Who Is Rose Byrne? Rose Byrne is an Australian actress known for her grounded, versatile performances across genres. Her captivating presence brings depth to both dramatic and comedic roles. She first gained widespread attention for her role as Ellen Parsons in the acclaimed Damages television series, earning Golden Globe and Emmy nominations. Byrne’s sharp wit shines through her memorable characters.

Full Name Mary Rose Byrne Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $16 million Nationality Australian Ethnicity Irish and Scottish Education Australian Theatre for Young People, Hunters Hill High School, University of Sydney, Atlantic Acting School Father Robin Byrne Mother Jane Byrne Siblings George Byrne, Lucy Byrne, Alice Byrne Kids Rocco Cannavale, Rafa Cannavale

Early Life and Education Born in the Sydney suburb of Balmain, Mary Rose Byrne was the youngest of four children. Her parents, Jane and Robin, fostered an early appreciation for the arts, influencing her path. She began acting classes at the Australian Theatre for Young People at age eight and later attended Hunters Hill High School. Byrne also studied at the University of Sydney and the Atlantic Acting School in New York.

Notable Relationships Currently partnered with Bobby Cannavale since 2012, Rose Byrne was previously in a long-term relationship with Australian actor Brendan Cowell. Their shared projects often highlight their strong creative bond. Byrne shares two sons, Rocco and Rafa, with Cannavale, with whom she co-parents. The couple refers to each other as husband and wife, reflecting their enduring commitment.

Career Highlights Rose Byrne’s breakthrough as Ellen Parsons in the Damages television series secured her two Primetime Emmy Award nominations. She seamlessly transitioned into comedic acclaim with films like Bridesmaids, showcasing her range. Beyond acting, Byrne co-founded The Dollhouse Collective, an all-female production company, aiming to develop female-led stories. Her ventures extend to producing, further shaping her influence in the industry. To date, Byrne has collected a Volpi Cup, a Silver Bear, and a Golden Globe Award for her diverse performances, solidifying her status as a versatile and acclaimed actress.