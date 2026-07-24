Who Is Nayib Bukele? Nayib Armando Bukele Ortez is a Salvadoran politician renowned for his informal style and innovative use of social media. He presents himself as an anti-establishment figure, connecting directly with citizens. His election as President of El Salvador in 2019 marked his national breakout moment, ending a three-decade political duopoly. Bukele quickly gained global attention for his bold reforms and high public approval.

Full Name Nayib Armando Bukele Ortez Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4.46 million Nationality Salvadoran Ethnicity Palestinian, Salvadoran Education Escuela Panamericana, Central American University Father Armando Bukele Kattán Mother Olga Marina Ortez Siblings Karim Bukele, Yusef Bukele, Ibrajim Bukele Kids Layla Bukele, Aminah Bukele

Early Life and Education Nayib Bukele Ortez was born in San Salvador, El Salvador, to a family with diverse religious backgrounds. His father, Armando Bukele Kattán, was a prominent businessman and a Muslim leader, while his mother, Olga Marina Ortez, was Catholic. He completed his secondary education at the elite Escuela Panamericana. Bukele then briefly enrolled in law at Central American University before leaving to focus on his family’s advertising businesses.

Notable Relationships Nayib Bukele married Gabriela Rodríguez de Bukele in December 2014, having dated since 2004. Gabriela, a prenatal psychologist and former ballet dancer, became a visible and active supporter of his political career and public initiatives. The couple shares two daughters, Layla and Aminah, born in 2019 and 2023 respectively. They consistently emphasize family values and early childhood development in their public endeavors.

Career Highlights Nayib Bukele’s political career soared with his election as President of El Salvador in 2019, ending decades of two-party rule. His decisive victory with over 53 percent of the vote established him as a significant regional figure. His administration notably adopted Bitcoin as legal tender in 2021, a pioneering move for a sovereign nation. Bukele also initiated a widespread and often controversial crackdown on gang violence, dramatically lowering the country’s crime rate.