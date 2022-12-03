88 Times People Were So Appalled By “Shrinkflation”, They Just Had To Share The Proof Online (New Pics)
Have you ever stopped and noticed the product you bought a while ago being smaller now than it was before? Well, perhaps you weren’t dreaming when you thought that. With recent inflation that has touched most countries all around the world, companies now more than ever are trying to hike up the prices for their products, and some of them are smaller than before, be it a roll of toilet paper or even a pack of gummy bears.
A popular subreddit called “Shrinkflation” has consumers posting and discussing all the ways the manufacturers are trying to trick our eyes into thinking that the product is still the same, whether it may be the size, formula, or even subtle changes in the packaging quality.
School Meals In 2022
Well, there's that parenting thread where the kid wanted chicken with no meat.
Gatorade Using Same Size Bottle With Bigger Indent
Chobani Raised Their Prices And Then Cut The Amount Of Toppings By 2/3rds On The Flips. Won't Be Buying These Anymore
Hellofresh 10 Oz Meat Package
isnt this illegal? food packages have to be labeled correctly
They Shrunk My Grilled Fish
They're Starting To Get More Creative
Coke Machine vs. Product Dispensed
The Big Mac Pickle Is Thicker Than The Big Mac Patty!
I Noticed The Cans Were Shaped Differently — Taller But Narrower — Then Found Some Older Chunky Cans Hidden In The Back
Thought This Group Was A Joke… I’m Sorry
Dove Soap Shrinks Again!
Big Mac Has Now More Pickle Than Meat On The Top Bun
I like pickles though so it’s okay. It’s still sad
This Is False Advertising "The Original"
Almond Breeze Shorting The Weight. I Reported It To My Weight And Measures Agency
I've Been Lied Too. I Payed $2 For A 20 Oz Water Bottle Not For A 16.9oz
Aveeno: Oh Hey We Have A Brand New Look! Be Distracted By The Slightly Reformatted Bottle And Ooh New Oats! Yup That's It, Nothing Else To See Here!
They Are Coming For Our Shop Towels, Same Price As Before
Ihop’s Full Stack Of Pancakes. Not Even Half The Plate Anymore
What Is This Bro
😂 I can’t anymore. It looks like it got run over!
More Dough For Less Bread. Thanks Aunt Millie
I Want My 1.6oz Back
Colgate Total Same Price New Size
The Gag Is, They Raise The Prices Anyway
Wtf, Crayola??? I Spent $9 On A Set Of Colored Pencils With A Good Variety Of Colors, Only To Find Out The Pencils Aren't Full Size. Nowhere Does The Packaging Indicate They're Colored Golf Pencils
20 Fewer Tabs And Also 20% Price Increase
Jack In The Box Taco. 4 Tacos All Like This
That's not a taco-- that's blueprints for a taco, complete with a sample of each ingredient.
I’ve Been Using The Same Toothbrush For Over A Decade. Glad They Decided To Save Maybe A Fraction Of A Penny With The Design. Still Almost $7…
Klondike Bar Chocolate Thinner? And A Plastic Wrapper Instead Of Foil
The Bastards Got Me. 14 Oz Ice Cream In The Same 1 Pint Package. Yes That's An Air Gap To Try And Hide It
“500g Ain't 500g These Days“
Some Trickery From Trader Joe's
Well Now They’ve Gone Too Far. [keebler Rainbow Chips Deluxe - Should Have 3 M&m’s Per Cookie]
Ichiban Flavour Packs Have Gotten Smaller. Found An Old Pack In My Spice Drawer, Old Has Much More Spice Than New
Where'd The Rest Of The Tube Go?
Either The Dish Grew Or Dr. Oetker Is Shrinking Their Frozen Pizzas, They Used To Fit Perfectly
Is It Just Me Or Are Digiorno Half The Size It Use To Be?
Old Stock (64oz) On Sale To Make Room For New Stock (48oz) - Both $7.99
Ordered A Bec. 7 Bucks. I Actually Laughed When I Opened It
10% Smaller Yet Same Number Of Advertised Laundry Loads
It's Real
What $25 Gets You In 2022 vs. 2021
Same Packaging, 37.5% Less Pepperoni. 8 Oz Turns To 5 Oz
The Bastards Even Got To The Tofu - It’s Underweight By 50 Grams - Isn’t This Illegal?
From 887ml To 665ml
When You Still Have A Stockpile Of Your Old Product That You're Selling Alongside The New Product
Oh You Were Hoping For 10? Sorry
Did Not Expect To See The Bottom Of This Box Of Egg Rolls So Quickly. I'm Furious
Hellofresh. Only Weighed Because I Saw Another Post A Few Days Ago Like This
"Still 32 Ounces" Not!
Subway Eat Less Instead Of Fresh
Figured Out What "Improved" Means
I’ve never understood why people like croutons
Check Out Our ‘New Look’! Notice Anything?
Hot Pockets Used To Go Like An Inch Past The Sleeve On Each Side
I Really Hate These Tactics To Deceive
Haven’t Been To Chipotle In Awhile. What The Actual F*&# Happened To Their Burrito Sizes? They Used To Be Footballs
Not Monster Too!! Same Price, Different Can, Went From 16 Oz To 12 Oz
This Is What Used To Be Lidl’s Dark Chocolate. “New Taste” Must Be So Good That It Can’t Even Be Legally Called Chocolate Anymore
Whitman: Less Chocolate, Same Price!
Found One In The Wild! Same Price, 2 Cookies Less
Large Chips At Chipotle Now Uses Their Regular Bags, Regular Chips Are Small Bags Containing 7-8 Chips
It Happened, They Came For “The Pint” Size. Now 14oz
Milano Cookies - Fewer Ounces And Don’t Taste As Good
I always see these at the store but I don’t think I’ve ever tried them.
4.2oz Smaller And 20¢ More Expensive Than Last Week
Campbell's Soup New Taller (But Smaller) Cans
Glass Coke Bottles Shrunk
A 12ct Box Of Ortega Taco Shells Are Now Almost An Ounce Lighter (About The Weight Of Two Shells) For The Same Price (I Paid $2.29). The New Shells Are Laughably Smaller. And Now A Single Serving Is 3 Shells Instead Of 2. Just Sell Me A 10ct Instead. They're Not Far Off From The Mini-Size Now
Chick-Fil-A Only Offers Small Milkshakes Now For The Price Of What Large Use To Be ($5.00), Fair Deal?
Almost Like They Didn’t Even Try To Hide It. From 322 Feet To 318 Feet
That’s 4 feet of good wiping material GONE