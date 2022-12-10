25 Of The Most Random And Hilarious Artificial Intelligence Fails
Artificial Intelligence technology has been rapidly becoming more and more impressive. In Japanese classrooms, robots are being used to teach English, and companies like Tesla and Amazon now have robots working in their warehouses. One of the world’s most famous robots, Sophia, has even been interviewed by CNBC and is capable of holding an impressive conversation. But if you’re concerned about robots taking over the world, don’t worry, you shouldn’t be. Many of them can’t even analyze what’s happening in a photograph...
Below, we’ve gathered some of the worst fails that have come about when AI technology has tried to turn photographs into pieces of artwork. From confusing humans with animals to inserting people where they don’t belong in the first place, a lot of these AIs have a bit more to learn before they’re ready to start pumping out masterpieces. Keep reading to also find an interview with artist Agnieszka Pilat to hear her thoughts on technological advancements in relation to art.
Be sure to upvote the photos you find most hilarious, and let us know in the comments how you feel about the rise of AI art. Then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article highlighting an AI bot that could use a bit more tweaking, you can find more funny photos right here! Now enjoy this list, and remember, Blade Runner was fictional. These AIs have nothing on us. (Yet!)
Recently, sharing AI artwork on Instagram has become a popular trend. I’ve mostly seen portraits of friends and family members in whimsical settings and cartoon depictions of their faces, but not all AI is capable of capturing a photo’s true essence. Various programs have gone viral for creating artwork on the spot after users insert a few buzz words or prompts, but all of this technology is not created equal. Clearly, whatever program was used to create the pics on this list needs a bit of work...
Artificial Intelligence is a fascinating topic that’s outside of the realm of most people’s expertise, so to learn more about the role AI can play in artists’ lives, we reached out to painter Agnieszka Pilat. Agnieszka says that machines are her subject and has experience incorporating robots into her work, so we wanted to gain some insight from her on her artistic process.
We first asked Agnieszka how she feels about AI being used to create art, and she began with a quote from media theorist Marshall McLuhan. “We drive into the future using only our rear view mirror.”
“The controversy surrounding AI using training data from human artists to create art stems from the fact that we can’t see the future forms of art yet,” Agnieszka explained. “Yes, it feels outrageous and violating to discover that machine learning algorithms use man-made art to make images, but these images reflect the past. As artists, we will use these new tools to make original, entirely new forms of art. AI can’t do that - it is simulating the past, not the future.”
We also wanted to learn more about Agnieszka’s unique artistic process. “In my artistic practice, I use robots including Boston Dynamic’s Spot and Agility Robotic’s Digit, which use AI to solve spatial problems and do so by making certain decisions without my intervention,” she told Bored Panda.
“I am proud to say that art created with my robots is original and not trained on datasets from other artists due to the fact that these industrial robots aren’t made to create art,” Agnieszka added. “The paradox that robot made art is original, unique and not mass produced in contrast to the natural function of the machine (un-original, repetitive and mass produced) is crucial to my concepts.”
We also asked Agnieszka if there were any misconceptions about AI art that she would like to dispel. “I think there are misconceptions surrounding the historical timeline of AI,” she shared. “Contrary to popular belief, AI art is not a new phenomenon. Artists and engineers have experimented with it since the 70s. For example, Harold Cohen created AARON - a language that created the first generation of computer-generated art. Using AARON, Cohen produced thousands of drawings at many different scales, from letter-sized paper to massive murals. This included drawings eventually exhibited at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.”
We then asked Agnieszka if she would be willing to share any tips for artists interested in experimenting with AI for their future projects. “The word ‘experimenting’ is key!” she told Bored Panda. “Because the tools that allow artists to use AI change so fast, no one truly is an expert in the field. Therefore, my suggestion is to have an open mind and play with tools that feel right and appealing to you. There are no standards that have emerged yet, so this is a very exciting time to jump into the field. However, unlike the AI algorithm, don't copy - make it yours and make it original. Don't feel pressured to follow a trend and focus on making great work to start your own trend.”
How is it a win if she has no mouth? It seems to suggest women should not be heard.
Agnieszka also mentioned that it’s only natural for artists to lead the debate on the ethics of AI. “Marshall McLuhan wrote, ‘I think of art, at its most significant, as a DEW line, a Distant Early Warning system that can always be relied on to tell the old culture what is beginning to happen to it.’ The flood of avatars from Lensa this past month brought to the forefront of the public forum what otherwise would perhaps have gone unnoticed.”
If you’re interested in checking out Agnieszka’s amazing paintings and learning more about her process collaborating with robots, be sure to visit her website right here!
We hope this article has assuaged any fears you might have had about AI taking over the world. It doesn’t look like that’s going to happen, or at least not any time soon. Keep upvoting the photos that you’ve gotten a kick out of, and let us know in the comments how you feel about AI art. Do you think it’s something we should all get on board with, or does it make you fear for human artists' futures? Then, if you want to check out another Bored Panda article featuring an AI bot who is more than a little bit confused, you can find that right here!
These had my crying with laughter. They're all perfect
This is gross. The total disregard for anything feminine and independent is disturbing.
So many people turned into horses and so many horses turned into men.
Every romance image turned gay