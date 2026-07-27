Who Is Maya Rudolph? Maya Khabira Rudolph is an American actress and comedian, renowned for her versatile character work and vocal talents. Her ability to embody diverse roles with warmth and wit has made her a beloved figure in entertainment. She first gained widespread recognition as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, where her impressions and musical sketches quickly became fan favorites. Her tenure there established her as a comedic powerhouse.

Full Name Maya Khabira Rudolph Gender Female Relationship Status Partnered with Paul Thomas Anderson Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American, Jewish American Education Crossroads School, University Of California, Santa Cruz Father Richard Rudolph Mother Minnie Riperton Siblings Marc Rudolph Kids Pearl Anderson, Lucille Anderson, Jack Anderson, Minnie Anderson

Early Life and Education Maya Rudolph grew up immersed in a creative household in Los Angeles, California, with a composer father, Richard Rudolph, and singer mother, Minnie Riperton. Her mother’s musical legacy, including the song “Lovin’ You,” which features Maya’s name, profoundly influenced her early life. She attended the Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California, where she befriended future actors like Gwyneth Paltrow and Jack Black. Rudolph later pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree in photography from the University of California, Santa Cruz, graduating in 1995.

Notable Relationships A long-term romance has defined Maya Rudolph’s personal life, as she has been with filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson since 2001. Though not legally married, she openly refers to Anderson as her husband. Rudolph shares four children with Anderson: daughters Pearl, Lucille, and Minnie, and son Jack. The couple maintains a private family life, with their children occasionally appearing in Anderson’s films.

Career Highlights Maya Rudolph’s career flourished during her seven-year tenure on Saturday Night Live, where she became known for iconic impressions and musical segments. She also made a lasting impression in comedies such as the hit film Bridesmaids. Beyond sketch comedy and film, Rudolph has garnered multiple Primetime Emmy Awards for her voice work in the animated series Big Mouth, playing characters like Connie the Hormone Monstress. She additionally executive produces and stars in the Apple TV+ series Loot.