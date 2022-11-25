100 Delicious Foreign Foods To Try And Drool From Looking At
With so much to see and experience in this world, it’s just hard to stay in one place. With every culture being so different, it’s nice to know that the thing that unites us all is our love for food. Every culture has its own cuisine, with its unique twists and flavors. Thus, while vacationing abroad, one should always attempt to try as many traditional dishes as possible. However, with so many national cuisines to choose from, one might wonder — what dishes are customary in other countries? Can we apply certain meals in our households as well? We certainly can.
If we take the time to research new foods to try, we can see for ourselves just how delicious local cuisine in other countries is. With the invention of the internet, it has become easier than ever to get access to the recipes. We can try to make a local dish at home, but, let’s agree, nothing beats the real taste of truly locally made food. With food being the greatest representative of a culture and a nation, it’s only normal to want to get the real taste of it. So, if you are out vacationing, don’t stay in your room, go out, try to taste the food of the locals and see what you are missing!
Below, we’ve compiled a list of food around the world to try to get the taste of international cuisines. The list below might just be the list of exotic food you have been looking for. Either alone or with friends, the listed food can be made not only in the country of origin but also in your kitchen. Saw one that started up the saliva in your mouth? Upvote it. Tried one at home or in the country of origin? Comment below on how it turned out and how tasty it was!
This post may include affiliate links.
Georgia, Khachapuri
A runny egg is in the middle of fluffy bread that has been filled with various cheeses in the Georgian delicacy is known as khachapuri. It is widely consumed as a side dish or a snack and is popular in both Georgia and Russia. Khachapuri comes in a wide variety of types, with the boat-shaped Adjarian khachapuri and the Imeretian khachapuri being two of the more popular types.
I visited Georgia a few years ago and I confirm - this thing is bloody delicious
Algeria, Couscous
In the Maghreb region, which includes Algeria, couscous is a common dish. Semolina, a coarse flour made from hard durum wheat, is steamed in their version of the recipe, which is also their national meal. Lamb stew, carrots, summer squash, chickpeas, cinnamon, and buttermilk are added on top. Another option is to eat the dish as a dessert, topping the steamed semolina with almonds, cinnamon, and sugar and serving it with milk or buttermilk.
Australia, Roast Lamb
Roast lamb is the best way to bring people together at the dinner table, especially in Australia. It is made from lamb that has been marinated in oil, rosemary, and garlic. It is then roasted to perfection along with potatoes. The meat that is produced is tasty and soft, and it pairs well with some gravy. Although roast lamb is frequently linked with Australia, it is also well-liked in New Zealand and the United Kingdom. Roast lamb is always a favorite among the diners, regardless of where it is prepared.
Croatia, Zagorski Strukli
The Croatian pastry dish known as zagorski štrukli is made of dough that has been filled with cottage cheese, eggs, sour cream, and salt. Both baking and boiling in salted water are viable options for preparing the pastry. Štrukli that has been boiled can be garnished with fried breadcrumbs or included in a flavorful soup. More cream is added before cooking for the baked trukli. Trukli is fantastic since there are many different ways to consume it, including as a main course, an appetizer, or even a dessert.
Hungary, Goulash
Goulash is a paprika- and other spice-seasoned Hungarian stew made with meat and vegetables. The cuts are typically made from the shank, shin, or shoulders of beef, veal, pork, or lamb. The typical veggies that are included in the stew are potatoes, carrots, and peppers. Near the end of cooking, a small amount of white wine and wine vinegar is also added for taste. Székely gulyás, which substitutes potatoes with sauerkraut and sour cream, and paprikás krumpli, a traditional potato stew made with paprika, are two examples of the dish's variations.
This goes into my meal planning for next week! I love to make it extra saucy and instead of potatoes I have noodles with it. Getting hungry now...
Ireland, Irish Stew
Traditional stews like Irish stew are produced with ingredients like lamb or mutton, potatoes, carrots, onions, and herbs. The ingredients are cooked until tender by simmering them in water or stock. It is filling and hearty, and making big quantities of it is simple. Irish stew is likely to satisfy, whether you're searching for a traditional Irish dish or a warm winter supper.
This is yummy, at least how my very much not Irish mother would make it.
Guyana, Pepperpot
A Guyanese stew known as pepperpot is created with meat (often beef) and spices including cinnamon, hot peppers, and cassareep (cassava root sauce). It is customary to offer this dish only at special occasions like Christmas because it takes so long to prepare. This hearty and warming stew pairs best with some rice, roti, and other Guyanese-style home bread. You may also serve it with boiled veggies like cassava, sweet potatoes, and plantains for more taste.
Italy, Ragu Alla Bolognese
A meat-based sauce from the Italian city of Bologna is known as ragu alla Bolognese. It is traditionally prepared with ground meat (beef, veal, or pork), tomato paste, wine (usually white), milk, and soffritto (celery, carrot, onion). After being slow-cooked for a number of hours, the sauce produces a rich and savory dish that may be served with various types of pasta. Although there are numerous variations of this timeless sauce, Italians and aspiring chefs all over the world still adore the traditional recipe.
You would never see "ragu alla bolognese" in Bologna because bolognese and ragu mean the same thing. It's locally called "tagliatelle al ragu"
Benin, Kuli-Kuli
Benin, a country in West Africa, is known for its traditional snack known as kuli-kuli. It is created by forming ground peanuts into tiny balls or long sticks and deep frying them in their own oils. Other nations, including Ghana and Nigeria, are also fans of the snack. Kuli-kuli can be crushed and added to salads as a pleasant and nutritious snack. Additionally, you can have it with garri soakings, a sweet dish comprised of garri, sugar, and water.
Bolivia, Salteña
Bolivian salteñas are a delightful type of savory pastry. Although it resembles the empanada, its soupy interior consisting of meat (either pork, beef, or chicken) and a spicy sauce mixture (olives, raisins, and potatoes) makes it unique. This luscious pastry is prepared differently in different parts of the nation, such as Cochabamba, Sucre, and Potosi.
The meaty and the sweet tastes together would probably bother me.
Chile, Pastel De Choclo
The classic Chilean dish known as pastel de choclo is cooked with beef (or chicken) and choclo, a type of corn. It resembles shepherd's pie, but corn is used in place of potatoes. The choclo kernels are crushed and fried into a paste while the beef and chicken simmer in various flavors. Then, these are put together in a round clay pot with the choclo paste on the bottom, the beef or chicken filling on top, more choclo paste on top, and cooked.
This one looks good. I do like a shepherd's pie, if it's not made out of imitation shepherds.
Equatorial Guinea, Succotash
Succotash, a vibrant, protein-rich dish from Equatorial Guinea, is made of sweetcorn, beans, and various vegetables and is cooked in butter with fresh herbs. For that extra flavor, bacon can be chopped and incorporated. The dish can be used as a side dish for other major meals and is typically served with rice.
Finland, Rye Bread
Rye bread is unquestionably one of the unavoidable staple dishes of Finnish cuisine. This sourdough bread, which only requires a few basic ingredients like rye flour, leaven, and water, has captured the hearts of people all over the world in addition to the locals. Additionally, there are many types of rye bread, including the round limppu (loaf) and the donut-shaped reikäleipä. Due to rye bread's adaptability, you can enjoy it whenever and however you like, whether it be in a sandwich, as a side with soups and other foods, or in a variety of other ways.
Greece, The Moussaka
Similar to a unique kind of lasagna, moussaka is a traditional Greek dish that normally consists of layers of eggplant, potato, and meat (often minced lamb). After baking the entire mixture in the oven, a rich bechamel sauce is added on top. It is possible to find other versions of the dish, such as papoutsakia (a tiny baked eggplant packed with meat) and a vegan variant. No matter how it is prepared, moussaka is a flavorful and fulfilling dish that will not disappoint.
Not a fan of eggplant here, but it's really tasty nevertheless
Guatemala, Chicken Pepian
Chicken pepian, as the name suggests, is a classic Guatemalan dish that includes chicken stew. The dish's distinctive flavor comes from the recado (sauce), which is a mixture of ground sesame and pumpkin seeds, corn tortillas, tomatoes, onions, and chilis. The recipe can be either moderate or flaming spicy, depending on the cook's preference, and is best served with rice and tortillas.
Holy See, Fettuccine Alla Papalina
Fettuccine alla papalina, sometimes known as "pasta for the Pope," is a traditional Italian pasta dish that was created for and named after Pope Pius XII in the late 1930s. It is considered to be a "leveled-up" version of spaghetti alla carbonara. The basic components of the recipe are egg pasta noodles, cured ham, raw beaten eggs, and parmesan cheese, though there are other variations. Despite being relatively similar to carbonara, the dish can stand on its own because of its creamy and delicate flavor.
Iceland, Hákarl
A typical Icelandic dish known as hákarl is made with fermented Greenland sharks. It is frequently an acquired taste and has a strong, pungent smell that is similar to urine. The fermented product is often served in tiny cubes on a toothpick after a fermentation process that can last up to six months. Hákarl is frequently offered as an appetizer or as a component of Þorramatur, an ancient Icelandic holiday meal. Hákarl is a distinctive and traditional dish worth eating if you ever visit Iceland, even though it might not be to everyone's taste.
Nop, nop nop nop, i watch Andrew Zimmer's show, dude almost cried when he tasted that....
Lithuania, Cepelinai
Cepelinai, also known as zeppelins, are a traditional Lithuanian potato-meat dumpling. They are created from grated potatoes that have been packed with dried cottage cheese, ground meat (often pork), or mushrooms. After that, the dish is formed into a sizable oval that, hence the name, resembles a zeppelin, and cooked in boiling water. Typically, cepelinai are served with a sour cream dollop and bacon crumbs. They are a typical Lithuanian meal that is frequently consumed at special occasions or as comfort food.
Afghanistan, Kabuli Pulao
Afghanistan's national dish is called Kabuli Pulao, also known as Qabeli Palaw or Kabuli Palaw. In addition to steamed basmati rice, raisins, and carrots, the dish is created with beef or lamb that has been cooked with various spices. With a touch of sweetness and a distinctive texture, these components give it a distinct and savory flavor that tantalizes the palate. In other varieties, apricots and roasted almonds are among the dried fruits and nuts that are used.
Balkan, Pljeskavica
A common grilled meal in the Balkan region is called pljeskavica. The verb "pljesak," which means "to clap hands," is where it gets its name. A spiced patty made of two or more meats, including as beef, lamb, and hog, is one of the key components of the dish. These are then "slapped" back and forth between hands until they are of a consistency suitable for grilling. Onions, ajvar (roasted red pepper sauce), and kajmak (a type of cheese in the Balkan region) are frequently served with it. Using lepinja (flatbread), you can even eat it as a burger.
Bosnia, Cevapi
Bosnia is the country of origin for the dish called cevapi. It is formed into little sausage-like fingers from two different varieties of beef mince. After grilling, they are served with ajvar (can also be sour cream), somun (Bosnian flatbread), and raw chopped onions. The dish is typically consumed by hand, and any extra grease is absorbed by the bread. Along with Croatia and Serbia, other Balkan nations have begun to embrace cevapi. It is available from street sellers and restaurants in Bosnia and frequently consumed as a quick meal or snack.
Canada, Poutine
Poutine is a delicious alternative to traditional French fries that you must try if you want something different. It is a straightforward but delicious dish comprised of French fries, cheese curds, and a thin layer of beef or chicken gravy. It is believed to have originated in Quebec. There is always something fresh for your taste buds to discover as the flavor differs from poutinerie to poutinerie (Canadian eateries specializing in the dish).
I heard of this just recently, in a show dedicated to cheese 😇
Chad, Boule
In Chad, boule is a common, everyday dish. This food resembles porridge and is often cooked with water and millet or maize flour. After that, the porridge is formed into a ball and dipped into various sauces, which frequently contain okra, pork, dried fish, tomatoes, spices, and other vegetables.
I wish BP put more effort into showing actual versions of the dishes, not random selections.
China, Peking Duck
Peking duck is a well-known Chinese dish that originated in Beijing and is renowned for its thin, crispy skin and deliciously soft flesh. Whole ducks are used to make it, which are first marinated in a unique sauce before being roasted in a wood-fired oven. In restaurants, a chef carves the Peking duck in front of the customers and serves it in three stages, beginning with the skin. The dish is typically served with cucumber, hoisin sauce, and spring onions, along with Mandarin pancakes.
I had this in Beijing years ago, still remember the taste.
Colombia, Bandeja Paisa
The Paisa region of Colombia is where the national dish Bandeja Paisa was created. This hearty dish, which is one of the highest in protein content in the world, is renowned for its large quantities of 13 different ingredients. Red beans, white rice, pork, ground meat (carne molida), plantains, chicharrón, fried egg, black pudding (morcilla), avocado, lemon, chorizo, arepa (a thin, fried corn cake), and hogao sauce make up a classic bandeja paisa. The dish is additionally served with mazamorra, a chilled milk-based beverage prepared from crushed maize.
Comoros, Lobster A La Vanille
The Comoros Islands are known for their dish called langouste a la vanille. Spiny lobsters (langouste), vanilla beans, and a variety of other ingredients are used to make it. A bed of greens and some clover sprouts are traditionally served with the lobster flesh, which has been taken from the claws and roasted, and a vanilla bean butter sauce.
Cuba, Ropa Vieja
Shredded beef, tomato sauce, onions, and peppers are the main ingredients of the classic Cuban dish known as ropa vieja. The dish's name, which translates as "old clothes," comes from a local myth in which a poor man prayed for a miracle, which resulted in a pot of boiled, shredded clothing turning into a savory stew. Typically eaten with rice, the dish pairs well with cold beer, maduros (fried sweet plantains), and black beans prepared in the Cuban style.
This was mentioned in an episode of Bones. Hodgins made it for the Cuban internet, Dr. Fuentes.
Dominica, Mountain Chicken
You might want to add this meal from the Caribbean island nation of Dominica to your list of strange foods to try. Mountain chicken is the name of a local species of frog, whose huge legs are fried and are one of the dish's key ingredients. Usually, it is served with rice and a side of peas. The frog's meat is believed to be tasty and soft, tasting something like black chicken meat.
I've had grilled frog legs before. They're a delicacy here.
Ecuador, Bolon De Verde
A well-known Ecuadorian morning meal composed of cheese and fried green plantain fritters. In order to make bolon de verde, green plantains are mashed, then formed into balls, stuffed with cheese, chicharrón, and ground peanuts, and then deep-fried until crispy and golden brown. When visiting Ecuador, you should absolutely try this delicacy, which is also one of the best street foods served there.
Germany, Sauerbraten
Sauerbraten is one of Germany's most famous dishes, and the country is renowned for its delicious cuisine. Although pig or lamb can also be used, beef is the most common ingredient in this hearty dish. The beef is given a tangy flavor by being marinated in a vinegar-based sauce for a number of days. After being cooked, the sauerbraten is doused in gravy and frequently served with kartoffelklöße (German potato dumplings) and semmelknödel (German bread dumplings). Since there is nothing quite like a home-cooked supper, this dish is definitely worth the time it may take to make.
It's quite good, but beware: in northern Germany and decades go horse meat was common for Sauerbraten.
Honduras, Carneada
Similar to the asado in Argentina, carneada describes both the food and the cookout. For this Honduran barbeque, flank or skirt steak is used, which is marinated in bitter orange juice (often overnight) before grilling. It is typically served with toppings like pico de gallo or chimol, a sort of radish salsa. Refried mashed beans, tortillas, and roasted plantains are all excellent with a barbeque.
What color skirt does the steak like to wear? Mini? Midi? A-line?
India, Chaat
Indian street vendors or food carts typically sell the savory snack known as chaat. Chaat comes in a variety of forms, but they all share the same combination of crispy, acidic, and sweet flavors. Alu chaat, which consists of little chunks of crispy fried potato, and cheela-besan pancakes are two examples of chaat varieties. Fried flatbread, dahi (yogurt), sev (thin dried yellow salty noodles), and chaat masala (a type of powder spice mix) are typical ingredients in chaat.
Indonesia, Nasi Goreng
A popular Indonesian dish called nasi goreng is prepared with (leftover) rice, veggies, chunks of meat, and other seasonings such as sweet soy sauce. In addition to a range of side dishes including pickled vegetables, fresh cucumber slices, or fried shallots, it is frequently served with a fried egg on top. Although nasi goreng is typically associated with breakfast, it can be consumed at any time of the day.
Iraq, Masgouf
A classic Iraqi dish called masgouf is created from roasted freshwater carp. Typically, the fish is skewered and roasted over an open flame after being marinated in a mixture of olive oil, rock salt, tamarind, and crushed turmeric. The customary accompaniments to masgouf include rice, salad, chutney, or naan bread.
Israel, Falafel
Falafels are fried balls of chickpeas (or fava beans), a popular street snack in Israel. They are frequently served with pita bread and hummus, as well as other condiments such as tahini sauce, spicy sauce, and salad. They are also well-liked by vegetarians and vegans because the dish is entirely plant-based.
Japan, Curry-Rice
In Japan, curry rice is a common dish that is usually prepared with rice, pork, and veggies. The components are cooked in a curry sauce, which, depending on the recipe, can have varying levels of heat and flavor. It is frequently consumed for lunch or dinner and is also thought of as a comfort dish by many Japanese people. Curry rice was originally from India, but it was modified for the Japanese palate and is now a staple constituent in Japanese food. Curry rice is a fantastic way to sample Japanese flavors, whether you like it mild or spicy.
Andorra, Escudella
In the Andorran mountains, a hearty stew called escudella is a local delicacy. Different meats, sausages, and veggies are boiled before being removed and placed on a dish to make it. The leftover broth is then utilized to make a soup with some grains and pasta. This meal is popular throughout the winter since it helps you stay warm inside and is also quite delicious, even if it may be eaten every day.
Angola, Moamba De Galinha
The Angolan chicken dish called muamba de galinha is frequently served with rice or funge (cassava purée). It comprises chicken that has been braised in palm butter (moambe), together with vegetables like spinach and squash, and is spiced with chili pepper and garlic. Fish and duck can occasionally be used in place of chicken. Even though the dish appears straightforward, it is bursting with taste and heritage. Moamba de galinha serves as more than just a meal to Angolans; it also serves as a symbol of their homes and families.
Argentina, Asado
Traditionally served with grilled meat, asado is a popular Argentinian dish. Other meats, including chicken or pork, are also approved. The flavor of the beef is rich and slightly smoky as a result of being carefully grilled over hardwood embers (or an open fire). Wine and salads go very well with it. Due to the opportunity for social interaction while waiting for the meat to cook, asado is also the ideal dish to serve at large events and gatherings. Asado, which is a great way to sample Argentinian cuisine, is for many people the dish that best represents the nation.
Armenia, Harissa
Harissa is a thick porridge made with korkot (cracked wheat that has been dried or roasted) and meat that is high in fat, like lamb or chicken. The dish's lengthy cooking method, which typically involves hours and hours of stirring until the meat completely dissolves with the wheat, contributes to its distinctiveness. With a side of pickled vegetables, it is then drizzled with melted butter. Armenians consume it all year long, and it is also served at Easter and other important events, particularly as a tribute on Armenian Remembrance Day.
Austria, Tafelspitz
The national dish of Austria is tafelspitz, a traditional Austrian dish also referred to as the "king of beef dishes" in Vienna. It is prepared with boiled tri-tip, a beef cut from the bottom sirloin, along with vegetables, herbs, and spices. The dish is frequently served with some fried potatoes and Apfelkren, an apple horseradish sauce. This dish is served in courses at Austrian restaurants, some of which outline a step-by-step procedure on how to eat it to have the whole Austrian experience.
Bahrain, Chicken Machboos
A dish made of roasted chicken and basmati rice, known as machboos ala dajaj (spiced chicken and rice), is prepared using a variety of spices, including dried limes, turmeric, and the Middle Eastern spice mixture baharat. The outcome is a delicious dish that is savory and fragrant.
Bangladesh, Hilsa
The meat of the fish known as the hilsa (or ilish) is tender and tasty. It is a common food in Bangladesh where it is prepared as curry, which is also the national meal of the nation. The ingredients for the hilsa curry include hilsa fish that has been marinated and shallow-fried, as well as turmeric, black cumin seeds, and green chilies. It goes fantastically with some steamed rice.
Basque, Bacalao Al Pil Pil
Salted cod, garlic, chili peppers, and olive oil are the main ingredients of the traditional Basque dish known as bacalao al pil pil. Cooking the ingredients slowly in a small amount of oil causes the cod to produce gelatin, which combines with the oil to create the dish's signature rich, creamy sauce. Usually, the dish is served with rice, boiled potatoes, or crusty bread.
Belarus, Draniki
Grating potatoes and onions, then frying them in oil, is how Belarusians traditionally prepare draniki (potato pancakes). Usually served with sour cream or applesauce, or with bacon or sausage on occasion. The dish is frequently consumed for breakfast or dinner and can be served as a side dish or a main meal. Draniki is a tasty alternative that is sure to please, whether you're seeking for something new to try or you just want comfort food.
Belgium, Moules Frites
In Belgium, mussels are served with French fries instead of the traditional pairings of fried fish and hamburgers. French fries and mussels may seem like an odd pairing, but their flavors actually go very well together, creating a flavor of its own that will have you wanting more. Make sure to try the fries with mayonnaise as well. There are several ways to prepare mussels, but one of the most well-known is moules mariniere, which involves cooking the mussels in white wine with shallots, parsley, and butter.
Bhutan, Ema Datshi
A wonderfully hot dish called ema datshi is cooked with cheese (from cow or yak milk) and various chili peppers. Its name is derived from the Dzongkha language of Bhutan, where "ema" and "datshi" respectively denote chili and cheese. This spicy recipe pairs beautifully with rice and makes a delicious supper at any time of the day. There are also several versions of the meal, such as kewa datshi, which substitutes potatoes for the chilis.
Botswana, Seswaa
This traditional Botswanan food called seswaa is cooked with meat (often lamb or beef) and vegetables. The beef is first cooked in a water-filled pot, and then it is manually shredded. Typically, after being boiled until they are tender, the veggies are put into the saucepan with the meat. After that, all of the ingredients are cooked together to create a rich, filling stew. Pap, a sort of cornmeal porridge, or white rice are frequently served with seswaa. It is a substantial supper that will fill you up on a chilly winter day.
Brunei, Ambuyat
A typical Bruneian dish called ambuyat is created from the sago palm tree's starch. It has a glutinous, sticky texture and is frequently served with various dipping sauces. Some of the most well-known ones are tempoyak, which is produced from durian fruit, and binjai, which is created from the same-named variety of mango. You should consume it using chandas, two-pronged bamboo sticks, to get a more genuine sensation. A bite-sized piece of ambuyat should be twirled before being dipped into the dip by inserting the ends of the chandas into the bowl. The ambuyat is then completely swallowed without being chewed. Ambuyat is a wonderful and distinctive dish that is well worth trying, despite the fact that it could take some getting accustomed to.
Burma, Mohinga
In Burma, a dish called mohinga with rice noodles is very common. Typically cooked with catfish, lemongrass, and other spices, it can be topped with various items like fried ngapi fish cakes and hard-boiled eggs. Mohinga can be had at any time of the day, but it is typically eaten for breakfast. The soup is a tasty way to taste Burmese food and is reasonably easy to prepare.
Côte D’ivoire, Fufu
A classic West African cuisine called fufu is created from starchy root vegetables that have been boiled and then ground into a dough-like consistency. It is a common dish in nations like Ghana, Nigeria, and Côte d'Ivoire, usually eaten with soup or stew. The recipe most frequently includes cocoyams, cassava, and plantains. Before being crushed using a sizable wooden mortar and pestle to the correct consistency, the ingredients are first cooked until they are tender. In order to dip the food into the surrounding soup or stew, it is frequently eaten with the hands and scooped up in small balls.
Cabo Verde, Cachupa
The famous Cabo Verde/Cape Verdean stew known as cachupa is cooked with root vegetables (such sweet potato and yams), beans, fish or meat, corn (hominy), and many seasonings. These ingredients are all slowly simmered to create an inexpensive stew that is tasty and substantial.
Cambodia, Fish Amok
Steamed fish curry known as "fish amok" is thought to have originated under the Khmer Empire. The phrase "amok" (steaming in a banana leaf) also describes how the food is prepared. The fish is marinated in a spice/herb paste mixture called kroeung that is combined with coconut cream/milk and eggs. The fish is typically goby fish, snakehead fish, or catfish. After that, the fish is wrapped in a banana leaf and cooked until it takes on the consistency of mousse. This meal is always served in a banana leaf bowl and goes well with steamed rice.
Cameroon, Ndolé
Ndole, one of Cameroon's best known foods, is a flavorful stew made of nuts, bitter leaves, fish (or ground beef), fried onions, and prawn garnishes. Typically, the dish is consumed with rice, bobolo (a dish made from fermented cassava), or cooked plantains.
Costa Rica, Gallo Pinto
Spanish for "spotted rooster," gallo pinto is a typical rice and bean dish from Costa Rica. Typically, bell peppers, coriander, finely chopped onions, and garlic are used to cook the rice and beans. Salsa Lizano, a condiment created with several vegetables and spices, is then used to season it, giving the food its distinctive flavor. Breakfast dishes like gallo pinto are frequently served with natilla (Costa Rican sour cream), fried or scrambled eggs, tortillas, and avocado.
Cyprus, Magarına Bulli
Magarina bulli is a classic meal that comes from Cyprus. It is made with pasta (like penne or macaroni) that has been boiled in stock and is combined with roasted chicken that has been packed with onions, garlic, and half a lemon. After that, some grated halloumi and a squeeze of lemon juice are added to finish the dish.
Denmark, Stegt Flæsk
Craving some crispy pork? Then delicious Danish cuisine will undoubtedly help to satisfy your appetite. Slices of fried pork belly are used to make stegt flæsk, which is served with boiled potatoes and a creamy parsley sauce (persillesovs). Stegt flæsk is actually a reasonably balanced dinner, despite the fact that it may not sound particularly healthy. While the potatoes and sauce add complex carbohydrates, some vitamins and minerals, the pork provides protein and healthy fats.
Djibouti, Skoudehkaris
A typical spicy meal from Djibouti is called skoudehkaris. Rice is combined with seasoned lamb (chicken, steak, or fish may also be used) and other seasonings to complete this dish. This satisfying dinner is enticing to eat any time of day because it is robust and savory and will also leave your home smelling wonderful. So make sure to try skoudehkaris if you're ever in the mood for something fresh and intriguing.
Dominican Republic, La Bandera
White rice, red kidney beans, and meat (usually chicken or beef) often make up the Dominican Republic dish La Bandera. It frequently comes with some fried green plantains or a side of salad, some ice water, or fruit juice. The Dominican Republic's national dish, La Bandera, is regarded as having the same colors as the flag of the nation.
Eswatini (Former “Swaziland”), Karoo Roast Ostrich Steak
This traditional Eswatini dish includes karoo roast ostrich steak. The meal is often served with a pumpkin-maize mash and is created with thinly sliced ostrich steaks that are fried in butter and then drizzled with a creamy sauce. The karoo roast ostrich steak is a beautiful dish that gives you a taste of Eswatini cuisine, even though it may seem pretty odd to some.
The mash looks rather mashed. I'd be interested to try the steaks though.
Gambia, Domoda
The traditional Gambia dish known as domoda is usually prepared with either beef or chicken. Stew made from the cooked beef and ground peanuts is served with rice or findi (a type of grain). The meal also comes in a vegan variation that omits the beef entirely and substitutes pumpkin and sweet potatoes. The level of spice might vary depending on the cook, but the meal is normally moderately spicy. The dish is especially fantastic since it gets even better the next day when you reheat it.
Haiti, Griot
Griot is a well-known dish from Haiti that is made from small pieces of pork shoulder that have been marinated in citrus and epis, a unique flavor from that country, before being braised and fried until they are crispy brown. The meal is frequently consumed as a main course with rice, pikliz (a pickled relish from Haiti), or tostones (sliced plantains that have been cooked twice), but the dish's little bits of pork shoulder also make it a fantastic snack or appetizer.
Hong Kong, Roast Goose
If Peking duck is famous in China, roasted goose is famous in Hong Kong. Even though they are relatively similar, they differ slightly in terms of size, cooking technique, and flavor. Due to their somewhat larger size and higher fat content, geese have flesh that is more flavorful when roasted, giving it a soft, sweet, and juicy flavor. Typically, roasted goose is diced up and added as a topping to rice noodles, fried rice, or lo mein (egg noodle stir-fry).
Iran, Khoresh-E Ghormeh Sabzi
Khoresh-e ghormeh sabzi is the stew you choose if you want something filling and tasty. Persian herbs, beans, and stewed lamb are the three main ingredients of this traditional Iranian cuisine. The end product is a warming and filling supper that is suitable for any season. Polo (Persian parboiled and steamed rice) or tahdig (burned rice often found on the bottom of a cooking pot) are sometimes served with khoresh-e ghormeh sabzi to complete the meal. Therefore, if you're looking for a new culinary experience, make sure to try this delicious dish.
Lebanon, Kibbeh
Kibbeh is a well-known Lebanese meal that is made with a variety of ingredients, including seasoned ground lamb (or beef), onions, and bulgur wheat. Then, these are prepped and cooked in a variety of ways, including deep-frying, grilling, or even serving them raw. Fried kibbeh balls in the shape of footballs and the dish known as kibbeh nayyeh, which is made of crushed raw meat, are popular versions of the dish.
They look like the Lebanese version of pizza rolls. I could certainly try this, although not the raw one.
Lesotho, Pap-Pap
White maize flour and water are the main ingredients in the Lesotho traditional porridge known as pap-pap. The porridge is rather simple, but because it can absorb the flavors of stews, this is when it really shines. Chakalaka, a Lesotho vegetable stew, is one instance. Chakalaka is a dish that is stuffed with beans and veggies and is mildly seasoned with spice. When you combine some pap-pap with the chakalaka, you'll get a flavorful and filling dinner that will make your taste buds jump with excitement.
Luxembourg, Judd Mat Gaardebounen
A typical ingredient for the Luxembourgish meal Judd mat Gaardebounen is smoked or cured pig collars, along with broad beans. The dish is normally cooked in the early summer when the broad beans are fresh and is typically accompanied with some boiled potatoes and wine or beer.
Antigua And Barbuda, Fungee And Pepperpot
Two of the most popular foods in Antigua and Barbuda are fungee and pepperpot. While pepperpot is a hearty stew made with meat (often pork) and vegetables, fungee is cornmeal combined with okra (like spinach). These dishes are exceptionally tasty and filling despite their simplicity, making them popular among both locals and tourists. It doesn't matter if you're searching for a fast snack or a filling supper, Fungee and Pepperpot will satisfy your craving.
Azerbaijan, Plov
The basic components of the rice-based Azerbaijani meal plov are warm rice, gara (meat fried with onions and dried fruits), and herbs. The three ingredients are presented on different platters. With more than 200 different varieties of plov, it is also one of the most widely consumed foods in the nation. The shah plov, which has a center of rice, meat, and other components, is one of the most well-known varieties. Another well-known meal that incorporates kever (garlic chives) as one of its primary ingredients is sabzi qovurma plov.