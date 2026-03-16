ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you realized it at the time or not, you’ve probably been a victim of shrinkflation. A combination of the words ‘shrink’ and ‘inflation,’ shrinkflation is what happens when companies reduce the size of their products, and either keep the same prices or raise them. And it feels like you’re being scammed.

The ‘Shrinkflation’ online community calls out the most brazen examples of this happening, shaming companies for ‘subtly’ shrinking their products in stores. We’ve collected some of the worst recent examples to show you how shockingly shameless it can look.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Measured A 8 Inch Tortilla… Guess What I Found?

Hand measuring a small tortilla on a plate, illustrating shrinkflation in American products with a tape measure.

Hopeful-Bit6187 Report

6points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    I Can't Do This No More

    Two jars of Nutella side by side showing obvious shrinkflation with reduced product size in clear view.

    BackyardBOI Report

    5points
    POST
    #3

    Celebrations Are Nothing To Celebrate

    Three red celebration chocolate tins showing shrinkflation with decreasing weights from 855g in 2012 to 500g in 2025.

    mjt100997 Report

    5points
    POST

    At its core, shrinkflation is a stealth tactic. It is most commonly seen in the food and beverage industries, though it can be spotted elsewhere, too. Investopedia stresses that companies rely on it to maintain or boost profit margins as production costs are rising.

    Shrinkflation can sometimes go unnoticed because the reductions in size are minimal.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, this tactic can backfire. Immensely!

    #4

    Chocolates Are Shrinking (Again)

    Three Nestle KitKat bars with decreasing weights of 50g, 48g, and 45g illustrating obvious shrinkflation impact.

    markgatty Report

    4points
    POST
    #5

    Black Diamond See Through Cheese Slices

    Shrinkflation example showing cheese package with fewer visible slices than advertised on kitchen counter surface.

    Thorns89 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    For What Purpose😭

    Hand holding a pack of rectangular gum pieces, illustrating obvious shrinkflation in everyday products in America.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
    POST

    Shrinkflation can massively harm brand loyalty, consumer trust, and the company’s reputation.

    “Businesses risk consumer disappointment and losing customers if buyers notice the smaller packages and understand that they are getting less product but paying the same price that they paid for the larger amount,” Investopedia points out.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    So We Got A Birthday Cake From Carvel

    Hand pressing a noticeably smaller ice cream cake on a kitchen counter illustrating obvious shrinkflation effect.

    The size was literally unbelievable.
    I would have actually been mad but I found it more comical than anything, the Chocolate layer was virtually non existent which actually came out to be a good thing because I dislike chocolate to begin (the crunchies were there with vanilla & frosting) with but the size is truly what made me take my time to take a picture & post it here.

    Missingyoutoohard Report

    4points
    POST
    #8

    Just Discovered This Subreddit And It Irritates Me To No End

    Two Duncan Hines Dolly Parton yellow cake mixes side by side showing size difference shrinkflation in America.

    I bought a new cake mix box, not realizing I already have one from a earlier in the year sitting in my pantry. And to my surprise I realized how much less was in a box but in all likelihood costing more than it did.

    Anyone who bakes, knows it’s like a science and that a few ounces make a big difference. America, are we great yet?

    Last-reddit-user- Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    So What Is It Called When They Do This??

    Two boxes of Great Value raisin bran cereal on a kitchen counter illustrating obvious shrinkflation difference in servings.

    Matok Report

    4points
    POST

    In a nutshell, when consumers spot concrete examples of products shrinking, they might feel like they’re receiving less value for the same (or bigger!) price.

    One way that you can become more aware of potential shrinkflation at play is to pay attention to product packaging redesigns.
    #10

    General Mills Casually Makes 17% More Profit By Dropping A Bar From The 6 Pack!

    Open snack box showing fewer individually wrapped bars inside, illustrating obvious shrinkflation and consumer product downsizing.

    Live-Environment1444 Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    Does This Count? (IKEA)

    Two vegetable peelers on a kitchen scale showing obvious shrinkflation with weight difference.

    Same products from IKEA, bought a few years apart. Went from metal to plastic, and the plastic ones are chipping after a couple of uses.

    ClickIta Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Is This The New Standard Breakfast Burrito Size At McDonald's?

    Hand next to a small fast food burrito on wrapper showing obvious shrinkflation in America food portions.

    I had some McDonald's points expiring so this burrito didn't cost me anything but if I did have to pay for it, $3.29 in Prescott, AZ. The price and size is the reason I rarely go here anymore, only to get my daughter a rare overpriced Happy Meal. I don't know if this is the new size burrito or if because they are currently selling wraps that this was some leftover tortilla option but either way it's pathetic and my last one. It was nice when I could get this meal for $5 but it is now $10.39 and I don't know why they call it "extra" "value" meal.

    snakeiiiiiis Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Check the net weight of the product or the number of units included in the packaging, and compare it to what you used to get before.

    If you find that your favorite brand product has shrunk, you should remember that you always have alternatives. Vote with your wallet! Either refuse to buy the product or boycott the brand and buy the same thing made by another company.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    This One Will Always Hurt

    Comparison of iPhone 2019 vs 2025 packaging showing shrinkflation with fewer accessories included in 2025 model.

    Few_Bet_5715 Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    All I Hear About Is Food Shrinklfation, Which Lets The Other Companies Get Away With It

    Three Hot Wheels cars from 1997, 2012, and 2016 showing shrinkflation with reduced details over time.

    Mediocre-Iron-7991 Report

    4points
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What you can't see here is that the 1997 one was all metal on the bottom too

    0
    0points
    reply
    #15

    Charmin Ultra Soft Strikes Again

    Two toilet paper rolls side by side showing shrinkflation with one roll visibly smaller than the other on a bathroom counter.

    Comandochris77 Report

    4points
    POST

    Broadly speaking, businesses tend to see shrinkflation as a more viable alternative to raising prices. The former is more subtle. The latter is much more noticeable and likely to anger customers

    “When raw materials or labor become more expensive, manufacturing costs rise. Consequently, this weighs on profit margins; the percentage of revenue remaining after all costs,” Investopedia explains.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Red’s Organic Burritos

    Two frozen burrito packages showing shrinkflation with reduced weight and calories in America.

    UnderstandingOk4286 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    McDonald's Meat Is Now Thinner Than Its Cheese

    Hand holding small cheeseburger with minimal cheese and a thin patty illustrating shrinkflation in America products.

    esporx Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Orion Brand Cooking Chocolate Shrinkflation

    Two chocolate bars with packaging showing obvious shrinkflation comparison on a wooden table surface.

    maorella Report

    4points
    POST

    “Management can either sit back and hope investors do not become too despondent, or seek to find other ways to recoup some of these losses. For companies lacking strong pricing power, reducing the weight, volume, or quantity of products sometimes represents the best option to maintain a healthy profit without jeopardizing sales volumes.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Raising prices might force customers to choose another brand. Meanwhile, small reductions in size typically allow companies to stay profitable and competitive.
    #19

    Marathon Toilet Paper Has Been With Me Through The Thick And The Thin For More Than A Decade. I Feel Betrayed By Costco

    Two rolls of 2-ply tissue with shrinkflation showing different sheet counts and sizes on bathroom counter.

    milquetoastmustache Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Leave My Cat Out Of Shrinkflation!

    Two Purina Pro Plan Hydra Care cat supplements side by side showing shrinkflation in product size and weight.

    I am really upset that Purina has decided to decrease the amount of HydraCare per pack. I am on an autoship so this is 100% the same product/variety. I called Purina to complain and they confirmed this change. Our economy is horrible and shrinkflation is already impacting humans so much. I’ve been upset about all of this and this is honestly crossing another line I didn’t even think about. Why can’t we leave the pets out of this?

    Possible-Ad278 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Mini Haribo Gummy Bears With 4 Total Bears Each

    Haribo gummy bears packaging showing obvious shrinkflation with fewer gummies, highlighting product size reduction.

    Practical_Media4176 Report

    4points
    POST

    The ‘Shrinkflation’ subreddit invites customers from all around the world to share examples of products shrinking in size. Not only is it interesting to look at these comparisons, but it’s also a good way to stay up-to-date about product changes in different countries.

    This community has been shaming brands for brazen shrinkflation since mid-2017. And it remains active. At the time of writing, the online group gets 62k visitors every week.
    #22

    I Knew It Looked Odd On The Rack, Now I See I’m Right—

    Two bottles of Dawn Ultra dishwashing liquid side by side showing obvious shrinkflation with different sizes and labels.

    SnooRobots116 Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Was $8 Now It's $10 :(

    Two Spiceology smoky honey habanero spice jars, showing shrinkflation with different container sizes and weights.

    Covert_ist_Panda Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    This Is What Every Cookie Packaging Is Like

    Bergen Obsession cream cookies with chocolate biscuit and vanilla filling showing shrinkflation in packaging and quantity.

    soemthingblahblah123 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the moderators, members should focus exclusively on examples of shrinkflation. For example, price increases alone, without a reduction in size, weight, or number of items, don’t count.

    Moreover, packages that contain lots of empty space also aren’t an automatic example of shrinkflation. “Chips have NEVER shipped in fully-full bags. There has always been airspace. Same for cereal and other dry goods sold by volume. Just because the packages aren't full doesn't mean you got cheated,” the mods point out.
    #25

    Reese’s Cups Don’t Fill Up The Whole Candy Cane

    Clear plastic Reese's candy tube showing fewer chocolates inside, illustrating obvious shrinkflation on store shelf.

    basketball328 Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    Where Are The Chocolates?

    Box of assorted chocolates with missing pieces highlighting shrinkflation issues in America’s consumer products.

    Perfect-Bee1990 Report

    4points
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You thought you would get chocolate with your plastic?

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    A Pretty Egregious Example Of Shrinkflation: Sainsbury's Frozen Cherries Have Shrunk From 450g To 300g, While Still Costing £3.30 A Bag

    Two bags of frozen dark sweet cherries by Sainsbury's on a wooden surface showing shrinkflation difference in size.

    laterdude Report

    4points
    POST

    Something else that the subreddit encourages is being factual and specific. Just because you remember a product being bigger doesn’t mean much if you don’t have the evidence to back it up.

    On the other hand, comparison photos showing the exact changes in weight, volume, and item count are exactly what prove that shrinkflation is taking place.
    #28

    The New John West Tuna Cans Are A Scam (79g vs. Advertised 102g)

    Hand holding new smaller fish can, close-up of weight label, and bowl with weighed tuna showing obvious shrinkflation effects.

    II7_HUNTER_II7 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    I Have Been Telling My Boyfriend Jersey Mikes Doesn't Seem As Great As It Was Before So I Looked At An Old Picture And Damn. Both #9 With Chipotle, No Other Differences

    Two sandwiches showing obvious shrinkflation with noticeably less meat and fillings than expected in America.

    infiltrator_seven Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Yankee Candles Are Now Lighter, Have An Easier/Cheaper To Produce Jar And A Double Wick, Making It Burn Out Faster So You Buy More

    Two Yankee Candle Christmas Eve jars showing obvious shrinkflation with reduced wax amounts in similar containers.

    DrDinoDiplodocus Report

    4points
    POST

    What is the very worst, most shameless, top-tier infuriating example of shrinkflation that you’ve personally witnessed in stores?

    Did you continue buying the product despite getting less of it, or did you end up boycotting the brand?

    What do you think consumers can realistically do to push back against this tactic? We’d like to hear your insights, so be sure to share them in the comments, at the bottom of this list.
    #31

    Bounty Paper Towels: 2027

    Miniature Bounty paper towel roll held in a hand, showcasing clear shrinkflation with a drastically reduced product size.

    whoocanitbenow Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    KFC You Cannot Be Serious

    Comparison of fast food chicken tenders showing obvious shrinkflation with much smaller portions in a takeout box.

    jgwentworth-877 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Am I Crazy Or Did Pringles Get This Small Without Me Noticing? Especially When They Are Like 5 Bucks When Not On Sale

    Hand holding a single Pringles chip next to an almost empty can, illustrating obvious shrinkflation in snacks.

    Fizzy_Fizzure Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Holy Freaking Hell, I Can't Believe I Just Paid $2.69 For A Chips And Cheese At Taco Bell. I Had No Idea, Never Again

    Small serving of nacho cheese dip with few tortilla chips in a paper bag, showing obvious shrinkflation in America.

    sallysaysyes Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Popeyes Makes Me Cry With This 5 Piece Tender Box Tho…

    Shrunken fried chicken strips and a biscuit in a fast food box highlighting obvious shrinkflation in America.

    Average 5 piece tender box from Popeyes in the San Jose/Bay Area.

    Full transparency, I got a 27 piece tender meal, but the worst part is that almost half of the tenders looked like this. 12 of the 27 were this bad. I didn’t realize they serve you tendons when you ask for chicken tenders. I have a photo of more “tendon nuggets” to prove it 🥺

    PinkMomochi Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Hotpocket Went From A 5-Pack To A 4-Pack

    Hot Pockets shrinkflation showing 5 pack reduced to 4 pack highlighting obvious product size reduction scam.

    Just_Reputation_7057 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Same Seeds From 2022 And Now

    Two seed packets of Black Eyed Susan showing obvious shrinkflation with different quantities and prices side by side.

    beetlebtch Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Twizzler Hiding How Much Shorter Their Product Is With Extra Packaging

    Partially empty Twizzlers candy package held on lap, showing obvious shrinkflation with fewer red licorice sticks inside.

    LtMilo Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Hungry-Man Lopped Off An Entire Slice Of Turkey And 77 Grams Since The 2000s

    Hungry-Man frozen meal turkey dinner showing shrinkflation effects with reduced food portion and packaging changes.

    ParaClaw Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Sprouts [Us] Sells Underweight Beef, Legally

    Package of ground beef with weight comparison on scale, highlighting shrinkflation in America grocery products.

    the_salty_searer Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Dang, Even Marriott Hotel Mini Soap Can't Outrun The Collapse Of This Economy 🤣

    Moisturizing lotion and a smaller cucumber bar soap with three holes, illustrating obvious shrinkflation on a bathroom counter.

    Venomous_Rage Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    Shirnkflation And Deceptive Packaging

    Hand holding a smaller portion of enoki mushrooms labeled with shrinkflation showing less product in clear plastic packaging.

    I hate 99 ranch for doing this, using the larger batch to cover up the smaller ones so you don't see it until it is too late. $3 for this....

    Burrito_Mussolini Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Airhead Not So Extremes

    Airheads Xtremes Rainbow Berry candy with noticeably less candy inside packaging showing shrinkflation example.

    Wasn’t even that sour :/

    BoneMarrowDaddy Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Almond Joy Snack Size Shrunk 24%

    Almond Joy shrinkflation comparison showing smaller chocolate bars next to original packaging and a penny for scale

    Calcium-Hydroxide Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Shrinkflation More Like Iceflation

    Hand holding a nearly empty Dunkin iced coffee cup with ice inside, illustrating obvious shrinkflation in America.

    dyne-ninee Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    Anything To Save A Buck I Guess

    Partially unwrapped thin wafer chocolate bar held in hand, illustrating obvious shrinkflation in product size.

    peacherskeeter Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    No Context Needed

    Partially covered graham cracker with noticeably reduced chocolate frosting illustrating obvious shrinkflation.

    danishdude_ Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Let Down By Target. Same Price, Less Sheets

    Lint rollers with different packaging but same price, illustrating obvious shrinkflation and deceptive product sizing in America.

    Moar_Cuddles_Please Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Apparently Shrinkflation Has Hit My Waste Disposal Company

    Two blue trash bins of noticeably different sizes placed side by side, illustrating shrinkflation in America.

    ITFuture Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    94 Loads

    Two different sized all free clear detergent containers side by side showing obvious shrinkflation in packaging.

    Why even count the loads if they are so arbitrary - I bought the one on the left a few months ago and got gotten with the new one on the right.. at 84% of the old volume

    viccoeles Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    Nice

    Two packages of Our Family wide egg noodles showing obvious shrinkflation in product size difference.

    ynotfish Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Giving Mickey And The Beanstalk Sandwich

    Single slice of turkey deli meat on its original package, illustrating obvious shrinkflation in America products.

    Intrepid-Tip-2566 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Every Chocolate Chip Brand At Walmart Has Shrunk To Match Each Other

    Shopping cart filled with various brands of chocolate chips illustrating shrinkflation in America products.

    Fat_cat_syndicate Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    Last Year Romance. This Year Heartbreak

    Two bags of Great Value gingerbread trail mix in different sizes showing obvious shrinkflation on a wooden table.

    Apprehensive-Ad-727 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    Our Cool New Sponsor, Fellow Redditors

    Comparison of Philadelphia chive and onion cream cheese containers showing shrinkflation with reduced product size.

    catprobably Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    Tesco UK Shrinkflation, Outraged!

    Cadbury hot chocolate powder with shrinkflation price and quantity changes over three weeks on store shelves

    partner exclusively drinks Cadbury hotchoc so I obviously bought the 500g and took a pic because something didn't sir right.
    Sure enough, 3 weeks later... the 500g is no longer on the shelf, neither is the 250g! Instead they offer 300g for £4.40 Thats almost £1 extra for 50g!
    Absolutely outraged at Tesco, what the actual hell!?
    Genuinely can't afford to shop at Tesco anymore

    KaleidoscopeProof640 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Not My Brownie Mix. 2023 vs. Today

    Two Betty Crocker fudge brownie mix boxes side by side showing shrinkflation with smaller net weight on the right box.

    majorbookworm16 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    This Classic Swedish Chocolate Box Has Gone From 500 Gram To 410 And From 50 Pieces To 42

    Open box of assorted chocolates showing obvious shrinkflation with fewer pieces in the same packaging size.

    kajola1969 Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    Finally Caught My Own [aussie]

    Two purple Aussie Miracle Moist conditioner bottles showing size shrinkflation with different volume amounts and avocado oil label.

    spicenhoney Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    More Stems Than Florets

    Frozen broccoli pieces in a floral bowl, illustrating shrinkflation with visibly smaller vegetable portion sizes.

    darriolaa Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    How Is This Not Illegal?

    Package of Great Value mozzarella cheese weighed on digital scale showing 15.4 ounces illustrating shrinkflation in America.

    saltylimesandadollar Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    There Is Room For 1 More If Not 2

    Partially empty snack box showing obvious shrinkflation with fewer chocolate pretzels inside than expected.

    sodamnsleepy Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    Found A Packet In My Freezer From Last December Versus Buying Them Again This December And I Noticed A Change…

    Two packs of cocktail sausages showing shrinkflation with reduced quantity in similar packaging side by side.

    nathan4882580 Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    Half Full. All Of Them Are Like This And Its 2-3$ Each

    Hand holding Grinch gummy candy tube with fewer gummies visible, illustrating obvious shrinkflation in product packaging.

    CybyAPI Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Now “Large Size”

    Two boxes of Great Grains cereal with identical 16oz weight highlighting shrinkflation in American products.

    craigfis Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Caseys Being Sneaky By Raising The Height Of The Bottom Of Coffee Cups

    Hand holding coffee cup showing obvious shrinkflation with reduced inner cup size in America.

    SixtyNineChromosomes Report

    2points
    POST
    #67

    $6 For Way Less Cookies

    Girl Scouts Thin Mints box with partially empty cookie package showing obvious shrinkflation on wooden table.

    paulruddssugarbaby Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    They're Taking The Cream From The Middle Of The Oreo Now :(

    Close-up of cookie with significantly reduced cream filling illustrating shrinkflation in everyday products.

    rejjierains Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Dove Deodorant Slimmed Up A Bit

    Two Dove Men+Care deodorant cans from 2024 and 2025 showing obvious shrinkflation packaging changes.

    L2DaLegend Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Betty Crocker Cake Mix

    Two Betty Crocker French Vanilla cake mix boxes side by side showing shrinkflation differences in package size.

    I’ve already had to adjust my White Almond Wedding Cake recipe once because the mixes went from 18.25oz to 15.25oz. Just bought a mix today to replace the one I’m about to use, and saw they dropped it another 2oz to 13.25oz.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
    POST
    #71

    2010 vs. 2025

    Two blue ice pops in clear plastic packaging side by side showing obvious shrinkflation comparison.

    drvgslvt Report

    2points
    POST
    #72

    "Large" Casey's Pizza. With A Suspicious Slice As Well

    Pepperoni and sausage pizza with uneven slices illustrating shrinkflation in America, highlighting obvious size reduction.

    Paid over 15 bucks for this They were huge like 4 months ago. This is a treat, split 2 ways because of the already outrageous price. Then a slap in the face with this weirdo slice to top it off.

    anon Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Old Rum Cake Recipe Once Called For An 18.5oz Box Of Cake Mix. Later We Noted The Recipe Still Worked Ok With A Shrinkflated 15.25oz. Now The Box Is 13.25oz. Same Brand As Always

    Betty Crocker cake mix showing shrinkflation with reduced product weight clearly marked on the package and recipe card.

    Rusamithil Report

    2points
    POST
    #74

    My Mcdonald’s Asked Me To Pay For Refills

    Close-up of a noticeably smaller soda cup with less beverage, illustrating obvious shrinkflation effects in America.

    benzchap Report

    2points
    POST
    #75

    Dole Watering Down Juice And Reducing Carton Size, Went From 120 To 110 Calories Per Serving, Same Ingredients Same Serving Size

    Two Dole juice cartons showing shrinkflation with reduced volume of orange peach mango 100% juice packaging.

    AppropriateBreak6105 Report

    2points
    POST
    #76

    ‘Nothing To Hide’

    KIND caramel chocolate peanut bar shrinkflation example with smaller bar size next to packaging and fork on dark surface.

    SunkenCouchPotato Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    64 To 59 To 56 To 49 And Now Just 46 - Just Leave Oj Alone

    Bottles of Simply Orange juice showing shrinkflation with reduced liquid volume labeled as rich in vitamin C and no added sugar.

    atlantacharlie Report

    2points
    POST
    #78

    Naked Blue Machine Not So "Packed With Vitamins" Anymore

    Two Naked Blue Machine smoothie bottles side by side showing shrinkflation differences in size and labeling.

    -Won-Ton- Report

    2points
    POST
    #79

    Two Sets Of Subway Coupons Sent Out About Two Weeks Apart

    Menu coupons displaying shrinkflation in sandwich sizes and prices, illustrating obvious product downsizing in America.

    AvianBeings Report

    2points
    POST
    #80

    These Skinny Salmon Filets From Target

    Hand holding smaller salmon fillet next to larger one in a tray, illustrating obvious shrinkflation in food product size.

    AtmosphereChoice4513 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #81

    Miss Vickie’s

    Side-by-side comparison of shrinkflation showing reduced chip bag weight from 1.875 oz to 1.38 oz in America.

    crightwing Report

    2points
    POST
    #82

    Hershey's Bar With Almonds Too Thin To Even Cover The Almonds

    Half-eaten chocolate bar with uneven thickness and visible nuts, illustrating obvious shrinkflation in America products.

    Mainfrym Report

    2points
    POST
    #83

    Remember The Big Thick Rectangles?

    Pink Lemonade Jolly Rancher lollipop with obvious shrinkflation compared to original size on a kitchen table.

    TheZibex Report

    2points
    POST
    #84

    If They’re Not Even Making The Bag The Right Size Anymore

    Box of corn flakes with a noticeably smaller inner bag illustrating obvious shrinkflation in American breakfast cereal packaging.

    Iasm521 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #85

    Someone Was Selling 5 Year Expired Coffee... Decided To Dig Into The Wayback Machine And Chart The Shrinkflation

    Comparison of Folgers coffee shrinkflation from 25.4oz in 2020 to 22.6oz in 2025 showing obvious size reduction.

    SligPants Report

    2points
    POST
    #86

    Standard Spreadable Butter

    Challenge butter with olive oil showing shrinkflation with reduced product quantity inside packaging.

    Just opened a new container of butter for the first time in maybe like 6 months and was shocked that nothing was stuck to the wrapper. I looked at the fill line of the container and was really surprised to not see it filled, only to discover I’m paying the same price (actually a bit more) for 13oz instead of the typical 15oz… same container btw.

    ned_flanders_burner Report

    2points
    POST
    #87

    365 Cookies. New Recipe. 7.5 Oz Less. The 20oz Boxes Are Discontinued

    Box of 365 Whole Foods Market chocolate sandwich cremes showing shrinkflation with smaller cookie size and $3.99 price tag.

    Main-Raisin4430 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #88

    The Recipe Calls For A Pound. Fooled Me Once. Done

    Johnsonville Andouille smoked sausage package showing clear shrinkflation with reduced product size in America

    Does Johnsonville REALLY think I'm adjusting my gumbo recipe because they think they can fool us? That's my last Johnsonville.

    Icy_Rub3371 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #89

    Bic Pens Use White Ink Tubes Now Instead Of Clear So You Can’t See Ink Levels When Purchasing Or During Use

    Bic pen refill showing shrinkflation in America with smaller size clear in new product packaging.

    TuringGoneWild Report

    2points
    POST
    #90

    This Is How You End A Successful Franchise

    Hand holding a small packet of Dave’s Sauce next to a dipping cup, highlighting obvious shrinkflation in product packaging.

    potate12323 Report

    2points
    POST
    #91

    Costco Ziploc Sandwich Bag Amount Decreased By 25

    Two Ziploc sandwich bag boxes showing obvious shrinkflation with reduced bag quantity on a kitchen stove.

    99chihuahuas Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #92

    Really?

    Shrinkflation example with smaller soap bar inside a tall container, illustrating obvious product size reduction in America.

    No_Boysenberry2167 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #93

    25 Percent More Granola, 50 Percent Less Of Everything Else

    Post Honey Bunches of Oats cereal box showing shrinkflation with much less granola in the inner bag.

    bleditt0r Report

    2points
    POST
    #94

    Turtles Chocolate

    Partially empty box of Turtles chocolates showing shrinkflation, with fewer pieces than usual in packaging.

    Perfect-Bee1990 Report

    2points
    POST
    #95

    Take Away 60 Gummies And Slap Value Pack On It!

    Two Nature's Bounty Hair Skin Nails gummies bottles showing obvious shrinkflation with fewer gummies in the same size packaging.

    WheresMyDinner Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #96

    Thought I Was Restocking With The Bigger Container But I'm Down 15 "Actionpacs"

    Two Cascade Platinum Plus dishwasher detergent containers showing shrinkflation with reduced pod count and changed packaging sizes.

    anonthrowaway9283 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #97

    Equate (Walmart) Brand Floss. The Plastic Is Cheaper, And The Actual Floss Is Thinner. I Also Tried To Floss My Teeth And The New One Shredded And Got Stuck In Between My Teeth

    Two green plastic floss picks in a hand showing obvious shrinkflation as part of an America consumer trend.

    ritzysharkz Report

    1point
    POST

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!