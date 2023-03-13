They say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach. Does this apply when visiting a foreign country too? The culture and famous landmarks sure add to the lasting first impression; however, we usually get to savor and indulge in the cuisine and traditional dishes first, sometimes way before visiting the country. Thanks to globalization, today, we get to try cuisine from around the world without leaving our homeland.

The consumption and preparation of traditional Japanese dishes, traditional Italian pasta dishes, or even traditional Polish dishes are no longer limited to just their country of origin. It's quite likely that the many dishes from around the world can be tasted right in your own or a nearby city, whether it's a small family eatery or a big restaurant chain. Still, just like storebought food will never taste as good as a homemade meal, nothing will ever beat the original recipe and the taste of a cultural dish prepared in its country of origin.

Whether you would like to learn more about cultural foods around the world, discover their countries of origin, or perhaps are looking for something fancy to try and cook for dinner, plenty of cultural dishes from around the world are waiting to be tried out. And who knows, perhaps you will enjoy it so much that you will soon book a trip to its country of origin! Noticed any popular dishes around the world that weren't mentioned? Let us know in the comments! Also, upvote the ones you have tried and let us know how it was. Bon appétit!