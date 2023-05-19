What better way to stand out in the competitive industry of the restaurant business than to go nuts with a Michelin-esque presentation. Is that a single meringue served on a levitating pillow? Did we get charged an extra $10 because they served our butter on a posh-looking rock?

The world of wannabe fine-dining restaurants, of course, is not a new phenomenon. Throughout the years, we've written about it enough times to know that we shouldn't be expected to get this instead of a pea soup like we've ordered. And so, in honor of this peculiar trend, Bored Panda has curated a collection of the most outrageous fine-dining experiences out there.

#1

I Ordered The Salad At The Fanciest Restaurant In Town

I Ordered The Salad At The Fanciest Restaurant In Town

Mad Dragon
Mad Dragon
“Excuse me, my salad appears to be missing…salad.”

#2

These Snacks Served With Stones: Some Are Real Stones And Some Are To Eat. You Have To Guess

These Snacks Served With Stones: Some Are Real Stones And Some Are To Eat. You Have To Guess

Somebodys grandmother
Somebodys grandmother
If the other stones are clean... this is at least funny.... "Life is a box of chocolate.... stones......

#3

Michelin Star Chocolate Hands

Michelin Star Chocolate Hands

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
And then they cut his hands and put them on the plate?

#4

Wife And I Accidentally Went To A Michelin Star Restaurant On Our Honeymoon In Ireland

Wife And I Accidentally Went To A Michelin Star Restaurant On Our Honeymoon In Ireland

David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
Then had to go to McDonald to feel full. Two McMuffins and a hashbrown please.

#5

Bread In A Versace Shoe

Bread In A Versace Shoe

Mad Dragon
Mad Dragon
Community Member
I was distracted by the $650 bourbon on the menu.

#6

Is It Forgivable When It's A Michelin Star Restaurant? (De Librije In Zwolle)

Is It Forgivable When It's A Michelin Star Restaurant? (De Librije In Zwolle)

Jaqui Martin
Jaqui Martin
Community Member
Amuse bouche. Meant to be bite size.

#7

The Vegan Option Served At A Fancy End Of Conference Dinner

The Vegan Option Served At A Fancy End Of Conference Dinner

#8

A Handful Of Raspberry Sauce At A Fancy Restaurant

A Handful Of Raspberry Sauce At A Fancy Restaurant

#9

2-Michelin-Star Restaurant Had This On Instagram. This Is The Vegetarian Option. It Is Marinated Tofu With Roasted Sweet Potatoes

2-Michelin-Star Restaurant Had This On Instagram. This Is The Vegetarian Option. It Is Marinated Tofu With Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Lotus Flower in Space 🪷‍
Lotus Flower in Space 🪷‍
Community Member
So, roasted colon and brick cheese with fried worms then

#10

Sushi For M’lady?

Sushi For M’lady?

David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
Do you get to keep the hat???

#11

Have Some Gyoza With This Houseplant

Have Some Gyoza With This Houseplant

Mad Dragon
Mad Dragon
Community Member
So they just plop the food onto the dirt?

#12

Marshmallow "Worms" Served On A Plant

Marshmallow "Worms" Served On A Plant

David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
Hey, I do that with peeps at Easter.

#13

At A 2-Michelin-Stars Restaurant

At A 2-Michelin-Stars Restaurant

chemistryguy
chemistryguy
Community Member
And the funnies for after 🧑‍🍳😗

#14

What 20$ Gets You In A Fancy Restaurant. I Didn't Even Know What To Do With It

What 20$ Gets You In A Fancy Restaurant. I Didn't Even Know What To Do With It

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
Am I supposed to lick the plate?

#15

Croquette In A Box Among Rocks

Croquette In A Box Among Rocks

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
Those croquettes look delicious though

#16

This Is A Fancy Restaurant, Not A Supermarket Checkout

This Is A Fancy Restaurant, Not A Supermarket Checkout

#17

My Mom Asked The Waitress What Type Of Bread It Was. It’s A Rock With The Butter For The Bread

My Mom Asked The Waitress What Type Of Bread It Was. It’s A Rock With The Butter For The Bread

David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
Seeing a lot of rocks here. My back yard must be very chic.

#18

3-Michelin-Star Restaurant Serves Table Cracker On Rock

3-Michelin-Star Restaurant Serves Table Cracker On Rock

#19

Even At A Michelin Star Restaurant They Don’t Have Plates

Even At A Michelin Star Restaurant They Don’t Have Plates

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
"Let's pick up a rock from outside, serve food on it, and charge 200$"

#20

Next Time Just Throw The Dish At Me Please

Next Time Just Throw The Dish At Me Please

David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
No drinking while on duty chef.

#21

Rocks And Potatoes Painted To Look Like Rocks At Michelin-Starred Restaurant

Rocks And Potatoes Painted To Look Like Rocks At Michelin-Starred Restaurant

Becklass
Becklass
Community Member
What’s the obsession with rocks at these places, Possibly the local dentist pays them to do it?

#22

Appetizers On Nails At A Conference

Appetizers On Nails At A Conference

#23

Seen In A Sushi Restaurant In My City. I Still Can't Believe It

Seen In A Sushi Restaurant In My City. I Still Can't Believe It

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
They just charged you at least 30$ for a potato chip with chewed up and spit out food on top.

#24

Incarne (And Bones)

Incarne (And Bones)

#25

Tempura Green Beans, In A Shoe

Tempura Green Beans, In A Shoe

#26

This Was At A 1-Michelin-Star Restaurant. Theme Was The World Fair, It Was Very Tasty, And Very Much Served On An Actual Can Of PBR

This Was At A 1-Michelin-Star Restaurant. Theme Was The World Fair, It Was Very Tasty, And Very Much Served On An Actual Can Of PBR

David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
That's who still buys Pabst. Was wondering.

#27

This Free Birthday Cake At A Fancy Restaurant

This Free Birthday Cake At A Fancy Restaurant

#28

Cold Cuts On A Clothes Line? No Thank You

Cold Cuts On A Clothes Line? No Thank You

#29

Ice Cream Served On Only The Finest Of Frozen Rocks

Ice Cream Served On Only The Finest Of Frozen Rocks

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
Did you beat someone with it beforehand?

#30

Vegetables Served On Stones

Vegetables Served On Stones

Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
Fixation with stone because they go in the dishwasher.

#31

This $10 Salad I Paid For At A Restaurant

This $10 Salad I Paid For At A Restaurant

#32

This Toast I Got At A Restaurant. Yes It Came Like This

This Toast I Got At A Restaurant. Yes It Came Like This

David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
Thought you said you wanted the crust cut off your bread.

#33

At A Michelin-Starred Restaurant In Amsterdam, My Cocktail Arrived In A Plastic Bag

At A Michelin-Starred Restaurant In Amsterdam, My Cocktail Arrived In A Plastic Bag

Lotus Flower in Space 🪷‍
Lotus Flower in Space 🪷‍
Community Member
Better for the diner’s experience and the planet if they just used glass.

#34

6 Years To Make This Dish. Molé Madre, Molé Nuevo From Pujol

6 Years To Make This Dish. Molé Madre, Molé Nuevo From Pujol

#35

I Always Wanted To Eat In A Gravel Pit, Not Knowing What Is Edible

I Always Wanted To Eat In A Gravel Pit, Not Knowing What Is Edible

Saint Thomas
Saint Thomas
Community Member
Stones are the new shovels, it seems 🤔

#36

A Bird's Nest For Appetizers. To Be Fair The Food Was Amazing

A Bird's Nest For Appetizers. To Be Fair The Food Was Amazing

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
Somewhere a bird is wondering why their eggs are now lying on the ground

#37

This Was My $15 Dessert At A Fancy Restaurant. A Tablespoon Of Ganache With A Crouton On Top

This Was My $15 Dessert At A Fancy Restaurant. A Tablespoon Of Ganache With A Crouton On Top

Caroline Nagel
Caroline Nagel
Community Member
That looks like a piece of raw liver.

#38

Ate At Three Michelin Star Restaurant Alinea In Chicago. Dessert Painted On The Table, Edible Balloons, Table Fires… It’s An Experience

Ate At Three Michelin Star Restaurant Alinea In Chicago. Dessert Painted On The Table, Edible Balloons, Table Fires… It’s An Experience

Lotus Flower in Space 🪷‍
Lotus Flower in Space 🪷‍
Community Member
Chef Grant Achatz makes beautiful food and portions looks decent. This one seems ok and very creative.

#39

Restaurant’s Version Of Corn On The Cob. Wouldn’t Just Be Easier To BBQ Them On The Cob?

Restaurant’s Version Of Corn On The Cob. Wouldn’t Just Be Easier To BBQ Them On The Cob?

R Dennis
R Dennis
Community Member
Or just cut them into corn ribs... yum!

#40

Fancy Slider With Pre-Packaged Slice Cheese On It

Fancy Slider With Pre-Packaged Slice Cheese On It

David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
Shouldn't there be 4 sliders then???

#41

Today Is My Birthday, And My GF Gifted Me A Lunch In A One-Michelin-Star Restaurant, And This Is What The Chef Made For The Occasion. Such An Amazing Gift

Today Is My Birthday, And My GF Gifted Me A Lunch In A One-Michelin-Star Restaurant, And This Is What The Chef Made For The Occasion. Such An Amazing Gift

Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
Now this is lovely and special.

#42

Guys, It May Be Possible To Have Too Much Plate

Guys, It May Be Possible To Have Too Much Plate

Anne Jones
Anne Jones
Community Member
Don’t eat it all at once. Leave room for the next course.

#43

What Even Is This?

What Even Is This?

#44

Beef Tartare Served On A Wooden Hand. Part Of A Primus-Themed Menu At A Michelin-Starred Restaurant, The Musket Room

Beef Tartare Served On A Wooden Hand. Part Of A Primus-Themed Menu At A Michelin-Starred Restaurant, The Musket Room

#45

Recently Sat Through A 44-Course Meal At The Atelier In Ottawa, Canada

Recently Sat Through A 44-Course Meal At The Atelier In Ottawa, Canada

But this one was a freaking star: “cook” at the table in liquid nitrogen, dunk into hot spicy squash soup.

Anne Jones
Anne Jones
Community Member
If there are 44 courses these portion sizes are correct.

#46

Esquisse - Ginza, Tokyo

Esquisse - Ginza, Tokyo

Lotus Flower in Space 🪷‍
Lotus Flower in Space 🪷‍
Community Member
Sorry but the bottom right dish looks like the foamy vomit a pet coughs up

#47

When Going To Fancy Restaurants, Remember To Bring A Couple Of Paintbrushes

When Going To Fancy Restaurants, Remember To Bring A Couple Of Paintbrushes

Lotus Flower in Space 🪷‍
Lotus Flower in Space 🪷‍
Community Member
Chef Grant Achatz‘s Alinea is showing up again. This is a nightmare for people like me with chronic arthritis.

#48

A Friend Went To Some Fancy Place In Barcelona

A Friend Went To Some Fancy Place In Barcelona

#49

Fancy Stuff On A Glass Brick

Fancy Stuff On A Glass Brick

Ga Di
Ga Di
Community Member
at least it´s easy to clean

#50

Went To A Fancy Restaurant. Got An Appetizer On A Rose

Went To A Fancy Restaurant. Got An Appetizer On A Rose

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
At least they had the decency to remove the thorns

#51

Quite Tame Compared To Some Of The Other Posts, But This Appetizer Served In A Huge Bowl. At A High-Class Restaurant In My Hometown

Quite Tame Compared To Some Of The Other Posts, But This Appetizer Served In A Huge Bowl. At A High-Class Restaurant In My Hometown

Miocha
Miocha
Community Member
No offense, but it looks like... ew

#52

We Want Tea Mugs

We Want Tea Mugs

#53

This Bruschetta

This Bruschetta

Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
Should use dental floss so patron can make use of it later.

#54

Disfrutar, Barcelona

Disfrutar, Barcelona

Ga Di
Ga Di
Community Member
chef pulled one out for you....

#55

Locavore - Ubud, Bali

Locavore - Ubud, Bali

#56

Lab By Sergi Agola, Sintra, Portugal - Some Highlights In No Particular Order

Lab By Sergi Agola, Sintra, Portugal - Some Highlights In No Particular Order

Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
Some very beautiful, others not so much.

#57

Alchemist

Alchemist

