Plus‑Size Woman Goes Viral After Calling Out Airline For Forcing Her To Buy A Second Seat, Splits The Internet

Every customer deserves to be treated with respect. And though many companies try to do this, some of their business decisions are controversial, raise eyebrows, and make you wonder who they’re truly meant to serve.

Passenger Erika DeBoer has recently gone viral online after calling out Southwest Airlines for its new policy, which left her furious. With the change in guidelines, the airline urges ‘customers of size’ to proactively buy a second seat. What’s more, the airline can demand that these passengers purchase an extra seat right before their flight. Scroll down for the full story and the internet’s remarks.

A passenger has called out Southwest Airlines for its new policy regarding ‘customers of size,’ which disrupted her travel plans

The airline urges larger customers to ‘proactively’ purchase an additional seat. Employees can also demand that you pay extra at the airport

The airline’s new guidelines leave a lot of room for vagueness and interpretation

According to the policy for ‘customers of size’ on the Southwest Airlines website, customers who “encroach upon the neighboring seat(s) should proactively purchase the needed number of seats prior to travel.”

“The armrest is considered to be the definitive boundary between seats,” the airline states, adding that the company “may determine, in its sole discretion, that an additional seat is necessary for safety purposes.”

As per the guidelines, if the airline determines that you need an extra seat and you haven’t reserved it in advance, you may be required to purchase it and pay the fee at the airport, at the fare available on the day of travel.

“If the flight is full or adjacent seats aren’t available, you’ll be rebooked on another flight with available seating. If this determination is made after boarding, you may need to deplane for rebooking,” the airline notes.

Naturally, this vague wording might worry quite a few passengers, as it would be very expensive to buy an additional seat because one employee decides to flag you as a potential ‘customer of size.’

Not only that, but you may end up missing your flight if someone decides that you need to purchase another seat, but it’s not available, and so you’re rebooked. Or you might miss your original flight because the added fee might be prohibitively expensive.

As per the airline’s policy, you may request a refund for your extra seat after travel. However, it is not guaranteed. “The flight must have departed with at least one open seat,” the airline explains. “Both seats should be purchased in the same fare class. The refund request must be made within 90 days of travel.”

Multiple passengers have been affected by the new, inconsistent policy

Passengers Erika DeBoer and Grace Simpson went viral on TikTok after calling out Southwest Airlines for its new policy that went into effect on January 27, 2026. These two customers ran into issues with the new guidelines.

DeBoer explained that she ran into trouble when she was traveling from Omaha to Las Vegas on February 6. While she was having her bag checked at the airport, a Southwest Airlines employee told her that she needed to buy an additional seat. This was, supposedly, done for the “safety and comfort” of other passengers.

“The part that lingers the most is the words used. ‘Safety and comfort’ of other passengers. They just kept repeating it like robots without any care for the actual situation,” DeBoer explained to ‘People’ magazine.

“It feels powerless…to be given two options — either buy an extra seat or not be allowed on the flight.” She ended up paying for an extra, upgraded window seat. However, when traveling back from Las Vegas to Omaha, Southwest Airlines employees did not demand her to purchase an extra seat. So, there seem to be inconsistencies in the new policy for ‘customers of size.’

“I was not humiliated or embarrassed or on the verge of tears. I was angry. I have zero shame in my size.” Southwest Airlines issued a refund to DeBoer and also gave her a $150 voucher.

What do you think about this airline’s new policy regarding ‘customers of size’? How would you react if an airline employee told you to purchase an additional seat at the last moment, once you were already at the airport? What do you think the airline could do to make the guidelines fairer and more respectful for all passengers? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

