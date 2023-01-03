We got in touch with redditor u/That_Smell_You_Know , the author of the thread, to ask a few questions. They were kind enough to share what inspired them to make the Reddit post in the first place and explained exactly what happened with their ill-fated attempt to make tonkotsu ramen from scratch. The OP also shared a fantastic tip to help you save some cash the next time you go grocery shopping. Read on for Bored Panda's full interview with them.

Redditor u/That_Smell_You_Know started up an interesting thread on the r/Cooking subreddit. They asked the members of the community about the meals they tried making at home, only to realize that it totally wasn't worth all the hassle.

Some dishes are incredibly expensive or very time-consuming to prepare. Others stink up your home, leaving your fancy clothes smelling of cooking oil for weeks. In those cases, it’s actually smarter to go out for a meal or get something to take away.

It's a brand new year! And if you're anything like us, Pandas, some of your resolutions for 2023 probably sound the same as ours. Eat healthier. Save money. Cook at home. There is a massive 'however!' here, though. Just because you can make something at home doesn't mean that you should.

#1 Breaded or deep fried stuff. It makes the entire apartment smell like oil, the entire process is messy (even with one hand for dry and one for wet), there are more dishes after and it's just not worth the trouble to me.

We were very curious to find out the inspiration behind the r/Cooking thread. The author of the post, u/That_Smell_You_Know, shared a bit of context with Bored Panda. "I tend to gravitate towards meals that take a long time to cook. Stews and really rich broths that take hours on the stove are extremely satisfying when done properly, but sometimes those types of meals aren't worth the effort and hours," they explained. "I recently made Galbi-tang at home which did not turn out as well as I had hoped. There's a local restaurant that I was comparing mine to, and it made me realize that it was something that it just makes more sense to have it there instead of trying to recreate it at home."

#2 Donuts 🍩 🍩 it took hours and hours to make them and the glaze and toppings and then people walked through and they were gone in less than 2 min.

#3 Macarons. I like macarons but I don't like them enough to go through the trouble of ever making them again. I hate how careful you have to be so that you don't screw them up. Even making the slightest mistake could end in disaster.

Meanwhile, we just had to know about the time that the OP decided to make tonkotsu ramen. Our jaws literally dropped when we learned how much effort went into that! "I tried making tonkotsu ramen over a weekend a few years ago. After about $80 dollars in ingredients, and roughly 14 hours of cooking time, the ramen that I had created was mediocre at best," u/That_Smell_You_Know detailed just how much they sacrificed for that ramen. "I did enjoy the process of creating the broth myself, but it was just too much work and time for home cooking. I also am lucky enough to live in a location where there's plenty of great ramen places nearby, so I'd much rather give them my money to save on the hassle," they told Bored Panda.

#4 Gnocchi. Far too much work for so little.

#5 Tonkotsu Ramen. I boiled pigs feet for 2 days to make the gelatinous broth, I even added the cream. I roasted the pork bell until crispy. I roasted corn on the grill. I made the soy sauce soft boiled eggs. I charred the greens. I bought real organic buckwheat ramen. Then I made a few bowls. I have mad respect for ramen shops and all the work that goes in to it. Pho is a walk in the park by comparison.

#6 Remember when "bacon everything" was a trend, like ten years ago? I weaved a bunch of bacon into a circle and broiled it to make a "bacon pizza crust". It was a huge pain in the a*s, the resulting pizza was gross and disappointing, and I'll never do it again.

The redditor shared a great cost-saving tip the next time you go shopping for food. In short, you should consider buying meat using a slightly different approach. "Most of the time that you go to the store, you can find a pretty good deal on different cuts of meat. Most of the time, it's going to be the tougher cuts, but with some time and love, those turn into really hearty and tender dishes that are extremely filling," the OP explained. "While there were all different types of responses to my post, what was great to see and read were all the different 'hacks' that people were commenting. As a home chef, with most dishes, there will always be ways to cheat to reduce cooking time, and effort. But 1,200+ comments later, no one disagreed with me that tonkotsu ramen is not worth making at home," they added.

#7 Not a meal, but baklava. Even with prepared phyllo dough, it will test your patience and your cleaning supply cabinet, because the sticky honey/lemon stuff gets everywhere. Plus by the time you buy the butter, nuts, spices, etc and the phyllo (unless you're a real masochist and want to make your own) you might as well spring for a whole pan full already prepared from a restaurant. Not to mention if you just want enough for one or two people.

#8 I will never clean whole squid and cook them every again. It's a smelly messy nightmare.

#9 Puff pastry.

#10 Beef Wellington.



Took all day, and it wasn't even that nice.

#11 Definitely dumplings, they tasted amazing but took me hours and hours to roll and fill them. Never again

#12 Gyros from scratch. I made the meat, the pitas, the tzatziki, made homemade french fries, and a caramelized rice pudding for dessert. It was delicious... but getting it at a dive is just as good.

#13 Vietnamese fish sauce chicken wings. Goddamn delicious but boiling fish sauce until it's a syrup has major lasting effects on your house! I could still smell it 2 weeks later.

#14 Shawarma. Love the stuff. Can't get enough of it. Looked up various recipes and tried to make different ones. And not a single one of them turned out as good as the stuff I can buy from the joint on the east side of town.

#15 Pierogi's. Making that dough, getting it just fhe right thickness, cutting out dozens of little circles, making a filling, stuffing each little circle and then closing it up in such a way that it won't pop back open.... No thanks. I live in Cleveland so there are plenty of Polish immigrants around that make them better than I could.

#16 I cried so many times when I attempted croissants for the first time. I now live next to a bakery that makes fabulous laminated pastries. Why cause myself such distress ever again?

#17 I've been living in Japan for 7 years and nobody in their right mind makes tonkotsu from scratch at home here. There are restaurants that specialize in ramen and ramen only for a reason.

#18 Defo Sushi.



It's labor intensive, easy to mess up, and you need too many pricey components to make a satisfying platter that it's cheaper just to get from a proper sushi place.



Can be a fun time with friends, but it's best left to the stocked up pros.

#19 Eggs Benedict. Everything about it is fussy. And it turned out fine, but I’ll happily pay for it at a restaurant instead.

#20 Pho. Definitely pho. Homemade was the best I've ever had, but it wasn't worth the price. I'm sure it was $15-20 per bowl, easily. I think most bowls of restaurant Pho here are $6.



Pho (and many other soups) are a good value when you already have the bones on-hand from previous meals. Buying all that stuff to make it is just too damn expensive.

#21 I once made vegetarian burgers which involved multiple steps of preparing lots of different vegetables and finally cooking them and the overall result was underwhelming..

#22 Not a meal, but homemade marshmallows. They can be finicky… (And they end up tasting the same anyway)



Edit: Ok sure you can customize them and stuff, but the bigger problem is that they can be easy to mess up. Candy making can be my Achilles' heel, so personally I can't seem to get them right (and yes, I use a thermometer). Instead of me hoping they'd come out ok, I'd rather just buy some.

#23 Mussels. Did it once, and the debearding and scraping off the barnacles was a ridiculous amount of work. Never again.

#24 Homemade ravioli. Super tedious and most of them exploded while boiling. Totally worth having a pro make them for me.

#25 I have a category name for those types of food.



“50 in the kitchen, 5 on the plate”



Things like sushi, dumplings and so on. It takes a lot of effort and you go through it in seconds.



Also, those with a lot of single use ingredients are good candidates but every now and then I’ll do them.

#26 Tamales. I'm still cleaning up

#27 I’m a bread baker, yet I find cookies wholly annoying.

#28 Enchiladas, maybe. It's one of my favorites, but by the time I've shredded the chicken, cooked the vegetables, and made the sauce, then filled the corn tortillas by dipping them in the oil and filling them, I want to be done. But then there's still the baking.



I should have just said, I am bad at doing things ahead of time

#29 For years, it's been tacos. Why would I do it myself when there's a taco truck I can walk to that makes them better than I do and only charges like $1.50 or $2.00 each?



But now that I live in an area without great tacos, I'm starting to think maybe I should go back to making them at home again.

#30 Apfelstrudel from scratch. Stretching the dough was a nightmare. Every tiny irregularity became a gaping hole which was impossible to patch.The end result didn't even taste very good. I'll just stick to store bought strudel.

#31 Because I’m an a*****e, my request for Father’s Day dinner a couple of years back was beef Wellington. My partner & kids spent all goddamn day searing, chopping, rolling & baking. And it was… pretty good. But for all the effort that went into it, was it better than a nicely done steak with mustard on top & mushrooms on the side? It was not.

#32 ribs. never been able to make ones the way i like them, and it's so time consuming. it barely costs anymore to just buy them done perfectly from a bbq place so why bother.

#33 Bread. I'm from Germany and our bakeries are pretty good and not too expensive.

Baking a bread at home is so much work until it gets really good but even then, it is rarely better than bakery stuff.

It's easy for me to bake better cake and cookies etc, but with bread, it doesn't seem to be worth it.

#34 Birria tacos. It took so long to make something I scarfed down in 10 minutes. I’d rather just support a local establishment and not have the cleanup.

#35 Sea bass. It was delicious and cost a fair amount at the store, but after cooking it at home, the entire house stunk like fish for several weeks. I’ve never had that happen with something like salmon or tuna. So, when given a chance to eat a nice dinner OUT, sea bass is definitely back on the menu.

#36 Tikka Masala. If you take the time to toast all the numerous whole spices and grind them, you'll find thay your time is better spent letting your local Indian restaurant make it better.

#37 I nearly set my mom's kitchen on fire five years ago because I was attempting to make jollof rice with chicken .... There were soot marks all the way to the ceiling



Won't do that again but I've become a much better cook since.

#38 Fried rice.



No matter what recipe I try, it comes absolutely no where near as tasty as any Chinese restaurant in my town. I even have a bag of MSG in the pantry because I thought maybe that was the missing ingredient.

#39 Beef Bourguignon. Too expensive and too many steps.

#40 Curry. So many good places in town its usually just disappointing when I make it at home. I also don't have the spices on hand most of the time.

#41 Opera cake. I think it took me 6 hours from start to finish. Looked horrible, tasted great though.

#42 Moussaka. It is so so so so good but I would rather go to the closest Greek restaurant and pay $15 for one portion than spend like 4 hours doing that again

#43 Phyllo dough, which I then turned into pastilla. It's a pain to roll anything that thin, even using a pasta maker, and it wasn't as thin as the store-bought stuff. I should probably try making pastilla again with store-bought dough.

#44 Any Heston Blumenthal recipe. My husband took two days and melted the light on our extractor fan cooking an overly complicated Blumenthal chili con carne recipe and it wasn't as good as the chili he normally makes.

#45 This will be unpopular but French onion soup. It was so much more hands on work than I expected and I was so over it by the time it was done I didn’t even care what it tasted like.

#46 Sous vide steaks then finishing them on the grill. It was so worthless and stupid. I’d rather just grill it from the beginning.

#47 Lasagna. No matter what recipe I use - it doesn’t taste as good as a restaurant

#48 Neapolitan-style pizza. I won’t say I’ll never do it again, though, but will reserve it for special occasions.



I purchased a Gozney Roccbox last year and thought I’d use it every other week. In reality it’s such a huge hassle and time commitment that it’s not worth the trouble to do often. Prepping the dough and letting it bulk ferment and proof can take hours or days depending on the recipe you follow. It takes about 45 minutes just to get the oven up to temperature (~900F). Also, not to mention the stress involved with not messing up a pizza if you’re cooking for a crowd.



This summer I brought my oven to a lake house rental with some friends and the first two pizzas turned into accidental calzones. Still turned out well, but being that stressed preparing for about a dozen people was the exact opposite intention of hanging out at a lake house.

#49 Risotto. So much stirring.

#50 There was an avocado egg roll (copy cat recipe for the ones made at cheesecake factory) recipe that I made once.

They came out great but took way too much time and a few of the ingredients were not something we normally keep around.