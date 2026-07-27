Who Is Nikolaj Coster-Waldau? Nikolaj William Coster-Waldau is a Danish actor known for his commanding screen presence and versatile performances. He consistently imbues complex characters with depth and a compelling inner life. He first gained significant notice in the 1994 Danish thriller Nightwatch, which quickly established him as a leading man in his home country. His powerful performance captivated audiences and critics alike.

Full Name Nikolaj William Coster-Waldau Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $16 million Nationality Danish Ethnicity White Education Danish National School of Performing Arts Father Jørgen Oscar Fritzer Waldau Mother Hanne Søborg Coster Kids Filippa Coster-Waldau, Safina Coster-Waldau

Early Life and Education Growing up in Rudkøbing, Denmark, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau was raised primarily by his librarian mother, Hanne Søborg Coster, alongside his two older sisters, following his parents’ divorce. His early interest in performance led him to attend the Danish National School of Performing Arts in Copenhagen from 1989 to 1993, honing the skills that would define his future career.

Notable Relationships Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has maintained a long-term marriage with Nukâka Coster-Waldau, a Greenlandic actress and singer, since 1997. Their enduring partnership is a consistent aspect of his public life. The couple shares two daughters, Filippa Coster-Waldau and Safina Coster-Waldau, with whom they reside in Copenhagen.

Career Highlights Nikolaj Coster-Waldau achieved global renown portraying Jaime Lannister in HBO’s epic series Game of Thrones, earning two Primetime Emmy Award nominations. He also delivered a breakthrough performance in the 1994 Danish film Nightwatch. Beyond acting, Coster-Waldau expanded his influence by launching his production company, Ill Kippers, in 2019, actively engaging in filmmaking as both a producer and screenwriter. He remains a UNDP Goodwill Ambassador since 2016, advocating for gender equality and climate action, further cementing his status as a socially conscious public figure.