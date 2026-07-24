Who Is Jennifer Lopez? Jennifer Lynn Lopez is an American singer, actress, and dancer, celebrated for her dynamic stage presence and influential career across multiple entertainment fields. She has consistently redefined the landscape for Latina artists in Hollywood. Her breakout moment arrived with the 1997 biopic Selena, where her acclaimed portrayal of the Tejano singer earned her widespread critical recognition. This role notably made her the first Latina actress to command a million-dollar salary.

Full Name Jennifer Lynn Lopez Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $400 million Nationality American Ethnicity Puerto Rican Education Preston High School, Baruch College Father David Lopez Mother Guadalupe Rodríguez Siblings Leslie Lopez, Lynda Lopez Kids Maximilian David Muñiz, Emme Maribel Muñiz

Early Life and Education Jennifer Lopez grew up in the Bronx, New York City, in a disciplined Puerto Rican-American household with her parents, Guadalupe Rodríguez and David Lopez, and two sisters. Her family instilled a strong work ethic from an early age. She attended Preston High School and briefly Baruch College before committing to dance classes at Manhattan’s Phil Black Dance Studio. This early dedication to performance foreshadowed her multifaceted career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Jennifer Lopez’s public life, including marriages to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and singer Marc Anthony. Her relationship with actor Ben Affleck garnered significant media attention across two separate periods. Lopez shares twins, Maximilian David Muñiz and Emme Maribel Muñiz, with former husband Marc Anthony, with whom she co-parents. She was most recently married to Ben Affleck, divorcing him in February 2025.

Career Highlights Jennifer Lopez secured her breakthrough in acting with the critically acclaimed 1997 biopic Selena, earning her a Golden Globe nomination. She later became the first woman to simultaneously have a number-one film and album in 2001 with The Wedding Planner and J.Lo. Beyond entertainment, Lopez launched a highly successful fragrance empire, with her Glow by JLo line generating over $2 billion in global sales. She also established Nuyorican Productions and the JLo Beauty skincare brand. Her prolific career includes a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a Billboard Icon Award, and multiple American Music Awards, cementing Lopez as an enduring cultural phenomenon.