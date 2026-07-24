Who Is Anna Paquin? Anna Helene Paquin is a Canadian and New Zealander actress with a signature intensity that elevates every character. Her powerful performances often reveal deep emotional layers beneath calm exteriors. She first gained international attention for her role in The Piano, winning an Academy Award at age eleven. This early critical success established her as a talent to watch for decades to come.

Full Name Anna Helene Paquin Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Married to Stephen Moyer Net Worth $14 million Nationality Canadian, New Zealander Ethnicity French-Canadian, German, Irish Education Raphael House Rudolf Steiner School, Hutt Intermediate School, Wellington Girls’ College, Windward School, Columbia University Father Brian Paquin Mother Mary Brophy Siblings Andrew Paquin, Katya Paquin Kids Charlie, Poppy

Early Life and Education Family life in Winnipeg, Manitoba, centered on her parents, Brian and Mary Paquin, both educators, before a move to New Zealand at age four. Anna enjoyed an active childhood, pursuing gymnastics, ballet, and playing musical instruments. She attended Raphael House Rudolf Steiner School, Hutt Intermediate School, and Wellington Girls’ College, later graduating from Windward School in Los Angeles. Her brief enrollment at Columbia University was ultimately set aside to fully embrace her acting career.

Notable Relationships On the set of HBO’s hit series True Blood, Anna Paquin met and began dating her co-star Stephen Moyer, leading to their marriage in August 2010. The couple has frequently expressed their mutual support and affection. Paquin and Moyer share fraternal twins, Charlie and Poppy, born in September 2012, with whom they co-parent alongside Moyer’s children from a previous relationship.

Career Highlights Anna Paquin’s career launched with a groundbreaking performance in the film The Piano, earning her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress at just eleven years old. She later portrayed Rogue across multiple X-Men films, gaining global recognition within the superhero franchise. Her leading role as Sookie Stackhouse in the HBO vampire drama True Blood solidified her adult career, garnering a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in 2009. Paquin and Moyer also co-founded CASM Films, a production company. To date, Paquin has collected numerous accolades, including a Golden Globe for True Blood and several Young Artist Award nominations, cementing her status as a versatile and acclaimed performer.