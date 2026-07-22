Who Is George Clinton? George Edward Clinton is an American singer, songwriter, and bandleader known for his influential, psychedelic funk. His pioneering vision shaped the sound of an entire musical movement. The Parliament-Funkadelic collective first captured wide attention in the 1970s with outlandish fashion and surreal humor. Their innovative albums like Mothership Connection became landmark releases.

Full Name George Edward Clinton Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Carlon Thompson-Clinton Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Kids Donna Clinton, George Clinton III, Darryl Clinton, Lushawn Clinton

Early Life and Education George Edward Clinton was born in Kannapolis, North Carolina, the eldest of nine children. His family eventually settled in Plainfield, New Jersey, where he spent his formative years. During his teen years, Clinton formed the doo-wop group the Parliaments while working at a Plainfield barbershop. This early experience in music and community laid the foundation for his future endeavors.

Notable Relationships George Edward Clinton is currently married to Carlon Thompson-Clinton, his manager of more than ten years. Earlier, he was married to Stephanie Lynn Clinton, a union that ended in divorce in 2013. Clinton shares several children from previous relationships, including Donna, George III, Darryl, and Lushawn Clinton. He remains focused on his extensive musical career and ongoing legal battles.

Career Highlights George Edward Clinton’s seminal work with Parliament and Funkadelic defined 1970s funk music, yielding over forty R&B hit singles and three platinum albums. Landmark releases like Mothership Connection and One Nation Under a Groove solidified his reputation. Beyond his own bands, Clinton launched The C Kunspyruhzy record label and produced albums for artists such as Bootsy Collins and Red Hot Chili Peppers. He influenced the sound of 1990s hip-hop and G-funk. George Clinton was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 with Parliament-Funkadelic members. In 2019, he received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, cementing his legacy as a funk innovator.