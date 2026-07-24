Kristin Chenoweth: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Kristin Chenoweth
July 24, 1968
Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, US
58 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Kristin Chenoweth?
Kristin Chenoweth is an American actress and singer known for her powerful soprano voice and vibrant stage presence. Her dynamic performances have captivated audiences across musical theater, film, and television.
She first gained widespread recognition for originating the role of Glinda in the Broadway musical Wicked. Her iconic portrayal earned a Tony Award nomination, cementing her status as a Broadway luminary.
|Full Name
|Kristin Chenoweth
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|4 feet 11 inches (150 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married to Josh Bryant
|Net Worth
|$16 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|Oklahoma City University
|Father
|Jerry Morris Chenoweth
|Mother
|Junie Smith Chenoweth
Early Life and Education
Born Kristi Dawn Chenoweth on July 24, 1968, she was adopted at five days old by Junie and Jerry Chenoweth in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Her adoptive parents nurtured her early love for singing gospel music in local churches.
Chenoweth attended Broken Arrow Senior High School before pursuing higher education at Oklahoma City University. There, she earned a Bachelor of Music in Musical Theater and a Master of Arts in Opera Performance, refining her classical vocal training.
Notable Relationships
Kristin Chenoweth married musician Josh Bryant on September 2, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. They initially met in 2016 at a family wedding where Bryant’s band performed.
Before her marriage, Chenoweth was engaged to Marc Kudisch from 1999 to 2001. She has no children.
Career Highlights
Kristin Chenoweth achieved her Broadway breakthrough by winning a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance as Sally Brown in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. She then originated the iconic role of Glinda in the musical Wicked, earning another Tony nomination.
Beyond the stage, she garnered a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Olive Snook in the television series Pushing Daisies. Her diverse career also includes guest appearances on popular shows like The West Wing and Glee.
Signature Quote
“Not everyone is going to like what you do or what you have to offer; however, if you can’t see yourself doing anything else, and you have the drive and ambition, get the training and go for it.”
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, July 23, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, July 22, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, July 21, 2026
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0