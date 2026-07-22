Who Is Danny Glover? Daniel Leburn Glover is an American actor known for his compelling presence and commitment to diverse roles. His performances consistently bring gravitas and authenticity to both dramatic and action-oriented cinema. He first gained widespread public attention playing the cautious Sergeant Roger Murtaugh in the blockbuster Lethal Weapon film series. This role solidified his status as a leading man in Hollywood.

Full Name Daniel Leburn Glover Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education George Washington High School, San Francisco State University, Black Actors’ Workshop of the American Conservatory Theater, Shelton Actors Lab Father James Henry Glover Jr. Mother Carrie Mae Hunley Kids Mandisa Glover

Early Life and Education Born and raised in San Francisco, California, Danny Glover grew up with parents, James Henry Glover Jr. and Carrie Mae Hunley, who were both postal workers and active in the NAACP. This upbringing fostered an early awareness of social justice. He attended George Washington High School and later San Francisco State University, where his involvement in political activism and student strikes introduced him to acting. Glover further honed his craft at the Black Actors’ Workshop of the American Conservatory Theater and the Shelton Actors Lab.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Danny Glover’s personal life, including his marriage to Asake Bomani from 1975 to 2000. He later married Eliane Cavalleiro in 2009, a union that ended in divorce in 2022. Glover shares a daughter, Mandisa, with his first wife, Bomani, and has been romantically linked to realtor Regina Murray since 2022.

Career Highlights Danny Glover’s career is highlighted by his memorable portrayal of Roger Murtaugh in the highly successful Lethal Weapon film series, which grossed hundreds of millions worldwide across four installments. He also garnered acclaim for his role as Mister in the acclaimed film The Color Purple. Beyond acting, Glover has championed global human rights and social justice. He served as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Program and was a UNICEF Ambassador. In 2022, he received the prestigious Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.