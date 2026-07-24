Who Is Elisabeth Moss? Elisabeth Moss is an American actress and producer known for her grounded, emotionally intense roles that explore complex female characters navigating challenging circumstances. Her powerful performances consistently deliver depth and vulnerability on screen. She first gained widespread attention as Peggy Olson in the acclaimed series Mad Men, a performance earning significant critical acclaim. Moss’s nuanced portrayal of a woman rising in a male-dominated industry resonated deeply with audiences across eight seasons.

Full Name Elisabeth Singleton Moss Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $30 million Nationality American, British Ethnicity White Education Homeschooled, School of American Ballet, Kennedy Center Father Ronald Charles Moss Mother Linda Moss Siblings Derek Moss

Early Life and Education Elisabeth Singleton Moss grew up in Los Angeles, California. Her parents, Ron and Linda Moss, were both professional musicians, creating an artistic environment that nurtured her early aspirations to become a dancer. She pursued serious ballet training as a teenager, attending New York City’s School of American Ballet and studying with Suzanne Farrell at the Kennedy Center. Homeschooling enabled her to balance dance with early acting roles, graduating from high school in 1999.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Elisabeth Moss’s public life, including a marriage to comedian Fred Armisen from 2009 to 2011. She has since kept her relationships notably private. Moss confirmed the birth of her first child in 2024, but has not publicly disclosed the father’s identity. She maintains discretion regarding her current romantic life.

Career Highlights Elisabeth Moss has anchored multiple critically acclaimed television series, notably portraying Peggy Olson in the AMC series Mad Men and June Osborne in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. Her impactful performances earned her numerous awards and widespread recognition for both roles. Beyond acting, Moss expanded her professional footprint by becoming an executive producer on The Handmaid’s Tale, actively shaping the series’ creative direction. She has also taken on directing duties for several episodes of the acclaimed show. To date, she has collected two Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards, along with multiple Critics’ Choice and Screen Actors Guild awards. This success cements Moss as a formidable talent in contemporary drama.