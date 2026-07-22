Who Is Willem Dafoe? American actor Willem Dafoe is renowned for his intense performances and chameleonic ability to inhabit diverse characters across independent and mainstream cinema. His distinctive presence has made him a favorite among auteur filmmakers. Dafoe’s breakout role as Sergeant Elias Grodin in Oliver Stone’s 1986 war drama Platoon earned him his first Academy Award nomination. This visceral performance cemented his reputation for powerful and memorable portrayals, often with a menacing edge.

Full Name William James Dafoe Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $40 million Nationality American, Italian Ethnicity German, Irish, Scottish, and English Descent Education Appleton East High School, University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Father Dr. William Alfred Dafoe Mother Muriel Isabel Sprissler Kids Jack Dafoe

Early Life and Education A large family shaped William James Dafoe’s early years in Appleton, Wisconsin, where his father was a surgeon and his mother a nurse. His five sisters often looked after him, fostering an independent spirit. After attending Appleton East High School, Dafoe studied drama at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee. He left after eighteen months to join Theatre X, an experimental troupe, honing his craft through extensive touring.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Willem Dafoe’s personal life, notably his long-term partnership with experimental theater director Elizabeth LeCompte, which spanned twenty-seven years. Their relationship began in 1977. Dafoe and LeCompte share one son, Jack Dafoe, born in 1982. More recently, the actor married Italian filmmaker Giada Colagrande in March 2005, with whom he divides his time between Rome, Los Angeles, and New York City.

Career Highlights Willem Dafoe has commanded diverse genres, earning widespread acclaim for roles like Sergeant Elias Grodin in the war drama Platoon, which brought him an Academy Award nomination. He also delivered a memorable performance as Norman Osborn, the Green Goblin, in the Spider-Man film series. Beyond his iconic performances, Dafoe is recognized for his extensive collaborations with auteur directors such as Wes Anderson and Lars von Trier. He also co-founded The Wooster Group, an experimental theater company, showcasing his dedication to stage work.