Guy Refuses To Let Obese Family Fly In His Plane, Sparks Family Drama
Young woman with tattoos sitting on park bench using smartphone, relating to obese family and plane refusal family drama.
Family, Relationships

Guy Refuses To Let Obese Family Fly In His Plane, Sparks Family Drama

When it comes to flying, the safety of everyone on board should be your number one priority. You have to put it above all else. Sometimes, this means having an uncomfortable talk with your passengers. This might mean that, no matter how diplomatic you are or how you sugarcoat it, someone’s feelings are bound to get hurt.

An aviation mechanic and pilot asked the AITA community for a verdict on whether he messed up by barring his obese relatives from boarding his small private plane. According to him, all hell broke loose when he told them the news. Check out the story below, and keep scrolling to see how the internet saw the entire situation.

    An aircraft’s weight and its distribution onboard significantly impact its performance

    Image credits: Ahmed / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    A pilot asked the net whether he was wrong to refuse to let his obese relatives board his private plane, due to safety concerns

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: CloudCowboy1

    Airlines sometimes do studies on passenger weight to check their standard averages

    Image credits: Paul Hailday / wikimedia (not the actual photo)

    According to the author, he owns a twin-seat DG-1000, made by DG Flugzeugbau. This is a two-seater class glider that comes in an 18-meter (59-foot) or 20-meter (66-foot) wingspan. This plane serves as a basic soaring trainer for cadets at the United States Air Force Academy.

    One of the variants, the DG1000T, has a maximum takeoff weight of 750 kilograms (1,653 pounds) and an empty weight of 461 kilograms (1,016 pounds).

    Broadly speaking, passenger and luggage weight is vital in planes because it affects many aspects of the flight. For instance, it impacts the performance, center of gravity, fuel efficiency, and takeoff mass.

    What’s more, (im)proper distribution of weight within the plane can affect the stability and control of the aircraft. It’s all in the name of safety when taking off, cruising, and landing.

    Something you might notice in the news from time to time are articles about airlines weighing passengers. According to the EASA, when airlines do this, their main focus is on safety and efficiency.

    “Aircraft are certified against maximum take-off mass, which includes the mass of the aircraft itself plus passengers, luggage, fuel, and other load items,” the EASA explains.

    “It would be rather challenging to weigh all passengers, crew, and hand luggage before every single flight, therefore, standard averages are used in these calculations. These standard averages are defined in the rules for air operations and are periodically reviewed to ensure they reflect current trends and maintain safety margins. The safety margins are needed to accommodate variations in passenger weights or in other load items. And that’s why occasionally there is a need to conduct such studies on passenger weight—to check that the standard averages are still correct.”

    More weight typically means less efficient, costlier, shorter flights

    Image credits: Rod Long / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    In a nutshell, weight impacts aircraft performance in some of the following ways:

    • Heavier planes need longer distances on the runway for take-off and landing
    • More weight leads to higher fuel consumption, which is less efficient and makes flights more costly
    • Aircraft that take on more (or heavier) passengers will be able to carry less cargo or fly shorter distances

    That being said, the balance of the aircraft is important, too. How you distribute the weight within the plane is absolutely vital.

    “The correct position of the centre of gravity is essential for the stability and control of the aircraft. It also has an impact on fuel consumption. Airlines may adjust passenger seat allocations and cargo distribution to ensure the aircraft’s centre of gravity is within safe limits. This helps maintain stability and efficiency during flight,” the EASA says.

    Upon seeing that weight limits might be exceeded on a particular flight, with regard to documentation about the number and type of passengers, airlines might decide to change some things. For example, they may reduce the number of passengers or cargo. They might also adjust fuel quantity or redistribute passengers and luggage for the sake of balance.

    What are your thoughts, Pandas? Do you think the pilot was in the wrong for refusing to let his larger relatives on the aircraft? How would you have handled the situation? What’s the weirdest thing that you’ve witnessed happening on a plane? Let us know in the comments below.

    The absolute majority of readers thought the pilot did the right thing. Safety is no joke

    Some folks had similar stories that they wanted to share. Here are their experiences

    Family
    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    timgearing_1 avatar
    Tim Gearing
    Tim Gearing
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    The article is about a sailplane. Yes, some are self-launch capable with a small retractable motor. All I saw were pictures of a Cessna and the interior of a twin engined aircraft, both of which are totally different from a sailplane. You got to do better Jonas.

    spilota avatar
    Ariom Dahl
    Ariom Dahl
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago

    What do I think? I can see from the dates that this article is two years old. Do better, BP, please.

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    This is relatively recent compared with some! We've had pre-Brexit ones on here this year.

