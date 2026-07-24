Who Is Cailee Spaeny? Cailee Spaeny is an American actress known for her quiet intensity and versatile performances. Her roles often reveal complex characters with surprising depth. She gained widespread recognition for her powerful portrayal of Priscilla Presley in Sofia Coppola’s 2023 biopic Priscilla. The performance earned critical acclaim, including the Volpi Cup for Best Actress.

Full Name Cailee Spaeny Gender Female Height 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Springfield Little Theatre Father Mark Spaeny Mother Reja Spaeny

Early Life and Education Family life in Springfield, Missouri, shaped Cailee Spaeny’s early years, where she was the seventh of nine children born to Mark and Reja Spaeny. They raised her in a Southern Baptist household. Spaeny immersed herself in performing arts at the Springfield Little Theatre group. She honed her craft through acting, voice, and dance classes six days a week, a dedication that foreshadowed her commitment to an acting career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile roles has kept Cailee Spaeny’s professional life in the spotlight, but her personal relationships remain largely private. She has not publicly confirmed any romantic partners. Spaeny remains unmarried and has no children, focusing instead on her flourishing career. Her last verified relationship status reflects her dedication to her artistic pursuits.

Career Highlights Critical acclaim defined Cailee Spaeny’s breakout performance as Priscilla Presley in Sofia Coppola’s 2023 film Priscilla. She garnered the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival for her nuanced portrayal. Beyond this award-winning role, Spaeny has anchored several high-profile projects. These include her starring role as Rain Carradine in the 2024 science fiction horror film Alien: Romulus. To date, Spaeny has also earned a Golden Globe Award nomination for Priscilla, cementing her status as a compelling young actress.