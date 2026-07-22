John Leguizamo, actor, wearing sunglasses and a black suit, looking directly at the camera with a slight smirk.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

John Leguizamo

Born

July 22, 1960

Died
Birthplace

Bogotá, Colombia

Age

66 Years Old

Horoscope

Cancer

Who Is John Leguizamo?

Colombian American actor John Alberto Leguizamo Peláez is celebrated for his vibrant energy and versatile character portrayals. His performances often blend sharp wit with profound cultural commentary.

Leguizamo rose to prominence with his groundbreaking Off-Broadway one-man show Mambo Mouth. This critical success cemented his reputation as a unique theatrical voice.

Full NameJohn Alberto Leguizamo Peláez
GenderMale
Height5 feet 7 inches (170 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$25 million
NationalityColombian American
EthnicityLatino, Indigenous Colombian
EducationMurry Bergtraum High School, New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, LIU Post, HB Studio
FatherAlberto Rudolfo Leguizamo
MotherLuz Marina Peláez
SiblingsMarie Leguizamo, Emily Leguizamo, Sergio Leguizamo
KidsAllegra Sky Leguizamo, Ryder Lee Leguizamo

Early Life and Education

A childhood in Queens, New York, followed his birth in Bogotá, Colombia, to Luz Marina Peláez and Alberto Rudolfo Leguizamo. His parents’ divorce occurred when he was thirteen years old.

Leguizamo attended Murry Bergtraum High School, where he honed his comedic skills on classmates. He briefly studied theater at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts before pursuing stand-up comedy and further classes at HB Studio.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances marked John Leguizamo’s earlier years, before his marriage to Justine Maurer in 2003. He was previously married to Yelba Osorio from 1994 to 1996.

Leguizamo and Maurer share two children, Allegra Sky Leguizamo and Ryder Lee Leguizamo, with whom they celebrate both Jewish and Christian traditions.

Career Highlights

John Leguizamo first gained acclaim for his vibrant one-man stage shows, including Mambo Mouth and Freak. These theatrical productions earned him an Obie Award and a Primetime Emmy Award.

His career expanded into film, with notable roles in Carlito’s Way and To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar. He also became widely recognized as the voice of Sid the Sloth in the popular Ice Age franchise.

Leguizamo received a Special Tony Award for Latin History for Morons, underscoring his powerful storytelling and advocacy for Latino representation across entertainment.

Signature Quote

“The beautiful thing about acting is that you can go your whole life if you stay current and you stay fresh.”

See Also


Recent Celebrity Birthdays


For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.