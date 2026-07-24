Who Is Troy Kotsur? Troy Michael Kotsur is an American actor, celebrated for his profound performances and pioneering work in authentic deaf representation across film and television. His nuanced portrayals consistently bridge the gap between deaf and hearing worlds. His breakout moment arrived with the 2021 film CODA, where his role earned him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. This historic win made him the first deaf male actor to receive an Oscar.

Full Name Troy Michael Kotsur Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Education Phoenix Day School for the Deaf, Westwood High School, Gallaudet University Father Leonard Stephen Kotsur Mother JoDee Kotsur Kids Kyra Monique Kotsur

Early Life and Education A focus on family marked Troy Kotsur’s early years in Mesa, Arizona, where his parents learned American Sign Language after discovering his deafness at nine months old. This supportive environment fostered his communication and connection. He attended the Phoenix Day School for the Deaf, then Westwood High School, and later studied theater, television, and film at Gallaudet University, an institution dedicated to deaf and hard-of-hearing students.

Notable Relationships Currently, Troy Kotsur is married to actress Deanne Bray, with their enduring relationship serving as a notable partnership within the deaf entertainment community since their marriage in 2001. Kotsur shares one daughter, Kyra Monique Kotsur, born on September 8, 2005, with whom he maintains a close bond, often reflecting on their shared experiences.

Career Highlights Troy Kotsur’s acting career gained critical acclaim with his powerful performance as Frank Rossi in the 2021 film CODA. His work earned him numerous accolades, including the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, marking a historic milestone. Beyond acting, Kotsur has expanded into directing, notably helming the 2013 film No Ordinary Hero: The SuperDeafy Movie. He also developed Tusken Sign Language for the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, showcasing his creative contributions. His impressive list of honors includes a BAFTA Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Critics’ Choice Movie Award, and an Independent Spirit Award, cementing Kotsur as a revered figure in modern cinema.