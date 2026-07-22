Who Is David Spade? David Wayne Spade is an American comedian and actor, recognized for his distinctive dry wit and sarcastic delivery. His comedic style often centers on self-deprecation and sharp observations. He rose to national prominence as a writer and cast member on Saturday Night Live in the early 1990s, where his “Hollywood Minute” segment became a fan favorite.

Full Name David Wayne Spade Gender Male Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $70 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Saguaro High School, Scottsdale Community College, Arizona State University Father Wayne M. Spade Mother Judith J. Meek Siblings Bryan Spade, Andy Spade Kids Harper Spade

Early Life and Education Born in Birmingham, Michigan, David Wayne Spade moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, at age four, where he and his two older brothers, Bryan and Andy, were raised primarily by their mother after his parents’ divorce. He attended Saguaro High School and later Scottsdale Community College, before pursuing stand-up comedy and eventually dropping out of Arizona State University to focus on his burgeoning career.

Notable Relationships David Spade has been linked to numerous high-profile actresses over the decades, including Heather Locklear, Lara Flynn Boyle, and Julie Bowen. He has never married despite these various public romances. Spade shares a daughter, Harper, with former Playboy Playmate Jillian Grace. As of 2026, the comedian is reportedly single.

Career Highlights David Spade garnered significant attention during his tenure on Saturday Night Live from 1990 to 1996, where his sarcastic “Hollywood Minute” reporter and other recurring characters became iconic. He also starred in popular buddy comedies like Tommy Boy and Black Sheep. Beyond his sketch comedy and film work, Spade has successfully transitioned to television sitcoms such as Just Shoot Me! and Rules of Engagement. He later hosted Lights Out with David Spade and co-hosts the podcast Fly on the Wall. Spade received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003 and earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his acting, cementing his place in American comedy.