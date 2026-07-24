Who Is Patty Jenkins? Patricia Lea Jenkins is an American film director, screenwriter, and producer, celebrated for her compelling narratives and ability to craft impactful character-driven stories. Her distinctive vision has reshaped modern blockbuster filmmaking. She first gained widespread notice for her debut feature *Monster* in 2003, which earned Charlize Theron an Academy Award for Best Actress. Jenkins solidified her reputation by demonstrating a unique talent for bringing complex female protagonists to the screen.

Full Name Patricia Lea Jenkins Gender Female Relationship Status Married Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity German, Welsh, English, Norwegian Education The Cooper Union, AFI Conservatory Father William T. Jenkins Mother Emily Roth Siblings Elaine Roth, Jessica Jenkins Murphy Kids Asa

Early Life and Education Born in Victorville, California, Patricia Lea Jenkins moved frequently during her early childhood due to her father, William T. Jenkins, serving as a US Air Force officer and fighter pilot. Her mother, Emily Roth, later became an environmental scientist. Jenkins developed an early interest in art, studying painting at The Cooper Union. She later earned a master’s degree in directing from the American Film Institute’s AFI Conservatory in 2000, transitioning from her initial career as a camera person.

Notable Relationships Patty Jenkins has been married to author and former firefighter Sam Sheridan since 2007. Their long-term relationship is a consistent presence in her public life. The couple shares one son, Asa, completing their family.

Career Highlights Patty Jenkins made history by directing *Wonder Woman* in 2017, the first major studio superhero film helmed by a woman. The movie achieved massive global box office success, grossing over $820 million worldwide and setting records for a female-directed film. Her critically acclaimed debut feature, *Monster*, garnered numerous awards, including an Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature and an Academy Award for its lead actress. She also directed the pilot episode of AMC’s *The Killing*, earning a Directors Guild of America Award. Jenkins has continued to impact the industry, co-writing and directing *Wonder Woman 1984*, and negotiating a groundbreaking salary for the sequel, advocating for pay equity in Hollywood.