Who Is Taylor Schilling? Taylor Schilling is an American actress, known for nuanced performances and a compelling screen presence. She consistently tackles roles that challenge conventional narratives, bringing depth to each character. Her breakout moment arrived with the Netflix original series Orange Is the New Black, where she played Piper Chapman. This role earned her widespread critical acclaim and solidified her status as a prominent figure in television.

Full Name Taylor Schilling Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity American Education Wayland High School, Fordham University, New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts Father Robert J. Schilling Mother Patricia Schilling Siblings Sam Schilling

Early Life and Education Family life in Boston, Massachusetts, saw Taylor Schilling splitting her time between her divorced parents in West Roxbury and Wayland. Her father, Robert, was a former prosecutor, and her mother, Patricia, worked as an MIT administrator. Schilling attended Wayland High School, graduating in 2002, and then earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Fordham University in 2006. She later enrolled in a graduate acting program at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts before leaving to pursue her career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Taylor Schilling’s personal life, though she often maintains privacy. She was publicly linked to visual artist Emily Ritz, with their relationship becoming Instagram official in June 2020. Schilling and Ritz reportedly broke up in 2021. The actress has no children and has not publicly confirmed any current partners since that time.

Career Highlights Taylor Schilling’s career highlights include her central role as Piper Chapman in the acclaimed Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. This performance garnered her nominations for a Primetime Emmy Award and two Golden Globe Awards. Beyond her television success, Schilling has expanded into film production, with notable roles in movies such as the romantic drama The Lucky One alongside Zac Efron and the Academy Award-winning film Argo.