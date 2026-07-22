Who Is Selena Gomez? Selena Marie Gomez is an American actress, singer, and businesswoman known for her versatile talents. She commands a significant presence in music and television. Gomez rose to fame with her starring role as Alex Russo in the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place. This breakthrough moment established her as a prominent young star. She is also the most-followed woman on Instagram.

Full Name Selena Marie Gomez Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Married to Benny Blanco Net Worth $700 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican American and Italian Education Homeschooled Father Ricardo Joel Gomez Mother Amanda Dawn Teefey Siblings Gracie Elliot Teefey, Victoria Gomez, Marcus Gomez

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Grand Prairie, Texas, Selena Marie Gomez developed an early interest in acting from watching her mother’s stage productions. Her parents divorced when she was five, and her mother Mandy Teefey often worked multiple jobs to support them. She began her acting career at age seven on Barney & Friends. Gomez was largely homeschooled, receiving her high school diploma in May 2010.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Selena Gomez’s public life, including her on-again, off-again relationship with pop star Justin Bieber and a later romance with singer The Weeknd. She also dated actor Taylor Lautner and DJ Zedd. Gomez married music producer Benny Blanco in a romantic California ceremony in September 2025. She currently has no children and is exploring surrogacy and adoption with Blanco due to medical conditions.

Career Highlights Selena Gomez first achieved widespread recognition starring as Alex Russo in the Disney Channel’s hit Wizards of Waverly Place series. The show earned her multiple awards and ran for five successful years, launching her into teen idol status. She later launched the highly successful cosmetics company Rare Beauty in 2020. The brand has garnered significant acclaim for its inclusive mission and was valued at approximately $2 billion. To date, Gomez has collected numerous accolades, including an American Music Award, two MTV Video Music Awards, and a Billboard Woman of the Year honor, solidifying her influence across entertainment industries.