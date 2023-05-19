137 People Who Got Some Of The Most Ridiculous And Fancy Food Servings In The Restaurant Business
What better way to stand out in the competitive industry of the restaurant business than to go nuts with a Michelin-esque presentation. Is that a single meringue served on a levitating pillow? Did we get charged an extra $10 because they served our butter on a posh-looking rock?
The world of wannabe fine-dining restaurants, of course, is not a new phenomenon. Throughout the years, we've written about it enough times to know that we shouldn't be expected to get this instead of a pea soup like we've ordered. And so, in honor of this peculiar trend, Bored Panda has curated a collection of the most outrageous fine-dining experiences out there.
I Ordered The Salad At The Fanciest Restaurant In Town
These Snacks Served With Stones: Some Are Real Stones And Some Are To Eat. You Have To Guess
If the other stones are clean... this is at least funny.... "Life is a box of chocolate.... stones......
Michelin Star Chocolate Hands
And then they cut his hands and put them on the plate?
Wife And I Accidentally Went To A Michelin Star Restaurant On Our Honeymoon In Ireland
Then had to go to McDonald to feel full. Two McMuffins and a hashbrown please.
Bread In A Versace Shoe
Is It Forgivable When It's A Michelin Star Restaurant? (De Librije In Zwolle)
The Vegan Option Served At A Fancy End Of Conference Dinner
A Handful Of Raspberry Sauce At A Fancy Restaurant
2-Michelin-Star Restaurant Had This On Instagram. This Is The Vegetarian Option. It Is Marinated Tofu With Roasted Sweet Potatoes
So, roasted colon and brick cheese with fried worms then
Sushi For M’lady?
Have Some Gyoza With This Houseplant
Marshmallow "Worms" Served On A Plant
At A 2-Michelin-Stars Restaurant
What 20$ Gets You In A Fancy Restaurant. I Didn't Even Know What To Do With It
Croquette In A Box Among Rocks
This Is A Fancy Restaurant, Not A Supermarket Checkout
My Mom Asked The Waitress What Type Of Bread It Was. It’s A Rock With The Butter For The Bread
Seeing a lot of rocks here. My back yard must be very chic.
3-Michelin-Star Restaurant Serves Table Cracker On Rock
Even At A Michelin Star Restaurant They Don’t Have Plates
Next Time Just Throw The Dish At Me Please
Rocks And Potatoes Painted To Look Like Rocks At Michelin-Starred Restaurant
Appetizers On Nails At A Conference
Seen In A Sushi Restaurant In My City. I Still Can't Believe It
Incarne (And Bones)
Tempura Green Beans, In A Shoe
This Was At A 1-Michelin-Star Restaurant. Theme Was The World Fair, It Was Very Tasty, And Very Much Served On An Actual Can Of PBR
This Free Birthday Cake At A Fancy Restaurant
Cold Cuts On A Clothes Line? No Thank You
Ice Cream Served On Only The Finest Of Frozen Rocks
Vegetables Served On Stones
This $10 Salad I Paid For At A Restaurant
This Toast I Got At A Restaurant. Yes It Came Like This
Thought you said you wanted the crust cut off your bread.
At A Michelin-Starred Restaurant In Amsterdam, My Cocktail Arrived In A Plastic Bag
Better for the diner’s experience and the planet if they just used glass.
6 Years To Make This Dish. Molé Madre, Molé Nuevo From Pujol
I Always Wanted To Eat In A Gravel Pit, Not Knowing What Is Edible
A Bird's Nest For Appetizers. To Be Fair The Food Was Amazing
Somewhere a bird is wondering why their eggs are now lying on the ground
This Was My $15 Dessert At A Fancy Restaurant. A Tablespoon Of Ganache With A Crouton On Top
Ate At Three Michelin Star Restaurant Alinea In Chicago. Dessert Painted On The Table, Edible Balloons, Table Fires… It’s An Experience
Chef Grant Achatz makes beautiful food and portions looks decent. This one seems ok and very creative.
Restaurant’s Version Of Corn On The Cob. Wouldn’t Just Be Easier To BBQ Them On The Cob?
Fancy Slider With Pre-Packaged Slice Cheese On It
Today Is My Birthday, And My GF Gifted Me A Lunch In A One-Michelin-Star Restaurant, And This Is What The Chef Made For The Occasion. Such An Amazing Gift
Guys, It May Be Possible To Have Too Much Plate
What Even Is This?
Beef Tartare Served On A Wooden Hand. Part Of A Primus-Themed Menu At A Michelin-Starred Restaurant, The Musket Room
Recently Sat Through A 44-Course Meal At The Atelier In Ottawa, Canada
But this one was a freaking star: “cook” at the table in liquid nitrogen, dunk into hot spicy squash soup.
Esquisse - Ginza, Tokyo
Sorry but the bottom right dish looks like the foamy vomit a pet coughs up
When Going To Fancy Restaurants, Remember To Bring A Couple Of Paintbrushes
Chef Grant Achatz‘s Alinea is showing up again. This is a nightmare for people like me with chronic arthritis.