Who Is Kristin Chenoweth? Kristin Chenoweth is an American actress and singer known for her powerful soprano voice and vibrant stage presence. Her dynamic performances have captivated audiences across musical theater, film, and television. She first gained widespread recognition for originating the role of Glinda in the Broadway musical Wicked. Her iconic portrayal earned a Tony Award nomination, cementing her status as a Broadway luminary.

Full Name Kristin Chenoweth Gender Female Height 4 feet 11 inches (150 cm) Relationship Status Married to Josh Bryant Net Worth $16 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Oklahoma City University Father Jerry Morris Chenoweth Mother Junie Smith Chenoweth

Early Life and Education Born Kristi Dawn Chenoweth on July 24, 1968, she was adopted at five days old by Junie and Jerry Chenoweth in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Her adoptive parents nurtured her early love for singing gospel music in local churches. Chenoweth attended Broken Arrow Senior High School before pursuing higher education at Oklahoma City University. There, she earned a Bachelor of Music in Musical Theater and a Master of Arts in Opera Performance, refining her classical vocal training.

Notable Relationships Kristin Chenoweth married musician Josh Bryant on September 2, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. They initially met in 2016 at a family wedding where Bryant’s band performed. Before her marriage, Chenoweth was engaged to Marc Kudisch from 1999 to 2001. She has no children.

Career Highlights Kristin Chenoweth achieved her Broadway breakthrough by winning a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance as Sally Brown in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. She then originated the iconic role of Glinda in the musical Wicked, earning another Tony nomination. Beyond the stage, she garnered a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Olive Snook in the television series Pushing Daisies. Her diverse career also includes guest appearances on popular shows like The West Wing and Glee.