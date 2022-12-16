Man Calls Out 6’8″ “Giant” Plane Passenger For Taking Up Too Much Space, Asks If He Was A Jerk

Flying is a magnificent experience, 10 out of 10, definitely recommended—at least, in theory. The reality is a bit different. Unless you’re flying first-class or have the pleasure of using the services of a high-end airline, you might feel more like a sardine in a tin or a bus passenger than a luxury traveler.

In short, you have to deal with a ton of small issues that quickly add up and can make your commute through the heavens as mundane and uncomfortable as using public transportation during rush hour. One issue that keeps popping up is the lack of legroom.

According to the OP, the ‘giant’ passenger who sat in the middle seat in the row behind his was a whopping 6’8 tall (that’s just over 203 cm for those of you Pandas who don’t use the imperial system).

When you’re that big, traveling can be quite a hassle, no matter if you’re on a plane, a bus, the train, or absolutely anywhere else. The system is well-adapted for the ‘average’ person, so anyone who doesn’t fit the ‘mold’ is going to have a pretty uncomfortable time. As are those sitting next to them, most likely.

Some solutions to this problem include buying more legroom, flying first-class, or even buying out the seat(s) next to you. Of course, that’s not easy on the wallet if you have to fly regularly. Though, odds are that if you can pay for the ticket, you can pay a bit extra for the added comfort.

The AITA community was pretty divided about the situation, overall. Some redditors pointed out that the ‘giant’ passenger should have known better and adapted to the situation so as not to inconvenience himself and others. Meanwhile, some others thought that the author of the post was wrong to lecture his fellow passenger at all.

According to the AARP, everyone should try and be sensitive to their seatmates. Say ‘hello,’ but otherwise try not to bother them if they’re not in a chatty mood. If they want to talk to you but you’d rather not, politely excuse yourself and tell them that you’re going to read your book or the in-flight magazine.

Be diplomatic and friendly but firm. Try not to get into any arguments. And if a passenger is being unruly, it’s best to notify a flight attendant rather than escalate the situation yourself.

Meanwhile, when it comes to reclining your seat, think about how this might impact your fellow passengers. If it’s a small plane or a budget flight, odds are that everyone’s pretty much squeezed tightly together as it is. The need to have even a bit more space is understandable, but don’t do it at the expense of everyone else.

