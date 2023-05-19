What better way to stand out in the competitive industry of the restaurant business than to go nuts with a Michelin-esque presentation. Is that a single meringue served on a levitating pillow? Did we get charged an extra $10 because they served our butter on a posh-looking rock?

The world of wannabe fine-dining restaurants, of course, is not a new phenomenon. Throughout the years, we've written about it enough times to know that we shouldn't be expected to get this instead of a pea soup like we've ordered. And so, in honor of this peculiar trend, Bored Panda has curated a collection of the most outrageous fine-dining experiences out there.