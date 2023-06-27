Ever found yourself waking up in the morning, rubbing your eyes, and thinking, "Today, I fancy a breakfast more expensive than my car?" Yeah, me neither. But in this eccentric world, there's this thing called "gourmet food" and people who wouldn't bat an eyelid at dishing out a small fortune for a bite of it.

It's fascinating yet crazy to see how some folks are ready to splash cash on premium ingredients that could single-handedly rival a small island's GDP. Ok, almost rival a small island's GDP.

Just imagine walking into an elegant establishment, and instead of being handed a menu that you expect to simply be filled with names of exotic foods from a faraway land, you're given a financial advisor, a heart-rate monitor, and a complimentary stress ball. "Are you ready to savor (the price of) our signature golden-dusted eggs Benedict?" they ask with a smirk, probably because they enjoy watching you break into a sweat more than they enjoy making the food. But you, brave soul, take a leap of faith into the world of opulent gastronomy and rare ingredients, just to discover how the 1% live — one exorbitantly priced dish at a time.

Nightmarish and wallet-emptying scenarios aside, it's a fact that luxury cuisine exists in a realm of its own, in stark contrast with the raging problem of feeding every mouth on the planet.

It's an industry where food transcends mere sustenance, becoming a status symbol, an experience, a thrill that needs to be explored — if only to confirm that caviar, indeed, tastes as salty as your tears when the check arrives.

So, we present to you a roundup of the most expensive foods in the world, the ones you can find on the rich's radar, along with their truly insane prices! Is there an ingredient in our list of the most expensive foods you would love to try if only you had the chance (and the cash)? Cast your vote! Will the $13,500 melon take first place, or will the manuka honey scoop its way to the top?