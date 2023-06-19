No, it’s not your mind playing tricks on you or another unexpected growth spurt, dear Pandas—those products you’re buying at your local supermarket or fast food restaurant are genuinely getting smaller. Welcome to the weird world of shrinkflation, where ethics goes out the window, your purchasing power takes a nose-dive, and everyone’s grumpy about corporate decisions once they figure out what's happening behind the scenes.

The r/shrinkflation subreddit collects some of the most egregious examples of product sizes shrinking but the prices staying the same (or, in some cases, rising). Scroll down to check out the very worst offenders that people spotted out in ‘the wild.’

Bored Panda reached out to Matt Johnson, Ph.D., a consumer psychology specialist, host of the human nature blog, and the author of ‘Branding that Means Business,’ to learn about shrinkflation. You'll find our full interview with him, including why it's so important for businesses to be transparent with their customers, as you scroll down below.

#1

Spotted Mid Changeover

Spotted Mid Changeover

Fred_Dibnah Report

By the look of the face of 'Mr Pringle' on the new can even he can't believe the audacity

Consumer psychology specialist Johnson explained to us why businesses might choose to reduce package size instead of raising the sticker price.

"The temptation for companies to engage in shrinkflation is clear. While customers will generally notice a price increase, and are sensitive to that change, they’re much less likely to notice a reduction in the volume they’re actually consuming," he told Bored Panda via email.

"Consumers will feel as if they’re still receiving the same value, when in reality, they’re paying the same amount for less product."
#2

Just Opened This Pack Of Pringles It's Just Disappointing

Just Opened This Pack Of Pringles It's Just Disappointing

doctorbiscuit12 Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah but at least it shows the weight, not amount, so it's not like it changes anything

#3

New Cottee's Jam!

New Cottee’s Jam!

breazy_777 Report

Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes! I just noticed this when I went to buy some Cottee's strawberry jam a few weeks ago, not impressed.

However, Johnson noted that shrinkflation is, in many ways, a high-risk tactic. "If they pull it off and consumers don’t notice it, they’re able to increase their margins while maintaining the same sales, and thus, increasing their profitability," he said.

"But if consumers catch on to it, it can reflect very poorly on the brand, and risks damaging long-term sales. Consumers aren’t fans of higher prices, but at least the transaction is made transparent—they know what they’re paying, and what they’re getting," the consumer psychology specialist said.

"Shrinkflation is more subverted. It intentionally misleads consumers into thinking they’re getting more than they are actually are. Should consumers catch on to this, this dishonesty will be reflected in a much more negative perception of the brand."
#4

The Way They Switched The Millilitres And Grams Almost Tricked Me

The Way They Switched The Millilitres And Grams Almost Tricked Me

knoidez Report

#5

Pret A Manger Taking Out The Main Bit

Pret A Manger Taking Out The Main Bit

ottercorrect Report

#6

The Shrink Flation Of Quality Street Over The Years Is Truly Embarrassing

The Shrink Flation Of Quality Street Over The Years Is Truly Embarrassing

Flying_Dutchmen_13 Report

Lemme get the lemons
Lemme get the lemons
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How disappointing.i like those. Pandas, which is favourite quality street?

According to the specialist, transparency is almost always the best practice. "To help consumers come to terms with this, they could attempt to be upfront about this downsizing and even to frame 'less' as positive," Johnson pointed out that creativity can help turn these tough situations into opportunities.

"For example, framing a smaller volume product as 'minimalist,' or in the case of perishable goods like milk, to emphasize how it’s less likely to spoil. There are many ways to attempt a more positive framing, but transparency to the consumer is paramount," Johnson told Bored Panda.

It might have been your fave packet of crisps getting slightly smaller (hi!) or a fancy brand of chocolates that seem to have fewer tasty treats that first tipped you off about the existence of shrinkflation.

Or maybe it was the sudden realization that it’s just 10 delicious double-glazed donuts you’re buying, not the usual dozen… or the fact that your top burger place (you know, the one you recommend to everyone) seems to have added a Shrink Ray(™) in the kitchen. Shrinkflation can be subtle. And it's infuriating if it's kept secret.
#7

An Example Of UK Food "Shrinkflation". Same Product, Smaller Packaging, Increased Price

An Example Of UK Food "Shrinkflation". Same Product, Smaller Packaging, Increased Price

Aromatic-Restaurant6 Report

#8

Shiny Stickers Can't Fool Me

Shiny Stickers Can’t Fool Me

Safe_Investigator_25 Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The audacity of putting a pretty sticker to it

#9

What $15usd Buys You At Dominos In Australia Now. This Is A "Large"

What $15usd Buys You At Dominos In Australia Now. This Is A "Large"

RevolutionaryTap8570 Report

Cathy
Cathy
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

or you have very big hands. I need a banana.

The r/shrinkflation online community is home to nearly 64.2k internet users who discuss the murky practice of corporations reducing the size of their products while still charging customers the previous price.

The photos they share are real-life evidence that this effect is actually happening in stores and isn’t just some theory. And most of you Pandas reading this probably have anecdotal evidence of shrinkflation in action from your own trips to the grocery store.

Investopedia attributes the coining of the term shrinkflation (also known as ‘package downsizing’ in business) to British economist Pippa Malmgren. Shrinkflation is a response to rising production costs or increased market competition, and this subtle tactic is most often used by companies that sell food and beverages. However, there is the risk that consumers will be put off by the brand if they notice this happening.
#10

KFC Tenders

KFC Tenders

happykiwi74 Report

#11

Chocolate Digestives Disappeared Off The Shelves For 2 Months, Then Came Back 27% Smaller

Chocolate Digestives Disappeared Off The Shelves For 2 Months, Then Came Back 27% Smaller

new-username-2017 Report

Julie Richardson
Julie Richardson
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The the real crime here is calling these "chocolate" 😳

#12

Apparently 15oz Is "Bigger Size, Better Value" Than 18oz

Apparently 15oz Is "Bigger Size, Better Value" Than 18oz

Steampunk_Dali Report

According to Investopedia, shrinkflation is a form of hidden inflation, and companies rely on the fact that many of their customers won’t spot a decrease in package size, even if they might spot rising sticker prices. All of those reductions in size and quantity quickly add up, resulting in more savings and profit for the business.

The fact of the matter is that most shoppers don’t check the size of a product and, instead, focus mostly on its price. It’s only after a few rounds of shrinkflation (and possibly some of your friends grumbling about how there’s even more air than crisps in the pack) that we might finally grasp what’s going on. 
#13

650ml -> 550ml, But Costs $0.99 More

650ml -> 550ml, But Costs $0.99 More

LackingC10H12N2O Report

Michael
Michael
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think the bigger issue here is that being thought of as Mustard!

#14

New 'Xl Pack' Fabric Conditioner

New 'Xl Pack' Fabric Conditioner

Accomplished-Rule-69 Report

Clown fish
Clown fish
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Extra larger "by that we mean you buy more plastic, not more softener"

#15

Shrinkflation At Its Finest

Shrinkflation At Its Finest

Flying_Dutchmen_13 Report

Based on the findings of the UK’s Office for National Statistics, a jaw-dropping 2,529 products decreased in size between 2012 and June 2017. During that same period of time, merely 614 products became bigger. This shows just how common package downsizing is among food and beverage businesses.
#16

Attraction Of Unprecedented Generosity From S7. Chicken Sandwich

Attraction Of Unprecedented Generosity From S7. Chicken Sandwich

reddit.com Report

rullyman
rullyman
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Holy moly, that's bad even for aeroplane food.

#17

My Dad Sent Me This, He's Very Passionate About Shrinkflation

My Dad Sent Me This, He’s Very Passionate About Shrinkflation

stinkbugsaregross Report

#18

Definitely No Water Added To This Ground Beef To Increase Weight /S. Not Sure If This Fits But It's A Crappy Practice Either Way

Definitely No Water Added To This Ground Beef To Increase Weight /S. Not Sure If This Fits But It’s A Crappy Practice Either Way

privatehabu Report

It can’t be understated just how tiny some of these changes are. The Guardian reported back in 2021 that Walkers cut two packets of crisps from its 24-bag multipacks while keeping the price stable at £3.50. Meanwhile, KP peanut bags, which cost £2.50 at the time, were reduced in size from 250g to 225g. These are all changes that your regular shopper, who’s rushing about, might not spot in their day-to-day visits to the supermarket.
#19

Work In The Hotel Industry. Our Colgate Amenities Went From 24 Grams To 4

Work In The Hotel Industry. Our Colgate Amenities Went From 24 Grams To 4

stillwatersrunfast Report

Leonard Hamers
Leonard Hamers
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think this is actually a good new design. Less plastic and enough to brush your teeth ...

#20

Does This Count?

Does This Count?

Salty-Address815 Report

#21

Added A Roll From A New Package Of Toilet Roll

Added A Roll From A New Package Of Toilet Roll

Jo_Doc2505 Report

My O My
My O My
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok, this one may be tighter rolled up. They do that in gernany. You can see the "price per sheet" on the shelf

Probably the most obvious way to protest against shrinkflation is to stop buying brands that reduce their product size. You can, instead, buy their competitors’ products (which, hopefully, haven’t been getting smaller either!) or decide to boycott the product entirely. However, it’s far easier for most people to switch to a cheaper brand of crisps or chocolates, or peanuts than it is to give up these guilty pleasures altogether.
#22

What Is This Bro

What Is This Bro

Own_Chipmunk31 Report

#23

The Amount Of Cinnamon Toast Crunch That Comes In The Box Now

The Amount Of Cinnamon Toast Crunch That Comes In The Box Now

PsghettiToes Report

#24

Costco Kirkland Signature Toilet Paper, Sheet From 2023 vs. 2022

Costco Kirkland Signature Toilet Paper, Sheet From 2023 vs. 2022

messupbad Report

Though if you feel like most or even all businesses are, at this moment in time, being exceptionally sneaky, it might be best to cut back. At least for a while, until they come to their senses. Vote with your wallet!

With people paying the same (or more) for less, money can feel tight for many families. We’ve covered on Bored Panda before how everyone can cut back and budget better when it comes to their groceries. You could, for instance, cut back on red meat to help balance your spending, and choose to go for other sources of protein.
#25

Chipotle Has Gotten Out Of Control

Chipotle Has Gotten Out Of Control

jab2eb Report

#26

My Mom Just Found The Left Package In Her Storage, She Bought It About 2 Months Ago And Forgot About It. The Right Package Was Bought This Week

My Mom Just Found The Left Package In Her Storage, She Bought It About 2 Months Ago And Forgot About It. The Right Package Was Bought This Week

No_Subject_5801 Report

My O My
My O My
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I read "Poper towel"...

#27

Not The Oreo Filling! Damn Shrinkflation!!!

Not The Oreo Filling! Damn Shrinkflation!!!

TheHomieAbides Report

Next, choose to buy items in bulk and at a large discount. Of course, your fridge might not be able to fit all the groceries, but if you cooperate with your family, friends, and neighbors, you can all stand to save some dough. Meanwhile, keep in mind that so long as you freeze food the right way so it doesn’t spoil, you won’t be sacrificing its nutritional value. And remember, just because a fruit or a vegetable might not look ‘presentable’ doesn’t make it less delicious if you plop it in a stew or throw it into your wok.
#28

My Allergy Pills I Still Have To Pay The Same Price

My Allergy Pills I Still Have To Pay The Same Price

Useful_Exercise_6882 Report

#29

These Were Bought A Few Months Apart. They Shrunk The Stick By 10% And Raised The Price 35%

These Were Bought A Few Months Apart. They Shrunk The Stick By 10% And Raised The Price 35%

CuSO4Corndog Report

#30

M&M

M&M

blueberry_babe Report

Have you ever noticed any shrinkflation in your local area yourselves, dear Pandas? What are some of the most egregious examples of package downsizing that you’ve stumbled across? What’s your first reaction when you realize what’s going on? Share your thoughts in the comments.

In the meantime, if you’d like to see some more times companies thought they could get away with reducing product sizes, check out Bored Panda’s earlier features here and here.
#31

Shrinkflation Combined With Price Bump = Absolute Greed

Shrinkflation Combined With Price Bump = Absolute Greed

Zingol1 Report

#32

Reducing The Amount Of Syrup We Get Along With That Name Change

Reducing The Amount Of Syrup We Get Along With That Name Change

Shiny-Nickel- Report

#33

Kernel Season's Butter Spray: Same Size Bottle, Advertised As "20% More"

Kernel Season's Butter Spray: Same Size Bottle, Advertised As "20% More"

CaptainFlair Report

My O My
My O My
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We need to talk about the fact that "butter spray" even exists

#34

Nothing Is Sacred

Nothing Is Sacred

industrious-beaver Report

NotPicky
NotPicky
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are you kidding me!?!?!?

#35

This Is What $3.59 Worth Of French Fries Looks Like

This Is What $3.59 Worth Of French Fries Looks Like

T-Scott Report

#36

Same Exact Box Size But 17% Less Aluminum Foil

Same Exact Box Size But 17% Less Aluminum Foil

fli- Report

#37

Oreo Changed Their Row Direction And Decreased Net Weight. Price Had Been Steadily Increasing As Well

Oreo Changed Their Row Direction And Decreased Net Weight. Price Had Been Steadily Increasing As Well

OkIntroduction

#38

I Confirmed With An Employee That These Are The "Same" Product And Price - On The Left Is The Last 10oz Box They Have In Stock

I Confirmed With An Employee That These Are The "Same" Product And Price - On The Left Is The Last 10oz Box They Have In Stock

SeanTheLawn Report

#39

They Finally Really Did It. You Maniacs! You Shrinkflated The 24 Pack! (I'm Guessing 12 Packs And Next)

They Finally Really Did It. You Maniacs! You Shrinkflated The 24 Pack! (I'm Guessing 12 Packs And Next)

fail-deadly- Report

#40

Still "New" And The Same Price But 140ml Smaller

Still "New" And The Same Price But 140ml Smaller

gbrading Report

#41

2x4 Studs Over A 100 Year Period

2x4 Studs Over A 100 Year Period

harpostyleupvotes Report

#42

Why Shrinkflate The Package If You Can Just Put Less Product In The Same Box

Why Shrinkflate The Package If You Can Just Put Less Product In The Same Box

Flying_Dutchmen_13 Report

#43

Big Mac

Big Mac

Foutaises- Report

#44

Girl Scout Cookies

Girl Scout Cookies

toothbrush_of_doom Report

#45

But We Kept The Same Price!!

But We Kept The Same Price!!

Chorba0Frig Report

#46

Batiste Dry Shampoo

Batiste Dry Shampoo

blueberry_babe Report

#47

McDonald's Breakfast Slider Apparently

McDonald's Breakfast Slider Apparently

No_Measurement9802 Report

#48

Not The Timtams!!

Not The Timtams!!

TassieTiger05 Report

Ripley
Ripley
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's not an accurate comparison. The fancy ones have always been more sparsely packaged than the standard ones.

#49

Not Even A Dozen Cupcakes?!?!

Not Even A Dozen Cupcakes?!?!

ChocolateTsar Report

#50

Pillsbury Toaster Strudels Are Pathetically Small Now, Barely Any Frosting Comes In The Packets Now Too

Pillsbury Toaster Strudels Are Pathetically Small Now, Barely Any Frosting Comes In The Packets Now Too

insomniac_87 Report

#51

When Fast Food Is No Longer Fast Nor Cheap. I Was Shocked To See How Much More Expensive These Food Items (Exactly The Same) Were With A Coupon Then Last Month

When Fast Food Is No Longer Fast Nor Cheap. I Was Shocked To See How Much More Expensive These Food Items (Exactly The Same) Were With A Coupon Then Last Month

lavendertail Report

#52

'standard' Size Snickers

'standard' Size Snickers

PrettyNoose85 Report

#53

The Fries Are Thicker Than The Burger. Burger King, Jr. Whopper

The Fries Are Thicker Than The Burger. Burger King, Jr. Whopper

Not_on_a_log Report

#54

Top Pic Is From A 2 Year Old Reddit Post, Bottom Pic Is From My Flight Today

Top Pic Is From A 2 Year Old Reddit Post, Bottom Pic Is From My Flight Today

pumpkin2500 Report

#55

They Did It Again! This Was 450 Ml Few Weeks Ago

They Did It Again! This Was 450 Ml Few Weeks Ago

Southern-Squash9645 Report

#56

Wth Publix… Picture Looked Like The Frosting Covered The Whole Pastry. It’s The Reason Why I Bought It In The First Place. :-(

Wth Publix… Picture Looked Like The Frosting Covered The Whole Pastry. It’s The Reason Why I Bought It In The First Place. :-(

ChinoUSMC0231 Report

#57

Approximately 3 Cups Worth Of Empty Space

Approximately 3 Cups Worth Of Empty Space

ImAHappyKangaroo Report

#58

I Didn't Want To Have To Post This, But The Amount Of Rainbow Sprinkles On This Batch Of Blueberry Pop Tarts Is Absolutely Dismal

I Didn't Want To Have To Post This, But The Amount Of Rainbow Sprinkles On This Batch Of Blueberry Pop Tarts Is Absolutely Dismal

WinterMonday Report

#59

Ice Cream Has Been 1.5 Quarts For Years After Decades Of Being 2 Qts, Now Down To 1.44 😡

Ice Cream Has Been 1.5 Quarts For Years After Decades Of Being 2 Qts, Now Down To 1.44 😡

Baymavision Report

#60

25% Less, Same Price

25% Less, Same Price

RealLettuce1782 Report

#61

Bigger Does Not Equal More

Bigger Does Not Equal More

Awkward-Pumpkin-1729 Report

#62

A Year Ago These Used To Be Enough For A Breakfast…

A Year Ago These Used To Be Enough For A Breakfast…

lenomcream Report

#63

Life Brand Long Panty Liners Used To Be Wide Enough To Cover The Width Of Your Panty Crotch. If You Have A Period, Don’t Worry About Pink Tax Any Longer. Shrinkflation Is Doubling Down On You From The Other Side

Life Brand Long Panty Liners Used To Be Wide Enough To Cover The Width Of Your Panty Crotch. If You Have A Period, Don’t Worry About Pink Tax Any Longer. Shrinkflation Is Doubling Down On You From The Other Side

SaintMarieRS3 Report

#64

That Packaging

That Packaging

Sad-Hill876 Report

#65

Toothpaste: From 100 Ml To 75 Ml. Same Fu*king Price

Toothpaste: From 100 Ml To 75 Ml. Same Fu*king Price

dizzycrazycheesy Report

#66

Saw This In The Wild At Walmart. Same Price/New Design But 50ml Less…

Saw This In The Wild At Walmart. Same Price/New Design But 50ml Less…

SayianPrincess19 Report

#67

David’s Tea, Such A Dramatic Difference…

David’s Tea, Such A Dramatic Difference…

CorruptSoulGem Report

#68

Wendy's Regular Patties Turned Into Junior Patties, And Junior Patties Turned Into Whatever The Hell This Is

Wendy's Regular Patties Turned Into Junior Patties, And Junior Patties Turned Into Whatever The Hell This Is

h4yw00d Report

#69

The Chip Section Is Noticeably Organized With Smaller Bags All The Way Around

The Chip Section Is Noticeably Organized With Smaller Bags All The Way Around

IllegalbeagleCO Report

#70

Mcdonald’s Nuggets Are So Much Thinner Now! My Photo, And Their Website Photo

Mcdonald’s Nuggets Are So Much Thinner Now! My Photo, And Their Website Photo

torim13 Report

#71

There Used To Be 3. Same Price

There Used To Be 3. Same Price

aobtree123 Report

Clown fish
Clown fish
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There still is. There is a single, double or triple pack

#72

Not The Cheese Balls!

Not The Cheese Balls!

steelcityfanatic Report

#73

My Go-To Drink Just Shrank By 22% But They Charge The Same Price