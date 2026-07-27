Who Is Winnie Harlow? Winnie Harlow is a Canadian fashion model and public spokesperson, recognized for her distinctive skin condition, vitiligo, which she openly embraces. Her work consistently champions diversity and redefines conventional beauty standards in the industry. She first gained widespread attention as a contestant on America’s Next Top Model in 2014, captivating audiences with her unique look and confident demeanor. This appearance launched her career and quickly established her as a prominent figure in global fashion.

Full Name Winnie Harlow Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Engaged to Kyle Kuzma Net Worth $5 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Jamaican Canadian Education Flecher’s Meadow Secondary School Father Windsor Young Mother Lisa Brown Siblings Christina Harlow

Early Life and Education Born Chantelle Whitney Brown-Young on July 27, 1994, in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Winnie Harlow was diagnosed with vitiligo at age four. Her parents, Lisa Brown and Windsor Young, of Jamaican ancestry, supported her through childhood. Harlow attended Flecher’s Meadow Secondary School but endured severe bullying due to her skin condition, leading her to eventually drop out. Despite these challenges, she developed an early interest in entertainment journalism before finding her path in modeling.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Winnie Harlow’s public life, including relationships with Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton and rapper Wiz Khalifa. She has been openly engaged to NBA player Kyle Kuzma since February 2025. Harlow currently has no children and frequently shares moments with Kuzma on social media, reflecting their engaged status. Their relationship became Instagram-official after connecting during the pandemic quarantine.

Career Highlights Winnie Harlow’s career breakthrough came with her appearance on America’s Next Top Model in 2014, leading to significant modeling contracts. She has since walked runways for major fashion houses, including Fendi, Marc Jacobs, and Tommy Hilfiger. She launched her own sun care and skincare brand, Cay Skin, in March 2022, inspired by personal experiences with sun protection during photoshoots. Harlow also made history as the first model with vitiligo to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2018. To date, Harlow has been recognized with honors such as being named one of BBC’s 100 Women in 2018 and receiving the Glamour Awards “Editor’s Award” in 2017, cementing her as an influential figure.