Who Is Lynda Carter? Lynda Jean Carter is an American actress and singer, renowned for her powerful presence and enduring charm. Her performances consistently blend strength with a genuine warmth that resonates with audiences. She broke into the public eye portraying Wonder Woman in the iconic 1970s television series, a role that cemented her as a global symbol of empowerment. The show’s immense popularity made Carter a household name overnight.

Full Name Lynda Jean Carter Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Widowed Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Ethnicity White and Mexican American Education Arcadia High School, Arizona State University Father Colby Carter Mother Juana Córdova Siblings Vincent Carter, Pamela Carter Kids James Altman, Jessica Carter Altman

Early Life and Education Born in Phoenix, Arizona, Lynda Carter was the youngest of three children to Colby and Juana Córdova. Her mother, of Mexican, Spanish, and French descent, fostered a love for music and the arts from an early age, influencing Carter’s future career path. She attended Arcadia High School and later Arizona State University, though she left to pursue her passion for music, performing in various bands. Carter also studied classical dance and undertook dramatic training in New York, honing her craft for the stage.

Notable Relationships Lynda Carter has been married twice, first to Ron Samuels from 1977 to 1982. She later married attorney Robert A. Altman on January 29, 1984, a union that lasted until his passing in 2021. Carter and Altman had two children, James Altman and Jessica Carter Altman, with whom she co-parents. Her decades-long partnership with Altman is often highlighted as a cornerstone of her adult life.

Career Highlights Lynda Carter’s career is anchored by her starring role as Diana Prince and the titular character in the television series Wonder Woman, which ran from 1975 to 1979. Her portrayal captivated millions and established her as an enduring pop culture icon. Beyond her acting, Carter has maintained a notable music career, releasing several albums and performing to sold-out crowds worldwide. She has also been a prominent advocate for various social causes, including women’s rights and breast cancer research, leveraging her platform for positive change. Her contributions to entertainment and advocacy have earned her a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018 and induction into the California Hall of Fame in 2022.