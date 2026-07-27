Nikolaj Coster-Waldau smiling confidently, showcasing his bio and career highlights.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Born

July 27, 1970

Died
Birthplace

Rudkøbing, Denmark

Age

56 Years Old

Horoscope

Leo

Who Is Nikolaj Coster-Waldau?

Nikolaj William Coster-Waldau is a Danish actor known for his commanding screen presence and versatile performances. He consistently imbues complex characters with depth and a compelling inner life.

He first gained significant notice in the 1994 Danish thriller Nightwatch, which quickly established him as a leading man in his home country. His powerful performance captivated audiences and critics alike.

Full NameNikolaj William Coster-Waldau
GenderMale
Height6 feet 1 inch (185 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$16 million
NationalityDanish
EthnicityWhite
EducationDanish National School of Performing Arts
FatherJørgen Oscar Fritzer Waldau
MotherHanne Søborg Coster
KidsFilippa Coster-Waldau, Safina Coster-Waldau

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Rudkøbing, Denmark, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau was raised primarily by his librarian mother, Hanne Søborg Coster, alongside his two older sisters, following his parents’ divorce.

His early interest in performance led him to attend the Danish National School of Performing Arts in Copenhagen from 1989 to 1993, honing the skills that would define his future career.

Notable Relationships

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has maintained a long-term marriage with Nukâka Coster-Waldau, a Greenlandic actress and singer, since 1997. Their enduring partnership is a consistent aspect of his public life.

The couple shares two daughters, Filippa Coster-Waldau and Safina Coster-Waldau, with whom they reside in Copenhagen.

Career Highlights

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau achieved global renown portraying Jaime Lannister in HBO’s epic series Game of Thrones, earning two Primetime Emmy Award nominations. He also delivered a breakthrough performance in the 1994 Danish film Nightwatch.

Beyond acting, Coster-Waldau expanded his influence by launching his production company, Ill Kippers, in 2019, actively engaging in filmmaking as both a producer and screenwriter.

He remains a UNDP Goodwill Ambassador since 2016, advocating for gender equality and climate action, further cementing his status as a socially conscious public figure.

Signature Quote

“There’s something liberating about watching someone not following the rules.”

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