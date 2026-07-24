Anna Paquin, known for her bio and career, poses in a sparkling black top. Her hair is styled up, showcasing her prominent features and captivating gaze.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Anna Paquin

Born

July 24, 1982

Died
Birthplace

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Age

44 Years Old

Horoscope

Leo

Who Is Anna Paquin?

Anna Helene Paquin is a Canadian and New Zealander actress with a signature intensity that elevates every character. Her powerful performances often reveal deep emotional layers beneath calm exteriors.

She first gained international attention for her role in The Piano, winning an Academy Award at age eleven. This early critical success established her as a talent to watch for decades to come.

Full NameAnna Helene Paquin
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 5 inches (165 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried to Stephen Moyer
Net Worth$14 million
NationalityCanadian, New Zealander
EthnicityFrench-Canadian, German, Irish
EducationRaphael House Rudolf Steiner School, Hutt Intermediate School, Wellington Girls’ College, Windward School, Columbia University
FatherBrian Paquin
MotherMary Brophy
SiblingsAndrew Paquin, Katya Paquin
KidsCharlie, Poppy

Early Life and Education

Family life in Winnipeg, Manitoba, centered on her parents, Brian and Mary Paquin, both educators, before a move to New Zealand at age four. Anna enjoyed an active childhood, pursuing gymnastics, ballet, and playing musical instruments.

She attended Raphael House Rudolf Steiner School, Hutt Intermediate School, and Wellington Girls’ College, later graduating from Windward School in Los Angeles. Her brief enrollment at Columbia University was ultimately set aside to fully embrace her acting career.

Notable Relationships

On the set of HBO’s hit series True Blood, Anna Paquin met and began dating her co-star Stephen Moyer, leading to their marriage in August 2010. The couple has frequently expressed their mutual support and affection.

Paquin and Moyer share fraternal twins, Charlie and Poppy, born in September 2012, with whom they co-parent alongside Moyer’s children from a previous relationship.

Career Highlights

Anna Paquin’s career launched with a groundbreaking performance in the film The Piano, earning her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress at just eleven years old. She later portrayed Rogue across multiple X-Men films, gaining global recognition within the superhero franchise.

Her leading role as Sookie Stackhouse in the HBO vampire drama True Blood solidified her adult career, garnering a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in 2009. Paquin and Moyer also co-founded CASM Films, a production company.

To date, Paquin has collected numerous accolades, including a Golden Globe for True Blood and several Young Artist Award nominations, cementing her status as a versatile and acclaimed performer.

Signature Quote

“My sexuality is not made up, for a bisexual, it’s not about gender. That’s not the deciding factor to who they’re attracted to.”

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