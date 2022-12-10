Artificial Intelligence technology has been rapidly becoming more and more impressive. In Japanese classrooms, robots are being used to teach English, and companies like Tesla and Amazon now have robots working in their warehouses. One of the world’s most famous robots, Sophia, has even been interviewed by CNBC and is capable of holding an impressive conversation. But if you’re concerned about robots taking over the world, don’t worry, you shouldn’t be. Many of them can’t even analyze what’s happening in a photograph...

Below, we’ve gathered some of the worst fails that have come about when AI technology has tried to turn photographs into pieces of artwork. From confusing humans with animals to inserting people where they don’t belong in the first place, a lot of these AIs have a bit more to learn before they’re ready to start pumping out masterpieces. Keep reading to also find an interview with artist Agnieszka Pilat to hear her thoughts on technological advancements in relation to art.

Be sure to upvote the photos you find most hilarious, and let us know in the comments how you feel about the rise of AI art. Then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article highlighting an AI bot that could use a bit more tweaking, you can find more funny photos right here! Now enjoy this list, and remember, Blade Runner was fictional. These AIs have nothing on us. (Yet!)

