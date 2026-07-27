Who Is Cassandra Clare? Cassandra Clare is an American author renowned for her bestselling young adult fantasy series. Her imaginative world-building has captivated a global audience with its intricate mythology and compelling characters. She broke into the public eye with the 2007 release of City of Bones, the first novel in The Mortal Instruments series, which quickly became a New York Times bestseller. This urban fantasy novel anchored her reputation in the genre.

Full Name Cassandra Clare Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Education High School in Los Angeles Father Richard Rumelt Mother Elizabeth Rumelt

Early Life and Education Born in Tehran, Iran, to American parents, Cassandra Clare experienced an early childhood marked by frequent international travel. Her father, Richard Rumelt, is a business school professor and author. She spent her high school years in Los Angeles, where she amused classmates by writing stories, one of which, “The Beautiful Cassandra,” inspired her enduring pen name.

Notable Relationships Cassandra Clare is married to Joshua Lewis, with whom she shares a life in Amherst, Massachusetts. The couple has maintained a relatively private personal life since her rise to prominence. She has no publicly known children. The author focuses on her creative endeavors and her home life with her husband and their four cats.

Career Highlights Cassandra Clare achieved widespread acclaim with the launch of The Mortal Instruments series, which became a New York Times bestseller and sold millions of copies globally. This success cemented her reputation in young adult fantasy. Her influence expanded through various adaptations of The Shadowhunter Chronicles into both a major motion picture and a television series. She also broadened her literary universe with additional popular series, including The Infernal Devices and The Dark Artifices.