Who Is Albert Brooks? Albert Brooks is an American actor, comedian, director, and screenwriter. His work often satirizes modern life and media with sharp, intellectual humor. He first gained widespread notice for his groundbreaking stand-up comedy routines in the late 1960s, which deconstructed the art form itself, influencing a new generation of comedians.

Full Name Albert Brooks Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish American Education Carnegie Mellon University Father Harry Einstein Mother Thelma Leeds Siblings Bob Einstein, Clifford Einstein, Charles Einstein Kids Jacob, Claire

Early Life and Education Born Albert Lawrence Einstein on July 22, 1947, in Beverly Hills, California, Albert Brooks grew up in a show business family. His father, Harry Einstein, was a radio comedian, and his mother, Thelma Leeds, was an actress. He attended Beverly Hills High School alongside other future talents, and later enrolled at Carnegie Mellon University. Brooks left college after one year to pursue a career in comedy.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances marked Albert Brooks’s earlier years, including relationships with actress Carrie Fisher and singer Linda Ronstadt. Brooks married artist Kimberly Shlain on March 15, 1997. The couple shares two children, Jacob and Claire.

Career Highlights Albert Brooks garnered critical acclaim for his performance in the 1987 comedy-drama Broadcast News, earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He further demonstrated his versatile talent in films like Taxi Driver and Drive. Beyond acting, Brooks wrote and directed several distinctive comedies, including Modern Romance, Lost in America, and Defending Your Life, each offering a unique satirical perspective. He also notably lent his voice to beloved animated characters, most famously as Marlin in Disney/Pixar’s Finding Nemo and its sequel, Finding Dory.