many brown envelopes, illustrating epic PR fails concept. Calling half the country "Irredeemable deplorables" cost the democrats the election and their clumsy attempts to walk it back only made the matter worse.

    Rather than shaming people into not voting for Trump it became a badge of honor and an anthem that attracted even more people to Trump's camp.

    anon Report

    -4points
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    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But they ARE deplorable... And Russian interference cost the Dems that election along with sexism.

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    #28

    Classic black car parked on a sunny street, illustrating visual metaphor for epic PR fails in unexpected situations. In Spanish, "No va" means "It doesn't go."


    So imagine Chevrolet's luck when they marketed the Chevy Nova in Latin America.

    noelg1998 , Clément Proust Report

    -4points
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    chris_116 avatar
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That urban legend was debunked decades ago.

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    #29

    White video game controller with black buttons on a wooden surface illustrating epic PR fails in marketing campaigns. About 6 years ago, ocean marketing I believe was the name of the company. They marketed some madcatz type Xbox controller accessory, some guy wanted to return it or something like that and the guy that ran the marketing firm started mocking him and acting like a jerk. At one point he is bragging about all his friends in high places and mentions the company penny arcade, and their convention PAX. the guy that wanted the refund emailed one of the main guys at penny arcade and CCs him into the email chain. Subsequently the company were kicked out of pax, fired from the marketing contact and were mocked and berated by gaming news sites. If I remember the guy went full on damage control and claimed it wasn't him blah blah blah, deleted the social media accounts of his company and personal one, and I think rebranded a few times to throw off the stink surrounding him.

    smishNelson , Oli Woodman Report

    -5points
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    leiselmasson avatar
    TheBadHalfofHel
    TheBadHalfofHel
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think I had a stroke reading this.

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