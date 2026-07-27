Who Is Pete Yorn? Peter Joseph Yorn is an American singer-songwriter, celebrated for his introspective folk-rock and alternative pop sound. He often performs the majority of instruments on his acclaimed records. Yorn first gained wide recognition after his debut album, musicforthemorningafter, achieved critical and commercial success in 2001. The album featured the popular singles “Strange Condition” and “Life on a Chain.”

Full Name Peter Joseph Yorn Gender Male Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Education Montville Township High School, Syracuse University Father Lawrence K. Yorn Mother Joan Yorn Siblings Rick Yorn, Kevin Brett Yorn Kids Ellington Bee Yorn

Early Life and Education Family influences shaped Pete Yorn’s early interest in music within his Montville, New Jersey, home. His brothers, Rick and Kevin, played in bands, inspiring a young Pete to learn drums by age nine. Yorn attended Montville Township High School before graduating from Syracuse University in 1996. During college, he focused on songwriting, leveraging snowy winters as a catalyst for his craft.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Pete Yorn’s earlier years, with rumors linking him to actresses Winona Ryder and Kate Hudson. Yorn married photographer and jewelry designer Beth Kaltman in 2010. The couple shares a daughter, Ellington Bee Yorn, born in August 2015.

Career Highlights Pete Yorn’s debut LP, musicforthemorningafter, released in 2001, established his signature sound and went gold. The album spawned popular tracks like “Life on a Chain” and “Strange Condition.” He expanded his artistic reach through notable collaborations, including two EPs and an album with actress Scarlett Johansson. Yorn also formed the alt-rock side project The Olms in 2011. To date, Yorn has released multiple acclaimed studio albums and contributed music to several film soundtracks, securing his place in contemporary indie rock.