A popular subreddit called “ Shrinkflation ” has consumers posting and discussing all the ways the manufacturers are trying to trick our eyes into thinking that the product is still the same, whether it may be the size, formula, or even subtle changes in the packaging quality.

Have you ever stopped and noticed the product you bought a while ago being smaller now than it was before? Well, perhaps you weren’t dreaming when you thought that. With recent inflation that has touched most countries all around the world, companies now more than ever are trying to hike up the prices for their products, and some of them are smaller than before, be it a roll of toilet paper or even a pack of gummy bears.

#1 School Meals In 2022

#2 Gatorade Using Same Size Bottle With Bigger Indent

#3 Chobani Raised Their Prices And Then Cut The Amount Of Toppings By 2/3rds On The Flips. Won't Be Buying These Anymore

#4 Hellofresh 10 Oz Meat Package

#5 They Shrunk My Grilled Fish

#6 They're Starting To Get More Creative

#7 Coke Machine vs. Product Dispensed

#8 The Big Mac Pickle Is Thicker Than The Big Mac Patty!

#9 I Noticed The Cans Were Shaped Differently — Taller But Narrower — Then Found Some Older Chunky Cans Hidden In The Back

#10 Thought This Group Was A Joke… I’m Sorry

#11 Dove Soap Shrinks Again!

#12 Big Mac Has Now More Pickle Than Meat On The Top Bun

#13 This Is False Advertising "The Original"

#14 Almond Breeze Shorting The Weight. I Reported It To My Weight And Measures Agency

#15 I've Been Lied Too. I Payed $2 For A 20 Oz Water Bottle Not For A 16.9oz

#16 Aveeno: Oh Hey We Have A Brand New Look! Be Distracted By The Slightly Reformatted Bottle And Ooh New Oats! Yup That's It, Nothing Else To See Here!

#17 They Are Coming For Our Shop Towels, Same Price As Before

#18 Ihop’s Full Stack Of Pancakes. Not Even Half The Plate Anymore

#19 What Is This Bro

#20 More Dough For Less Bread. Thanks Aunt Millie

#21 I Want My 1.6oz Back

#22 Colgate Total Same Price New Size

#23 The Gag Is, They Raise The Prices Anyway

#24 Wtf, Crayola??? I Spent $9 On A Set Of Colored Pencils With A Good Variety Of Colors, Only To Find Out The Pencils Aren't Full Size. Nowhere Does The Packaging Indicate They're Colored Golf Pencils

#25 20 Fewer Tabs And Also 20% Price Increase

#26 Jack In The Box Taco. 4 Tacos All Like This

#27 I’ve Been Using The Same Toothbrush For Over A Decade. Glad They Decided To Save Maybe A Fraction Of A Penny With The Design. Still Almost $7…

#28 Klondike Bar Chocolate Thinner? And A Plastic Wrapper Instead Of Foil

#29 The Bastards Got Me. 14 Oz Ice Cream In The Same 1 Pint Package. Yes That's An Air Gap To Try And Hide It

#30 “500g Ain't 500g These Days“

#31 Some Trickery From Trader Joe's

#32 Well Now They’ve Gone Too Far. [keebler Rainbow Chips Deluxe - Should Have 3 M&m’s Per Cookie]

#33 Ichiban Flavour Packs Have Gotten Smaller. Found An Old Pack In My Spice Drawer, Old Has Much More Spice Than New

#34 Where'd The Rest Of The Tube Go?

#35 Either The Dish Grew Or Dr. Oetker Is Shrinking Their Frozen Pizzas, They Used To Fit Perfectly

#36 Is It Just Me Or Are Digiorno Half The Size It Use To Be?

#37 Old Stock (64oz) On Sale To Make Room For New Stock (48oz) - Both $7.99

#38 Ordered A Bec. 7 Bucks. I Actually Laughed When I Opened It

#39 10% Smaller Yet Same Number Of Advertised Laundry Loads

#40 It's Real

#41 What $25 Gets You In 2022 vs. 2021

#42 Same Packaging, 37.5% Less Pepperoni. 8 Oz Turns To 5 Oz

#43 The Bastards Even Got To The Tofu - It’s Underweight By 50 Grams - Isn’t This Illegal?

#44 From 887ml To 665ml

#45 When You Still Have A Stockpile Of Your Old Product That You're Selling Alongside The New Product

#46 Oh You Were Hoping For 10? Sorry

#47 Did Not Expect To See The Bottom Of This Box Of Egg Rolls So Quickly. I'm Furious

#48 Hellofresh. Only Weighed Because I Saw Another Post A Few Days Ago Like This

#49 "Still 32 Ounces" Not!

#50 Subway Eat Less Instead Of Fresh

#51 Figured Out What "Improved" Means

#52 Check Out Our ‘New Look’! Notice Anything?

#53 Hot Pockets Used To Go Like An Inch Past The Sleeve On Each Side

#54 I Really Hate These Tactics To Deceive

#55 Haven’t Been To Chipotle In Awhile. What The Actual F*&# Happened To Their Burrito Sizes? They Used To Be Footballs

#56 Not Monster Too!! Same Price, Different Can, Went From 16 Oz To 12 Oz

#57 This Is What Used To Be Lidl’s Dark Chocolate. “New Taste” Must Be So Good That It Can’t Even Be Legally Called Chocolate Anymore

#58 Whitman: Less Chocolate, Same Price!

#59 Found One In The Wild! Same Price, 2 Cookies Less

#60 Large Chips At Chipotle Now Uses Their Regular Bags, Regular Chips Are Small Bags Containing 7-8 Chips

#61 It Happened, They Came For “The Pint” Size. Now 14oz

#62 Milano Cookies - Fewer Ounces And Don’t Taste As Good

#63 4.2oz Smaller And 20¢ More Expensive Than Last Week

#64 Campbell's Soup New Taller (But Smaller) Cans

#65 Glass Coke Bottles Shrunk

#66 A 12ct Box Of Ortega Taco Shells Are Now Almost An Ounce Lighter (About The Weight Of Two Shells) For The Same Price (I Paid $2.29). The New Shells Are Laughably Smaller. And Now A Single Serving Is 3 Shells Instead Of 2. Just Sell Me A 10ct Instead. They're Not Far Off From The Mini-Size Now

#67 Chick-Fil-A Only Offers Small Milkshakes Now For The Price Of What Large Use To Be ($5.00), Fair Deal?

#68 Almost Like They Didn’t Even Try To Hide It. From 322 Feet To 318 Feet

#69 Kettle Chips: Now With 13% Less Chips For The Same Price