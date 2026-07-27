Who Is Bill Engvall? William Ray Engvall Jr. is an American comedian renowned for his relatable, observational humor about everyday life and family. His calm, approachable stage presence resonates with a broad audience. He first rose to national prominence with his signature “Here’s Your Sign” routine, which developed into a platinum-selling debut album. This routine solidified his brand as a purveyor of common-sense comedy.

Full Name William Ray Engvall Jr. Gender Male Height 6 feet (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Ethnicity Swedish, English, Irish, German, Dutch, French, Welsh Education Richardson High School, Southwestern University Father William Ray Engvall Sr. Mother Jeanne Shinkle Kids Emily Engvall, Travis Engvall

Early Life and Education William Ray Engvall Jr. spent his formative years in Galveston, Texas, where his father, William Ray Engvall Sr., worked as a U.S. Navy doctor, and his mother, Jeanne Shinkle, served as a histotechnologist and realtor. Engvall attended Richardson High School, then pursued higher education at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas. His time as a Dallas nightclub disc jockey led him to discover his true calling in stand-up comedy.

Notable Relationships William Ray Engvall Jr. has maintained a long-term marriage with Mary Gail Watson since their wedding on December 18, 1982, a steadfast partnership that underpins his public life. Engvall and Watson are parents to daughter Emily Engvall and son Travis Engvall. Their experiences as a family often inspire the relatable humor found in his stand-up acts.

Career Highlights William Ray Engvall Jr.’s 1996 debut album, Here’s Your Sign, quickly went platinum, establishing his signature routine. This seminal work firmly cemented his reputation as a comedic force in stand-up. Engvall found widespread recognition as a key member of the immensely popular Blue Collar Comedy Tour. He further expanded his media presence by hosting the game show Lingo and starring in The Bill Engvall Show. His comedic prowess earned him the prestigious 1992 American Comedy Award for Best Male Stand-up Comedian. Moreover, the album Blue Collar Comedy Tour, One For The Road, garnered a significant Grammy Award nomination.